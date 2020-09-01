President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing Joint Base Andrews – Video

Posted on September 1, 2020 by

President Trump delivers impromptu remarks and holds a press briefing as he departs Joint-Base Andrews for Kenosha Wisconsin.  [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]

10 Responses to President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing Joint Base Andrews – Video

  1. samwise163 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    “Biden doesn’t even know he is alive.” 😂

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      September 1, 2020 at 2:31 pm

      Nobody does it better.

    • A Call for Honesty says:
      September 1, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      Sadly his wife and fellow Democrat politicians have pushed him into this position when a really caring friend would have encouraged him to retire and live quietly out of the limelight. I wish Trump would rather call them out for their despicable ambition at the expense of someone that is fast deteriorating because of age. However, Biden also made this choice and should have been aware of the possible consequences.

  2. Summer says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:31 pm

  3. thedoc00 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    An interesting bit of retrospective for comparison:

    It was almost 4 years ago (2016) to the day that Candidate Trump went to Louisianan to survey damage done by flooding and try to bring any assistance his being on-site could bring.

    Hillary was doing the circuit of dinners for donor cash and Obama was playing gold. Meanwhile, the Obama FEMA bunch were mailing in the non-support.

    I still remember the MSM, Obama and Democrats going nuts over the President (Candidate Trump) handing out water, walking the ground and calling out Obama. Within a week, Obama was reluctantly on-site, Hillary put in an appearance and FEMA started moving aid to Louisianan.

    Karma is playing out again…except this time the President is fixing democrat created disasters as well as natural disasters.

