Sunday Talks – Richard “Ric” Grenell Discusses DNI Ratcliffe’s Challenges and Security Leaks…

Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to expand on the challenges facing current DNI John Ratcliffe.

5 Responses to Sunday Talks – Richard “Ric” Grenell Discusses DNI Ratcliffe’s Challenges and Security Leaks…

  1. HBD says:
    August 31, 2020 at 2:19 am

    Handcuffs on anybody yet. Just give me one person in hot water and I’ll feel better

    • Eddd888 says:
      August 31, 2020 at 4:03 am

      Timing.

      And, there are Antifa /BLM scum being arrested by the 100’s – by the Federalies. So I’m guessing that it ain’t gonna be catch and release. But, if it is, it’s because the Feds want to track them, after cloning their cells, to the head honchos.

  2. Lottacats says:
    August 31, 2020 at 2:48 am

    @HBD
    Leaky Schiff should be in handcuffs with all his stunts. He seems upset about having to read Ratcliffe’s reports without the ability to ask questions (twist his leaks)
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/other/schiff-trump-is-fanning-the-flames-of-violence/vi-BB18wz66

  3. sarasotosfan says:
    August 31, 2020 at 3:58 am

    The docs will be classified obviously and you can bet the protocols will be followed.

    And this is infuriating the leakers!

