Sunday Talks – Richard “Ric” Grenell Discusses DNI Ratcliffe’s Challenges and Security Leaks…

Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to expand on the challenges facing current DNI John Ratcliffe.
Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to expand on the challenges facing current DNI John Ratcliffe.
|Robert Smith on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|TrumpPatriot on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|hopespringseternal20… on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|RAC on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|Kaco on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|Patrick Healy on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|Eddd888 on Sunday Talks – Richard…
|Kaco on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|sarasotosfan on Sunday Talks – Richard…
|sarasotosfan on Sunday Talks – Richard…
|Donna in Oregon on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|Do stop thinking abo… on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|jello333 on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|FL_GUY on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
|Robert Smith on August 31st – 2020 Presi…
Handcuffs on anybody yet. Just give me one person in hot water and I’ll feel better
LikeLike
Timing.
And, there are Antifa /BLM scum being arrested by the 100’s – by the Federalies. So I’m guessing that it ain’t gonna be catch and release. But, if it is, it’s because the Feds want to track them, after cloning their cells, to the head honchos.
LikeLike
@HBD
Leaky Schiff should be in handcuffs with all his stunts. He seems upset about having to read Ratcliffe’s reports without the ability to ask questions (twist his leaks)
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/other/schiff-trump-is-fanning-the-flames-of-violence/vi-BB18wz66
LikeLiked by 1 person
The docs will be classified obviously and you can bet the protocols will be followed.
And this is infuriating the leakers!
LikeLike
The docs will be classified obviously and you can bet the protocols will be followed.
And this is infuriating the leakers!
LikeLike