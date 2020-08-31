Sunday Talks – DNI John Ratcliffe Extensive Interview….

From the Office of Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss latest events amid the intelligence apparatus. Ratcliffe outlines his approach to foreign election interference as a national security threat.
Additionally DNI Ratcliffe discusses pending declassification of documents once it can be determined that such a release would not impede the investigation by John Durham.
John is such an upfront person. The interview was very revealing!
John said there will be more documents released after he gets the ok from Durham.
The fact that they are working together is excellent!!
Gives me more confidence for more indictments. 💁🏻♀️
LikeLike