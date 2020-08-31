Portland Police, FBI and U.S. DOJ Refuse to Arrest Antifa Murder Suspect Michael Reinoehl Because He Supports Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter…

It’s time to be brutally honest and face the enemy as a united nation. Trump supporter Aaron “Jay” Danielson was murdered on the streets of Portland Oregon. Danielson’s murder was caught on camera, and everyone, including thousands of people who watch social media, know exactly who killed him, a man named Michael Reinoehl.
However, despite everyone knowing exactly who carried out a politically motivated assassination, Reinoehl (pictured left in white T-shirt) has not been arrested.
The Portland police, the FBI and the United States Department of Justice have not arrested him; and the only logical conclusion to be gained from that reluctance is that Antifa supporter Reinoehl is also a supporter of Black Lives Matter and Joe Biden. Therefore no-one does anything.
When you accept this reality, it is only then that we can start to fathom just how seriously screwed up the U.S. system of justice has become.
If you support Trump you are a disposable statistic; however, if you support the mob all efforts will be undertaken to protect you from the consequences of your own violent action.
This is the absolute worst scenario for our nation…. death and murder are now defined by politics. However, this isn’t the first time this has happened, it is just the most transparently obvious; and a major escalation amid years of politically motivated violence.
Now we are entering an era where Thunderdome rules apply on the streets of U.S. cities.
In Provo, Utah, a group of armed Black Lives Matter terrorists surrounded a vehicle at an intersection. The driver would not exit the vehicle to be beaten by the mob. One of the BLM activists pulled a gun and demanded the driver come out, when the driver refused the terrorist opened fire shooting the driver. The driver hits the gas and tries to escape, the terrorist fires through the rear window as another armed terrorist joins the fray from the opposite side of the street. WATCH:
According to local media, police are determining whether to charge the driver of the vehicle for not complying with the mob’s demand for the beating; thereby putting the other terrorists at risk. “It’s unclear if the driver of the SUV who was shot is facing any possible charge for driving through the protesters after being shot.”
Here’s an enhanced video of the incident:
UTAH – “Several protesters began crowding around the vehicle,” said John Geyerman, Provo Police deputy chief. “The male protester ran toward the SUV on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at the driver, and shot one round through the window. The driver who was struck by the bullet accelerated, trying to leave the situation. The same protester ran after the vehicle and fired a second shot that went through the rear passenger window.”
Officials said the same man who allegedly fired the shots into the SUV also approached another vehicle and broke the window with a handgun.
The driver was taken to Utah Valley Hospital.
Police are looking for the alleged shooter and are asking for anyone with videos or pictures of the incident, or any other information, to contact PPD at 801-852-6210. (link)
In another recent example a woman driving with her daughter through Fredericksburg, Virginia, is attacked by a mob of Black Lives Matter terrorists. Panicked the lady calls 911 for help, the response from the 911 operator is to chastise the woman and tell her to “call city hall” with her complaint.
This is a prime example of what Joe Biden Democrats support. WATCH:
…And in yet another recent example if the random victim does not accept the beating, they are deemed a racist.
The media are allies in this BLM project. Anyone who does not willfully submit to the BLM effort, is castigated as the source of their own brutality.
The example in Michigan ends with a familiar sentence: “Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to support a hate-crime charge.”
[Michigan] – Michigan authorities have charged an 18-year-old black man for the “unprovoked,” caught-on-video assault of a white Macy’s manager, officials said.
Damire Palmer, of Mount Morris Township, faces one count of felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the June 26 attack on the employee inside the Flint department store. Palmer is still in the wind.
“This was an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s employee,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement. “This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, and it cannot be allowed.”
In surveillance video that prosecutors obtained from Macy’s, Palmer walks around the store then approaches the manager from behind and clocks him in the head, knocking him to the floor, officials said.
While the manager is on the ground, Palmer pummels him, the footage shows, according to authorities. Palmer then exits the store with his brother. (read more)
VIDEO:
When truth is ready to clear the saloon, truth clears the saloon, and that is that. The rest is histrionics. Be not afraid, fear not, abide the day of truth.
IMHO, AG Barr and Chief Justice Roberts have promoted this violence, riots, destruction, murder as much as Soros, the DNC, GOPe, China, MSM and Antifa by doing “eyes wide shut”.
Just maybe Durham can learn to play the fiddle then he and Bagpipes could tour the burned out DNC run cities and states collecting regime pay from China and Soros? Biden, Pelosi, Waters, Romney have Ukraine over extended.
Wolfe case – has Barr eunoched.
the day he didnt revisit that and show there are instance where prosecutorial immunity DOES NOT APPLY is the day he was eunoch’d the LAW in this country.
“D.A. Jones argued that by the time the alleged conduct took place he had already decided to prosecute. But the court ruled that prosecutorial immunity does not protect all conduct that occurs after a prosecutor “retrospectively and subjectively” claimed he’s decided to prosecute. ”
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/07/06/prosecutorial-immunity-denied-for-fake-subpoenas-fabricating-evidence-and-directing-raid/?slreturn=20200731210241
the LAW does not have to BOW DOWN to former employees that abused it. ITS YOUR CHOICE BARR. they have pushed you to make a stand!
It’s not just these bad actors you cited. It’s every corporation who donated to black lives matter. What do you think all the donated millions of dollars were going to? It isn’t going to the inner cities for better schools, neighborhoods and housing.
Waiting to arrest the Portland murderer – need to cross their T’s and dot their i’s?
He’s probably assigned Durham to “investigate” it. So the investigation will end after the statute of limitations runs.
LOL — if it was a Trump supporter? Think he’s still be out? How fast did they charge Kyle Rittenhouse with complete bs charges? LOL…wake up?
If you give a mouse a cookie…..
I wonder how many more people he will shoot now that he (so far) has a free pass?
here is his prior. https://www.bakercityherald.com/news/local/father-son-charged-after-allegedly-racing-at-111-mph-on-interstate-84/article_d4ce15e0-aa5c-11ea-b7be-e72ba4f60fa1.html
Barr has been totally silent, not a peep.
Must be too busy with the Durham investigation.
As an aside, SD has been pretty mad today. If anyone is entitled, he is.
It is as though he has departed the administration. Did I miss the news?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Playing the Bagpipes at his buddy Mueller’s place — Dunhams playing the Spoons….
Re the Provo shooting in the post.
Police arrest 2 after man shot during Provo protest during Provo protest
Jun. 30, 2020
The victim, a 60-year-old Provo resident, remained hospitalized Tuesday but was “stable,” according to police. The man was not part of the protest or counterprotest that had been going on, but was just driving in the area, said Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King.
Tuesday night, King confirmed two people had been arrested in connection with the shooting. Jesse Taggart, 33, of Salt Lake City, was arrested for investigation of attempted aggravated murder, King said. He also faces allegations of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, rioting, threatening use of a weapon in a fight, criminal mischief and firing a weapon near a highway.
Samantha Darling, 27, of Ogden, was arrested for investigation of obstruction of justice and rioting.
Both were being booked into Utah County Jail.
“We definitely want to extend our appreciation and our thanks to all the citizens who provided evidence and testimony to our investigators,” King said. She also thanked Salt Lake and Ogden police for their assistance.
https://www.ksl.com/article/46771617/police-arrest-2-after-man-shot-during-provo-protest
If you can get past @chillum’s pinned tweet without cracking up, she has a LOT of interesting information on her Twitter feed about WHO is behind the rioting and funding it.
For instance:
Baloney. If this we’re al queda or the taliban doing the same thing to America as is Antifa do you really think Fat Billy Barr would have sat on his fat arse for this long doing nothing?
Barr? Dunham? You saw how they gave the lowest charge possible to the FBI hack Lawyer who committed Fraud on the FISA Court, he could have spent years in prison with multiple charges (just what Mueller did to Trump associates based on nothing….) with NO Cooperation agreement? I was a Prosecutor, this does not happen, never…– LOL — a Law Student Intern would do better as a “Prosecutor” — Barr and Dunham? — “Circus Clowns are us!” Anyone who thinks anything, other than some Gofers facing minor charges, is coming from them is very, very seriously deluded….
Well ALL RIGHT!!!! AG Barr is investigating. I feel better now. But the good news is he only has about 65 days left. And the new guy might not waste so much time investigating, and might instead devote some time to indicting and prosecuting, which would be an outcome I would prefer.
How do we know this isn’t fake news to placate the plebes? How much more investigation does he need to arrest this murderer?
After 2+ yrs what has the Fan Belt Inspectors or the DOJ done to convict Juicy Smellit ?
A massive list of federal and state crimes committed and he is still walking free while we would have had a door kicked in and would still be in a federal prison.
The thought that a man caught on film committing cold blooded murder won’t be arrested because the government approves of the murder of it’s political opponents is more frightening than Kamala Harris promising the riots will continue no matter who’s elected. Because once the government gives one side the okay to murder the other side, all bets are off.
It’d be intellectually dishonest to not wonder how many are now asking themselves if this is how DOJ, FBI, and local LE are going to respond to those who murder Trump supporters, maybe it’s time to enact the justice DOJ and FBI refuse to enact…as a message to other Reinoehl’s are out there thinking they can literally get away with murder?
We’re being Blakanized. Another Serbia. If this escalates enough it’s not hard to imagine someone doing a full mag dump on the other side, or running a full 100 round or 250 round belt.
This requires serious prayer and serious firearms training as well. “Let him who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.”
Unfortunately, the only message that will penetrate is when one of the “protected” gets some vigilante justice raining down on them. I certainly don’t advocate vigilante justice, but sadly the message will not be received any other way. The government needs to fear We the People, not the other way around. I am afraid voting is no longer enough, I pray that I am wrong.
I honestly think that is their goal. They want to push it to the extreme that a Trump supporter goes off so they can use that against Trump. They want that narrative to use against him.
Taking that verse way out of context. Luke :22:35-51 also Matthew 26:50-56. Trust the plan , God’s plan.
Luke 22:36
Thank God for the second amendment. Arm yourselves people and know how to use that weapon. You don’t have to go looking for trouble. The way things are going it’ll find us soon enough!
We have the cross the rubicon. Buckle up, friends. It is open season. Protect yourself and family. Vote MAGA.
Our only hope is Trump gets re-elected, fires Barr-zini and Wray and brings in his war time consigliere , Giuliani.
So you are saying that Trump knows Barr is useless, but has to wait until he is reelected to get an AG to do the right thing? That pill is a hard one for me to swallow.
Trump basically said it himself a couple weeks ago when he said Barr would either be a remembered as great “or”….– so he’s leaving open the “or” i.e. there is in his mind a great chance Barr is an “or” — because Barr has proven out time after time to be tending to the “or” category– and letting the hack FBI Lawyer who defrauded the FISA Court walk with the lowest charge possible and NO Cooperation Agreement would tend to prove that Barr, and Dunham both are in the “or” category…sorry to burst your bubbles here but ANY competent Trial Lawyer/Prosecutor will tell you the same —
No way a plea like that gets made if there was any interest in pursuing Justice as to the Coup Plotters — they had the guy, a “team” member right in the middle of the others, and could have squeezed him ala how Mueller did it to all those innocent Trump supporters — here was a GUILTY Coup Plotter who could have cooperated against the others and Barr/Dunham walked him — game, set and MATCH to the Deep State! Billy Barr play us some tunes on your blow hard thing, if I see another mean faced photo of Dunham I’ll puke — put Clown noses on both of them for accuracy….
Lord, may your kingdom come soon, please.
AG Barr = treason.
We don’t yet know that the cops/authorities aren’t going to nab this shithead…
At last. A voice of reason.
There are more of us than them. Most weak little baggyy assed Communists are anti-gun, but Antifa/BLM, there are more of us than them.
No they aren’t and they are apparently not weak and also well-armed. That is some type of fantasy about how they are little kids in someone’s basement…doesn’t look that way to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
—-
Yes, most are skinny pansies but not all. Real fast way to get killed is underestimate the fighting ability of your enemy. John Mosby, a reported former SF operator (not cook) who blogs over at mountainguerilla.wordsmith.com, took to task nearly 10 years ago someone who nonchalantly dismissed the left as “snowflakes”, “pussies”, and “hapless morons”.
Mosby said the “hapless morons” and “snowflakes” are the ones willing to get violent now, and all the right’s done is talk shit about taking down the violent left. Meanwhile, the violent left will become better trained, better armed, and step up their violence into murder.
Everything Mosby predicted about the left has come true.
For mine and everyone else’s education:
These people are not looking for a f—–g safe space. They’re in the streets in well coordinated group movements. They’re hitting cops and conservatives in the head with bricks, concrete poured into milkshake cups, rocks, re-bar carried in sign poles. Where’s the tough talking armchair patriots? Behind their keyboards threatening what they will do in the future, while in the present the snowflakes are busting heads and knocking out teeth.
These “hapless morons” are off their f—–g couches, engaging in the physical violence that the Right yammered about for the last eight years, without doing shit all. I’m not condoning it, and certainly not supporting it, but intellectual dishonesty about skill at organization, and willingness to engage in violent direct-action is going to get a whole shitload of “prepared militias” killed dead…
They could go hardcore tomorrow, and be effective, at least for some time. They’ve got organizational infrastructure in place. They’ve got leadership cadre and numbers. They’ve got the will to get violent, right now What they don’t have is their puppet masters handing them guns and ammo…yet. Sam’s right. It’s an ugly potential that is probably not far off. Ten years? You’re [bleep] dreaming.
Because only one side has consistently displayed a willingness to get violent, right now, right here, despite the blatherings of the Right about ‘Molon Labe!’ and ‘From My Cold Dead Fingers,” etc….Talk is cheap. It will be a number of blood baths, but 99% of the victims are NOT going to be the Leftist pseudo-Anarchists that are willing to f–k s–t] up, already, without quality weapons at their disposal.
The reason why he has not been arrested is basic — the police do not have proof he was the shooter. They may think he is the shooter, you may thnk he is the shoot now what evidence do you have that that specific individual is the one you see in the video.
Innocent till proven guilty is a double edge sword ……
Really, people are arrested on a lot less than this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty simple arrest on suspicion. Do a test on his hands if he’s the shooter he will have gun powder residue burnt in to his skin. Then he gots some explaining to do.
prove that GSR is a result of the shooting….
Patience grasshopper patience — he is gonna get arrest
arrest him, tell him you know, sweat him for 48, have him confess, use the confession.
thats never been done before right?
With all due respect……….BS.
Howie_Roak says: “The reason why he has not been arrested is basic — the police do not have proof he was the shooter. They may think he is the shooter, you may thnk he is the shoot now what evidence do you have that that specific individual is the one you see in the video.”
They need proof?
I thought they just needed enough evidence. The “proving” and “proof” is needed by the prosecution, not the arresting party.
Isn’t that why they call them suspects? If they had “proof” they wouldn’t need the word “suspect”; instead using a word such as “perpetrator”.
Do they have enough evidence to arrest? I don’t know – but it sure seems like it.
Innocent till proven guilty is a double edge sword ……
——-
If the killer was a Trump supporter he’d be arrested already and denied bail. Every libtard media outlet would parade his face and the shooting 24/7. And they’d all blame Trump for “blowing the dog whistle”.
The killer’s own sister recognized him as the killer. Hard to tell whose side you’re really on.
Ok I have a little bit of info on Mr. Reinoehl. A friend of ours knows him pretty well from the snowboarding industry (we used to be competitive boarders back in the day). Mr. Reinoehl is known to frequent Mt. Hood and was at one point working for Deviation snowboards, a company that touts Made in the USA. According to the person we know Mr. Reinoehl has been involved in the protests every night since they began, was arrested (and let go) for carrying a weapon and was also shot with an AR last month and in the hospital (he posted pictures and seemed rather proud). Mr. Reinoehl and his son were in the news back in June:
https://www.bakercityherald.com/news/local/father-son-charged-after-allegedly-racing-at-111-mph-on-interstate-84/article_d4ce15e0-aa5c-11ea-b7be-e72ba4f60fa1.html
It is also being said among people that know him that his family has received threats (he has a younger sister). Apparently she watched the videos and looked at the pictures and knew that was her brother. After the threats and and reviewing the information she “supposedly” went to Portland PD and positively identified her brother in the video’s and still shots.
Also, one of the people on this private thread stated that he also served in the military some years ago, but I have not seen any proof and know nothing else on this specific topic.
I just don’t understand how/why this violence is allowed to continue; the people in these towns must support it..at least in Portland. Someone on here said their mother supported it..makes no sense to me…why would you want this taking place in your town?
I am sick of this two types of justice…as if this murderer should still be running around free..disgusting…who can trust our police or any law enforcement professional when they see this type of injustice.
I think there must be some China and Soros connections with mayors supporting massive violence in their cities as well as governors who implement burdensome COVID restrictions. Something along the lines of bribes, US local govt pension plans invested in China, trade and other financial/money matters that compel these politicians to endorse and enable this out of control chaos. Somebody at the Fed level needs to be looking at what is incentivizing these politicians to go berserk. Both China and Soros are hell-bent into turning us into Venezuela in short order.
That is because the violence is not in their neighborhood. It is downtown and not in residential areas. If violence came into their neighborhoods then there will definitely be a shift in attitude. It is kind of like Islamic Terrorism. The Ummah supported it until it showed up in their countries.
Attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse on Tucker:
https://streamable.com/pqwcbq
“Michael Reinoehl is the Steve Scalise failed mission completed. Media is just as silent. Look for a Magabomber to appear to balance the news”
Our enemy is weak and predictable, and gets their orders from China – a copycat society- no new ideas. hence magabomber 2.0 hoax is coming.
Anybody get this?
or did we forget Congressman Scalise being shot on the softball field?
I get lost at “our enemy is weak” part.
So, Sundance, you say that “we can start to fathom just how seriously screwed up the U.S. ‘system of justice’ has become’. Sorry, more than our ‘system of justice’ is frayed.
The left has the whole damn country afraid of its shadow. Stop being afraid, and take it back — one patriot at a time. Rest in peace, Mr. Danielson — your sacrifice was not in vain.
If a person is point-blank “murdered” by an easily identified person on video and by direct evidence but local and federal won’t prosecute, we have a problem that transcends the constitution and bill of rights.
I saw an analysis on this clip earlier, they suggested that the Bishop started spraying bear spray as soon as he saw what was going down.
And they will try to use that as proof the shooter was acting in self defense. Jay saw what was going down and beat the guy to the draw with the bear spray.
Jay Bishop knew he was in danger soon as he heard someone yell “We got a Trumper right here!”.
Immediately after that, Reinoehl drew his gun. In that moment Jay blasted with the only weapon he had, f—–g pepper spray. Before the spray reached the killer, the killer’s bullet hit Jay. You can see the killer’s muzzle blast blow the spray back toward the victim.
Enlarge to full screen to see it better.
Barr owns Wray as Wray works for him. This is Barr’s problem and if he can’t keep the country out of chaos Trump needs to can him too.
When a problem gets bad enough solutions will become obvious. I just hope we still have a country after November 3. If we do, the $BigGlobalCrookedCorpMedia needs to be included in the RICO.
Hillary’s, ‘We’ll all Hang,’ needs to be fulfilled.
I am trying to understand and am having trouble as the $BigCorpMedia is fogging out what is happening. Has something changed? These riots had people shot and killed earlier and we did not have so many suddenly want to start a shooting war on the streets.
Stay away from these Blue State, BigBlue city streets. If the thugs hit the suburbs that is another matter, that is escalation, as the best I can tell that has been avoided up to now.
Do not blow this up and fire up the hot heads. It will not end well if the hot heads make this a mess.
Vote. Then we will see.
I don’t even think Barr knows he’s on the hot seat. The guy is completely AWOL.
Our military has stood down. Now our DOJ and FBI is standing down.
Why wouldn’t the FBI or DOJ arrest this man? Is he being protected? It appears so.
Is it possible that our government’s intelligence has infiltrated this group?
None of this makes sense.
You know, there’s been a funny trend in the West regarding THAT religion and it’s worst adherents.
Politicians and law enforcement the World over have been terrified of calling out those people. Terrified of being labelled an eeezlamaphobe.
I wonder if a similar thing is happening in relation to black America?
It seems to me, BLM and its members are virtually untouchable, no matter what crimes they commit.
Problem is BLM is mostly White Anarchist.
I say every single person on video at that Utah shooting vicinity needs to be charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They were all in on it, some holding signs and singing Kumbaya. Others wearing a winter scarf and shooting people through the windshields of innocents. Assume that all there knew that someone had a gun and was gonna use it. They are all guilty. Charge them all and watch the riots wither away. If local DA won’t do it, maybe federal charges?
Not sure why anyone would be surprised by this. After all, we are “enemies of the state” according to the Speaker of the House. It’s ok to kill people like us.
we are dominated by an out of shape loser with a bag of chips and bat.
jesus christ! do your JOB AG BARR! you will have every ounce of respect from all of us! no one will touch you are harm you! dont fear the mob AG BARR …. its time!
And where the hell is the Attempted Murder warrant for Gaige Grosskreutz? He tried to assassinate Kyle Rittenhouse in cold blood.
Just because an assassin loses a gunfight doesn’t make him a victim.
I guess attempted murder is okay in Kenosha–if you’re a Democrat like DA Michael Graveley.
What we are watching is nothing less than Manson’s Helter Skelter finally coming to fruition. As Rush said, the Democrats are purposefully fomenting a race war, assuming it will result in the utter destruction of President Trump and the Republican Party, as well as their elevation to final one-party control of all three branches of the federal government. And like the Family, the true instigators are left wing whites, particularly young white women who are down for the struggle. There is not a hairbreadth difference between these women and Squeaky Fromme, and they are just as nuts. And when the ashes settle, many of them will argue that they were manipulated and misled, just like Leslie Van Houten does every time she is up for parole. Defend yourself and those that you love. The cavalry is not coming.
mongomerepawn says: “What we are watching is nothing less than Manson’s Helter Skelter finally coming to fruition. As Rush said, the Democrats are purposefully fomenting a race war.. ”
Basically, yes.
I shared a similar sentiment here almost two years ago:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/08/october-8th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-627/comment-page-2/#comment-6125603
iswhatitis says: “HiLAIRy and the Dems would hire Charles Manson to flame a race war if they could bring him back from the dead. Fortunately, they can’t. (But it’s an open question on if they can still get him to vote.)“
Is this guy the shooter? His name’s Michael and he was interviewed by Bloomberg News a month ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes this is him
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI and the United States Department of Justice have not arrested him; and the only logical conclusion to be gained from that reluctance is that Bill Barr and Chris Wray are Deep State traitors. Therefore no-one does anything.
@Sundance
I recommend this site to people because you always provide sources and reasoned analysis.
I worry that in this case you are not maintaining that standard.
What proof do we have that the Portland PD is refusing to arrest him?
According to the linked article (and the more informative linked article in the aforementioned article) he is under investigation and has been positively identified by his own sister.
He killed a man, yes.
Do we have any clue if he is sitting comfortably in his home?
Or is he hiding out somewhere or on the run?
Nowhere does it say the PD has declined to arrest him.
Nowhere does it say the PD has even had him in custody or been able to speak to him.
If I’m wrong, please call me out and show me.
Cooler heads MUST prevail lest we end up creating the situation we so dearly want to avoid.
Let’s be better than the lunatics who rush to judgement every time a black man is shot by police.
Let’s be better than the politicians who subtly (and not so subtly…) encourage this.
The state of things is, without question, abhorrent.
Let’s not make matters worse.
Love and prayers,
A longtime reader and brother in Christ.
Look on the bright side (sarc/), “….the two-tiered judicial process to target a ‘transparently INNOCENT’ man continues…(as the)…DC Circuit Denies Flynn Writ of Mandamus Sends Case Back to Judge Sullivan for Final Disposition.”
So, if your guilty and a Biden supporter you either won’t be charged or you will be bailed out and the charges dropped the next day. But if you’re innocent and a Trump associate, you will likely be stuck in the corrupt 2-tier Injustice system interminably.
Also, “Four Young Leftists Sentenced in Court to 60 days in custody for Hurling Chlorine Bomb at Police Officer, Nearly Killing Him and Detonating 7 Other Bombs. (GP)
No wonder the rioting Marxist thugs have been singing “Venezuela here we come doo dah….”
As Tucker said tonight, the FBI was able to send a dozen agents to investigate a fake noose hoax, but they can’t arrest Antifa/BLM leaders. Pretty much sums it all up.
Abandon these cities in any way you can. If you live near a liberal city do not use it. Do not shop there. Do not eat there. Do not travel through them. Let them die.
If this is true then what they want is for Trump supporters to kill him.
That’ll give the narrative that helps balanced off the planned execution of Jay.
And who do you think Michigan’s AG Is. Soros bought and paid for, Dana Nessel!
Christopher Wrayt.
What even?
Why does he still have a job? What has he achieved in 3 years?
In the Baltimore video, does anyone know what intersection this occurred at?
this was clearly a case of attempted murder as the Knee Grow (an euphemism) had a brick in his hand and clocked the taxpayer on the back of the head
Is this the guy y’all are taking about? I posted this and other stuff on the Pres. thread a bit ago.
Man suspected of shooting Trump supporter in Portland says he is “100% ANTIFA”
Aug 31st, 2020 12:19 pm
A man suspected of shooting a President Trump supporter in Portland has said online that he supports Antifa and is ready for “war.”
Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, is being investigated in the death of Aaron Danielson, who supported a prayer group that came to Portland on Saturday as part of a larger deluge of Trump supporters, police told local media.
Reinoehl posted about supporting Antifa and engaging in “war” on his social media account.
https://disrn.com/news/man-suspected-of-shooting-trump-supporter-in-portland-says-he-is-100-antifa
The DOJ is waiting for the public to turn more against the riots, and for some key democrats to start using stronger language disavowing the violence; then it will be open season for mass arrests. If they launch too soon it can look more political than it needs to (which in itself is a sad statement). The longer these riots go on, the better Trumps poll numbers have become. Timing is everything.
Self defence starts at home:
At some point if the violence continues, Antifa/BLM will shoot the wrong kid. That kid’s father, brothers et al will get even if the system does not take care of the problem. They will most likely not walk down the street blasting but rather will take up a position on high ground and eliminate as many lowlifes as possible and then fade away. I hope this does not happen in my lifetime, but I’m afraid it is coming, just a matter of time.
You reap what you sow, no disrespect but it is what is. When I retired I moved to a town where open carry is the norm. And when the whole plandemic hit it was hilarious to everybody that we had to don a mask with our guns in order to enter a bank. The icing on the cake is when an ANTIFA bus stopped in town it was met by an articulate and well armed individual who advised them to move on. It was widely reported they were met by a far right militia, but the fact of the matter is, it was just a single citizen who stepped up. He is also the best barber in town, but I may be prejudiced because he cuts my hair.
