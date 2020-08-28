Report: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Step Down Due to Health Concerns…

Several Asian news outlets are now confirming that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to step down from his position due to a mounting health concern.
PM Abe is one of the strong nationalist politicians who align with the MAGA agenda of President Donald Trump. Both leaders were friends even before President Trump stepped into politics. Abe is a good friend to the White House and one of the key elements of the Indo-Pacific policy initiatives. His support & leadership will be missed on the international stage. Expect further details later today. No doubt he and President Trump have talked.
Osaka – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to step down as prime minister amid speculation over his health, NHK reported Friday, throwing the political center of Nagatacho in turmoil over the question of who will take over.
Abe is expected to speak to reporters at 5 p.m.
Abe’s health has been the subject of intense speculation since he underwent an examination at Tokyo’s Keio University Hospital on Aug. 14, and then returned for a followup exam on Monday.
The recent developments followed reports that his condition had declined since July and then worsened in early August. That fueled fears within Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party that he may not be able to carry on, instigating speculation as to who could succeed him.(link)
Prayers for one of our nation’s dearest friends….
I am sorry to hear that. Prime Minister Abe has been a good leader for the Japanese people and an fine and loyal friend to the United States. He will be missed on both sides of the Pacific.
Just as a side note, there is a famous photo of Merkel leaning across a table looking like she is vehemently raising a point to President Trump, who is seated and looking unimpressed. PM Abe is standing right at the end of the table watching this interaction. He has a look on his face that all but says in large neon letters, “Stupid woman, don’t you know this man can make your life more difficult than you can imagine? Why are you such a fool as to deliberately provoke such a powerful man?” I suspect he and President Trump had a good laugh over her actions later.
Yes, he most certainly will be missed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great picture with great body language and no captions needed. Abe “looks” like he has President Trump’s back in that iconic photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It saddens me greatly to read this news.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prayers for PM Abe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers for PM.Abe .May God Bless him.
LikeLike
Most likely he is being told to step down so some left wing pol can step in and ruin their country. Bring in hundreds of thousands of foreigners and ruin Japanese culture. Make sure President Trump can’t negotiate and Japan will align with China. Almost guaranteed.
LikeLike
That is very sad news. PM Abe is an affable and highly respected man and politician for good reasons.
I will hope and pray for a favorable health outcome. It was always enjoyable watching Shinzo interact with his genuine friend and ally President Trump. Their mutual trips to each other’s countries were always a must watch. Two close friends having fun together while engaged in top level business and even engaging in an unprecedented Sumo wrestling ceremony in Japan.
LikeLike
They’ve gone so fast,.
the last four years.
Fastest in my lifetime.
LikeLike