Synchronicity – RNC Venue Selection, Fort McHenry, Perfect Symbolism….

Last night President Trump joined Vice-President Mike Pence after a brilliant acceptance speech for the republican VP nomination. The venue was Fort McHenry in Maryland; and it was an exceptional choice with perfect symbolism to contrast the Trump administration message of American spirit against Joe Biden and the far-left tearing down America.
Keep in mind that recently Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump supporters: “enemies of the state”…
The battle of Fort McHenry was a critical point in the War of 1812. Many people know that our national anthem stemmed from the valiant defense of Fort McHenry by American troops who refused to concede Baltimore harbor and withstood 27 hours of continual bombardment by British naval forces beginning Sept 13, 1814. The short story is HERE
Two-hundred-six years later, there is a lesson to be learned.
Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.
Leftist city and state leaders have abandoned rule of law in favor of supporting the mob effort to destroy our sense of national unity. Political activists, left-wing ideologues under the guise of democrats, and a host of media allies are conducting an information war on behalf of their objective. Big tech social media companies are attempting to remove the voices of those who are fighting back.
There is a great deal of purposefully driven anxiety and fear amid our nation as this multi-faceted internal war takes place. However, there is a primary element to this effort that each person can shield themselves from, and act to counter. Do not let your sense of self succumb to this assault. Do not let them win the battle for your peace of mind.
It might, heck, -check that- it does seem overwhelming at times. But that is the nature of this collectivist strategy. That is the purpose of this bombardment. We must hold strong and push back against their lies and manipulations. If you look closely at their attack, it is weak and much of it is psychological bait. Do not fall into the trap of despair.
When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee. Do not allow this effort to succeed.
You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.
That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages and recognize the scale of our assembly.
Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.
If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.
It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.
We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.
This approach is how we win the larger battle.
All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.
Trust me, this ain’t easy for me…. through my research, I have torn open the dungeon doors and stared into the dark space; and yes, the scale of corruption amid our national body politic sticks to you; it manifests as cynicism.
However, our MAGA message is optimistic; and we must fight against any tendency to allow the leftist hatred and scheme against our American value system to impact delivery of that message.
If you listened to the responses from democrats watching the RNC convention you will note the most consistent point mentioned is their disconnect from the party that has allowed hate and division to dictate their policy.
Democrats and independents are flocking to the MAGA movement in larger numbers than ever before. Our political opposition is seeing the result in terms of voters turning away from them and they are apoplectic.
Which is the point of writing this. Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we will win this 2020 campaign. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again.
God knows our nation needs it, and each of us can easily deliver that message.
YES.IT.WAS.
And, it wasn’t lost on me, at all. I got the chills last night just being there with them on the internet.
Now i know why don lemon in panic mode.
CNN poll has Biden 50% Trump 46%. Biden was at 55% to 41% in june. That is a fake news poll that shows him in a free fall.
Its a CNN poll conducted by sjw firm
Margin of error is 3.7%
The poll is skewed. At 31% dem 27% rep 42% independent.
Also. They would not be panicking if they have this rigged. Why would they be talking about not conceding and legal challenges if it were rigged. Trump boomerang is now circling over head.
Oh, I think they have it rigged. The problem is that they are now realizing they can’t rig it enough with “cheat by mail” and ballot harvesting to counter the mass exodus from the Democratic Party
Them Commies got 30M++ “Sum Tin Wong” pre filled ballots now loading in containers at Wuhan.
The problem is that the US Customs is holding up stuff and it might take a rather long time for the containers to be released at the Port of Long Beach and trucked to their destinations.
They will need a Traffic Court Federal Magistrate at Naval Base Guam to extend the election time until all of those containers are delivered. But they don’t know how long it will take.
And, another judge in Honolulu will have to issue a ruling to allow those votes with counterfeit stamps.
Harsh realities. The vast majority of polls are trash.
Not that I want to, care, am or ever was worried about Low IQ Creepy QP Joe, but every now and then I keep an eye on Biden’s Twitter following. It is nothing compared to President TRUMP and he has barely added anything since their “convention” started. NO BUMP. And he’s been in The Swamp for 48 years. NO EXCITEMENT.
TRUMP: 85.5
Biden: 8.9 Million
BTW, Candidate TRUMP started at around 2 Million when he launched his bid in 2015.
Right now we are in Fort McHenry.
Anyone think there is a reasonable chance Trump will tell the story of Fort McHenry tonight and connect that story to our flag and anthem?
It was told last night.
Did not see it. Just got a text poll from DB Research if I would be voting for Trump. I pressed 1 for Yes. Before I responded I looked them up. Looks like democrat poller. I bet they are going to be scared of the results of this poll.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Knock them dead!
I had to think about it for a minute, before I responded to you before, but I was certain they did. I was fixin’ dinner when it started and then havin’ dinner away from it, some of the early part, but I believe there was a piece numerous segments before Pence, perhaps a Jon Voight piece, that told the story and then VP Pence took it further and finished it off at the same place with a glorious surprise visit by the President and First Lady.
Keep us posted if you here it being used anywhere.
I am in CA. Why would a democrat polling org be wanting to know what the waters are like in CA unless they are sensing serious trouble? If I was democrat and thought CA was strong, I would not pay for testing CA Trump vote!
So this is really interesting.
The Calimexistan Politburo in Sacramentograd and the apparatchiks in San Franciskovich need to know how many fake “Sum Ting Wong” votes they need to import from Wuhan.
I’ve only replied to one poll in my life.
I told them I was a Marxist and would write in Groucho Marx.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…I was watching the Vice President speech and I remembered that I have been to that fort but ALSO, the narration of the Battle (as seen by Francis Scott Key…where the Flag was leaning and was due to the bodies holding it up…This is what OUR Nation is built upon and WE should stand with our Nation as One:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Live your lives like you mean it…
Absolutely beautiful statement, sundance! It makes me feel the way our outstanding convention has this week – happy, firm, ready to keep fighting for the right.
Kudos!
So very true Steph.
I have been thinking about the peace of mind status for a while and Sundance is so right about that.
A bit of a long story but I will try to keep it short.
My husband and I belong to our counties search and rescue team years ago, the winter team.
We owned our own snow mobiles and knew certain mountain areas fairly well.
Two searches have always stood out in my mind.
One time we were looking for an older man in his mid fifties and were a bit worried about him because he had a heart condition.
One of the other teams found him sitting under a tree waiting patiently to be rescued in good condition.
Another guy, different search and different year, was in his mid thirties former military with a bit of survival training so we were not as worried about him but searched just a responsibly.
We found him stark naked face down (dead) in the middle of a small stream.
The only thing we could think of that was different between the two was the state of mind which was panic.
The younger more fitter man panicked and lost his life when there was no reason to.
The older sicker man kept his mind in check and survived.
State of mind and peace of mind is so very very important just as Sundance is trying to impress upon all of us.
As he says ” Live your best life every day”.
It really can make all the difference.
Amen
Thank you Sundance & cc for these crucial reminders. God bless & keep us in our well founded concern for our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The words and themes of Sundance grow
more relevant-
Yes, more profound-
with each passing day, each development.
More inspiring each day.I should say.
We are under bombardment in so many ways,
but the media’s “Ministry of Truth” is a
fusillade of lies that miss theit mark
.
“If you look closely at their attack,
it is weak and much of it is psychological bait. ”
So true !
The liars are so hysterical now,
that I wonder if they are very afraid
of the Power of Truth,
and those who believe in truth.
THey reek of fear.
The liars fear revelations and fair elections.
A CTH commenter recently said that the go-to
word for PDJT and Sundance too is FEARLESS.
And also the PDJT / Sd mindset is, noticeably,
JOYFUL.
Included with that bombardment was a land invasion, resulting in the Battle of North Point. The British general leading these troops was later quoted as saying, “I shall dine tonight in Baltimore or in Hell.” Minutes later, a musket ball crashed into his skull, ending his option of dining in Baltimore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, British Major General Robert Ross was shot through the right arm and the round logged itself in the chest cavity. He died shortly after.
Ref. http://www.warof1812.ca/northpoint.htm
I have a direct ancestor who fought under Brigadier-General John Stricker in that battle, although I haven’t yet been able to determine exactly to which company he was assigned or where he was positioned in the engagements.
Defenders Day, established to recognize the successful defense of Baltimore and thus our nation, was celebrated annually while I was younger; I haven’t seen much mention of it in recent decades.
And that’s the rub….without our history, what is our future!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you GB.
Another example that you’re never too young to learn old things.
Who would “defend” Baltimore today??? Especially since the democRats have long ago seized the city. Black citizens wanted to see their Own Skin Color rule the city; They got their wish, now they have a S’hole to live in with Blacks killing their Own. Happy Daze are here again is the old democRat Marxist song from the 30’s.
Not my city, not my concern, though I actually wish that these Black cities would reform and have an economic rebirth.
Considering the role of Briitish MI6 in Spygate/Coup, perhaps the choice is more symbolic than you know.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ha, so true joejoefrmsandiego !~
Synchronicity connects so many things.
If God had not given us Donald Trump,
the synchronicities of the Universal Mind
would maybe have invented him.
There is a great poetry in the plain spoken
President Trump,
Who conceived the Epic messaging of this
“RNC Convention”:
Poetry with a message you can’t miss,
and a uniqueness and fresh quality
equal to the MAGA movement that created it
It wasn’t a Convention of its time.
It was and is an unconvention,
a blessed return to the common sense of Thomas Paine.
NOW that is some symbology!!! Good One jjfsd!!!!
LikeLike
https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/26/25-things-president-trump-can-say-to-drive-the-left-even-more-nuts/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think someone once said, “Yes we can!” And by God’s grace, we will!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; 9 persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”
2 Corinthians 4: 8,9
AKA
Don’t let the bastards keep you down.
It’s better than that. The Intergalactic TrollMaster-in-Chief took the fight to Nan’s hometown. Her dad was mayor of Baltimore for years along with her brother. She went to college there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, that is sweet indeed!! Wasn’t it her father who dedicated a statue of a Confederate General? Oops! If only we had a functioning media, someone might ask her about that!
In fact, her father was on track to be governor. He was apparently on good terms with FBI Director Hoover, as well as the Luchesi crime family. It was all set, until his son Roosevelt (Roosie) was arrested for sexually abusing two little girls. Dad had to call in a lot of favors to put the fix in, but the incident cost him his aspirations for higher office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nan’s brother was a pedo? Say it ain’t so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
emet – found the story – happened when Roosevelt was 20 . It was a gang rape situation by some dem rich kids with two girls who were 11 & 13 at the time. “Roose” got acquitted – not sure about the rest of his 1953 pedo buddies. Does anyone know if ” Roose” was Nan’s older brother? If yes, how much older? Were these girls her friends?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s some impressive speculation. Pelosi’s brother “Roose” was seven years her elder. Here’s his obit:
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-2007-02-22-0702220127-story.html
I wish she had stayed there, along with all the other liberals from the east coast who came to California and ruined it.
LikeLike
To paraphrase the great David Hackett Fischer, every Presidential election has come down to who articulates the strongest vision of liberty and freedom.*
Joe Biden is broadcasting from his basement, from behind a facial mask.
Donald Trump is standing on the ramparts of Fort McHenry.
LikeLiked by 6 people
*This statement was made before 2008.
However, one can still argue that “Hope and Change” was, despite being unsubstantial drivel, more compelling to enough people than whatever John McCain and Mitt Romney were purporting to represent.
Bad arguments in made in bad faith can still be stronger than weaker bad arguments.
After all of the attacks from the left and the uniparty as a whole “…our flag was still there.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Earlier post: “They’re all moving in the same direction, one just a little faster than the other. This is why “compromised” swamp rats flip out when there’s a wrinkle in their plan, like Ross Perot, Contract with America, Sarah Palin, The Tea Party, then the mother of all F_ck You’s, the election of our Great President Donald J Trump! That was the ultimate proof , “that our flag was still there.” Even will all the cheating, and “We Know” they cheated. Even with all the spying “We Know’ they spied. Even will all of the extra legal activity “We Know” they broke any law that was in their path. We still won decisively.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stan, I LOVE your post!
Be an encourager – not a discourager! The easiest way to encourage is to smile at people as you speak to them or even if just in passing. Smile! It lifts people up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fuller story. The British naval commander became so enraged over the large American flag, that he ordered it to be taken out. Despite every ship firing on it, the flag stood, albeit at a weird angle.
It later became apparent to Francis Scott Key. When he gained entry to the fort after the British withdrew, he saw that it had been held up by hand. One man after another had volunteered for the job. Even though it was sure death from the bombs bursting in air. As was evidenced by the pile of dead Americans who had given their lives. Just to save the flag from touching the ground.
That is why, last night, I stood and saluted the flag as our National Anthem was sung. God bless this great nation of ours. The greatest nation ever. Indivisible. Under God.
My church has highlighted that story for several years to celebrate the 4th of July. The story goes Sir Francis Scott Key was a local attorney commissioned with securing the release of POWs from the British being held on prison barges. He was detained on one of the warships during the city bombardment for his own safety where he witnessed the engagement through the night. He was amazed with the horrible the flag had remained aloft. At morning light he saw a mound of dead bodies at the base of the flag that had perished one after another during the night in their effort to keep Il’ Glory flying. The death toll was more than 200 Americans that night to demonstrate resolve and courage to keep our national banner aloft in defiance of overwgelming British might.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Plus he also kept the pow’s held below the fact that the flag was still flying. They used to teach this in school when I was growing up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many people do not realize that there are FOUR verses in our National Anthem .
Verse four is very important .
LikeLiked by 1 person
O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand
Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!
Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land
Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto – “In God is our trust,”
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I had an image in my mind of an uncountable crowd of patriots surrounding small unhinged contingents. We absolutely outnumber them and we have God, truth, right and might on our side. We will crush them.
Be cheerful. Be of good courage. Do all you can, no matter how seemingly insignificant to the outward eye because taken together our individual sparks are a huge conflagration.
Fort Sumter might have been even more appropriate, since the dhimmcrats seem to be working up to Civil War II.
LikeLike
Abraham Lincoln plotters were hung at Fort McHenry. So it is more then appropriate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like a plan. But this time around it should be televised.
We should have the gallows built there as a reminder of trying taking down a duly elected President. Also, any congressmen who gives aide and support, Mcconnell & Rinos, should forfeit ALL OF THEIR BENEFITS…they get NOTHING!!!!!
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance, for creating a beautiful essay enabling us to send this gift to children and their children and to friends and colleagues.
Heroes.
Interesting and unknown fact about the defense of Ft. McHenry and the “Guardian” of the Star Spangled Banner from the movie Gettysburg.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently, my “like” button is taking a coffee break. Many thanks for posting this California Joe ! (from a descendant of several mentioned above)
Interesting too that you chose the name of a famous Union Army sniper.
The movie Gettysburg is based on the best-selling book The Killer Angels by Michael Shaara. This one of many great historically accurate scenes.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gettysburg_(1993_film)
If you need something to make you feel upbeat all you had to do was listen to the comments on CSPAN after the convention the last two nights. Overwhelmingly pro Trump. But even more important is how many people saying they are voting Trump despite being lifelong Democrats. I think I only heard 3 anti Trumpers on the phone. They are putting the blame on the riots where it belongs, the Dems. The lies are obvious to them. It will be a landslide. Be of good cheer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a couple of observations about last night’s RNC:
-“Hail to the Chief” – I noticed that they are playing this more often when our President makes an entrance. I get very emotional when I hear that played for him; so proud! I noticed that they played it right after Mike Pence’s speech as he was walking in. Quite the statement. Had tears in my eyes again.
-I wonder if the Republicans chose this week for their convention because the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage would occur this week. If so, brilliant strategy! They did a fantastic job of explaining the history and celebrating it last night. Must have really irked my liberal women friends that the Republicans got to hold the celebration!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve just taken a break from cooking to check in with the Treehouse. While I was working, I listened to Edward G. Robinson read a short story written in 1863 by Edward Everett Hale called, “The Man Without a Country.” How I wish that every child, every adult, and especially every protestor and athlete, would read this story of Philip Nolan, an Army Lieutenant who was tried for treason and cursed the name of his country, wishing he would never hear its name again. The judge granted his wish and sentenced him never to see the United States of America, nor hear her name ever again for the rest of his life. It is heart-breaking. I wonder how those who would burn our country to the ground would endure the emotional agony of Nolan’s life sentence. If you have an hour, it is well worth it: https://youtu.be/if8gqs7ZYDI
The story is fiction right
LikeLike
Denim is the American fabric that symbolizes everything from hard work to high fashion, comfort, class, chic and sass. Today I purchased a pair of killer denim Jimmy Choo’s (on consignment) and I very much look forward to donning them and dining out. Everyday is a day to celebrate America’s freedom, faith, family, and flag with flair!
Proverbs 17:22 ” A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”
Real breakthrough for me personally, today, at the grocery store…once again not wearing the mask and feeling…lonely. A woman walked up to me (she too maskless) and said, “It’s wonderful to see your face!” At first, I was confused and tried to remember who she was. Then it dawned on me…I didn’t know her. So we had a wonderful conversation…then I did the same…whenever I saw a maskless person (and they are becoming more prevalent), I said the same…”It’s WONDERFUL to see your face”…one person responded, “Yes, yours too! And let’s keep supporting one another!”. To that end, a masked face heard us…..and took off their mask! I was so encouraged!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow bosscook what a great thing to do. I’m going to copy this for posting in groups I belong too if you don’t mind. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve started to believe masking the smiles is intentional.
From the Vice President’s speech last night: “Freedom always wins.”
That’s bad news for Biden and his defeated master.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance, “we need a check from the neck up”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrat Party leadership calls their fellow American’s ‘Enemies of the State’, we call those that are members of the Democrat Party ‘Americans’, they are and will always be our fellow citizens. Obviously there’s a carve out for those rioting and taking up violence and truly want nothing to do with our form of Government and they deserve the long arm of the law. We choose to meet them on the playing field of ideas and not to censor them, berate them or demonize them. That is not conservative and its definitely not the ideals of PDJT. If we hold out our hand in kindness and generosity (without being blind fools) –we will find Democrat minded people that will over time agree with conservatism and the ideals that PDJT has led this nation. They are our brothers and sisters and never leave anyone behind unless the truly desire to be left to the trash bin of marxist history.
And please note the graphics on my Twitter page. The British attack on Ft. McHenry and the Flag herself.
And then the Brits tried to invade New Orleans…
-snip-
Jackson’s triumph set him on a road that ended in the White House thirteen years later. The battle gave birth to the Age of the Common Man and for the next half century, his victory on the Eighth of January was marked by celebrations across the United States.
https://www.battlefields.org/learn/war-1812/battles/new-orleans
I’m 82, live in blue CO, and have a small business (cat boarding) work 8-10 hours a day so can’t do much. Not normally a hat person but since 2015 wear my MAGA hat whenever I go out. Get a lot of positive feedback at King Soopers, Home Depot, Village Inn, and Sams.
Don’t require my customers to wear masks, I don’t wear one in my business, even though a city regulation. Most of my older customers, 50+ don’t wear one, most of the 20-40 wear them.
Don’t wear MAGA hat in my business, and don’t use pro-Trump signage, not looking for trouble and still need to earn a living. I am able to engage a lot of customers in positive conversations. Get a lot of travelers that come through Denver airport. Most customers kind of tip you off on their leanings with some leading questions.
Overall I have detected a noticeable undercurrent of dislike of current negative atmosphere i.e. Dem governor and left policies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comments on tonight:
A caller on Rush’s show today suggested that President TRUMP talk tonight about the friends he lost to the Chinese Wuhan Virus, to put a little more human face on it. Not a bad idea. It made me think of another.
I would love to see Janice Dean on to tell her in-laws story. Cuomo wouldn’t let her testify, let her do it at the 2020 RNC Convention. Cuomo wants to pouint fingers, it is time everyone knows that he is a murderer and that CNN employs a murderer’s brother. 🙂
I would still like to hear someone talk about the death of death taxes. It is YUGE, especially to family farmers, and they have missed it every night so far.
As to symbolism. I would like to see President TRUMP at Stone Mountain, in front of the monument there one day soon. Have some black speakers talk to why all this Confederate bashing is wrong, just like the black gent spoke last night about not knowing history. What a teaching experience that could be.
Secretly, I am also hoping the convention pulls off a Herman Cain guest appearance too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just received this email from the NCAA! So much wow! I’m not even sure how to wrap my head around this statement!
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on race and social justice
August 27, 2020 12:44pm
The events in Kenosha once again lay bare a tragic outcome resulting from police interaction with a person of color. It has also once again brought to the forefront the issues of race, social justice and social responsibility that we all need to commit to. Peaceful protest is a powerful tool to drive social change and we fully support student-athletes’ rights to be heard. Action also drives change and we urge all student-athletes to exercise their right and responsibility to vote this November 3 to build a better and more inclusive America.
– Mark Emmert, NCAA president
LikeLiked by 1 person
You should write him back and tell him that as Christians we should teach our children to obey the law and those in charge of preserving law and order. If he does not understand that, perhaps he should not be running a “Christian” organization, or perhaps they should just go ahead and remove that from their name.
AND, that lesson should also extend to the classroom/school behavior. The color of your skin should not dictate whether or not you are punished for acting out in school and disrupting your classroom, teacher or other students.
I could go on…
Well, good thing I can’t watch the Buckeyes play this fall, because I would have give them up.
So, no movies, no TV, no sports. My Kindle (sorry, not giving that up. Been reading a lot these past months and I do like Kindle Unlimited) is going to be in overdrive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I am here”. “Send me”
Thank you for this uplifting reminder!
Very well stated and I am holding onto God with everything in me.
HE is seeing me through.
Praise The Lord
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the far left has thought this through. Yes, they want to seed the fear of chaos on the normal Americans but there is a large portion of registered democrats that won’t live their best life right now and will succumb to the resistance but in a way that will backfire bigly. Normal people, conservative and democrats, want a peaceful life so they will vote to stop it.
Right now, the absolutely batsh!t crazy leftists are scaring even there own voters away.
This is their plan…
Create so much election voting chaos, that no one is declared electorally the winner, so on January 21, the Speaker of the House can temporarily take over the Presidency., should they retain the House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My fear too. Then she will write EO’s out the wazoo to enact their socialist utopia!
LikeLike
Hell can’t handle all of us, and neither can D.C.
This is a VERY timely reminder for me. I am a strong person and have an unwavering faith in God. However, today, I find myself in a real battle of the soul (mind, will, & emotions). I am so disgusted with the media, the virus-induced oppression, the corruption in every corner, the lack of justice and law & order, etc., etc., that I am FORCING myself to have faith. To be positive. Many of you have been there and many may be there now. This reminder from Sundance will spur me to make good choices. To “set my face like flint”. To focus on encouraging others. Most importantly, to trust in God’s power, strength, and love. Donald Trump doesn’t need despairing people to help get him elected; he needs strong, joyful, and thankful warriors. Thanks, Sundance, for pushing me in that direction today.❤️
Turn off the tube.
I don’t feel overwhelmed or doubtful by current events at all.
On Dems and their media apparatus:
It’s like I’m standing in front of an upright, growling, snorting Grizzly Bear at the zoo that wants to kill me.
I can see that his teeth are long and sharp, and his claws equally impressive. I can see that he’s very angry, and all of his energy is focused directly on me. It’s all a very impressive display. I should be naturally frightened of this vicious display, I suppose, but I’m not.
For as large and intimidating as that grizzly ‘appears’, I can’t help but notice the enclosure that binds him and limits his reach. That menacing bear can only control events within his own particular enclosure. He has no reach beyond his confines.
Why should I fear the bear?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you SD for this because last night I had a real meltdown. My niece posted something to Facebook to which I replied and she was angry with me. And if that wasn’t bad enough, I failed to read her entire reply and when I responded she freaked out on me! Now my sister is also angry at me and neither will accept any apology. (It wasn’t even about Trump but the schools and the state’s orders not even red versus blue). I am now and forever banned from their lives. This comes after my brother a few months ago also booted my from his life because I dared to challenge his CNN talking points after years of letting him rant while never saying anything.
Months of riots, Covid shutdowns, corruption that remains rampant, daily attacks, mask NAZI’s, spewing hate and intolerance, isolation and watching our country fall into domineering control (something I never thought I would see in my lifetime), finally got me and I cried from sheer frustration with what I felt was the hopelessness of it all. Your article reminds me what is at stake, that together, we are not small or insignificant, and must keep praying, fighting, and most of all voting. Thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I feel your pain and have a “liberal” (sic) mother and sister. No hope for either.
it’s like Sundance says, they pretend not to know. It’s infuriating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I too have family members who are rabid liberals. They have not called me in over six months. I am also very angry with their rhetoric that they cite from CNN and MSNBC. My husband and I have reminded them that the democrat run cities are turning into shit holes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hang tough, Inthedark, you are not alone. I, too, recognize the same weighted issues you describe in 2nd paragraph.
However, when despondant, I remind myself that God is with me. And, bigly, that “they” are purposely making this happen to us. But, WE control our reactions!! Dont let them get the best of you! Be strong! Live your best life every day, and have faith!
LikeLike
LikeLike
What a stark comparison between the DNC & the RNC this election cycle…
I can’t imagine any CTH Treeper considering that Trump won’t serve a second term. It is a hands down given that the Dems are in free fall & anticipate a severe loss.
They put Harris on the ticket because Sleepy Joe, in a foggy mental moment, promised a Black woman as his running mate. The logical choice ( & most likely the original choice) would have been Mike Obozo, but a stunning loss to Trump in 2020 would abolish any chance for that ticket in 2024….IMHO that is the Dem strategy over the next 4 years. Continue harassing POTUS & position Obozo for the Dem 2024 ticket with perhaps even AOC as VP.
Instead they pick a complete looser that can become the scape goat for their loss in 2020…..Harris. She couldn’t garner 2% support in her Presidential run, & who, as VP would have a strong possibility to complete Biden’s term with a resignation by him due to “diminished mental capacity”…. If the Dem base rejected her a a potential Presidential runner why in any ones mind would they consider her a a potential step in for Biden as a VP assuming the office? Rejection is cold stone fact regarding her. So couple that with the Beast proclaiming that Biden, when he looses ( for the what is it…/ 4th time??), should not under any circumstances concede the race. And keep a keen eye on them polls, they are a turning & rather quickly IMO.
Indeed Sundance. I yelled at my teenager today because she wanted to get tested for covid-1984. I’m a tough guy who is very good at ignoring pain, but incidents like mine today make me pause and ask just how much trauma I am dealing with from this entire ordeal. If it’s been that traumatic for me that I act out of charachter then how much worse is it for the more fragile members of society?
Thank you for reminding us of the way forward because otherwise I may have been stuck in this trauma loop for a while.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are going to win and even the never Trump morons will pay the price. It must be that the corruption is widespread and has been there for a long time. I know the never Trump gang has been compromised as far back as the deal Bush made with the Saudi Arabians right after 9/11. Nothing in American politics has made a lot of sense, since then. When something doesn’t make sense, follow the money. Not only will we win, but we will win very bigly! So bigly we will be accused of rigging the results. I can’t wait and I better never hear about anyone on this blog site who doesn’t vote because they were afraid. God gave us the right to select our own leaders because he wants all of the people to have inalienable rights so that, no matter what, God will look over us and protect us as we righteously exercise our vote! Everyone keep your tips up. We are winning and we are winning most biggestly! TRUMP2020, and Lauren Boebert too!
I am so confident i need to shout it from the mountain top, Colorado is most definitely in play, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another thing I noticed is many liberal websites like Yahoo and even local ones here in Oregon have removed comments on their Orange Man Bad stories they get from CNN, etc. The comments (before they removed them) were from angry voters who are sick of them attacking our President and our country as racist. Can’t have on the fence voters seeing the real truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreement Sundance….. From my little mountain corner here in NM. The business in which I am employed, Incense, I talk and email daily with people all around the US as well as locals. The businesses (wholesale from us) are just opening back up, the retail customers have been not only constant, but our business has grown, employee numbers grown, etc.
I am an upbeat person by nature, (Christ), I suppose, but yes, I deal with all (you probably guess the mindset of most I deal with, from the product!) sorts. I am positive, and poo poo the gloomy ones, as well as exude a positive outlook. I calm the owners/bosses, (Trump supporters, but cnn addicts) and they are building for the future at 75yrs old and the undisclosed age of the Mrs.
So fun to see the old hippies/mountain men (yes, I am one too) come in with MAGA hats on, and talking enthusiastically about President Trump. (and often the question they ask, “Got enough ammo?”)
The calls/emails begin with a dreary “are you guys doing ok, are you open?” And I assure them we’re doing great, and of course we’re open, (the store was closed for awhile), but never missed a day of work. (worked longer hours when I had to work from home).
I do not argue with them of course, or talk politics…. making scoffing noises, or laughing in unbelief does not count! (I’m at work after all) but always optimistic on my part, because I choose to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the report that number of viewers declined compared to 3rd night of 2016 is misleading. I think it only counts NBC CBS ABC CNN MSNBC and fox. the dems are viewing at these stations bc they want to hear the negative commentary. but the repubs like me are streaming elsewhere in order to avoid the commentary, and we are not included in the nielsen numbers. for example, I turned my tv to abc, cbs, nbc to hear rick grinell speech and they did not even cover his wonderful speech, so I went back to my computer hear the stream
The message is the same as Sundance’s. Stick with it no matter what. It is a brief and interesting 12 minutes.
This is another reason why average Americans are turning against the democrats. They attack everyone and are vicious!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sick-vicious-pbs-reporter-yamiche-alcindor-attacks-paralyzed-gop-candidate-madison-cawthorn-stands-wheelchair/
Can you imagine what the ghost of McHenry were thinking?
