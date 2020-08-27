Fast Moving Hurricane Laura Moves Inland – 670,000+ Without Power…

Laura made landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight (Cameron, LA) as a Cat-4 hurricane with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150 mph. At least 670,000+ residents in Louisiana and Texas are without power as of Thursday afternoon as officials worked to recover in the wake of coastal storm surges and destructive flash flooding. Louisiana has the bulk of the outages with 554,000, while Texas reports around 138,000.
Anyone who needs help, feel free to reach out in the comments section or send us an email and we will do everything we can to assist. CTH also has an admin in zone; prayers continue. The full Louisiana National Guard has been activated to respond.
REMINDER: Due to the speed of the storm there are already convoys coming to construct a pre-planned electricity grid recovery process. Convoys from every city, town and state from the east-coast to the mid-west. A glorious melding of dirty fingernails all arriving for the meet-up. Depending on your proximity to the bigger picture objectives at hand, you will cherish their arrival.
But first, there will be an assessment. The convoys will stage at pre-determined locations using radios for communication. Most cell phone services will likely be knocked out. Recovery teams will begin a street-by-street review; everything needs to be evaluated prior to thinking about beginning to rebuild a grid. Your patience within this process is needed; heck, it ain’t like you’ve got a choice in the matter…. so just stay positive.
Meanwhile, you might walk outside and find yourself a stranger in your neighborhood.
It will all be cattywampus.
Trees gone, signs gone, crap everywhere, if you don’t need to travel, DON’T.
I mean CRAP e.v.e.r.y.w.h.e.r.e.
Stay away from power-lines.
Try to stay within your immediate neighborhood for the first 36-48 hours. Keep the roadways and main arteries clear for recovery workers, power companies and fuel trucks.
Be entirely prepared to be lost in your own neighborhood and town for days, weeks, and even months. Unknown to you – your subconscious mind is like a human GPS mapping system. When that raging Laura takes away the subconscious landmarks I guarantee you – you are gonna get lost, make wrong turns, miss the exit etc.
It’s kinda funny and weird at the same time.
Your brain is wired to turn left at the big oak next to the Church, and the road to your house is likely two streets past the 7-11 or Circle-k. You don’t even notice that’s how you travel around town; that’s just your brain working – it is what it is.
Well, now the big oak is gone; so too is the Circle-K and 7-11 signs. Like I said, everything is cattywampus. Your brain-memory will need to reboot and rewire. In the interim, you’re gonna get lost… don’t get frustrated.
No street signs. Likely no stop signs. No traffic lights.
Remember, when it is safe to drive, every single intersection must be treated like a four-way stop…. and YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION. Even the major intersections.
You’ll need to override your brain tendency to use memory in transit. You’ll need to pay close attention and watch for those who ain’t paying close attention. Travel sparingly, it’s just safer.
Check on your-self first, then your neighbors. It don’t matter if you’ve never said a word to the guy in the blue house before. It ain’t normalville now.
As soon as it is safe to do so, make an evaluation of your location. If everything is ok for you and your family, break out of your box and check on the house down the street. In the aftermath of a storm there’s no class structure. Without power, the big fancy house on the corner with a pool is just a bigger mess. Everyone is equally a mess.
The first responders in your neighborhood are YOU.
You, the wife/husband, your family, Mrs. Wilson next door; Joe down the street; Bob’s twin boys and the gal with the red car are all in this together. If you don’t ordinarily cotton to toxic masculinity you will worship it in the aftermath of a hurricane. Git-r-done lives there.
Don’t stand around griping with a 40′ tree blocking the main road to your neighborhood. Figure out who’s got chainsaws, who knows how to correctly use them, and set about safely clearing the road. If every neighborhood starts clearing their own roadways, the recovery crews can then move in for the details.
Stage one focuses on major arteries… then secondary… then neighborhood etc. It’s a process. Oh, and don’t get mad if your fancy mailbox is ploughed-over by a focused front end loader who is on a priority mission to clear a path. Just deal with it. Those same front-end loaders will also be removing feet of sand from coastal roads. Don’t go sightseeing… stay in your neighborhood.
For the first 36-48 hours, please try to stay close to home, in your neighborhood. Another reason to stay close to home is the sketchy people who can sometimes surface, looters etc. Staying close to home and having contact with your neighbors is just reasonable and safer.
Phase-1 recovery is necessarily, well, scruffy…. we’re just moving and managing the mess; not trying to clean it up yet. It’ll be ok. There are going to be roofing nails everywhere, and you will likely get multiple flat tires in the weeks after the hurricane.
After this storm half of the people living near coastal southwestern LA are going to fit into two categories, two types of people: (1) those with a new roof; or (2) those with a blue roof (tarp).
Keep a joyous heart filled with thankfulness; and if you can’t muster it, then just pretend. Don’t be a jerk. You will be surrounded by jerks…. elevate yourself. If you need to do a few minutes of cussing, take a walk. Keep your wits about you and stay calm.
Now, when the recovery teams arrive…. If you are on the road and there’s a convoy of utility trucks on the road, pull over. Treat power trucks and tanker trucks like ambulances and emergency vehicles. Pull over, give them a clear road and let them pass.
When everyone gets to work, if you see a line-man, pole-digger or crew say thanks. Just simple “thanks”. Wave at them and give them a thumbs-up. No need to get unnecessarily familiar, a simple: “thank you for your help” will suffice. You know, ordinary people skills.
Many of these smaller crews will be sleeping in cots, or in their trucks while they are working never-ending shifts. Some will be staging at evacuation shelters, likely schools and such. The need to shelter people and recovery crews might also delay the re-opening of schools.
Once you eventually start getting power back, if you see a crew in a restaurant, same thing applies… “thanks guys”.
Same goes for the tanker truckers. The convenience stores with gas pumps are part of the priority network. Those will get power before other locales without power. Fuel outlets are a priority. Fuel is the lifeblood of recovery. Hospitals, first responders, emergency facilities, fuel outlets, then comes commercial and residential.
Remember, this is important – YOU are the first responder for your neighborhood. Don’t quit. Recovery is a process. Depending on the scale of the impact zone, the process can take days, weeks and even months.
Take care of your family first; then friends and neighbors, and generally make a conscious decision to be a part of any needed solution.
Pray together and be strong together. It might sound goofy to some, but don’t be bashful about being openly thankful in prayer.
It will be ok.
It might be a massive pain in the a**, but in the end, it’ll be ok.
Keep a good thought.
It will be OK. Promise.
Cajun navy is deployed!
I don’t anticipate too many refusing aid from them based on mask restrictions or any perceived lack of diversity in the workers. Funny how PC priorities are next to worthless when the rubber hits the road
FTA: The Cajun Navy is a non-profit citizen-led organization founded in 2016 dedicated to organizing non-critical rescues and relief efforts during natural disasters.
“As communities in Louisiana and Texas anticipate the landfall of Hurricane Laura, Cajun Navy Relief is actively working to support local officials in the effort of securing resources and providing rescue aid to individuals expected to face impacts of the hurricane,” Cajun Navy President Colleen Udell said in a statement.
Staging teams have been deployed to the Lake Charles area and Lafayette Parish in Louisiana, as well as Beaumont, Texas, in anticipation of flooding, Udell said.
Wonderful group. I couldn’t get the picture in the article to post. Looks like a great bunch of people!
https://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/2020/08/27/cajun-navy-volunteers-ready-respond-hurricane-laura-rescue-calls-help/5642807002/
Beautiful Sundance. Just beautiful.
Pray together and stay together. Great advice.
And I agree…never be bashful about being openly thankful in prayer!
Met a nice man at my gym this morning as I struggled to reach up for a plate. He told me he loved the gym and he only knew a little, small town facility back home. Turns out he was an evacuee from Groves, TX, near Beaumont. Our manager, William had given him a whole week’s pass for $10, and he was so thankful. He noted he couldn’t go back for a couple of weeks because there was no power. There are so many ways to help and I hope he and his family have a home to go back to.
Always uplifting in times of trouble…
About to be here in Southeast Arkansas
I work for a major Power company in the Carolinas. When a massive storm strikes we normally would pay for crews from 5 states to come and help restore power. But, this year – we CAN’T do that.
If we pull crews from Ohio or Virginia (etc) they have to go through a 14 Day Quarantine when they go home.
With our a$$clown governor extending phase 2 and his mask mandate, they’d probably have to wear masks the whole time in this mess, here. I swear…..
If you live in Lake Charles, LA, be mindful of the chlorine leak and stay indoors with the A/C off.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No water either. Two water plants are out. I’ve been sent pictures of my home and I know it’s OK but plan to get over there to empty our refrigerators and freezers. I’ll bug out again until w get electricity
LikeLiked by 3 people
First, if you live in St Charles, you likely don’t have electricity to power your AC. Secondly, If you do have power, central heating and cooling is a closed loop system so it doesn’t draw its air from outside. Therefore, unless you have window units, the only problem would be leaks around doors/windows that might allow chlorine to slip in. But you could definitely smell it if you did have those small leaks and act accordingly.
LikeLike
The Left Loves spreading fear with the hoax lockdowns, coordinated riots, intentionally lit fires, and of course weaponizing natural disasters too if available. Its all because of Trump they say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Made it!! No damage for me that I am aware of. Just tree limbs and such in yard. Every building and 2 homes unscathed. Generators running. I was not in eye but on east side of storm about 45 to 50 miles. No power in whole city.
Family in eye of storm, significant damage but unharmed.
Family home, don’t know yet.
But we all made it!!!!
It’s great. Glad to hear this. May it be so for many many others.
Absolutely!
And most importantly, you can only help, or be helped if you’re wearing your government mandated masks! No mask, no help for you!
If you’re in the landfall zone, begin thinking about the next 2-3 YEARS. I like in Port St Joe, and everything between here and Mexico Beach was run over by Michael in 2018. After 2 years, we just moved back into our house. I hope never again to spend any length of time in a travel trailer.
You’re going to spend outrageous sumsvon just about everything. Get ready for weapons grade inflation and gouging. SLOW DOWN. If you race to hire out of town contractors, you’ll likely end up paying 3x. That is, 1x to the shady group that rips you off, then 2x to the local guy after waiting for a year. Better to clear out wet debris to prevent mold and then just take a number.
The foregoing paragraphs are the result of hard earned lessons…almost six figures out of pocketat my house (and we had plenty of insurance!). On the upside, your 80-something year old neighbor has great war stories you ought to hear, but you’ve never made time to listen. He could sure use a nip right about now.
Yeah but is everybody wearing their masks? /s
Prayers up to everyone for far bigger issues than myself!!
“The first responders in your neighborhood are YOU.”
Amen to that! I have always said this ever since they came up with the word “First Responders”
Having just been through the Isaias mess here in the lower Northeast, and losing power for 5 days, it is the first time in my 56 years that I’ve managed the kind of patience Sundance preaches. It is most definitely the advice that gets you through uncontrollable situations. When you truly realize what the convoys coming in have to assess before getting down to business, you find that you just take one step at a time back to normalcy, and if you do it with a calm resolve….it’s just better for all.
I found a nest in this mighty oak about 5 years ago… listen intently, don’t contribute much, and appreciate it most for the Wolverine who guards it daily. Blessings all! Stay safe southern neighbors!
Great checklist and advice for any disaster. Worked in Kauai in92 during hurricane Iniki and during multi floods I’ve responded to a part of a military response. Be calm, proactive and help your neighbor. And don’t be an asshole. Be the Alpha Adult and get it done!
#Godspeed and Prayers to all involved. This is where Americans shine. We always rise to the challenge. One Nation, Under God, Indivisible… Praying and donating. You’ve got this.
With Katrina a big problem was that pine trees blew down for 100 miles inland. There trees across the highways every 3 or 4 feet. It took about four days to clear the roads so massive supplies could get through. Until the everything was by air or by sea.
Indeed. Solid advice from Sundance who’s been thru many and knows whereof he speaks.
Laura was a non-event here in The Woodlands, TX until the power went out. This seems to be a vast outage. We’ll see. My generator is running and I have plenty of gas. Few neighbors are similarly equipped.
Quite excellent advice and encouragement. Having been through a number of such catastrophes, I underscore a couple of points that seem to be routinely ignored:
1. Do not go sightseeing and gawking at others’ misfortune—you only get in the way as well as pose additional risk to yourself and others.
2. BE CAREFUL with cleanup. If you do not know how to safely run a chainsaw or fell or limb a tree, especially when it is entangled with others and under tension from varying directions, let some who does know how do it. Many people who survive the storm end up badly injured or killed (a chain saw is absolutely unforgiving of slips and a tree under tension can easily kill you when cut free). Watch out for fallen wires!
3. As you help neighbors, have compassion for the disoriented and/or injured pets that are always wandering about usually due to the stupidity or carelessness of their owners.
So wonderful of you to mention the helpless animals, which cannot fend for themselves. They don’t understand what is happening or what to do. ❤
I know and are quite literally helpless through no fault of their own.
Any treepers from near Ft. Smith, Arkansas? I have a sister that just moved there and can’t seem to contact her. My elderly mother is stressing out with worry.
Fort Smith is 400 miles inland. They should be ok,
I am in TX, closer to the landfall, though admittedly west of it and it is basically just overcast here.
Here are some live cams from the area, looks quiet. Hope this helps set your mother at ease.
https://www.weatherbug.com/weather-camera/fort-smith-ar-72903
She’s 262 miles nnw of me here in LA and the storm is moving nne – think more toward Little Rock. I’m sure she’s just fine, scrap1ron!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great, DeWalt – thanks! Lots of damage in our area, trees and houses, limbs down, power out and such but we’re fine. Our house lost some trim and the whole neighborhood has tree damage but we’re whole and healthy. Lucky it was moving fast and downgrading fast, as well. Still windy and raining but nothing like it was.
Thank God your safe. Hopefully you’ll see a quick recovery.
The tree guys and the power guys are gonna be super busy for quite awhile…..
A lot of them guys live for storm response.
Good to hear from you.
Thanks Cantcforest – this area made it through relatively well!
Report from little rock… wind has picked up and it’s raining cats and dogs now…whoops I mean lots of water 😛
It’s a scary bugger, Dogs!
That thing better not follow me to the east coast. 🤪
If yer going to New England, it prolly will!
Just say’n… 😉
Sundance,
Thank You, every word so True!
We survived Cat 5 Michael & the weeks and months after are the absolute worst.
We lost our sweet little beach house as so many in Mexico/ Port St Joe Beach & Panama City did.
We’re still fighting Insurance Companies – 2 years October 10th
Nancy P playing her games with relief for our region. We were held hostage!
All of our lives will never be the same.
Retirement was moved out 5 + years just to pay for tree removal @ primary residence
$50,000 + we lost 100 + trees! We were Devastated
Our thoughts and prayers for these poor folks.
The Forgotten Coast/ Panhandle is already in motion sending supplies.
God Bless & we’re praying for you
Puhlleeeease!
Don’t mention the forgotten coast to another soul !
Can we just keep it that way?
Potentially useless tidbit: The parts of SE Texas that is most involved is on the same electric grid as southern Louisiana. Last i looked, the only grid interconnections between Texas (ERCOT – Electricity Reliability Council of Texas) and a Louisiana grid were with the Southwest Power Pool, not the regional grid that is in SE Texas and southern Louisiana.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/f4/NERC-map-en.svg
How many pitching in with the clean up are Marxist or BLMer’s ?
Take a guess??
Just say’n…;)
Come on, man… 😉
They’ve been just a
little too busy serving
their puppet masters. 😉
Yeah, they could be helping scores of lives they indicate as mattering in Louisiana, no?
I’m sure the NBA and MLB teams opting not to work will be heading down there in their free time to help. For all of those acting like this is about sending a message, they certainly are sending messages loud and clear
Before getting into Law Enforcement I worked 25 years as a Lineman for Fla.Power and then Progress Energy as a Journeyman Lineman. Let me give you some pointers.
The Lineman and tree crews are in the same boat as you. They have no stores to run to when they need something and most haven’t had a decent nights sleep since they left home. In the South humidity is extreme and a lot of these crews aren’t used to it. It takes an extreme toll on them. Several things will win you friends with them immediately. If you have tubes of rash ointment and can spare it. Don’t be afraid to offer it up. Monkey Butt after about day 3 will be extreme. No Joke and Walgreens won’t be open.
Propel Packets and fresh Banana’s if you can. If your on generator and crews are in your yard, Put a big shop fan under the shade tree if you have one.
Clean Rags and towels are a luxury.
If you have back yard utilities overhead and it’s damaged, Tree crews will cut everything in their path. Trucks are going to make ruts and fence will be removed.
Don’t stand on the road pointing out damage to trucks passing by and when they are finished with repairs in your neighborhood chances are pretty good you’ll still be without power for a couple of days.
Lineman don’t fix what is attached to your house. If your service entrance at the meter is damaged they will cut your service in the clear.
Sundance did an outstanding summary. He should be a FEMA talking head.
I worked for years for Pike Electric and lots of smaller line contractors. You have given folks good advice.
I have had guns pulled on me over a service not put back up in North Carolina while working an ice storm.
Everyone please remember when the weather gets bad and you go inside to get out of it, that is when a Lineman goes to work.
Thank you and a smile helps to keep the crews motivated and moral up
Worked around a lot of Pike crews. Good outfit.
convoys coming to construct a pre-planned electricity grid recovery process
—–
Excellent. Great pre-planning for emergency situation.
Some New England areas seeing rain, tornado watches, lightening, thunder. Much of New England just got power back from Isiah (sp) about a month ago. Not sure how many people learned from it and stocked up. Batteries, generator fuel, water, food, cells always charged, off grid commo, etc.
By request…..posting this comment for “Skipper”, who is having site issues.
“If anyone has information as to where an “out of work” (thanks covid), washed up, old tree worker from Orlando, can volunteer his services, and CHAINSAWS (1 BIG one!), please advise?
Thank you,
skipper.”
27 years ago I started my career in powerline work. I started out as an Apprentince for Valley Electric Co-Op. They sold out to Swepco after I moved out of state. I still know lineman at Swepco and Cleco.
Now life has come full circle and my son in law that I trained to be a lineman is in one of those convoys headed to Louisiana to help restore power.
I still have family there about 60 miles south of Shreveport, and all are well. No power but everyone is ok. They are tough people and being out power will not effect their outlook on life, it is just an Inconvenience.
I pray for everyone else’s families that they okay, as mine are.
Had the tropical storm hit us in Connecticut a few weeks ago. 675,000 out as well, but that’s almost the ENTIRE STATE. Remember, those whole house standby generators need oil after a while (mine needed to be filled after 24 hours).
Can’t emphasize that you need to treat traffic lights out as 4-way stops. Approach all intersections with caution. Due to the COVID lockdown, people here had forgotten how to drive, and blasted through intersections without any care in the world.
Stay safe.
Just went through it a couple weeks ago when TS Issy knocked out power for millions, I had to dust off the chainsaws and generators gas cans and was busy for quite a few days with family and friends. 4 days without power, some were out 10 days.
On the third night I just finished fueling up gas cans and was getting ready to exit the station onto a main road when a caravan of power trucks and pick up trucks pole derricks from out of state was coming by I turned on my overhead flashing emergency lights and my strobes in the pick up truck started beeping the horn and waving a small American flag all the trucks turned on their emergency lights and were waving and doing thumbs ups.
It never hurts to be nice.
All is ok at my house other than branches and limbs down. We were out of power twice for a total of about 5 hours (Rita kept us in the dark for 10 days). Thankfully for us Laura jogged a bit more east so we didn’t see the Cat 2 we had been expecting. My daughter east of Houston (Woodforest area) said they didn’t get a drop of rain. Prayers going out to all who were and are in the path of Laura.
