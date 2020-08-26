President Trump Sending Federal Officers to Support Law Enforcement in Kenosha, Wisconsin…

Wisconsin is one of the states in the union with regional pockets of extreme activists and a propensity toward political violence. One has to only reference the violent resistance units that initially confronted Governor Scott Walker to remember what lies below the surface.
That said, the looting, arson and lawlessness in Kenosha did not come as a surprise to those who have a historic reference point. Additionally, the intransigence of Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, an archaic tool of the politically corrupt, and his unwillingness to restore law and order, is simply an outcome of his politics reflecting the preferred disposition of those who pull his strings.
After an increase in violence last night, which included shootings within the mayhem, the Governor has recognized an extreme downside in allowing lawlessness to continue. After Evers called the White House President Trump is now sending in federal law enforcement:
Governor Evers has also, finally, authorized the Wisconsin national guard to the area where violence, arson and looting is occurring. Unfortunately, this action is too late for those who have lost their lives and seen their businesses destroyed. Notably, national democrats are silent on the consequences from their promotion of anarchy.
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County this evening. The governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.
On Monday, at the request of local officials, the governor announced he authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. On Tuesday, in addition to declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Evers authorized increasing Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members.
Pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a) of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha. Any Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department.
The Wisconsin National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation. (read more)
As previously mentioned, certain pockets within Wisconsin bear a striking similarity to other areas in the nation where political violence is supported by the ideologues in control. Other areas similar to Kenosha and Madison include: Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Baltimore, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, GA; Charlottesville, VA; St. Louis, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota and Austin, Texas.
There is a direct correlation between the number of local and state democrat politicians in office and the outcome of political violence accepted by those same politicians.
TRUMP 2020. ‘Nuf said.
Its about Flippin time Mr. President.
???
State Governor must request assistance first…here the Governor called up a very small force just so the Dimms could once again manipulate Fake News narrative
That’s just not true. A case can be made for federal protection of civil rights.
Posse Comitatus
Apparently Dan W doesn’t know how it works. Might not know how anything works.
Governor called up 150 National Guard while holding back 911 calls, EYE WITNESS AND VICTIM TESTIMONY and MORE VIDEO
Here’s real pain!
link: https://nypost.com/2020/08/26/kenosha-store-owner-in-tears-as-she-sees-business-burnt-to-ground/
Awesome! Hopefully more Governors to capitulate and follow. Nine weeks or so before the election let’s have VSG sending in help but only if requested.
Dimwit Dems are looking so bad on this. They are not very smart.
“ONly if requested” doesn’t protect the civil rights of innocent business owners and community members. These rioter are guilty of HATE Crimes.
Our enemies now have a “right wing”/“white supremacist”/“right wing extremist”/“neo-Nazi”/“right wing terrorist” etc. poster boy to recruit with.
Note how fast the authorities released information on him in spite of his being a minor. I wonder why?
This is from a “woke” website popular with our enemies. Note how they tell the reader the “5 things” they need to know. This is very typical of the way millennials and Gen-z types get their “news.”
https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/kyle-rittenhouse/
Have you been watching Good Morning America and daily Blast on ABC over the past months?? They actually have a banner across the top of the TV Screen: “What You Need to Know”, which flashes up when a key democrat-Marxists point is being made. .
The Marxist raised-fist salute is appropriate for this. as soon as the flash point was recognized. The Bolsheviks sent the troops in from Chicago…
So, did the Governor of Wisconsin or the City Authorities of Kenosha just give license to NO PERMIT assemblies that shut down access to public places??
So much for rule of law, state through local municipal in Wisconsin.
As a resident of Wisconsin, I cannot begin to describe how much we miss the leadership of Scott Walker. Tony Evers is nothing more than a puppet to the radical left in Madison. He’s the Joe Biden of the Midwest.
What the heck is wrong with these people?
Nancy Pelosi is reportedly fuming over this and wants to start impeachment proceedings because President Trump is using the trappings of his office to break up a Biden campaign event..
Why does this sound totally believable?
Wel, where is the msm, Biden, et al on all of this? Is this their summer of love?
The 17 year old kid that shot the rioters will likely have his life ruined now. To be clear, I don’t give a damn about the dead rioters. However, it sickens me that a 17 year old has been burdened with their deaths.
Who the hell sends a 17 year old out into a riot with a gun? No good was ever going to come of this.
I am patiently waiting with good cheer for Trump to restore the republic. However should the Uni-party or their proxy succeed..
“What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure.” -Thomas Jefferson
Self defense. First guy shot at him, second guy tried to kill him with a skate board. Third guy had a handgun out.
