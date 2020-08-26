President Trump Sending Federal Officers to Support Law Enforcement in Kenosha, Wisconsin…

Wisconsin is one of the states in the union with regional pockets of extreme activists and a propensity toward political violence. One has to only reference the violent resistance units that initially confronted Governor Scott Walker to remember what lies below the surface.

That said, the looting, arson and lawlessness in Kenosha did not come as a surprise to those who have a historic reference point. Additionally, the intransigence of Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, an archaic tool of the politically corrupt, and his unwillingness to restore law and order, is simply an outcome of his politics reflecting the preferred disposition of those who pull his strings.

After an increase in violence last night, which included shootings within the mayhem, the Governor has recognized an extreme downside in allowing lawlessness to continue. After Evers called the White House President Trump is now sending in federal law enforcement:

Governor Evers has also, finally, authorized the Wisconsin national guard to the area where violence, arson and looting is occurring. Unfortunately, this action is too late for those who have lost their lives and seen their businesses destroyed. Notably, national democrats are silent on the consequences from their promotion of anarchy.

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County this evening. The governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.



On Monday, at the request of local officials, the governor announced he authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. On Tuesday, in addition to declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Evers authorized increasing Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members.



Pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a) of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha. Any Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The Wisconsin National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation. (read more)



As previously mentioned, certain pockets within Wisconsin bear a striking similarity to other areas in the nation where political violence is supported by the ideologues in control. Other areas similar to Kenosha and Madison include: Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Baltimore, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, GA; Charlottesville, VA; St. Louis, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota and Austin, Texas.

There is a direct correlation between the number of local and state democrat politicians in office and the outcome of political violence accepted by those same politicians.