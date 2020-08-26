Kayleigh McEnany Powerful Remarks During RNC Convention…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered a powerful and personal speech during the third night of the Republican National Convention. WATCH:
Strong woman
That was a wonderful testimony. To have a double mastectomy and subsequent reconstruction is remarkable. That Ivanka and President Trump contacted her during her recovery is another example of what a fine family the Trump’s have shown themselves to be. Money cannot buy this kind of class and compassion.
It is usually a coincident reconstruction … a long, grueling surgical procedure. Reconstruction by the Plastic surgeon immediately following the surgeon. My wife underwent the same procedure … not because she carried the gene, but because her mother, aunt, and grandmother all died of breast cancer. When her mammogram showed the earliest signs of pre-cancer, she chose loss of a part of her womanhood over cancer. It’s not a choice anyone wants to make.
And it’s not something my wife chooses to broadcast. I admire Kayleigh’s brave decision to share this unwelcome procedure. What she shared has not diminished my view of her, but deepened my respect for her.
Wolverine!
Amazing speech to watch, regardless of whether you are female or male
