Kayleigh McEnany Powerful Remarks During RNC Convention…

Posted on August 26, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered a powerful and personal speech during the third night of the Republican National Convention.  WATCH:

This entry was posted in Christian Values, Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, RNC, RNC 2020 - North Carolina, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany Powerful Remarks During RNC Convention…

  2. LivingWithDogs says:
    August 26, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    That was a wonderful testimony. To have a double mastectomy and subsequent reconstruction is remarkable. That Ivanka and President Trump contacted her during her recovery is another example of what a fine family the Trump’s have shown themselves to be. Money cannot buy this kind of class and compassion.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      August 26, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      It is usually a coincident reconstruction … a long, grueling surgical procedure. Reconstruction by the Plastic surgeon immediately following the surgeon. My wife underwent the same procedure … not because she carried the gene, but because her mother, aunt, and grandmother all died of breast cancer. When her mammogram showed the earliest signs of pre-cancer, she chose loss of a part of her womanhood over cancer. It’s not a choice anyone wants to make.

      And it’s not something my wife chooses to broadcast. I admire Kayleigh’s brave decision to share this unwelcome procedure. What she shared has not diminished my view of her, but deepened my respect for her.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. starspangledred says:
    August 26, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Wolverine!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Dazza says:
    August 26, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Amazing speech to watch, regardless of whether you are female or male

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s