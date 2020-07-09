Judge Sullivan Digs In – Asks DC Circuit for a Full Panel Rehearing (en banc) on Dismissal of Flynn Case…

Posted on July 9, 2020 by

Judge Emmet Sullivan is refusing to accept the three-judge appeals court ruling – which granted a writ of mandamus and instructed Sullivan to dismiss the Flynn case per the DOJ and Flynn defense unopposed motion. Today Judge Sullivan is asking the Full DC Circuit Court panel to conduct an en banc rehearing of the issues. [pdf here]

There is no guarantee the full DC Circuit will agree to the en banc request. However, given the nature of the court, it should be anticipated. What really appears to be the undiscussed background is an effort to keep dragging this issue out as long as possible. This is beyond judicial activism running amok, we have now entered the realm of judicial weaponization.

The Lawfare resistance was strongly advocating for this judicial approach. However, what we can infer from the need for Sullivan to trigger the en banc request is that no individual circuit court judge was going to do it independently (sua sponte) which was an option.

It appears Sullivan waited to see if one of them would; then, after a period of time where he identified no circuit judge would independently put himself/herself into the spotlight, Sullivan makes the en banc request himself.  The panel will likely accept the request.

Sullivan’s en banc petition essentially says his requests to have an outside amicus brief the court -on all the reasons not to accept the unopposed motion to dismiss- as commonplace; and he decries the DC appeals court mandamus decision as “a dramatic break from precedent that threatens the orderly administration of justice.”  [I think he’s stalling.]

Here’s the full filing outlining the position of Judge Sullivan:

14 Responses to Judge Sullivan Digs In – Asks DC Circuit for a Full Panel Rehearing (en banc) on Dismissal of Flynn Case…

  1. srfndoc says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Expected but still discouraging. They truly are trying to run out the clock and hope Trump is out in November.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Will J. says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    If anyone doesn’t believe we are at war you should wonder no more. This is unbelievable.

    Flynn has ALL the dirt on Obama. It’s the only thing that makes sense.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. oldersoul says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    As I stated in the General Thread, Sullivan has already obliterated his argument.

    He has had ample time to dispose of what is a ministerial motion in his own court, even despite the intervention of the Circuit.

    Instead, he has wasted weeks and months fighting over his ‘right of disposition’, instead of just disposing of the underlying Motion.

    The Circuit should deny this Petition. They are not going to overturn Fokker and disrupt Separation of Powers for this guy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. MACAULAY says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    No doubt in my mind that he would not have asked if he didn’t already know the answer is YES.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. mayflowerchild says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Baiting Trump to pardon him? For some reason, they want Trump to pardon both Flynn and Stone . Maybe to use as a campaign weapon? Trump is campaigning on “law and order”, they would use these pardons against that issue. i don’t think Trump will do any pardons before the election.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Kirsty I says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Panic, I smell.
    Scared s***less of General Flynn, I know.
    To make PDJT ‘have’ to pardon him, they want.

    Like

    Reply
  7. helmhood says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    DOJ dismisses charges: strike one!

    3 judge panel grants writ, orders acceptance of dismissal : strike two!

    Anticipate the full panel strike three on Mr. Sullivan. Yer outta here, buddy.

    How’s that for a baseball analogy.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Will says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    There is no rule of law in this country any longer. Two tiered justice system.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Kirsty I says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    The censors refused my first offering.
    I will clean it and proceed.
    Panic, we smell.
    Loosening bowels, it is.
    Terrified, they are.

    Like

    Reply
  10. labrat says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Infuriating. How do we get our country back? I don’t recognize it anymore.

    Like

    Reply
  11. fred5678 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Only good thing — Sullivan is hopefully exposing Lawfare to a wider audience. How this outrageous resistance group has been such an important factor in our nation, while flying under the RADAR from ordinary voters, is incredible.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Richard Hawkins says:
    July 9, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    So why doesn’t the DC Circuit just tell him to pound sand?

    Like

    Reply

