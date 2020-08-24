President Trump delivers remarks to the RNC audience in North Carolina after the formal roll call vote and formal party renomination for candidacy in 2020.
Great speech. A man comfortable in his own skin. Our Great American President Donald J Trump is simply awesome.
12 more years…. 😉
Man, does Trump KNOW how to bait the corporatist propaganda machine and the snowflakes.
President Trumps speech is sure to ignite some more fires tonight…
In the dumpsters of Dem Cities and in the hearts of true Americans
Awesome speech from our POTUS – Strong, focused and decisive with a natural sense of humor.
The Almighty has brought this man to the presidency for such a time as this.Father God ,we come to you in the name of Jesus Christ,we lift up to you President Donald John Trump,we cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over them and that the fire of your presence be upon him.No witchcraft,no voodoo,,no hex,no vex,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will suceed.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father we call upon the captain of the heavenly angelic legions of warring angels to be dispatched to destroy every plot and plan of the evil one.Father we thank you that you hear and answer us in the name above all names Jesus Christ,the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.We praise and worship you Father,in Jesus precious name ,Amen
Amen Nicco.
Amen and Amen!🙏😇
All previous presidents spoke like FDR or JFK or Reagan. Trump is the first president to speak like Johnny Carson. After Trump, all future presidents will speak like Johnny Carson.
The media-rats are blatant in making $hit up. President Trump gives a great speech and they put out this LIE!:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-cbs-reporter-paula-reid-insinuates-president-trump-heard-speaker-say-monkey-obama-spygate-lincoln-project-hoax/
Seriously? The only people who think blacks when someone says monkey are D-rats/leftists.
I wish there was some penalty that could be levied against the propaganda media.
Love and respect to President Trump. And he is right. We are already seeing videos on social media where people are getting ballots addressed to their dead animals, and special codes/numbers ON the envelope that have either a “D” or an “R” it. And now everyone wants to go in person because they don’t trust the mail carriers.
We don’t want a vaccine President Trump. We need therapies….. pls work on therapies.
Four days of national President Donald J Trump rallies. One a day, should be fun.
Love the thought of all the splodey heads from all those infected with TDS.🤗🤗
Treepers enjoy this week.
