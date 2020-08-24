Insure The Domestic Tranquility? – Nancy Pelosi Calls President Trump, Republicans and Trump Supporters: “Enemies of The State”…

According to the Preamble of our Constitution, one of the purposes for establishing our Constitutional Republic was to insure domestic tranquility:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The dictionary defines Tranquility as a peaceful, calm state, without noise, violence, worry, etc. It is only late August 2020 and there must be a certain level of desperation in the background of the Democrat party because the rhetoric and promotion of violence is off-the-charts.
At the same time as violent democrats and their various funded and affiliated grassroot anarchist groups are engaged in riots, looting, mayhem and political chaos, the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, goes to the microphones to declare President Trump and his supporters: “Enemies of The State“…
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class; and every entity who lives within the professional political class, and derives influence and affluence from its retention.
The Democrat party is threatened by our resolve to protect the integrity of our constitutional republic. The political industry, all of DC corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through U.S. President Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity and institution who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.
Do not look away.
Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.
Leftists who oppose our efforts hold positions that are weak, push back against them. They rely on fear…. they relish misery and despair… do not give it to them. Let them stare into the Cold Anger furnace.
Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.
To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.
He is exactly what we need at this moment.
He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
WATCH:
How long have I been telling ya’ll this? This is no longer a united nation and never will be again. The gap between left and right is far too wide to ever bridge. Pelosi makes it clear today.
That’s it, I’m done with this charade, the rest of you can pretend if you want to.
Sent an email to Sen. Thom Tillis… asking for a “public” statement from him addressing/ denouncing idiot Pelosi’s disgusting statement…
Ended my email with “WE KNOW” :):)
If these people steal the election we will need a revolution. They would love to send us to reeducation camps.
We have more guns than they do…AND we will use them!!!!
Poblem is we are conservatives by nature. They are emotion-driven liberals. They are much more likely to actually ACT than we are, because they are slaves to emotion.
I don’t think there’s any plan at all to send us to re-education camps. Sounds like she’s setting the stage for “we” enemies to be dealt with by extermination.
This morally bankrupt relic is the perfect peep to represent Californication. I don’t take threats lightly, but it isn’t worth dignifying her statement w/a response. Female Republicans possess a level of dignity, grace and class that simply can’t be attacked. Wings up and Godspeed all Treepers, Patriots and Sundance. We will prevail!
I promise to provide Ms. Pelosie with the biggest enemy that I can be. A patriotic, red-blooded, proud American.
She knows the Dems can’t win back the presidency nor the Senate so this appears to be a call to their Brown Shirts to burn it all down. Maybe to force martial law and stop the election. Letting loose the Dogs of War like this has unintended consequences for the Dems..
Pelosi’s supporters, including fake resident voters of california, are ready to take to the streets, to live, because they are not ”house broken” yet, still poop in their panties and in the streets.
And, pelosi’s main donors from china are her ”state”, and Americans are enemies of her china masters for sure. Ask lebrown and the nba which side is their bread buttered, same as pelosi’s.
I am the enemy of her Deep Police State.
Most of the ones that carry, ARE HER ENEMIES…Don’t EVER forget that!!!! This woman is insane!!!!
The congressional majority leader publicly calling the President a domestic “Enemy of the State” must be verging on treason, no?
Need to find out if it’s covered in wray’s video teachings.
What this speaker doesn’t realize is that…FORMER MILITARY/RETIRED members took an oath “AGAINST ALL ENEMIES BOTH FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC” and this counts as this…NP is delusional that WE who took this oath will let this country fall into the hands of her ilk!!!!!!!
Nancy shouldn’t have looked at the Ark of the Covenant when the rest of the Nazi soldiers removed the lid.
/Proud enemy of the Statists.
Sundance is so right
I’ve been trying to explain to anyone who’ll listen…
All this blather about compassion, racism, the misdeeds of the past, socialism, de-funding the police, etc. from the established and entrenched political power brokers is nothing but cover for their true one and only agenda, which is keeping the status quo just as it is in order to continue with their power for profit
Besides the newer younger politician nitwits, those who came of age in the era of indoctrination centers posing as “schools”, and who’s brains have been saturated and molded via communist and black liberation radicalism, there’s not one older generation politician who actually believes in the rhetoric and insanity going around
To them it’s nothing but a means to an end, ie, retaining power and keeping the gravy train rolling
Pelosi believes socialism is a viable alternative to capitalism? She believes de-funding the police is a good idea? She really thinks the rioting and looting is a just and noble cause?
Of course she doesn’t
She’s a spoiled rich brat who grew up in the best country in the world with the best system in history. She absolutely knows all of this chaos and violence is wrong and will eventually destroy America if allowed to continue
All of the established politicians understand how fair and equitable our system is, how wonderful it is if you put a little work and responsibility in. They damn well know any color and creed can become a success if they work at it
And that’s where their evil comes in. They’ll go along with and play this game, propping up this outrageous scam in order to continue profiting from the system, the consequences to our country and her people be damned
It’s time we stop acting like they’re really into social justice and a more fair system. They’ve already got that
What they’re really doing is trying to destroy the fairest and most non-racist system in the world for personal profit
Their scam is all an illusion propped up by their handmaidens in the fake news, and they all get their orders from the global elite
Fairness for all? No, no. no
Power for profit? Yes, yes, yes
Lemme know when you guys are ready. Let me know when it’s time. Word of caution don’t wait until after January. I will not be Joining at that point. Will be trying to figure out how to leave this place. I am a great resource however and ready to rock.
Curious if anyone is going to ask AG Barr what he thinks about being an Enemy of the State.
If PT has appointed around 200 Conservatives Judges over these 3 years I wonder what they think about being an Enemy of the State.
And with 500,000 members of the US Armed Services and assuming 50% are conservatives, I wonder what these 250,000 brave men and women who risk everything to protect these idiots think about being an Enemy of the State as labeled by the person who is 3rd in line for the Presidency.
I think I’ll print up t-shirts for family and friends to wear to the polls – “Enemy of the (deep) State”
“Enemy of the (Deep) State”
Every week I am talking with first time voters and it’s remarkable to watch them transition away from a parent with TDS. Young voters are beginning to realize the bleak future that the Democrats are painting and want nothing to do with it. They want freedom and are tiring of the cancel culture mentality. Some have told me how miserable their parents are with TDS and have decided not to engage with them on this topic
I encourage all to take the time and help these first time second time voters
This woman is possessed by demons, she is increasingly vile.
It hurts my heart to think that there are still people of such low-information that they would accept her lies as truth.
Pray all the harder for the God of Love and Life to be with, guide and protect my President and his family, cabinet, campaign, and supporters.
That evil witch is for sure one important thing that will unite Trump voters and the more she mouths off the more she motivates voters to trun our and vote Trump and R!
The good news is if CW2 breaks out Pelosi has single handedly ensured the MAGA party will have at least 250,000 members of the armed services and at least a 63M member militia behind it.
Contact your legislators and the vile Pelosi herself. It’s very easy. Make sure they hear us.
There are no more sides. There is no Shiite and Sunni. There is no Republican and Democrat. There are only haves and have nots.
Hilarious woman imitating drunk Nancy. Should be private, from instagram
44 labeled 45 “An Enemy of the State” so Sad Clown Pelosi is preparing the American People now…
The reality is the Globalists definitely planned Agenda 21 includes reeducation camps, forced sterilizations, and destruction of private property personal liberties…
DJT is really getting under Nancy’s skin. She’s going to need another facelift.
Goin’ off the rails on a crazy train.
Well, it worked for Nancy when she was an adviser for Pontius Pilate. So there is that.
Everyone who feels disenfranchised because Trump “blocked” mailed voting should protest by showing up at their polling stations on Nov 3 to cast their ballot in person!
They apparently have no idea what we the people are capable of. When the violence from the true majority finally erupts, they will know where the true power resides, it will be epic, brutal and absolute.
We will drag them from their ivory towers and justice WILL be served, it’s just a matter of time, we’re ready…..standing by.
Main-in ballots do not have the verification like absentee, when is she going to understand this? The answer is NO.
This is not normal politics.
Wake up people! This is closer to real war than election speech.
These people are paying vicious criminals to burn down the country and our media supports that.
This not a subliminal message. They are not trying to hide it.
Do you think this will stop? It will get much much worse. They are going all in using violence on the streets now.
They started out with sending political opposition to jail, weapiniz our government against us, now they are paying their blackkk or BLM to destroy the country literally, burn it down and beat and kill people including law enforcement. This is their revolution. It’s ongoing in your face. They call more violence and are prepared to double down.
They are in revolution mode.
We are still trying to reason with them and measure our words.
If the deranged sociopaths take the White House and both houses of Congress and effectively void the Constitution by decrees passed through a filibusterless Senate, then that’s where things become iffy.
If there is resistance, for example to a federal gun confiscation or a law making it illegal to say certain politically incorrect things such as “All lives matter,” then what do our troops do when commanded by Biden to suppress the resistance? I think they do nothing. There is some question as to whether top brass, being corrupt, would convey Biden’s orders. But I think our boys would stand down. “I cannot carry out that order, sir.”
