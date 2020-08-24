Insure The Domestic Tranquility? – Nancy Pelosi Calls President Trump, Republicans and Trump Supporters: “Enemies of The State”…

According to the Preamble of our Constitution, one of the purposes for establishing our Constitutional Republic was to insure domestic tranquility:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The dictionary defines Tranquility as a peaceful, calm state, without noise, violence, worry, etc. It is only late August 2020 and there must be a certain level of desperation in the background of the Democrat party because the rhetoric and promotion of violence is off-the-charts.

At the same time as violent democrats and their various funded and affiliated grassroot anarchist groups are engaged in riots, looting, mayhem and political chaos, the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, goes to the microphones to declare President Trump and his supporters: “Enemies of The State“…

The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class; and every entity who lives within the professional political class, and derives influence and affluence from its retention.

The Democrat party is threatened by our resolve to protect the integrity of our constitutional republic. The political industry, all of DC corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through U.S. President Donald Trump.

Decision time.

You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity and institution who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.

They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.

Do not look away.

Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.

Leftists who oppose our efforts hold positions that are weak, push back against them. They rely on fear…. they relish misery and despair… do not give it to them. Let them stare into the Cold Anger furnace.

Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.

To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.

Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.

The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.

Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.

He is exactly what we need at this moment.

He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.

He is our weapon.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.

WATCH:

