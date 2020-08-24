Brilliant Agitprop: “We Will Mock You”….

In an era when the battle of ideas has morphed into the cultural and social media strata, it must be recognized that Trump supporters have the best team in the fight. The left simply cannot meme…. nor do they even comprehend nuance, subtlety and humor.

This video is a brilliant exhibit of exceptional agitprop from the DGAF generation that we celebrate amid our ranks. These are the young warriors of the rebel alliance. The dramatic NPC use is excellent. Brilliant stuff…. very impressive.

