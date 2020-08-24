Brilliant Agitprop: “We Will Mock You”….

In an era when the battle of ideas has morphed into the cultural and social media strata, it must be recognized that Trump supporters have the best team in the fight.  The left simply cannot meme…. nor do they even comprehend nuance, subtlety and humor.

This video is a brilliant exhibit of exceptional agitprop from the DGAF generation that we celebrate amid our ranks.  These are the young warriors of the rebel alliance. The dramatic NPC use is excellent. Brilliant stuff…. very impressive.

SOURCE – Support

  1. Patriot1783 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    🤣🤣🤣

  2. CM-TX says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Here’s another one I posted a while back…

  3. Catfederate says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    I really needed this! Thank you for the laughs!

  4. Catfederate says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    I really needed this! Thank you for the laughs!

  5. thrawlbrauna says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Going onto twitter right now to help the left with the pain of losing..

  6. George Hicks says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    If you think face diapers are going away any time soon, here are a couple of things to consider…
    Notice the deluge of ads on TV, websites, etc. selling masks of all colors, designs, fashions, slogans?
    They are now pushing them as fashion statements, will they become the next leisure suit or mini skirt? Probably for some.
    Think of the tooling that has been invested in to roll out all these face masks, most companies won’t make such an investment for a product they see being obsolete in a few months.
    Maybe I’m wrong but the signals I’m seeing are troubling.

    • Da’Kat says:
      August 24, 2020 at 8:39 pm

      It may also just be the adaptability of the free market. When there is a demand, the market will supply.

      • George Hicks says:
        August 24, 2020 at 9:55 pm

        Under normal circumstances I would agree BUT there are already manufacturers of standard issue face masks that have stepped up their production to meet demands.
        NOW you have manufacturers who are tooling up to make masks with designs and colors, I’ve seen young children wearing masks with cartoon characters on them.
        If wearing masks is so important, the last thing we need is to turn them into fashion statements…I see no good coming from this.

        • Artful Zombie says:
          August 24, 2020 at 10:23 pm

          “I see no good coming from this”

          Yup, next up, vaccine cards ( implants?)
          Want to take a flight? Lets see your vaccine certificate before boarding.
          Big game?
          Concert?
          They already do it at the elementary schools, just another small step and your freedom to move about the country will depend on your vaccine records.
          The vaccine isn’t mandatory, but to do anything you will be required to have it.

    • OmegaManBlue says:
      August 24, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      Ugly people are happy but how long will lusting youth wish to stay masked?

    • rahrahred says:
      August 24, 2020 at 8:53 pm

      Not fueling the faux fashion face mask fraud…

    • PatriotKate says:
      August 24, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      I still refuse to wear one.

      And where are all the Environmentalists to complain about the discarded throw away ones? I’ve seen them littering parking lots, entrances at stores. And they were screaming about plastic straws!

  7. TwoLaine says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    I want to know where I can get a mask like that. I might actually wear that mask.

  8. Og Oggilby says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Another parody from Media Bear….

  9. starspangledred says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    As come on man. They just want somebody to love. /s

  10. SpankynotAlfalfa says:
    August 24, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Love it!!! Keep on…

  11. Larry says:
    August 24, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    If the Democrats were serious about raising money from their culturally diverse supporters, they would have Sarsour dance to Hava Nagila. I’m sure people would pay good money for that.

    It’s her party and she can cry if she wants to.

  12. SW Richmond says:
    August 24, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    I love the balloon

  13. Cathy M. says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Don’t know ’em but luv this Mayor. (Audio includes some not so nice words)

    Mayor w/ a fantastic sense of humor
    v/
    A “comedian” w/ Nooo sense of humor.
    LOL!

    “HBO’s John Oliver Freaks as Town Names Sewage Plant After Him: ‘Go F**k Yourselves’

    https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/08/24/hbos-john-oliver-freaks-as-town-names-sewage-plant-after-him-go-fk-yourselves/

  14. Rami says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Love it! Mask mania

  15. Serpentor says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    HONK! HONK!

    Bloody brilliant, I tell you.

