President Trump Delivers Remarks at 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting – 11:00am Livestream…

President Trump will be delivering a speech at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting in Virginia. The event is expected to begin at 11:00am ET and is highly anticipated as a rebuttal to Joe Biden.  [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

19 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks at 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting – 11:00am Livestream…

  1. Patience says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:37 am

    pizza for dinner
    pancakes for brunch
    >bring on the cofeffe

  2. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    August 21, 2020 at 10:58 am

    ‘A 1984 NYT piece on the eve of Reagan’s second term landslide (it wasn’t behind a pay was for me & I’m NOT subscribed).

    Note how the dynamics are eerily similar to what’s happening right now, especially in terms of the democrat urban strongholds.
    ————————————

    HISTORIC REALIGNMENT’ SEEN BY REAGAN ON ELECTION DAY

  3. Publius2016 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:07 am

    POLICY!

    yes, Dimms are all about “identity”

    they spoke for days without addressing the elephant in the room…POLICY!

    Sleepy Joe mimed America First while embracing cancel culture…INSANITY!!

  4. Richie says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Off topic but just an FYI…when I do a web search for an exact title of one of CTH’s posts including this one it doesn’t take me to the CTH site. Unless I also add Conservative Treehouse in the search.

    Try “Clinesmith Gets The Wolfe Plea Deal”

    Even if I copy the exact same title of the post into the search bar.

    testing Google vs Duck Duck Go and Firefox vs Google

  5. Larry says:
    August 21, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Are the Democrats even trying to win the Presidential election?

    It looks like their big move left is circling the drain and will suck the “poison” out of the party (if they get blown out). The left has to step up their game while the democratic moderates declare themselves independent.

    Hopefully, the Republicans can elect a few young women who can go head to head with the Democratic Squad, on the field of battle. Things are looking good. Any young republican women who can take the battle to the Squad will rise significantly within the nation’s esteem.

    The democrats’ bench strength resides in Megan Markle… Do you hear a sucking sound as they circle the drain?

    • Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:30 am

      Today’s democrat party has embraced the economic Marxism of the OWS “movement”, the racist violence of the BLM mob and the all out overt hatred of our country of the Antifa punks.

      All these idiotic (astroturfed) movements arose in America during the administration of a certain jug-eared former president who was a featured speaker at the democrat convention two nights ago…..this is NOT a coincidence.

      A divided, desperate, depraved and DYING democrat party – radicalized beyond reason with a significant portion of its base agitated beyond their intelligence.

      The legacy of Barack Hussein Alinsky.

    • cboldt says:
      August 21, 2020 at 11:36 am

      Either way, they “win.” If the goal is chaos, a loss aids.
      I think they have resigned to a loss. They are acting that way. Much of the rhetoric, as in 2016, is aimed at delegitimizing the election and justifying continued resistance to the transfer of power.

      • kbrion77 says:
        August 21, 2020 at 11:54 am

        They are completely hedged, it’s brilliantly wicked. They want nothing but pure third world election chaos. Everyone who has even the most basic common sense knows that we should be doing everything we can to minimize mail in voting. If we don’t get a result election night the country is lost. Facebook is already preparing for this and will no doubt sensor Trump on their platform during it, and I would expect other platforms to follow that as well.

        • cboldt says:
          August 21, 2020 at 12:04 pm

          Bush v Gore was a bit of an eye opener for me. FL election law purpose and structure is fairly clear. Florida Supreme Court purposely butchered the law and the system in order to favor Gore.
          I used to think courts were by and large honest, steely-eyed and wise. Not that Planned Parenthood v. Casey (Roe progeny) and others weren’t signals, I figured that even though courts would take the social engineering role that Congress abdicated, they’d at least support fair elections.

    • dd_sc says:
      August 21, 2020 at 12:02 pm

      Congress is their prize. Even if they don’t try another impeachment, no pro-MAGA legislation goes through.

      Who follows President Trump in 2024? Back to the Uniparty?

