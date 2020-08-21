President Trump Contrasts The Biden Message of Despair, With His American Message of Optimistic American Spirit…

This segment from President Trump’s speech today deserves some emphasis and contemplation. As we have shared for several months the sales pitch of the DNC and leftists, writ large, is full of despair, doom, anger, hate and darkness. This is what they are selling in order to generate support…. and they are relying on their heavily created COVID crisis; hence the push to demand masks etc; to solidify this sensibility in the electorate.

The opposition’s arguments are weak, antithetical to the spirit of America, and their platform based on negativity. This provides a much stronger position for President Trump and all USA supporters to emphasize the opposite. We are a resilient nation. We live amid the most fortunate and abundant economic system in all the world; and we are not a people comfortable with despair.

Rally to the standard you set for yourself. Live your best life and influence those around you with a positive message. You might not even recognize it but there are people looking for you, looking for optimism and joy. Give that to them.

Our opposition is weak. They feed on fear and trepidation. Be courageous of spirit not just for self, but for those who need to see the path in others. Do not concede an inch in the battle of ideas by entering a space structurally designed to perpetuate a negative outlook toward our country. Stay focused, faithful to our American spirit, and optimistic. That is the way we build our coalition.

.

If there is a challenge I debate more than any other… it would be how to tell the brutally honest truth about the nature of corruption and yet not diminish the optimistic spirit we need to face that corruption. We cannot, ever, accept it. Additionally, representative government does not mean standing around waiting for leaders to solve the problem or reluctantly engage… take action. We are the solution we have been waiting for.

Surround your close-self with only those who raise your spirit. Do not ever succumb to dark imaginings… stride forcefully and purposefully. This election victory is not achieved when we cross the finish line; it will be won when we get up every day, alone, with purpose, and we deliberately train ourselves (mind and heart) to hold faith and live our best life.

Put that smile on a person’s face and you will win every battle…

We have the best team.

We have the best message.

Steadfast.