President Trump Contrasts The Biden Message of Despair, With His American Message of Optimistic American Spirit…

This segment from President Trump’s speech today deserves some emphasis and contemplation. As we have shared for several months the sales pitch of the DNC and leftists, writ large, is full of despair, doom, anger, hate and darkness. This is what they are selling in order to generate support…. and they are relying on their heavily created COVID crisis; hence the push to demand masks etc; to solidify this sensibility in the electorate.
The opposition’s arguments are weak, antithetical to the spirit of America, and their platform based on negativity. This provides a much stronger position for President Trump and all USA supporters to emphasize the opposite. We are a resilient nation. We live amid the most fortunate and abundant economic system in all the world; and we are not a people comfortable with despair.
Rally to the standard you set for yourself. Live your best life and influence those around you with a positive message. You might not even recognize it but there are people looking for you, looking for optimism and joy. Give that to them.
Our opposition is weak. They feed on fear and trepidation. Be courageous of spirit not just for self, but for those who need to see the path in others. Do not concede an inch in the battle of ideas by entering a space structurally designed to perpetuate a negative outlook toward our country. Stay focused, faithful to our American spirit, and optimistic. That is the way we build our coalition.
.
If there is a challenge I debate more than any other… it would be how to tell the brutally honest truth about the nature of corruption and yet not diminish the optimistic spirit we need to face that corruption. We cannot, ever, accept it. Additionally, representative government does not mean standing around waiting for leaders to solve the problem or reluctantly engage… take action. We are the solution we have been waiting for.
Surround your close-self with only those who raise your spirit. Do not ever succumb to dark imaginings… stride forcefully and purposefully. This election victory is not achieved when we cross the finish line; it will be won when we get up every day, alone, with purpose, and we deliberately train ourselves (mind and heart) to hold faith and live our best life.
Put that smile on a person’s face and you will win every battle…
We have the best team.
We have the best message.
Steadfast.
I dig that big smile she has on her face
Nothing outruns the power of positive thinking, NOTHING!
Trump will wipe out Biden in the debates. I pray that Pence sheds his nice guy persona and goes after Biden and Harris hard.
The only way there will be a Biden debate is from his basement where high tech allows a masked hologram where a third party does the actual debating. The good thing about Biden being in the race is the DNC is still trying to raise money from China. They must be way short on donations.
And with the Clintons kicked to the curb there’s no tapping THEM for cash!
In 2006, while going through divorce, I discovered how locked in despair I had become. Therapy helped over it and made me realize how negative my thoughts were…
I soon discovered the amazing power of positive thinking and projecting positive thoughts and seeking positive outcomes. My life is 1000’s of times better now 🙂
Be Positive!
Thank you for validating my post, it’s so hard to smile and laugh when one is angry and negative
So happy therapy helped you acquire positive thinking. Divorce was one of the most heart-breaking situations I had ever been through.
A picture is worth a thousand words.
It is hard to caption the picture of Melania smiling as she approaches PDJT.
A smile like that com’in atcha! No wonder PDJT always thinks positive and is so optimistic. Behind every great man is a great woman[‘s smile].
#WOLVERINES!
Thank You Jesus for assigning this man to help our country & the world. Please keep him strong and faithful to You. Hide him securely in the shadow of Your wings.
Fist time posting- visit almost everyday since the Jessica Chambers Murder.
Two colliding incidents in my personal and professional life have convinced me that we are looking in the wrong place for action and we are deliberately being distracted.
By way of background, I own a small business that was considered essential during the pandemic meaning I have personally talked with a lot of clients during the past 5 months. One of my referral networks met the other night for the first time since February. Many of the members of this networking group are the infamous “Suburban Women” the candidates and pollsters have been drooling over.
Guess what these women like so many of my clients are having serious mental health crises- barely able to get out of bed and not functioning on any rational level. So why would the DNC put on such a low energy, dark, depressing convention?
Answer: They do not want these people to vote – these women cannot get out of bed most days. These women certainly are not going to volunteer to go door to door for a campaign or work a phone bank.
So, question for the group- who benefits if these suburban moms do not get out the vote? Answer the radicals in gerrymander house districts. Who tapped Lacy Clay in Saint Louis and said sorry time is up? It’s Cori Bush’s aka Ferguson fame, turn.
This election is about the radicalization of the House of Representatives and the congressional realignment after the census.
As many of you have posted- Trump seems relaxed and confident. Yes, he knows! So, while we are still fuming and litigating over the last election the democrats are focused on the next 5 elections. I strongly urge each of us to look at which local elections can we still influence before even more radicals gain a foot in the door.
The swamp has been the swamp for an awfully long time. What is changed is that more of us than ever before understand the horrifying depth of that corruption. Deepest thanks to Sundance for the master education.
Welcome to the Treehouse Baliwick! Excellent first comment…. 😀
Seconded!
Baliwick74, Your written words are so welcomed!
Get those bed-ridden gals the photo Sundance posted.
>Joy is contageous!
yeeeeoooowzzzzaaaa
the first lady is absolutely stunning.
tks sundance…now i cant focus.
i don’t mind
Optimists appreciate each other.
Pessimists don’t appreciate anything.
I like our chances.
KAG2020
X1000
Dimm Cancel Culture nominates Kamala who’s great great great great grandparents were JAMAICA’s LARGEST SLAVEHOLDERS…you can’t make this up…
without double standards, Dimms have no standards…
If and when they debate, VP should ask Kamala if she believes in cancel culture, which her party followers certainly believe by tearing down all monuments to the Confederacy, why her followers didn’t try to cancel her nomination because of her slave-owning and slave-trading ancestry??
Dick Morris & others are noting an over 40% drop in virus infections… which means a drop in deaths will follow.
And they built their whole convention around the virus!
BTW, I don’t typically watch TV in the daytime… but Greg Gutfeld was on FIRE!!!
Biden acceptance speech “And there has never been anything we’ve been able to accomplish when we’ve done it together.”
Oops, I mean “And there has never been anything we’ve been unable to accomplish when we’ve done it together.”
“A Smile is the prettiest thing you can wear.” Melania wears it will. Everyone sport your teeth show your gratitude! Hard to do these days but the left is an ungrateful lot of lying, cheating hypocritical bullies. They want us to be unhappy just like them. It’s impossible to be happy if you are ungrateful. Look at one leftist Democrat, do they look happy? Happy people are grateful people and we drive on the ‘right’ side of the road!
I’d like to add to your comment, dory, that one cannot be truly grateful without knowing to Whom one owes one’s gratitude.
A smile is contagious. And this is the single greatest reason that I refuse to wear a mask. I like to smile. I like to see others smile. Smiling helps all of us feel better and be better.
@ AceODale: As I refuse to wear a mask my smile can actually be seen unlike the hunched over sheeple.
For to save my life I can’t sing but I will immodestly state I can whistle quite tolerably so when I go to Meijers or other big box store defiantly barefaced I whistle the following songs and generally freak out the masked as they cannot comprehend I’m free and happy – but there always one or two that smile 🙂
If a moodboost is needed I unreservedly suggest these songs as an antidote to leftist depression.
I see youtube is being difficult. Sigh.
omg great minds, I have been listening to this vid lately!!!! love it !!!
Leftists personified:
The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
H. L. Mencken
Where there is hope there is the opportunity to make a positive difference, despite the odds. I often find that times when things are going wrong, a reflection, a gathering of self confidence and a prayer all go toward bringing me to the solution. It may not be elegant, or the smoothest path, but it gets the job done. It is often a mind over matter. When you say you can’t, you have set your limit already and created the outcome before you even try.
President Trump has had a lot of times when things were down for him, but even those times never had him defeated, even though the media would giggle with glee over his troubles, and he turned it around despite their professions of his failure for good “this time”.
It isn’t only smarts that wins you through, it is mental endurance, and a belief in yourself and those around you which brings you the light in your times of darkness. The left never quite get this. They believe everyone is better off if they are under their control. Freedom scares the left beyond reason. They fear a free person more than anything else.
As Todd Starnes tweeted:
Republicans: Shining City on a Hill
Democrats: Gates of Hell
Vote Accordingly
I have a friend that posted a FB request for everyone to post a picture of themselves maskless and smiling. It brought tears to my eyes. I cant describe the feelings I have shutting down our humanity when we have to cover half our face. Isnt that what it is when we cannot express something as simple as joy or friendliness?
Agreed.
A smile beats a frown.
I think President Trump has been eating healthy food. He looks great.
This is so good.
Pizza Forged in Fire
Thank you, Sundance for your words of encouragement. I have come to the place where I see the astounding increase in violence and lawlessness and conclude that, as for this percher, the battle being waged in my country is a spiritual one. I try each day to remember that and put on the whole armor of God. That’s the only way I can put a smile on my face and live my best life.
Sundance is not on’y the best detective/investigative journalist on the internet, he’s a top notch therapist!
Thank you so much for this post, Sundance. I’ve been struggling with the same difficulty you describe, while writing a story for young people about standing up for freedom and independence. These are dark times, yet it’s good to be reminded that in deepest darkness is where the light of liberty and goodness can shine most brightly.
Some days it is inspiring to hear or read your optimism Sundance…I struggle some days knowing how corrupt our Government has become…
Uplifting!! I get more optimistic every day. Stand tall. Keep the faith.
We got ‘em right where we want ‘em.
I look at Melania’s smile and think about the leftists idiots who say she hates Donald. Obviously they care very much for each other and enjoy each other’s company. Her smile tells it all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I doubt the dims have smiled wide like that in a long time. I don’t just mean the last three years. I mean in decades. They are usually miserable people who only enjoy making others miserable too. If there’s three of them together, one of them is dying to leave.
I like our chances.
KAG2020
Agreed! He treats her with great respect and she knows her man. Love the story about him telling her he was thinking of running for President and she said if you do, you know you’re going to win. Amazing,
She gets no love or credit from the media, like all of the Trump family members, but they all stay positive and keep forging ahead!
Sundance, thank you for this post today…i will take this into this weekend, and even though I am looking out the window of gloomy smoke from the California fires, I will follow your leadership as you aptly stated:
• Rally to the standard you set for yourself. Live your best life and influence those around you with a positive message. You might not even recognize it but there are people looking for you, looking for optimism and joy. Give that to them.
• We are the solution we have been waiting for.
• We have the best team.
• We have the best message.
Thanks for your guidance!
She loves him.
He makes her smile.
It’s a mans job to make a woman smile.
Wow, I want a man who thinks like that! Your wife must be a happy lady – so nice!
…and keep her smiling 👸
I believe the republican convention is going to be way better – because we are about lifting up America. We love our country problems and all. Even with the impersonality of a virtual convention I believe that positivity and love of country is going to come shining through.
Be prepared for the twin lies of the very fake news hysterical drive by media. They are going to say the speeches are “dark” and “disturbing” and yes, racist. They are also going to downplay the audience numbers.
Didnt watch the DemCong debates. Didnt watch the stupid CONvention.Dont watch MSM Whores of the CCP. No doom and gloom here.Dont listen to Joey Fingers.Dont listen to Obama. Dont listen to Kumala. Be happy.
Positivity breeds positivity! (Thanks Dad!) 😉
Absolutely true!
Also, if you want to cheer yourself up, just cheer someone else up.
I heard it live, I hope everyone has a chance to listen. Optimism is contagious.
President Trump came in on a positive message and despite all the crap that he and the country has been put through the last four years it continues to this day.
Optimism is what the county was founded on not despair. Who in al seriousness would support Biden and his dreary outlook? To see who is ready telling you the truth, look at the prices in grocery stores, gas stations, your bank accounts and your 401ks.
Believe in America in its solidarity, it’s guts, intelligence and future aspirations for yourself, your children and grandchildren.
The history of America’s past
The DNC wants to bury in darkness and shadows cast
Erased through all eternity
No more hope for humanity
‘Tis when their puppet man
Comes piping notes of the destroyer’s song
‘Tis when their puppet man
Comes piping notes of the destroyer’s song
Good one. OffCourseNation-
That song is simply true like a Blake lyric.
One in which the next stanza is a SMILE,
and the puppet man and would-be erasers
choke on their own guile.
As the Freedom Train rolls on. MEANWHILE.
I CONCUR 110%, WE SHOULD STAY POSITIVE AND MOVE FORWARD WITHOUT ALLOWING ANYONE OR ANYTHING TO GET US DOWN.
KEEP THE FAITH IN GOD, AS WELL AS EACH OTHER, AND THE BIGGER PLAN WILL UNFOLD; IT HAPPENS WITHOUT FAILURE ALWAYS.
Now for a little humor:
Well, I guess the citizens of Wuhan are not letting anything get them down They had time for a good old fashioned pool party with a few thousand (plus) of their closest friends:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wrong-picture-us-forces-kids-wear-masks-wuhan-china-holds-massive-pool-concert/
Also do not worry, if you get hungry after the water park and from the dancing, you could always get to a wet market for a tasty treat.
Now of course they cannot fly to the U.S. to spread this love, but they can fly other places that provide access to the U.S.. Seems that they do not share the fear and worry that has crippled many of the politicians in this nation regarding transmission. Masks were not really required, so much as suggested, just like with our domestic terrorist riots. Sweet!
Makes you wonder what this whole series of events are really about.
A psychological and sociological experiment? Nah, you are being pessimistic.
A weapon that was used in specific places, at specific times, and developed by two labs in the region with western connections? Conspiracy theorist!
Extra toppings from a bat’s anus on your wet market treat? Never; it just doesn’t taste as good as ginger flakes and red pepper.
An elaborate farce for a, global, economic reset, which included the severe loss of innocent lives due to some medical and political hi-jinks (plus links to the cherry on the top, known as eugenics)? Hmm…
Either way it is good to know that in some parts of Virginia, you cannot send your child to their school for classes, but you can drop a very small child off (at the very same school) for babysitting. Nice!
Pray for our President, pray for his family, pray for us all. God Bless.
Best…
Related . . . I went through ALL Mike Pence’s TV appearances from this morning – have to say he did an excellent job, not only on Fox but also in enemy territory, including the toxic CNN.
Coherent, vocal enough, the VP didn’t allow the bastards to walk all over him, and made a good case for the President.
It’s almost like he really wants to keep his job until 2024!! (-:
While there are some who have been hunkering down this year, I felt prayerfully called to take a quick vacation in the country to watch the Perseid meteor shower at its peak. So I went, and the coyotes growling from the nearby woods in the dark only made the trip more adventurous and memorable. Yes, I saw some shooting stars.
The next night, I was home in bed, but I think God rewarded me for stepping out and taking the small journey. Because in the middle of the night, I happened to wake up and look out the window for just an instant … and in that instant, I saw another big ole meteor!
God is good … all the time. God is good in 2020. Miracles still do happen. Here in America. And not just with meteors.
Sometimes, God asks us to step out in faith.
What is He asking you? If you don’t know, ask Him that.
Keep the faith!
Spread the faith!
Continuing prayers for Sundance and all Treepers.
Continuing prayers as part of the 54 Day Rosary Novena for America, for a peaceful election and election blessings.
God bless America! 🙂
I’ve noticed that the leftists I know have gone relatively silent. I think they are becoming aware of how embarrassing Biden and the democrat message is.
I guess though maybe they are following his lead as far as the hide-in-the-basement strategy?
I’ve been waiting to see if any of the few BLM yard signs come down in my neighborhood. None yet, but they must be awfully tired of the taste of sand.
Retired Magistrate here: After 30 plus years of battling connective tissue disease, a brain tumor, numerous bouts of anemia, bilateral mastecomy (and ruptured implants which gave me the connective tissue disease), car accidents, a broken hip, a car accident which took out the other hip, a broken jaw, a fractured sternum, broken wrist, rotator cuff tears (both shoulders), etc. I am thrilled to get up, dress myself, cook breakfast for myself and hubby and enjoy my day.
During all this I was blessed to have my own law practice and then become a Magistrate and now in retirement, an artist.
So, live everyday to its fullest. Do what you can to encourage others because there is a lot of despair out there right now. Praise the LORD that you have what you do and be thankful that we have President Trump as President now and for another four years!
Like!
Wotta beauty. 😍
When you enter a place of business sans the mask, and the clerk/owner/greeter challenges you that you need to wear a mask to enter, look them straight in the eye, smile, and say “If I wear a mask, I cant smile at people to brighten up their day”.
See what happens.
Don’t you think the owner of a business has a right to ask you to wear a mask?
I agree that the government should not mandate such things but shouldn’t you
respect an owner’s wishes?
Just say’n… 😉
True. “Positive energy usurps negative energy” is a “no-brainer”.
However, it must be tempered with reality.
Reality: Demonrats have overstepped. Nov3rd is do or die time.
Are you aware of the USA education online system being taught?
Anti-Racism is Racism redoubled!
They know it.
We know it.
They don’t care. It’s all about power.
Time for a Landslide, 2020.
Joy will be our banner, Love our anthem.
Amen! 🙂
for KING & COUNTRY – joy. (Official Music Video)
King & Country are awesome artists.
THIS!!! That was, IMO, the best speech yet! We will not be forced to see ourselves as victims. We will not succumb to the negativity they shroud themselves in. We will not allow our beloved American values to be assaulted by their dark emotions! We ARE exceptional and will be victorious!!! God Bless America! ❤️🇺🇸
I love when she really smiles at him….I hate when she pulls away and gets that mooch obama leaving a plane look.
Do you think Melania sometimes pulls away from POTUS the morning after he has, perhaps, asked for kinky sex? After all, our wonderful POTUS is an alpha male with large appetites.
And I firmly believe this positivity can only really be had and honestly expressed within the context of our traditional Judeo-Christian values that are grounded in the firm knowledge that the God of the Bible is in control. When we are “walking in the light” it is evident to others.
The rub of course lies in how very far so many Americans, including patriots, are from “the light” in our current post-modern “culture.” We have all been badly affected in varying ways and degrees by the moral acid bath that is now our “culture” such that many of us are more concerned with the “things of the world” than we are with the things of God.
This is the “virtue” that our Founders warned us was an absolute necessity to the nation’s survival.
That 3 & 1/2 mins of PDJT totally refutes
entire DNC convention, putting all their
D-Rat misrepresentations to shame.
But then, it would be difficult to find ANY
passage in P45’s speech today which was
filler or bromide or halftruth. Every word was true,
every passage persuasive, on point, and pitch perfect.
P45s words are absolute Conviction on our behalf.
Biden/Harris/Obamas words are absolute Con jobs to
deceive us.
And I think anyone can see it. This 2 weeks
of back to back conventions will deprogram
many people marinated in the Media/academic
echo chamber. Even some polls ( ex. Rassmussen )
are showing this, I think, as are the leading indicators of
financial matkets and GDP growth projections
( Atlanta Fed projection currently at 25.6 % GDP
growth for Q3).
The entire DNC Convention has had an undertone
of a powerful Crime Syndicate telling you
they can make lotsa schit for you…or you can pay up
with your vote ( and your freedom) and then they can make
the mobs and quarantines , ( THEIR MOBS and Quarantines),
go away.
Americans deserve better than the criminal
DNC/CCP pathetic Trojan Horse.
We KNOW Trump can MAGA again and is already doing so.
And with a little help from Sundance WE KNOW some other
obvious truths also. ( Maybe a little RICO for the Crime Syndicate ?)
Adding to what SD said, if you’re hesitant to maybe put a Trump/Pence bumper sticker on your car for fear of someone giving you the finger (magnetic bumper stickers are great if you can get one just in case you have to park in a demonrat area), do it anyway. Many people need to see a groundswell of support before they get the courage to join in, so be the one to get the dominos moving! 😉
As for Creepies mask mandate madness, it’s either the left once again believing bad polling info, or maybe it’s a hail Mary type of a thing in that they actually know they’re likely to lose in November. People who think they’re going to win don’t carry on a 24/7 charade of promoting how virtuous and superior they are to everyone else. If you’re winning, you don’t have to pretend.
But I’m witnessing right now the very visual the demonrats want to create. At the intersection of the local shopping center is an immigrant family with the father holding up a sign asking for money. In fact, since the scamdemic lockdowns, I’ve noticed a surge of people who clearly are not from this area meandering around. Likely people escaping the hell hole of Philly. Pushing out their poor into the suburbs is no doubt part of the gameplan of city demonrat leaders.
Praying for President Trump this weekend as he lays to rest his fine brother.
He must have been very proud of him.
And vice versa…
Eternal Rest Grant onto him Oh Lord
and let Perpetual Light shine upon him
Dear Sundance: I believe you must reveal what you have learned. If Trump is for real, then he, too, must reveal what he knows. It cannot be kept hidden, no matter how awful, or it cannot be defeated. We cannot fight what we do not know.
All of us are placed are in this moment for a reason. We few, we happy few, need to band together – NOW – to defeat the enemy. If we do not, then hope will truly be lost for a long time to come. Ultimately, it is a supernatural battle, but it has very real consequences in the temporal sphere.
So, Treehouse, do we finally just pick a date and march?
I am one happy Treeper! Found out this morning that POTUS will be appearing 17 miles from where I live in little old Western NC. I’ve got hat and signs ready!
The reason is very interesting and hints at how the Convention will go…very positive:
https://wlos.com/news/local/president-donald-trump-western-north-carolina-mills-river
I’m surrounded by hardcore liberals Union leadership people in N.J. and about half of the
ones I know little by little are telling me they are voting Trump!
they each have their own dawning for different reasons but somehow came to realize
the DemonRats are bat crap crazy .
the only ones that are left that I know of are the true nut jobs
How about if our great President Trump said the exact words Joe Biden said last night in his speech ” I am an ally of the light and not the dark”. Think about how our friends in the media would be teporting that.It would be many headlines and tweets about dog whistles and white supremacy!!Guarenteed!
