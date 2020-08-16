Sunday Talks – Jared Kushner Discusses Historic Mid-East Peace Agreement…

Peace is the prize” ~ President Donald Trump

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner discusses three years of diplomacy culminating with a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Eremites.

JUNE 20, 2017 – Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman met today in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his senior advisors.

The meeting was productive and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing President Trump’s goal of a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians that enhances stability in the region. The three United States officials discussed Israel’s priorities and potential next steps with Prime Minister Netanyahu, acknowledging the critical role Israel plays in the security of the region.

The United States officials and Israeli leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. (White House Readout)

JUNE 21, 2017 – Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and United States Consul General in Jerusalem Donald Blome met today in Ramallah with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and his senior advisors.

The two sides had a productive meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing President Trump’s goal of a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians that enhances stability in the region. Kushner and Greenblatt discussed with President Abbas priorities for the Palestinians and potential next steps, acknowledging the need for economic opportunities for Palestinians and major investments in the Palestinian economy.

The United States officials and Palestinian leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. Kushner and Greenblatt plan to return to Washington, D.C. to brief President Trump, Secretary Tillerson and General McMaster and to continue the conversation about next steps.  (White House Readout)

  1. cccp3-o says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Peace is the Prize!
    No more wars!!

    Reply
  2. starfcker says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Good for Jared. Hard work and a can do attitude pays off. Think about how many irons he probably has in the fire right now, and how many we might see results of in the next 4 years.

    Reply
  3. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Got to admit I had some serious doubts about him, but this Kushner kid impressed me.

    Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Biden and Obama spent 8 years doing nothing, only to try to take credit? I don’t think so

    Reply
  5. Ray Runge says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Such a sparkling clean display of political rhetoric. Would certainly pass as comprehensive policy review of Middle East peace process in the past 5 years. Superb.

    Reply
  6. Ken Lawson says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    The Trump Administration has done a good job in the Middle East, certainly better than any before them. While this is good news and we should feel good about it, we need to remember that the Bible is clear that no peace in the Middle East will last until Christ returns. It tells us to watch for signs of Christ’s coming and the end of the age. One of those that is prophesied and not yet fulfilled (most end time prophecies have been fulfilled) is that Damascus will be wiped out before Christ’s return. Christians are told to watch the signs and be ready.

    Reply
  7. randyg1 says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    You know it is a good deal when that Ben Rhodes fellow attacks it…Or tries to take credit…

    Reply
  8. Sporty says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Thank you Jared and while your at it could you arrange for the total destruction of all Poppy fields in the Middle East just for good measure?

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      August 16, 2020 at 6:13 pm

      Actually, those poppy fields are the world’s largest provider of narcotics, which are vital palliatives for pain.

      Yes, it’s also used in black market trade, but it’s far less lethal than fentanyl, which is a synthetic narcotic produced and widely distributed by China.

      Reply
  9. ReglarMerican says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    President Trump has his best weeks while Jared is away from the White House. Wonder why that is?

    Reply
  10. Irish19Kilo says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    JK still concerns me, not only does he not seem to age in a stressful environment but he also is way too “polished”. I still don’t trust him and with his lineage and Jewish background it only fuels my distrust of the big picture in his mind. The left has never questioned or ridiculed him considering his position in the WH.

    Reply
  11. allin4freedom says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    The move is brilliant. Iran is involved in an increasingly desperate, yet unsuccessful, attempt to establish a forward operating base in Lebanon against Israel. Meanwhile, Israel stealthily plans one of their own on Iran’s doorstep. The UAE know which side their bread is buttered on. Israel offers them tech, medicine, agriculture, and security while Iran offers nothing but grief. Other Arab states also recognize the advantage of alliance with the big dog in the region to oppose Iranian hegemony.

    Reply
  12. Tiffthis says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Jared speaks so well about PDJT’s policies and efforts. 👍🏼

    Reply
  13. Reaganite says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Nothing was more important to Obama than his precious
    “Iran Deal” whereby he paid them with our money to
    finance Iran’s “Glide path to nuclear weapons, ” as Kushner
    desribes it.

    Such a brilliant description of the Abrahem Accords and
    its cntext from Jared Kushner.
    I hope this is widely heard in USA, despite its
    Pravda media.

    But the arrogant and irrational evils of the Obama years have
    produced its opposite Good: President Trump’s common sense,
    USA energy independence, alliances based on mutual interests,
    and Peace and Prosperity ascendant.

    And the V shaped recovery IS under way, with GDP growth
    Q3 projected at 26.2 per cent ( Atlanta Fed GDP NOW).

    Obiden, Valjar, Schumer. Pelosi, and Fauci hardest hit ?

    Reply
  14. Reaganite says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Peace through STRENGTH and common sense.

    Reply
  15. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Last Paragraph above.

    …The United States officials and Palestinian leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. Kushner and Greenblatt plan to return to Washington, D.C. to brief President Trump, Secretary Tillerson and General McMaster and to continue the conversation about next steps. (White House Readout)

    Secretary Tillerson?

    General McMaster?!?

    Wait, wat?

    What’s happening here?

    I mean, in general, beyond wonderful, but what are those two doing here?

    Reply
  16. CMCALLM says:
    August 16, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    You wonder why he brought in his family members to help work for him? 1) They are the only ones he can trust 2) They know the business world and how to run a business. 3) They are the only ones he can trust!

    Reply
  17. Cowboy79 says:
    August 16, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.
    Matthew 5:9

    Reply
  18. rpcoastie says:
    August 16, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    This fantastic news about Israel might get President Trump and 37 votes in Brooklyn!

    Reply
  20. 63gordfa says:
    August 16, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Hey, this Kushner dude has found the fountain of youth.
    He looks like he is still in high school while negotiating
    international peace deals.
    I, on the other had, am not that old but look like death warmed
    over.-

    Reply
  21. Doppler says:
    August 16, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Really impressive, strategic deal-making: establish trust, pursue America-first agenda, listen to others’ interests, communicate our interests clearly, seek to align allied interests in the region with America’s agenda, eliminate sources of terrorism and regional unrest, negotiate in confidence, secure results, build momentum toward a Pax Americana throughout the region, generating prosperity for all but those like Iran and other bad actors, who are weakened and disadvantaged unless/until they change their directions.

    Our fiasco-laden policies in the region over the last 20 years are our own fault, not the least cause of which has been having secret, often corrupt US agendas hidden below propaganda style, feel-good PR. The Bush-Obama Middle East policies have been the worst and most expensive mish-mash of corruption and incompetence imaginable.

    May this trigger many similar deals.

