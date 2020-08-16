Sunday Talks – Jared Kushner Discusses Historic Mid-East Peace Agreement…

“Peace is the prize” ~ President Donald Trump
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner discusses three years of diplomacy culminating with a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Eremites.
JUNE 20, 2017 – Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman met today in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his senior advisors.
The meeting was productive and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing President Trump’s goal of a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians that enhances stability in the region. The three United States officials discussed Israel’s priorities and potential next steps with Prime Minister Netanyahu, acknowledging the critical role Israel plays in the security of the region.
The United States officials and Israeli leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. (White House Readout)
JUNE 21, 2017 – Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and United States Consul General in Jerusalem Donald Blome met today in Ramallah with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and his senior advisors.
The two sides had a productive meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing President Trump’s goal of a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians that enhances stability in the region. Kushner and Greenblatt discussed with President Abbas priorities for the Palestinians and potential next steps, acknowledging the need for economic opportunities for Palestinians and major investments in the Palestinian economy.
The United States officials and Palestinian leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. Kushner and Greenblatt plan to return to Washington, D.C. to brief President Trump, Secretary Tillerson and General McMaster and to continue the conversation about next steps. (White House Readout)
Peace is the Prize!
No more wars!!
The President loves to fight ECONOMIC WARS, he does not like to shed our young men and women’s blood for naught.
Good for Jared. Hard work and a can do attitude pays off. Think about how many irons he probably has in the fire right now, and how many we might see results of in the next 4 years.
There is so much negative press on him. I don’t get it.
You can see why they want to destroy Jared Kushner. Any time they target someone it’s a sign they want to stop the TRUTH!
Got to admit I had some serious doubts about him, but this Kushner kid impressed me.
And by the way, no script or teleprompter for this interview, straight from his heart and his brilliant mind.
He is quite articulate.
Biden and Obama spent 8 years doing nothing, only to try to take credit? I don’t think so
That’s because 0bama / Biden / Clinton / Kerry were more interested in helping Iran undermine Israel & moderate Muslim nations and had no interest in real peace whatsoever
Such a sparkling clean display of political rhetoric. Would certainly pass as comprehensive policy review of Middle East peace process in the past 5 years. Superb.
The Trump Administration has done a good job in the Middle East, certainly better than any before them. While this is good news and we should feel good about it, we need to remember that the Bible is clear that no peace in the Middle East will last until Christ returns. It tells us to watch for signs of Christ’s coming and the end of the age. One of those that is prophesied and not yet fulfilled (most end time prophecies have been fulfilled) is that Damascus will be wiped out before Christ’s return. Christians are told to watch the signs and be ready.
You know it is a good deal when that Ben Rhodes fellow attacks it…Or tries to take credit…
You mean the guy who majored in writing fiction in college…that Ben Rhodes? Looks like he’s putting his skills to work.
You mean
“Knock over a bottle, win a Kewpie doll!!”
That Ben Rhodes?
The one that looks like a midway prize?
Thank you Jared and while your at it could you arrange for the total destruction of all Poppy fields in the Middle East just for good measure?
Actually, those poppy fields are the world’s largest provider of narcotics, which are vital palliatives for pain.
Yes, it’s also used in black market trade, but it’s far less lethal than fentanyl, which is a synthetic narcotic produced and widely distributed by China.
President Trump has his best weeks while Jared is away from the White House. Wonder why that is?
Reglar Merican ~~
Do you think President Trump trusts him?
JK still concerns me, not only does he not seem to age in a stressful environment but he also is way too “polished”. I still don’t trust him and with his lineage and Jewish background it only fuels my distrust of the big picture in his mind. The left has never questioned or ridiculed him considering his position in the WH.
I, for one, don’t find your anti-Semitism welcome. His Jewish lineage has nothing to do with whether he’s trustworthy.
So you are saying Jewish people are untrustworthy? Wow.
Total BS. Calling Dr. Sundance. Time for the Ban Hammer.
PLEASE! Can we stop with the anti-Semitism already??? Focus on the character, not the religion, not the skin color.
I’ve got Jewish in my ancestry. You better not trust me.
The move is brilliant. Iran is involved in an increasingly desperate, yet unsuccessful, attempt to establish a forward operating base in Lebanon against Israel. Meanwhile, Israel stealthily plans one of their own on Iran’s doorstep. The UAE know which side their bread is buttered on. Israel offers them tech, medicine, agriculture, and security while Iran offers nothing but grief. Other Arab states also recognize the advantage of alliance with the big dog in the region to oppose Iranian hegemony.
Jared speaks so well about PDJT’s policies and efforts. 👍🏼
🌟 Give Peace a Chance 🌟
Nothing was more important to Obama than his precious
“Iran Deal” whereby he paid them with our money to
finance Iran’s “Glide path to nuclear weapons, ” as Kushner
desribes it.
Such a brilliant description of the Abrahem Accords and
its cntext from Jared Kushner.
I hope this is widely heard in USA, despite its
Pravda media.
But the arrogant and irrational evils of the Obama years have
produced its opposite Good: President Trump’s common sense,
USA energy independence, alliances based on mutual interests,
and Peace and Prosperity ascendant.
And the V shaped recovery IS under way, with GDP growth
Q3 projected at 26.2 per cent ( Atlanta Fed GDP NOW).
Obiden, Valjar, Schumer. Pelosi, and Fauci hardest hit ?
Peace through STRENGTH and common sense.
Last Paragraph above.
…The United States officials and Palestinian leadership underscored that forging peace will take time and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to create an environment conducive to peacemaking. Kushner and Greenblatt plan to return to Washington, D.C. to brief President Trump, Secretary Tillerson and General McMaster and to continue the conversation about next steps. (White House Readout)
Secretary Tillerson?
General McMaster?!?
Wait, wat?
What’s happening here?
I mean, in general, beyond wonderful, but what are those two doing here?
Vandalize, those transcripts are from 2017 I believe. That’s why you see the old names
Just caught that, Tiff you are right it was from 2017.
Whoops my bad…
You wonder why he brought in his family members to help work for him? 1) They are the only ones he can trust 2) They know the business world and how to run a business. 3) They are the only ones he can trust!
Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.
Matthew 5:9
This fantastic news about Israel might get President Trump and 37 votes in Brooklyn!
Hey, this Kushner dude has found the fountain of youth.
He looks like he is still in high school while negotiating
international peace deals.
I, on the other had, am not that old but look like death warmed
over.-
Really impressive, strategic deal-making: establish trust, pursue America-first agenda, listen to others’ interests, communicate our interests clearly, seek to align allied interests in the region with America’s agenda, eliminate sources of terrorism and regional unrest, negotiate in confidence, secure results, build momentum toward a Pax Americana throughout the region, generating prosperity for all but those like Iran and other bad actors, who are weakened and disadvantaged unless/until they change their directions.
Our fiasco-laden policies in the region over the last 20 years are our own fault, not the least cause of which has been having secret, often corrupt US agendas hidden below propaganda style, feel-good PR. The Bush-Obama Middle East policies have been the worst and most expensive mish-mash of corruption and incompetence imaginable.
May this trigger many similar deals.
