President Trump Holds a News Conference – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

President Trump holds a press conference at the White House. Start time 5:30pm ET
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
.
.
.
Excellent pivot to talking about our wonderful VP Mike Pence. 😉
Compare and contrast.
Pence: Solid as a rock.
Kamala: Meanest, most Liberal.
What has she done for we the people while in the Senate, besides the illegal shampeachment? Zero. Zip. Nada.
No record of anything, anywhere.
Innocent until proven guilty means nothing to the deceiver.
Disgrace and fraud are –even too polite to describe that phony
She rammed “Jussie’s Law” through the Senate, with the help of Senator Booker.
…and didn’t
Kamala and her partner in crime Corey Booker set the scheme up with Jussie?
President Trump, “Everyone knows…”
While thrashing Kamila Harris.. (Supporting Criminals) etc.. Too bad He didn’t mention Knee pads.. 😉
Wow! 45 is not playing!!
Sen. Harris has a track record “worse than Pocahontas”
Sen. 2%!
Yes ! And he was unequivocal about the cabal getting “ caught” , said the “highest level” of treason ! He named them all . Obama , Biden , Brennan , Clapper , Comey !! He avoided the fake news reporters , only took one of their questions , the rest was OAN and another reporter who asked about Harris’ negative history .
Great Job by our VSG President .
Barbara Boxer will help to clean up Kamala’s act
we need a Mail in Campaign, Too Joe Biden.. Et Al..
1.89 each..
https://baseball.epicsports.com/prod/133613/index.html
Just caught the end of this conference. I liked how he handled the presstitutes. Especially the first gotcha question regarding whether or not the evictions will be his Herbert Hoover moment and shouldn’t HE be working with the demon crats to find a solution. Handled the lightweight perfectly and turned the responsibility for the issue back on the Demon crats. You heard about my executive order right? He is the best.
Sundance killed Susan Rice pick single handedly, leaving Biden with the worst pick, Kamala.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How’s that?
Barr/Durham are not going to arrest or indict anyone.
How cute, another Nostradowner.
Hehe…
kamala harris is Crooked II
Because 2016 wasn’t fun enough.
Susan Rice Questioned on Benghazi- Claim Can’t Remember 18 Times
Start at 6:10
Tom…you have been spectacular in your efforts against the Deep State….please let us less informed know ….when will there be any of these swamp critter put in jail?
Can anyone Get Me the Joe Biden E-mail address? i’m gonna prank.. 😉
Couldn’t watch but love the color commentary, as usual. Sounds like it was another good one. 🇺🇸
Every day at every presser — “TREASON by Obama and Biden … et al.”
Wonder when presstitutes will try to challenge POTUS on that statement
Was asked about FISA…he actually said they (Obama, Biden, Clapper, Brennan, Comey et. al.) committed TREASON.
IMO Forcing Barr and Durham to defend the gap between Treason and Nothing and how is that possible.
PT is getting on national TV daily. Even with all the filtering the MSM does, his message is getting out.
Man knows how to make lemonade!
Notice he has said “We Know” — and we DO!!!!
Oh noes….why did you donate $6 k to kamalla?
Who cares? Goddamn press is so pathetic.
^This^ is a real American President.
I don’t want a Wu Flu vaccine. Don’t get a flu shot either. I eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and sleep, and I’m good happily married, so I figure I’ve got a strong immune system. I’m glad the vaccine option is available for those who are at risk.
