President Trump Holds a News Conference – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

President Trump holds a press conference at the White House.  Start time 5:30pm ET

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

.

.

31 Responses to President Trump Holds a News Conference – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Excellent pivot to talking about our wonderful VP Mike Pence. 😉

  2. MVW says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    President Trump, “Everyone knows…”

  3. crossthread42 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    While thrashing Kamila Harris.. (Supporting Criminals) etc.. Too bad He didn’t mention Knee pads.. 😉

  4. Publius2016 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Wow! 45 is not playing!!

    Sen. Harris has a track record “worse than Pocahontas”

    Sen. 2%!

    • Mariposa323 says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      Yes ! And he was unequivocal about the cabal getting “ caught” , said the “highest level” of treason ! He named them all . Obama , Biden , Brennan , Clapper , Comey !! He avoided the fake news reporters , only took one of their questions , the rest was OAN and another reporter who asked about Harris’ negative history .
      Great Job by our VSG President .

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      Barbara Boxer will help to clean up Kamala’s act

  5. crossthread42 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    we need a Mail in Campaign, Too Joe Biden.. Et Al..
    1.89 each..
    https://baseball.epicsports.com/prod/133613/index.html

  6. duegonzales says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Just caught the end of this conference. I liked how he handled the presstitutes. Especially the first gotcha question regarding whether or not the evictions will be his Herbert Hoover moment and shouldn’t HE be working with the demon crats to find a solution. Handled the lightweight perfectly and turned the responsibility for the issue back on the Demon crats. You heard about my executive order right? He is the best.

  7. MVW says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Sundance killed Susan Rice pick single handedly, leaving Biden with the worst pick, Kamala.

  8. helmhood says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    kamala harris is Crooked II

    Because 2016 wasn’t fun enough.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Legion of One says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Susan Rice Questioned on Benghazi- Claim Can’t Remember 18 Times

    Start at 6:10

    Liked by 1 person

    • Bob says:
      August 11, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      Tom…you have been spectacular in your efforts against the Deep State….please let us less informed know ….when will there be any of these swamp critter put in jail?

  10. crossthread42 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Can anyone Get Me the Joe Biden E-mail address? i’m gonna prank.. 😉

  11. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Couldn’t watch but love the color commentary, as usual. Sounds like it was another good one. 🇺🇸

  12. fred5678 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Every day at every presser — “TREASON by Obama and Biden … et al.”

    Wonder when presstitutes will try to challenge POTUS on that statement

  13. lgstarr says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Was asked about FISA…he actually said they (Obama, Biden, Clapper, Brennan, Comey et. al.) committed TREASON.

  14. FofBW says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    PT is getting on national TV daily. Even with all the filtering the MSM does, his message is getting out.

    Man knows how to make lemonade!

  15. Henry says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Oh noes….why did you donate $6 k to kamalla?

    Who cares? Goddamn press is so pathetic.

  16. MicD says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    ^This^ is a real American President.

  17. calbear84 says:
    August 11, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    I don’t want a Wu Flu vaccine. Don’t get a flu shot either. I eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and sleep, and I’m good happily married, so I figure I’ve got a strong immune system. I’m glad the vaccine option is available for those who are at risk.

