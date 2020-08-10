President Trump Calls Out “RINO Senator Ben Sasse”…

August 10, 2020

President Trump calls out a GOP member of the never-Trump community for opposing the administration efforts to assist middle-class workers and families.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” Nebraska Senator Sasse said Saturday night. “President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.” [LINK]

  1. DiogeneseVindicated says:
    August 10, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Boy oh boy, they got to Sasse fast. Very impressive.

  2. L4grasshopper says:
    August 10, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    My problem with asses like Sasse is that they seem eager to go after a GOP President in a re-election battle where the opposition is borderline Marxist. Yeah…Sasse probably thinks that these EOs are wrong. But why can’t he keep that opinion to himself 90 days out from the election?

    The only answer that makes sense if that tools like him literally would be OK with Biden over a Trump.

