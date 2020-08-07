President Trump Restarts Section 232 Aluminum Tariffs Against Canada…

Keep an eye open for information related to President Trump shifting the economic dynamic in the late summer and fall as he takes a more intense approach toward those who have acted against U.S. interests. One such example is a restart of 10% tariffs on Canadian aluminum effective August 16th.
WHITE HOUSE – […] The Secretary has now advised me that imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada, which accounted for 59 percent of total aluminum imports from Canada during June 2019 through May 2020, increased substantially in the twelve months following my decision to exclude, on a long-term basis, Canada from the tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9704.
Imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada during June 2019 through May 2020 increased 87 percent compared to the prior twelve-month period and exceeded the volume of any full calendar year in the previous decade. Moreover, imports of these articles from Canada continue to increase, reaching in June of this year the highest level of any month since I decided to adjust imports of aluminum articles in Proclamation 9704.
The increase in imports of these articles from Canada is principally responsible for the 27 percent increase in total aluminum imports from Canada during June 2019 through May 2020.
[…] In light of the Secretary’s information, I have determined that the measures agreed upon with Canada are not providing an effective alternative means to address the threatened impairment to our national security from imports of aluminum from Canada. Thus, I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to re-impose the 10 percent ad valorem tariff proclaimed in Proclamation 9704, as amended, on imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum articles from Canada, commensurate with the tariff imposed on such articles imported from most countries.
[…] The modifications made by clause 1 of this proclamation shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 16, 2020, and shall continue in effect, unless such actions are expressly reduced, modified, or terminated. (full details)
In addition to Canada (prior NAFTA exploitation) the decoupling with China continues within a process of economic death by a-thousand paper-cuts. The Tik-Tok/WeChat move not only hits big tech, but hits hard at Beijing’s tentacles.
BLOOMBERG – U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban dealings with ByteDance Ltd., owner of video-sharing sensation TikTok, appears to codify what his administration has already been warning. A second edict targeting messaging app WeChat and its parent, Tencent Holdings Ltd., seems weirdly overdue.
The executive orders issued by the White House go beyond stopping average Americans from becoming unwitting spies for the Communist Party through their postings and data. The implications could hurt not only the Chinese targets, but the U.S. companies they work with, including Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.
Though TikTok and WeChat have been getting all the recent attention, the orders state that American companies cannot work with ByteDance or Tencent (though an unnamed U.S. official later stated that Tencent transactions were still OK). That clarification notwithstanding, the wording of the orders does imply that regardless of intention such bans could extend further, to include Americans advertising on dozens of products offered by either Chinese company, or to selling them cloud-storage services, or perhaps the most nuclear option: distributing their apps, even within China.
The preambles address the apps in question and the security threats they supposedly present, but let’s take a look at the orders themselves. Here’s the one for TikTok:
The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order, to the extent permitted under applicable law: any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd.
The order doesn’t outline actions against TikTok, just its current owner. So if Microsoft Corp. is successful in its negotiations to buy the business, we might expect things could go back to normal for the app and its millions of users in the U.S. But ByteDance might continue to suffer, for reasons not enunciated. (read more)
Remember, by disposition President Donald Trump is a disruptor… his outlook on economic moves is tied to his overall goal and objective while holding office as President. He will go full wolverine as an ordinary part of his campaign strategy.
It’s not because he senses he might lose the election; it’s because this is the approach where Donald Trump is most confident. Unlike 2016 Trump is now in a position of power to use his office to advance against those who oppose U.S. economic interests. He will wage this war while campaigning because this war represents his objective for winning the campaign.
Look for a lot of economic confrontation to surface as President Trump advances Main Street policies and hits our economic enemies as part of his re-election campaign.
Good stuff.
Hmm… sever ALL social media connections to China.
See how Twitter, Google and Facebook deal with that one.
Decepticons.
Pearl clutching from the congressional spokescritters of the globalist loving Chamber of Commerce. Chuck is singing for his lobbyist check.
Give them hell Sundance! We are waiting on Phase II.
Also, join us in Operation Divinity.
The usual automatic knee-jerk reaction by a politician who’s likely ill-informed. You’ve found that out in spades how ignorant the DC crowd is about so much, even when it’s supposedly their wheelhouse.
But I won’t rule out Decepticonism either. You’ve a far better nose for that than I.
I respectfully disagree. Grassley is likely well-informed. His situation is that of a major supporter of big agri-business and he likely sees these aluminum tariffs as a harbinger of other coming tariffs damaging to his industrial farming financial supporters.
One of the things the big multinational players are good at is adapting to regulatory change so that they continue to make money. However, it takes time to adapt, so there’s a period where revenue drops. The more frequent the regulatory changes, the higher the proportion of time with lower than desired income. Staving off possible tariff changes as long as possible is in their interests.
But I could be wrong.
Senator Grassley is a good (and powerful) Conservative on many things, but he gets this one wrong – and you are right. He isn’t ill-informed. This is the game our Repubs have played against us for decades.
It would be a good idea to flood Sen. Grassley’s email and phones with the message that WE KNOW.
In this case, we know that Pres. Trump’s tough pro-USA trade tactics are the only way to get our economy back. And we know why so many so-called Conservatives oppose his measures. We know how they get rich and keep power.
Mr. Grassley and his cohorts need to do the right thing to Make America Great Again. Support President Donald J. Trump!
Ahhh COC Grassley pops his head up. Where’s the big mallet when you need it?
Ahhh COC Grassley pops his head up. Where’s the big mallet when you need it?
No need for Trump to secure the beer drinker vote, unless Liz Warren is Joe’s VP pick.
Non-alloyed Canadian aluminum must be feeling very wrought today.
Naked Warren Warning
Ha ha! More white Indians!
Based on observed results, one could imagine these “rituals” have become very common in our Kongress! Obviously, Nadler is not in the picture though.
Do your job then, Mr. Grassley!
You have an agreement with someone. You enforce it, Chuck. This is how we got where we are with China. We let them lie and cheat, and characters like you said, “Oh, well.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Free Speech, here’s my like
So many deceivers, am praying that what Sundance has put together gets the direct attention of the Boss, a VSG-PDJT!
For some reason this quote cited as being said by President Trump when he was just The Donald, is one that still speaks volumes:
“When people wrong you, go after those people because it is a good feeling and because other people see you doing it. Go for the jugular so that people watching will not want to mess with you. Think Big!”
Seems like this is jugular time.
Remember all the way back to March when China’s cheerleaders in DC “suggested” that the US reduce or rescind tariffs against China because of the virus? This crap from Grassley is more of the same.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/11/lawmakers-press-trump-for-tariff-relief-in-coronavirus-response-126031
Grassley is a paper republican.
minus VSGP DJTrump they are all paper, toilet paper.
Or hogs feeding at the trough can get a little testy when the feed is cut off.
We know the dirty greed, bought and paid for pigs by the squeal when the feed dish is removed. Grassley is the Uniparty sacrificial pig who’s job it is to squeal.
Notice how he quips saying “Beer cans”. Certainly he knows this is air-craft aluminum amongst other vital uses . Nice try at gas lighting, NOT! Sorry Charlie we want real tuna, we are not buying the playing dumb act anymore.
Meanwhile his opponents yell “he said blah, when it’s actually bleh! He’s an idiot racist moron!!!”
Meanwhile their candidate is saying “You a crackhead darkie, why you ask me about test? Blacks share a brain! Peanuts are nutty and water is dry——stfu it’s dry when you wipe it up with paper towels made from non-paper! Corn Pop, World Star!”
The day after Sundance has openly said he’s entering Phase 2, hmm. Coinkydink? And on a Sunday, not the following business day – is this normal?
Here’s a question about TikTok
Google has been putting ads for TikTok in our emails … do we have anything to concern ourselves with?
Due to TIkTok’s ownership by China, I would suggest you do a virus check. /s
No more than usual if you’re using Gmail. Google has always been in cahoots with the CCP, but they also scour your correspondence for their own marketing purposes.
Given that a company that harvests your information is advertising an app that also harvests information, I would say “yes”.
As a matter of protest, the prime minister will wrap his socks in foil.
And why not, he already wears a tinfoil hat!
Biden might have something to say about this except by the time he emerged from his basement and got to the microphone, all he could say would be “You know the thing!”.
Given his rapid state of mental decline, it might come out “The thing you know!”
Given his rapid decomposition don’t you mean?
More likely: You uh you uh uh uh uh.
The CCP and social media should not have been given 45 days it should be immediately shut down.
What is the importance of the Russians and Chinese devaluation of the dollar and doing all trade between themselves in their native currencies in all of this garbage?
Decepticon Grassley is the same economic genius who championed the great idea to produce 4 dollar a gallon ethanol that costs 3 dollars in fossil fuel to produce. How about using corn to produce something worth more than subsidized ethanol Grassley. I bet I cold show Grassley a way or two to use beer can as an offensive weapon.
I shouldn’t laugh at the visual of someone throttling an old man with a beer can, but I did.
Oh my…I envisioned the beer can being used elsewhere. You are kind.
But does he possess the required anatomy to make targeting that place worthwhile? 🤔
Bert- “ Come On Man”. “Come On Man”.
pj, was your vision, a can of beer in a turkey’s butt roasting in the oven? Asking for a friend.
Increased 87 percent from previous 12 months and exceeded
All years in last decade, and the amount is still rising.
They are dumping in the market, period. Close the dam Canadian border to all raw aluminum imports
Trudeau is a damn idiot. He is testing President Trump
LikeLiked by 10 people
and he is testing Grassley…
Didn’t they shut all their steel and aluminum operations for the greenies? So where is this aluminum coming from? China?
LikeLiked by 3 people
IIRC BINGO.
Pf, and we KNOW China’s metallurgical skills are the best/s. 🙄
This is not good news. It is GREAT news. PDJT is positioning the economy for a juggernaut breakout.
This stuff is why Trump was elected. To restore Main Street America to economic dominance.
Now we on Main Street have to do our part to crush this desperate Marxist uprising. Silent Majority no more. I’m seeing it everywhere now.
My thoughts exactly! It’s really happening now.
No wonder PDJT was given a nice staff farewell at the White House this morning, and said he wouldn’t be returning for a while. Sh*ts about to hit the fan. MAGA!
I thought he spent the night in NJ at his golf club.
I;m quite worried about his and his family’s safety
I would like to know more before agreeing this is a great idea. Why the sudden increase in demand? China Flu related? Was this missed in the original deal? Is it China dumping again via Canada? Are US smelters down?
Cue all the name calling, but struggling with the Why.
Never saw anything about demand. Sounds like they are shipping to warehouses, so they can dump on the market. My take on it.
They are thinking they can bluff our President Donald Trump. Idiots.
Canada doesn’t have any bauxite so they must be buying aluminum oxide or alumina from some country if not just simple ingots of aluminum. There are smelters in Canada but where is the raw material coming from? Probably, whoever dealt it did not smelt it.
There is no demand. It’s why it’s called dumping.
IIRC .. Canada has been a middle man to route material to the United States to avoid sanctions and tariffs/reseller so this is to make imports from China and other nations more expensive.. level the playing field
Canada AND Mexico have been ports of entry for Chinese goods. They twist a few screws then slap their country of origin sticker on it and send it across the border pretending they built it. Hit them where it hurts and strike hard.
LikeLike
From what I’ve heard the beverage industry is struggling to cope with a major shift in demand. People staying home because of the virus has shifted, creating a huge demand for the cans vs kegs. This all should be temporary as the industry makes adjustments, but that doesn’t happen overnight. Some beverage producers have stopped production of some of their lower selling offerings to keep up with the demand for cans for the more popular brands. As restaurants open back up there’s now a shortage of kegs too. A guess many of them wound up at the recycler rather than back to the brewers.
Numbers quoted in the article are for the past year. I would be interested to see a month to month breakdown tracking demand as the virus and lock downs set in.
Beer cans are a national strategic commodity. What I don’t understand is this: If aluminum is in short supply, why are recyclers not raising the price they pay? Easily recyclable aluminum cans were 45 cents per pound last year, but are down to 30 cents per pound now. Something else is going on. My first guess would be that the Canadian aluminum imports are actually glutting the market, and the probably came from China.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
My son told me last week that recyclers in his area are paying 10 cents per pound for crushed cans. About the same as scrap iron. He is in Wisconsin
Our recyclers have mostly all closed here in San Diego. Its an incredible journey to get your 5¢ deposit back. And now not even the homeless don’t recycle thanks to $600/wk unemployment. Haven’t seen them digging through my recycle can in months.
LikeLike
With all the shutdowns and lockdowns that have and continue to occur, an interesting development in “Beer Consumption” has been going on for some time here in the U.S.
The need for “Kegs” of beer has plummeted and Packaged beer “Cans” has increased… substantially.
An Old saying in the “Beer” world…
When times are good – beer flows.
When times are bad – beer pours.
Eric, I suspect that “Someone” is pocketing the difference between the 30 cents and the 40. Exfiltration of wealth via the “Aluminum Beer Can” scam.
It’s a Big club….
Someone here @CTH posted an anology of “The Big Club”.. 🎩🎩….
“A bunch of people standing in a circle shoving money into the pockets of the individual in front of them.”
Just different players in THIS “Aluminum” scam. Imho, you can bet your last donut a substantial portion of the profits (with an agreed upon portion being “retained” by the previously mentioned “pocket stuffers”… for services rendered, dontcha know) make there way back to CHI-NA.
Privatize the Profit (Pocket Stuffers)
Socialize the DEBT (The rest of U.S.)
Same ole.
After all….
They have lifestyles to maintain. /s
Elric VIII.
My apologies.
very true. I think the aluminum market initially collapsed in the late 90’s, regained a little through the mid 2000’s, declined again. Highest I have seen in SC was $0.54 since I moved here four years ago, and that was with the initial Boeing contracts from the beginning of this administration. now down to $0.30. If this sticks, prices should start adjusting by mid october.
I remember in the late 80’s early 90’s getting $1.00 to !.25 per pound.
I would think the currency exchange between Canada and the US would be a reason for US businesses to buy aluminum from Canada. The exchange rate is about 30% in favor of the US.
Are the dems working with China? Of course they are. In fact they are advising China against the Administration and US citizens. As well as corporations like Google and others.
The diehard globalists need Trump to lose. Can they beat the people? Not straight up. Only through fraud, and distraction. Love what Trump has done to pharmaceutical drug prices. Aluminum tariffs on Canada and now the ban on Chinese apps.
Loved his trip to Whirlpool factory! Embarrassed that I did not know they were made in the USA until yesterday. My Samsung machines refuse to quit on me. But when they do, adios! And I will not give them to anyone else to use in the future. I will take them out of circulation myself, drive to the dump where they belong and buy two new Whirlpool washers and dryers.
Finally, when I see bought and paid for Grassley complaining, you know that Trump is hitting his campaign stride!
Whirlpool used to manufacture under several other labels. Believe they used to make Kenmore among others.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Real Good Stuff. Goodness I love our president. Go wolverine on em. We know you can. Thanks SD I needed that today. My first smile of the day.
Good stuff? No. Great stuff
” Is it China dumping again via Canada?”
****
FWIW, Canada is #4 in World Aluminum production (I assume because they are #3 Hydro-electric producer)….85% exported to US and 31% of US Aluminum imports are from Canada. I assume that Canada is dumping Canadian produced Aluminum.
Canada has NO bauxite.
No commercial production of bauxite, that is. There is bauxite in Washington State and presumably in BC considering the closely related geology there, but the local ore is too limited in size and too heavily contaminated with iron to make mining it worthwhile except during wartime. Abundant low-cost hydropower in BC and Quebec is the reason why there are large aluminum smelting plants in Canada using imported bulk ore. Australia and China supply close to half the world’s production of Bauxite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guinea has the largest proven reserves of bauxite in the world. China is #7. My question, probably soon to be answered, is whether Canada is buying bauxite OR aluminum oxide (Alumina) which is the end result of the first refining step? My guess is Canada is buying alumina from China which is dumping it and THEN smelting it. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bauxite
“Canada has NO bauxite”
******
Australia is #1 World Bauxite producer but #6 for Aluminum. Canada and the UAE have no Bauxite, yet each produce nearly twice the Aluminum as Australia. Since the early 80’s the US produces no Bauxite that goes toward Aluminum production. (IIRC, >90% of the total Bauxite ever produced in the US was mined just South of Little Rock, AR, the only large deposit in the US).
Seems that cheap, especially hydro-produced, electricity is the key factor in Aluminum production, not raw materials…..China has both and IIRC, produces more Aluminum than the rest of the World combined.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, aluminum metal is produced by passing electrical current through alumina extracted from bauxite. So if you can produce a lot of electricity on the cheap, you can run an aluminum smelter.
Canada’s aluminum production took off as part of the war efforts – WW1 and WW2.
You have to refine bauxite into aluminum oxide, AKA “alumina”, before you can smelt it. I’m guessing Canada doesn’t refine bauxite into alumina but buys it from China who is dumping it. Just guessing?
LikeLike
Bucknutguy,
Good questions, but the “why” does not concern us. If there was an emergency on our end we would already have known. So its on their end. And there stops the questions.
We only care about one thing: the excess aluminum comes from Canada, breaks our trade agreement and thus, will be tariffed. Canada, you may leave now.
Have a nice day!
The “Why” is in the weeds somewhere.
FOCUS
Imo
IMHO, POTUS would NOT be doing this if he didn’t know all that is coming regarding the exposure of what’s floating in the swamp port-a-potty. He seems emboldened (not that he ever isn’t!) and major policy decisions are being made quickly and decisively.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is where Trump’s true genius shines through, it’s easy to see how he’s setting up for his next shot , and it’s why I get so angry when main stream tries to make President Trump look like a dope who is clueless, if you look at this man’s actions he’s batting 1000 .
Three words, that is ultimately what this is all about, from the rioting, the misleading data, wuhanitis and well really everything….
Total Spectrum Dominance.
A phrase I first heard I think shortly after September the 11th, from American generals/defence guru`s.
It is what it sounds like, however instead of actualising this goal it would appear that nearly everyone sold out for money, fame, power or whatever else depraved wants occasioned to the recipient of China`s or just generally the globalists offers.
Not all, but most and certainly enough to render moot the stated aim and instead courtesy ( largely but not solely ), of the good old clintons, China most wholeheartedly adopted the mantra, least that is how it appears to me.
Due to quantum cryptography China either has or is imminently about to go dark, telecommunications wise ( a certain strategic advantage ), cue the push into Hong Kong and the soon to be Taiwanese adventures, throw in the dire rare earth minerals situation ( largest unclaimed deposits are at the bottom of the South China Sea ), and we are where we are right now.
Almost without doubt as it stands presently numbnuts, ” I just accidentally gave mine and my finance ministers families a billion dollar kickback ” Trudeau, will side with China and invade the USA as the spearhead of liberal progressivism or somesuch.
Prepare accordingly.
Links, please.
I understood that China always goes ‘dark’ at the time of the annual CCP summit. Which I believe will result in Xi remaining in power, at least through the vote-counting in November. If Biden loses decisively, I expect Xi will shortly thereafter be removed from power.
Wait a cotton picken friggen minute! Who’s importing all this aluminum? It just dosnt schlep itself across the border. For 5 years I ran spread axle flat bed covered wagon hauling aluminum rolls out of Kingston,Ontario. I had to fill out an Inbound Cargo Manifest and fax it over to my broker before I was cleared to proceed to the U.S. border. Then it was delivered to a U.S. processor. Where do ya think your soda and beer cans come from? So there are U.S. manufacturers violating the trade agreement along with the Canadian/China exporters.Gee someone should go to prison maybe?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, yes, the pass-throughs that were utilized by China to avoid NAFTA tariffs and reduce the Canadian smelting and metals mining production to smoldering ash.
I would suspect that a considerable amount of bauxite is still being shipped directly to Canada, else BC and Quebec’s surviving aluminum smelters would have been shut down by now. And I would suspect that China consumes locally the lion’s share of alumina production produced by 3GD hydropower.
I expect this to continue along with future executive orders such as threatened today regarding Democrats negotiating for liberal bail out of States who totally f_____ their tax base that was already in jeopardy from lack of wasting mo money and bringing down the economy on purpose to blame you know who!
These fools haven’t figured out he is the president and ain’t got nothing to loose kicking their heads in the ground.
They can’t win with Joe, you know it I know it and they know it. I’m ready for that icing on the cake and ice cream no matter who is serving ip up Sundance but I have to say your timing is genius but so is President Trump’s!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Landslide 2020
and the reckoning begins
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send Grassly a roll of Reynolds Alum foil so he can make a happy hat.
Some of this is about Rio Tinto, China and political strife so Rio Tinto dumps Al in the US.
Yea Baby! AMERICA FIRST!
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh yea America first, Trump 2020 again,
PT45 and The Wilburines strikes again 🙂 MAGA!!!!!!
I like my beer in a cold long neck bottle anyway!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.ball.com/na/newsroom/features/cans-most-recycled-package-in-the-world
FTA…
Aluminum is recycled again and again. In fact, nearly 75 percent of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today, which is a testament to its characteristic as a permanent material and its legacy as a commodity that is actually recycled into new products. While this report is extremely encouraging, there remains work to further consolidate our leadership position and enhance our environmental credentials. This includes being fully recognized by consumers as the model for real recycling.
Might consider stocking up, Skidroe.
Canada just Announced dollar-for-dollar match of planned U.S. tariffs. I say bring it! BUY AMERICAN! AMERICA FIRST!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do a search for “buy American only” or “stop buying from China”.
There are groups that have put together lists of American (or non-Chinese anyway) products.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, CHI-NA.
A local AM station here in London ON has a Talk Show with Alex Pierson & tonight I heard her say that the NEW slogan up here in Canada was “Dump Trump”!
Of course this is expected here in anti-Trump Socialist Canada & with China’s influence here in Canada, our “Socialist-Twit Trudeau” is doing everything he can to make sure that Trump is defeated in Nov.
LikeLike
It’s no secret that TikTok is pretty much owned by the Chinese government, and provides the ChiComs with an excellent espionage opportunity, so it makes PERFECT SENSE to shut it down in America. So, why not DO just that… shut it DOWN?
Since…
Right now, everyone is EQUALLY AWARE of the stranglehold BIG Tech has on information in America (just ask Don Jr AND Don Sr how THEY are being censored). So WHY allow a sale of TikTok to Microsoft? Aren’t they BIG Tech? Why let THEM get BIGGER?
Am I the only one asking this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
CTH forgot to caption the photo. It was supposed to say “POTUS saluting Justin Trudeau”.
The metals coming in via Canada come from other places – mostly China.
Canada doesn’t have the scrutiny in place, but moreover doesn’t care if materials are substandard.
“Imported from Canada” is all they (the non-Canadian importers) & the naive/crooked US buyers care about. Canada serves foreign importers of sub-par materials by scrubbing their origins-hence standards; Canada takes the foreign vig, and then happily passes these mats off from their ‘clean’ ports.
If what’s being imported is raw aluminum, doesn’t that work to the benefit of USA manufacturing? I get that we don’t want to leave our raw material poducers out in the cold, but I can see benefit to keeping our aluminum in reserve until the excess supply from wherever via Canada is exhausted or becomes expensive. That said, if it’s truly a commodity dump, a 10% tariff won’t really stop it, it’ll just put a little more $$ on our side of a trade deficit and add to our GDP. Just like the larger tariffs on CCP goods did over the last couple of years. They’re still selling us their junk and not much more expensively–they’re effectively eating the tariff costs to stay in our markets.
From an April 23, 2020 news article. Ferndale Washington (state) is located 15 miles from the Canadian border. In the video that accompanies the article one worker in a speech says “Mr. President, please help fight this and save our jobs.”
Sounds like President Trump heard.
“Looming closure of Alcoa aluminum plant in Ferndale threatens to leave hundreds jobless
FERNDALE, Wash — The Alcoa Intalco aluminum smelter has operated in Ferndale for 54 years, employing generations. But that could soon be coming to an end.
The smelter is the last one west of the Mississippi and one of just seven left in America.
State Sen. Doug Ericksen is asking Congress and the White House for help. He said coronavirus is exposing America’s dependence on foreign imports.
“The aluminum for the ventilators, the aluminum for the hospital beds, the aluminum for your pick-up trucks, all of it needs to be made in America. I think people are realizing that now.”
Glenn Farmer with the International Association of Machinists Local 2379 agreed.
“The solution and what sets workers at Intalco apart will likely center on the fate of the overall aluminum industry and the value of American made aluminum,” Farmer said. “This is a test for preserving the US manufacturing base. There needs to be recognition that we will be losing an element of our national security if we don’t address it. This is a global issue, and Chinese domination of aluminum is taking its toll.”
Union workers said every one job at Alcoa impacts three more in this community.”
https://www.king5.com/article/money/economy/alcoa-workers-rally-to-save-ferndale-plant/281-dd42e1da-39fe-4494-8584-e2e85fac4e81
👇
Statement on Presidential Proclamation
08/06/2020
Washington, DC – The President exempted Canada from the tariffs he imposed under Section 232 on the basis of an agreement that imports of steel and aluminum products from Canada would remain at historical levels. Since the President exempted Canada, imports from Canada of the product that accounts for the largest share of Canada’s aluminum exports to the United States have surged above historical levels. The surge has intensified in recent months, despite a contraction in U.S. demand. To ensure the continued integrity and effectiveness of the national security measures the President adopted under Section 232, the United States has re-imposed a tariff on the surging imports, as provided for in our agreement with Canada.
Background
On May 17, 2019, the United States announced an agreement with Canada to remove Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and for the removal of all retaliatory tariffs imposed on American goods by Canada. The agreement provides for aggressive monitoring and a mechanism to prevent surges in imports of steel and aluminum. The list of products covered by this mechanism is set forth in the agreement. Under the agreement, if surges in imports of any of the specified steel and aluminum products occur, the United States may re-impose Section 232 tariffs on those products
Following removal of the Section 232 tariffs on imports from Canada in May of last year, imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum have increased substantially to a level above historical volumes of trade over a prolonged period, including a period during which U.S. aluminum consumption has decreased significantly. In light of this surge, and in keeping with the terms of the agreement concluded with Canada, the United States today re-imposed the Section 232 10% ad valorem additional duty on imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.
https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2020/august/statement-presidential-proclamation
