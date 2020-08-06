Richard Grenell Discusses Yates Testimony: “She got away with questioning yesterday”…

Richard ‘Ric’ Grenell appears with Liz MacDonald to discuss yesterday’s testimony by former Deputy AG Sally Yates. Notice in the Yates testimony she defends the NSD lawyers; that would be David Laufman and Michael Atkinson, both part of the coup.

Grenell points to Yates effort in setting up the ridiculous case against Michael Flynn vis-a-vis the definition of “sanctions”. Grenell notes the issues with Yates and then shifts to the issues with Susan Rice and connects the dots to VP Biden and how the overall administration was weaponizing against the incoming Trump team.

.

On a semi-related note, today was simply an excellent day. The bridge between ‘phase-1’ and ‘phase-2’ has been identified and is blown away by the material. Good stuff. Be of good cheer.