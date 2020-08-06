Richard Grenell Discusses Yates Testimony: “She got away with questioning yesterday”…

Richard ‘Ric’ Grenell appears with Liz MacDonald to discuss yesterday’s testimony by former Deputy AG Sally Yates.  Notice in the Yates testimony she defends the NSD lawyers; that would be David Laufman and Michael Atkinson, both part of the coup.

Grenell points to Yates effort in setting up the ridiculous case against Michael Flynn vis-a-vis the definition of “sanctions”.   Grenell notes the issues with Yates and then shifts to the issues with Susan Rice and connects the dots to VP Biden and how the overall administration was weaponizing against the incoming Trump team.

On a semi-related note, today was simply an excellent day. The bridge between ‘phase-1’ and ‘phase-2’ has been identified and is blown away by the material. Good stuff. Be of good cheer.

  1. S says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    An excellent day calls for a drink for me, and another donation for you. Cheers.

  2. Zorro says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    David Laufman has been doing his thing for a very long time…and if you think he’s a Democrat you might want to think Uniparty instead. Hard to go up against these types with their years of experience and support structure.

  3. SanJac says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    It’s become too quiet since Mr Grenell left his post.

  4. MaineCoon says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    A ‘cable’ bridge?

  5. tuebor says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Please keep the August 15th deadline.

    DC has mastered the art of delay.

  7. mamadogsite says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Must see TV..Sunday night, 8PM Eastern time, Mark Levin has an exclusive with Bill Barr for the whole hour.

  8. islandpalmtrees says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    End of the beginning

    It’s Happening: US Attorney John Durham has Requested to Interview Former Corrupt CIA Director John Brennan
    By Jim Hoft
    Published August 6, 2020

    It’s happening!
    US Attorney John Durham’s probe is nearing a conclusion. According to reports Durham was asked to interview former corrupt CIA Director John Brennan.

    On July 20, 2020, Joe diGenova predicted that Brennan will be the last one to be interviewed by Durham, after others cooperated, but that he will “take the 5th”.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/happening-us-attorney-john-durham-requested-interview-former-corrupt-cia-director-john-brennan/

  9. icthematrix says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Glad to hear of Sundance’ progress. I have hope, which is most helpful following a day of multiple actions against our President, and positioning the defenses to combat the coming storm. Weismann’s moves, New York seeking deeper tax info on the President from overseas, you name it. I think the cabal is moving NOW. Rapidly. They KNOW that we KNOW, and I suspect they know others who were idiotically blind to this are being educated and enlightened.

    Time to rock and roll Sundance. Clearly the Senate is moving on their plan to set up Comey as the fall guy while sweeping all else under the rug. After all, who can help it when a guy like Comey “goes rogue”. I detest Graham with every fiber of my being.

  10. Davenh says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Couple of thoughts, one Elizabeth MacDonald on fox business is simply the best anchor right now with possible exception of some oan anchors. She is dialed in to the coup and asks the correct questions. Secondly, a few days ago someone had brought up the fact that they may have difficulty in briefing 10 friends, as many will. I propose that in order to make up the difference those of us should substitute local newspaper reporters, radio talkers and perhaps the local tv reporters. While the majority of those we contact may dismiss the evidence perhaps an ambitious reporter trying to make a name for themselves will follow through. If a handful of local backwater reporters start writing similar stories perhaps public awareness will rise

  11. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    “ Be of good cheer.”

    SD, with you on the ‘case’ I am always of good cheer. Thanks for keeping us updated as difficult as it may be to not compromise the work being done.

  12. A2 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Re: Susan Rice👇

    • Justin Green says:
      August 6, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      Apparently Tom Nichols wants Susan Rice for President. It’s not like people can deny Biden’s unfortunate mental collapses.

      • Genie says:
        August 6, 2020 at 9:23 pm

        There is no denying that Rice is articulate. That’s partly why she was always sent out to tell a good story regardless of the facts. Her testimony released by Ric Grennell was quite interesting to read how she answered questions. She is on one end of the articulate bell curve while Biden is sliding face-first down the other end licking it the whole way.

        Also, Rice would be exempt from DOJ investigation during the pre-election blackout period.

      • A2 says:
        August 6, 2020 at 9:28 pm

        Hence Eyal’s tweet.

        Like

  13. nittanylion1 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    This is great news! But the clock is ticking. Is it the ole stall game by Barr et al? Run out the clock and hope there is a different administration come January and we plunge back into a world of darkness. We are down to days not months any longer.

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      August 6, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      Any plunge, is likely to be the end of the need for Barr.

    • Wethal says:
      August 6, 2020 at 9:20 pm

      John Solomon was on Lous Dobbs tonight (David Asman substituting) – around Labor Day is the supposed drop date for indictments with Durham (yes, nothing new there), but “witnesses” (yes, that was Solomon’s word) have been told to be available around the 21st of September.

      If there are indictments, there is no need for a preliminary hearing under the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure (a PH is a brief evidentiary hearing in which the judge determines if it’s probable that a crime was committed and the accused committed it). The indictment covers those matter, so a PH isn’t held. So it’s hard to tell what the witnesses would be needed for.

      At this time, I would assume Durham is wrapping up his final plea deals. Some people may have been cooperating all along (Bruce Ohr?), and others may have recently seen the light if they have good defense counsel. Each person who pleads may add a new bit of evidence against those who haven’t. So indictments may have had to be amended to add new charges.

      I don’t understand why Durham would choose to talk to Brennan if he’s got the goods on him. Durham’s questions would indicate what Durham know, doesn’t know, and who likely gave him the information. It’s too early for any Brady material, so tipping off Brennan doesn’t seem wise. Can’t see someone with Brennan’s acute TDS ever pleading out (same with Comey and McCabe), either. Too much ego

  14. Augie says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    “On a semi-related note, today was simply an excellent day. The bridge between ‘phase-1’ and ‘phase-2’ has been identified and is blown away by the material. Good stuff. Be of good cheer.”

    Sundance, thanks for posting progress indicators like this. Just a few sentences brighten the day.

    God speed you on your way.

  15. 28angelica28 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Right now I’m living my best life just knowing that Sundance and his trusted band of wise men are doing FOR us. I stand on ready if needed awaiting guidance. Thank you again for all you do for us.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. mamadogsite says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:10 pm

  17. gritsgirl2020 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    The Demwits wanted a Bridge at the Border, I like Sundance’s Bridge to Order!
    Thank you, Sundance for helping all of us and our very stable “Law and Order” President Trump!
    God Bless the USA🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

  18. calbear84 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Keep up the pressure on the seditious conspirators! We will see justice done, thanks to the most tenacious one (that would be PDJT).

  19. mauritia17 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    https://mobile.twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1291456777792307205 Go to 29:30 – why does the President say this and is the timing related to developments (rhetorical).

    Like

    • Jlwary says:
      August 6, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      He has mentioned the middlemen in pharma before. More than ever, covid showed how badly it is a problem.

      Like

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      August 6, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      “This may be the last time you’ll see me for a while…” that part? A very curious statement for sure. What in the world?

      Like

