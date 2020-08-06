Democrat Dictator/Mayor – Nashville COVID Compliance Force Arrests Black Man For Not Wearing a Mask Outside – Where is Black Lives Matter Now?…

As you absorb just how far the communists running Nashville Tennessee have gone in this story, it is worth remembering this is the same city where people were picked up off the street and forced into involuntary internment/quarantine camps in May. One man jumped the fence and escaped the detention camp. The Nashville police hunted him down and recaptured him. [BACKSTORY] Think about this people !!
In the latest development a non-domiciled Nashville citizen named Joseph Bryant (61) was arrested for refusing to wear a face mask outside. His bail is set at $500 and he has a bond hearing today. Again… THINK ABOUT THIS: This is Democrat Mayor John Cooper.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he repeatedly violated a Nashville public health order requiring masks to be worn in public.
According to an arrest warrant, Metro police issued Joseph Bryant a citation just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway for not wearing a mask, violating Metro Code 2.36.190, which states “it is unlawful for any person to violate an order of the board of health or of the chief medical director.”
The warrant states Bryant was spotted again just before 8 p.m. in the same area, committing the same violation, so rather than issue a state citation, an officer arrested him “due to the obvious likelihood the offense would continue.”
Bryant was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. on a charge of county board of health regulation violation. His bond was set at $500. (read more)
As you can see from this example, the Tennessee Ministry of COVID Compliance cares about the health of its compliant citizens. Authorities empowered by the Ministry will actively hunt down subversive citizens and forcibly detain them in the ongoing effort to build a new society where compliance will always provide the security you seek.
If wrong-thoughts or requests for arbitrary freedom continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry to take enhanced enforcement action. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest and re-education facilities are costly to maintain.
Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society. The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the rules of our new society. We will continue to reward good citizenship status with enhanced tax credits and social benefits allowing greater access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in our favor.
A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.
Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.
America is now a religious tyranny with a mandatory state religion consisting of having unquestioning faith in, and worship of, face dippers.
History need not repeat itself, but it often does because people are not educated.
We don’t HAVE to fall into a new civil war/American Revolution. But that’s the current trajectory. Unfortunately, it’s very clear who is at fault. Democrats will foment chaos and destruction any time they’re not in charge, just to spite the people in charge – like Trump. This cannot be understated. BLM and Antifa will fade into the background if Biden is elected. The media will not report on their riots, and the liberal city bosses will quietly quell all of their riots. This is being allowed, because like petulant children who don’t get their way, they’re not in charge right now. That, in and of itself, speaks volumes about the degeneracy and mental deficiencies of Democrats.
It has gotten worse every single election cycle since Reagan. Only since Reagan, or thereabouts, have people rioting had literally no basis to do so. I get the civil rights movement, and those protests were calm compared to today in liberal cities.
We’re at a crossroads as a nation, and I fear that the controlling mechanism are people who simply refuse to speak up for fear of retribution. I admit, I rarely speak up elsewhere using anything that could be connected to my professional life because I’d lose my job.
I’ve now written well over 100 letters to members of Congress, both my reps and Senators as well as other reps and senators – those are postmarked letters. All of those, plus additional pleas have been electronically sent to members of Congress. To date, of the 12 members of Congress I’ve harassed, I have received form letters from ONE. An insulting form letter at that.
Law abiding Americans are today in the same position as slaves were just prior to Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. We’re under siege with no help in sight.
But, and make no mistake about it, in the end, we will rule.
At least you got ONE response. All I ever got were pleas for donations. BTW: don’t EVER give them money; politicians are like Tribbles – if you feed one, you’ll end up with a hungry hoard of them.
The dictator class of the New PRC (People’s Republic of Columbia) know exactly what they’re doing.
For that there will be certain judgment, whether in this life or the one to come.
Having spent nearly my entire life in Southern California, I can say the transformation has been awesome. Our cities has become full blown authoritarian dystopia, public hysteria over an ultimately fake pandemic has been quite successful in justifying rather heinous crimes against small business and civil liberties of the little guy. The Liberal Cancer has brought irrepetible damage to our culture by the means of culture Marxism, vast majority of young adults in California are fixated on the wet dream of socialism and will not be deterred. I feel that Trump is merely delaying the inevitable, that this train is not slowing fast enough.
Yes Rian, and there lies the most powerful weapon used against the United States, our school system
The elite globalist cabal pretty much started the whole commie / Marxist cult way back when, and they’ve used it to gain power and take control of countries and their people for a long time
Their biggest obstacle has been Western civilization, and the hardest nut to crack has been America
They realized by taking control of the free worlds school systems, they could control the minds of free peoples children
The brainwashing and manipulation of our children has been the cause of most all of the bull**** going on in our country
They gained control of our most precious asset, our children, and have turned them into leftist lemming storm troopers who do the bidding of their Marxist masters, who in turn do the bidding of their globalist overlords
Turning your own children against you, your ancestors, your history and your way of life is a devious and despicable weapon, but a hugely powerful weapon too
It’s going to take a mind blowing revelation to short circuit those brainwashed minds, and I’m hoping Sundance is working on just that
We should not let up.
I hope everybody knows that Joe Biden isn’t capable of leading our country due to his Alzheimer disease. Which means his Vice President will have to actually be the President of the USA. Everybody should be very worried about his pick. We know it will have to be a woman and she has to be Black. Otherwise, the Blacks won’t vote for Joe Biden. They told him that. You know these women won’t be able to handle the job, so who will be leading this country? Well, of course, it will be AOC (Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez), & the Squad (Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley), and Bernie Sanders, the Socialist and Communist just like China is. Everybody, don’t let Senile Joe Biden win. President Donald J. Trump has done a great job being our President for 4 years. Vote for him for 4 more years and keep our country safe, free and working.
Demonrats provide free needles
to addicts. So, why not free masks?
Silly me. Had a brain fart. Sorry. 😉
Fine = $$$ = fatter bank accounts.
At what point does it become acceptable to physically resist the communist takeover?
