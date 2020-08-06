Democrat Dictator/Mayor – Nashville COVID Compliance Force Arrests Black Man For Not Wearing a Mask Outside – Where is Black Lives Matter Now?…

As you absorb just how far the communists running Nashville Tennessee have gone in this story, it is worth remembering this is the same city where people were picked up off the street and forced into involuntary internment/quarantine camps in May. One man jumped the fence and escaped the detention camp. The Nashville police hunted him down and recaptured him. [BACKSTORY] Think about this people !!

In the latest development a non-domiciled Nashville citizen named Joseph Bryant (61) was arrested for refusing to wear a face mask outside. His bail is set at $500 and he has a bond hearing today. Again… THINK ABOUT THIS: This is Democrat Mayor John Cooper.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he repeatedly violated a Nashville public health order requiring masks to be worn in public.

According to an arrest warrant, Metro police issued Joseph Bryant a citation just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway for not wearing a mask, violating Metro Code 2.36.190, which states “it is unlawful for any person to violate an order of the board of health or of the chief medical director.” The warrant states Bryant was spotted again just before 8 p.m. in the same area, committing the same violation, so rather than issue a state citation, an officer arrested him “due to the obvious likelihood the offense would continue.” Bryant was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. on a charge of county board of health regulation violation. His bond was set at $500. (read more)

.@robbystarbuck , @aspen_lindsay : I will get on a flight today and fly in to Nashville to pay his bail and set him up in temp housing if needed. Please stay on this story. https://t.co/VvILmBrYnh — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 6, 2020

As you can see from this example, the Tennessee Ministry of COVID Compliance cares about the health of its compliant citizens. Authorities empowered by the Ministry will actively hunt down subversive citizens and forcibly detain them in the ongoing effort to build a new society where compliance will always provide the security you seek.

If wrong-thoughts or requests for arbitrary freedom continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry to take enhanced enforcement action. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest and re-education facilities are costly to maintain.

Relax comrades, the Ministry is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society. The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the rules of our new society. We will continue to reward good citizenship status with enhanced tax credits and social benefits allowing greater access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in our favor.

A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.

Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.