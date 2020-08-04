President Trump One-on-One With Lou Dobbs…

Earlier this evening President Donald Trump had an extensive phone interview with Fox News host Lou Dobbs. WATCH:
Excellent interview!! Breathtaking works for me!
I like the part……”We caught ‘em”
I listened to this interview earlier. Anyone who thinks the president doesn’t know what’s going on has been living in a cave for 3+ years. 🙂
So does this mean your info has reached the President?
“its breathtaking what they found”
That’s the one where alpha Trump marked his territory.
“Breathtaking” Heard it loud, and clear!
Today, stupid Piers Morgan verbally attacked President Trump over the Axios interview. Morgan said some awful things about the President.
Sundance briefed the President?….
On the same day as the pancake post there was a link to the Presidents schedule for the day….it included a stop at the same hotel A certain someone was staying at
What, really?! I missed that, if so. But boy, would that be YUGE?! It’s one thing if they know that we know. It’s another if they know we know the President knows also.
President Trump wants to nail Scumbama badly. He never forgives! Scumbama embarrassed him on national TV well Before he ever decided to run.” IT IS BREATHTAKING”. Give him another 4 years and he will nail them all. President Trump is relentless.
That 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner speech that Obama gave was the worst mistake he ever made.
Kinda like the Cowboy; “I got’m all corralled and one of these days I’ll get around to brand’n them”.
PTrump is very tight while talking about DOJ or investigation. But he acknowledges that knows everything and what’s going on indirectly. I hope There will be a report and some low level indictments just before first debate.
Nah, let’s start with a few big boys and really get their attention.
August 15.
Big day.
What happens then?
I’m thinking plea bargain announcements. Clinesmith/Baker/Carlin?
Jury pool too tainted in DC, so I’ll take some admissions of guilt before the debates as an appetizer.
Sundance is supposed to move into Phase II and release the Kraken.
Is Sundance going to release the Kraken, or arrive in the nick of time with Medusa’s head to kill the Kraken?
I hope you already have Pegasus with you Sundance.
Sundance said the 15th of this month is the date.
The best President ever.
Law and order President.
The bin is lonely and drab.
I think I might touch it up with some paint, maybe some frilly curtains…? 🙂
I left some cards and chips down there when I was last there…does pass the time somewhat 😊
Anyone who tries to tell you that the Trumpet doesn’t know what he’s talking about is just plain stupid.
Wow–if seasoned investigators ascertain their findings to be “breathtaking”, then WHAT must that BE???
Just use your imagination when it comes to the abuses of the whole Osama administration and the MSM x10 or something you think would never be done and it’s beyond that.
Great interview! Thanks for posting this. I ditched cable years ago so I only see what gets posted. Our beloved President sounds very confident. Sounds like he has the goods on the criminal cabal so if Barr fails he can release it all. Very encouraging.
Much more info coming to light. Seems Sundance has rattled them. Interesting days ahead!
“It’s breathtaking…”. Do we still hang traitors?
It is such cowardice and BS that people such as Obamination and Hitlery Clinton are never held accountable. This preferential treatment has created the two tier justice system, and emboldened these corrupt vile evil Communist chit bags and their sycophants to do whatever they want.
On August 15th, President Trump was going to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. A couple of days after this was announced he said there would be a better time to throw out a first pitch and canceled the 15th date at Yankee Stadium.
Maybe he has more important stuff to focus on that day! Praying for transparency and more Americans to wake up to the evil bestowed on us by the swamp in DC. Dems and Republican, the alphabet agencies and the MSM. God bless you Sundance
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark Charpentier, the President was reacting to the Demorats loud fury over him being chosen to throw out the first pitch. It was all they could talk about on social media and on the air. So he gave them the middle finger, in essence, and walked away.I suspect his own safety is a serious part of every move he makes in these days of more and more violence. “Trillions and trillions of dollars at stake”, Sundance quote.
Really great interview and love the usage of the word ‘breathtaking’ – for sure Sundance has spoken with President Trump.
“Breathtaking”, huh? Like experiencing a “shortness of breath” when dealing with the “invisible enemy”? Am I stretching too far here?
Great interview!
Also love seeing the secret service on the WH rooftop in background, keeping our President and family safe. 😍
“…and his lover Lisa Page. You remember that beauty?”
I fear President Trump was being unnecessarily polite here. “She could eat an apple through a picket fence” would have been a more accurate appraisal.
Well, sometimes a “beauty” is a lie, like a whopper of a story. Lisa and Stroke were probably not lovers; it was likely a cover, a lie, a beauty.
UFO’s?
I’ve only used that with a prefix… LGBTQUFO’s. Why is this a topic at the end?
