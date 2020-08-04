President Trump One-on-One With Lou Dobbs…

Posted on August 4, 2020 by

Earlier this evening President Donald Trump had an extensive phone interview with Fox News host Lou Dobbs. WATCH:

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to President Trump One-on-One With Lou Dobbs…

  1. freepetta says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Excellent interview!! Breathtaking works for me!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. RobD says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    I listened to this interview earlier. Anyone who thinks the president doesn’t know what’s going on has been living in a cave for 3+ years. 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. BC says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    So does this mean your info has reached the President?

    Like

    Reply
  4. NoTurningBack says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    “its breathtaking what they found”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. RedBallExpress says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    That’s the one where alpha Trump marked his territory.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Right to reply says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    “Breathtaking” Heard it loud, and clear!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • InAz says:
      August 5, 2020 at 12:15 am

      Today, stupid Piers Morgan verbally attacked President Trump over the Axios interview. Morgan said some awful things about the President.

      Like

      Reply
  7. prairiedayz says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Sundance briefed the President?….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • C2C says:
      August 5, 2020 at 1:10 am

      On the same day as the pancake post there was a link to the Presidents schedule for the day….it included a stop at the same hotel A certain someone was staying at

      Like

      Reply
      • Cam Heck says:
        August 5, 2020 at 1:30 am

        What, really?! I missed that, if so. But boy, would that be YUGE?! It’s one thing if they know that we know. It’s another if they know we know the President knows also.

        Like

        Reply
      • Skidroe says:
        August 5, 2020 at 1:33 am

        President Trump wants to nail Scumbama badly. He never forgives! Scumbama embarrassed him on national TV well Before he ever decided to run.” IT IS BREATHTAKING”. Give him another 4 years and he will nail them all. President Trump is relentless.

        Like

        Reply
  8. fangdog says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    Kinda like the Cowboy; “I got’m all corralled and one of these days I’ll get around to brand’n them”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. SR says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    PTrump is very tight while talking about DOJ or investigation. But he acknowledges that knows everything and what’s going on indirectly. I hope There will be a report and some low level indictments just before first debate.

    Like

    Reply
  10. kleen says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    August 15.
    Big day.

    Like

    Reply
  11. kleen says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    The best President ever.
    Law and order President.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Alleycats says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    The bin is lonely and drab.
    I think I might touch it up with some paint, maybe some frilly curtains…? 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  13. Linus in W.PA. says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Anyone who tries to tell you that the Trumpet doesn’t know what he’s talking about is just plain stupid.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. littlequilterkitty says:
    August 4, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Wow–if seasoned investigators ascertain their findings to be “breathtaking”, then WHAT must that BE???

    Like

    Reply
  15. SanJac says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Just use your imagination when it comes to the abuses of the whole Osama administration and the MSM x10 or something you think would never be done and it’s beyond that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. jmbuck says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Great interview! Thanks for posting this. I ditched cable years ago so I only see what gets posted. Our beloved President sounds very confident. Sounds like he has the goods on the criminal cabal so if Barr fails he can release it all. Very encouraging.

    Much more info coming to light. Seems Sundance has rattled them. Interesting days ahead!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Dee Paul Deje says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:14 am

    “It’s breathtaking…”. Do we still hang traitors?

    Like

    Reply
    • InAz says:
      August 5, 2020 at 12:20 am

      It is such cowardice and BS that people such as Obamination and Hitlery Clinton are never held accountable. This preferential treatment has created the two tier justice system, and emboldened these corrupt vile evil Communist chit bags and their sycophants to do whatever they want.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Mark Charpentier says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:16 am

    On August 15th, President Trump was going to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. A couple of days after this was announced he said there would be a better time to throw out a first pitch and canceled the 15th date at Yankee Stadium.

    Maybe he has more important stuff to focus on that day! Praying for transparency and more Americans to wake up to the evil bestowed on us by the swamp in DC. Dems and Republican, the alphabet agencies and the MSM. God bless you Sundance

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MelH says:
      August 5, 2020 at 12:40 am

      Mark Charpentier, the President was reacting to the Demorats loud fury over him being chosen to throw out the first pitch. It was all they could talk about on social media and on the air. So he gave them the middle finger, in essence, and walked away.I suspect his own safety is a serious part of every move he makes in these days of more and more violence. “Trillions and trillions of dollars at stake”, Sundance quote.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. ukdeplorable says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Really great interview and love the usage of the word ‘breathtaking’ – for sure Sundance has spoken with President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  20. nimblenavigator says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:19 am

    “Breathtaking”, huh? Like experiencing a “shortness of breath” when dealing with the “invisible enemy”? Am I stretching too far here?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Patriot1783 says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Great interview!
    Also love seeing the secret service on the WH rooftop in background, keeping our President and family safe. 😍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. konradwp1 says:
    August 5, 2020 at 12:54 am

    “…and his lover Lisa Page. You remember that beauty?”

    I fear President Trump was being unnecessarily polite here. “She could eat an apple through a picket fence” would have been a more accurate appraisal.

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorably Bonnie Blue says:
      August 5, 2020 at 12:58 am

      Well, sometimes a “beauty” is a lie, like a whopper of a story. Lisa and Stroke were probably not lovers; it was likely a cover, a lie, a beauty.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. SGH says:
    August 5, 2020 at 1:09 am

    UFO’s?
    I’ve only used that with a prefix… LGBTQUFO’s. Why is this a topic at the end?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s