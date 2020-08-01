Perspective: We are in Fort McHenry…

The battle of Fort McHenry was a critical point in the War of 1812. Many people know that our national anthem stemmed from the valiant defense of Fort McHenry by American troops who refused to concede Baltimore harbor and withstood 27 hours of continual bombardment by British naval forces beginning Sept 13, 1814. The short story is HERE
Two-hundred-six years later, there is a lesson to be learned.
[Part of the Korean War Memorial – Washington DC]
Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.
Leftist city and state leaders have abandoned rule of law in favor of supporting the mob effort to destroy our sense of national unity. Political activists, left-wing ideologues under the guise of democrats, and a host of media allies are conducting an information war on behalf of their objective. Big tech social media companies are attempting to remove the voices of those who are fighting back.
There is a great deal of purposefully driven anxiety and fear amid our nation as this multi-faceted internal war takes place. However, there is a primary element to this effort that each person can shield themselves from, and act to counter. Do not let your sense of self succumb to this assault. Do not let them win the battle for your peace of mind.
It might, heck, -check that- it does seem overwhelming at times. But that is the nature of this collectivist strategy. That is the purpose of this bombardment. We must hold strong and push back against their lies and manipulations. If you look closely at their attack, it is weak and much of it is psychological bait. Do not fall into the trap of despair.
When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee. Do not allow this effort to succeed.
You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.
That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages and recognize the scale of our assembly.
Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.
If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.
It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.
We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.
This approach is how we win the larger battle.
All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.
In my own travel, right into the belly of the beast, I have encountered some of the most morose robotic people I could ever imagine; yet each night I held up my mission in prayer and promised to accept guidance regardless of my own fears and trepidation. Trust me, this ain’t easy for me…. through my research, I have torn open the dungeon doors and stared into the dark space; and yes, the scale of it sticks with you; it manifests as cynicism.
So, let me share two recent short-examples of what following that guidance actually means.
The second night in DC, I woke up with this horrible taste in my mouth. Teeth brushing didn’t help… wearing a mask or facing a $500 fine didn’t help either and perhaps was the cause. Regardless, I asked a gentleman for the location to a convenience store to purchase some mints to chew throughout the day. I was directed to a specific store.
When I made my purchase, the mask on the other side of the counter was as sad as many that day, but I felt compelled to ask how she was doing. The typical “been better” was the return. However, as I started to walk away… I turned back: “what’s wrong”? For the next few minutes I listened as I met a mom of four kids who was 15 days from a COVID-based eviction. There was really no-one to blame; and worse, for her no-where to turn. She was looking for housing grants to avoid the most painful decision in her short 30-year-life.
You see, there was a reason why I went into that store that afternoon, at least that’s what I told her; and there was a reason why she was there. In part with your support, and after putting all other tasks in the appropriately unimportant place they deserved, WE (yes, you and me) together found a solution and provided the resources she needed. Starfish dude strikes again… this time with His help and your help.
It would have been very easy to walk out and accept that simple: “been better”. Heck, I think of all the times I have done that before…. but not this time. This time something nagged about it…. and so I turned around and found tears, fellowship – and mints.
The next day another stroll, a little lost, and a veteran on the street… I can’t tell you his story because that’s for another day… but it is just as important and just as profound. As I walked away from him many minutes later he yelled at me: “HEY DUDE”. I turned my unmasked smile back in his direction only to have him say: “we need more people like you in charge”… Thumbs up, and I continued my travels.
Which is really the point of writing all this. Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again. God knows we need it.
Oh, and don’t call me a goober for sharing this – I’m doing it because a smart lawyer, a genuinely decent young man who I met along this specific road less traveled, told me to write about it…. and, perhaps, because I sense he might have needed to hear it too.
Thanks Travis.
Love to all.
Has anyone seen this? It’s Roger Stone, Bill Binney & others on “To Keep the Republic, Defend the Presidency”
Yes, I’m watching it and it’s very informative. Barbara Boyd, one of the panelists, is echoing what Sundance has been urging us to do. Push back and inform people that don’t know what in reality is going on and what the fake news is covering up.
When you keep a positive outlook it throws the trolls off of their game.
Same with bullies — a confident, fearless attitude confuses and frightens them.
“ In one way we think a great deal too much of the atomic bomb. “How are we to live in an atomic age?” I am tempted to reply: “Why, as you would have lived in the sixteenth century when the plague visited London almost every year, or as you would have lived in a Viking age when raiders from Scandinavia might land and cut your throat any night; or indeed, as you are already living in an age of cancer, an age of syphilis, an age of paralysis, an age of air raids, an age of railway accidents, an age of motor accidents.”
In other words, do not let us begin by exaggerating the novelty of our situation. Believe me, dear sir or madam, you and all whom you love were already sentenced to death before the atomic bomb was invented: and quite a high percentage of us were going to die in unpleasant ways. We had, indeed, one very great advantage over our ancestors—anesthetics; but we have that still. It is perfectly ridiculous to go about whimpering and drawing long faces because the scientists have added one more chance of painful and premature death to a world which already bristled with such chances and in which death itself was not a chance at all, but a certainty.
This is the first point to be made: and the first action to be taken is to pull ourselves together. If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things—praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts—not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies (a microbe can do that) but they need not dominate our minds.”
– C.S. Lewis
“Peaceful Protesters Waging War Against Every Law Abiding Citizen in America” > by Greg Reese > organized, armed terrorist flash mobs are protected by SOME powerful force > these predators need a one way ticket to GITMO PRONTO
Just say’n… 😉
Trump 2020 sticker starfish
Polluted canvas ocean sea
Save the starfish, everyone
Carefully return to the sea
Your article pretty much sums up my longheld thoughts on this matter. I am glad I am not alone.
I have dear friends who watch CNN, MSNBC and The View….I am always flabbergasted by the information and data they repeat to me in support of lockdowns, masks, closures, etc.
These conversations usually end with some form of ‘bad orange man’.
I have found one successful way to cause them to retreat from their hard line positions – I tell them that I choose to not live in fear; that when God determines it is my time…it will be.. with or without COVID; that I choose to live my life my way, not that of any government official; they can choose to do it their way; I have absolutely no regret doing it mine.
Just as my forebear fought in the Revolution – I, like many of you, choose to fight this ‘Revolution’ now. –
I, too, say ‘never give up and never surrender..’
This time, this fight is too important.
Dr. Fauci says the U.S. has continued to see a surge in cases while European countries have seen a sharp decrease. This is clearly false and the President has just called him out (again):
Tell your friends they were taught to read for a reason, not to watch a boob tube and since when do they think two comics know a damn thing about world affairs, trade, history, medicine, research?
You know that and I know that….but try convincing one of their fans of that…it is the Trump hate that blinds them….Every. Time.
So….I remain steadfast in my convictions on each topic with the hopes that they will see that false narrative for what it is….
To be honest with you, I wouldn’t have any friends that were democrat. I wouldn’t have any friends that I knew to be communist, socialist, members of any group such as a Nazi or claim any fascist beliefs. During the course of my life as I discovered someone was a democrat, I just stopped socializing with them. When it meant that I was the odd-man-out, I lived with my decision and found friends who were Republican, Independent or libertarian, Democrats are destroying this country either by direct action or nodding their approval of those taking the direction action. I would like to see all of them deported.
Saying that this is just a political difference of opinion is like saying Nazi beliefs should be tolerated as a difference of political opinion. Many say that their are many “good people” in the democrat party. There were many good people in the Nazi party. It makes no difference…democrats are evil.
People who have differing opinions is what makes this country as inventive as it is. Democrats do not have differing opinions: they all follow one mindset and that is too destroy.
Those in the democrat mindset brought slavery to this country, caused a civil war, brought Jim Crow laws into the South, brought in segregation, fought civil rights to the point the Feds had to send in the military to stop them.
Presently, that same democrat party is introducing segregation again. This time using the people who had to be freed from that system by federal troops and insisting that they be segregated from white people and white people’s ways. Now they call it “safe places” with “black only” facilities. Democrats are the enemy of America and need to be treated that way.
Just my opinion,
And is just as relevant today……….
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
The good news is this is not new. Go back 50 plus years and watch Bp Sheen talk about the exact same issues. The only difference is evil had advanced much since then!
Your post reminded me of my days as a kid seeing Bishop Sheen on TV, although admittedly not paying much attention to his message as much as his oratory. But, this clip caused me to search a few of his famous quotes, one of which is (shortened to just the first sentence): “if you do not worship God, you worship something else, and nine times out of ten, it will be yourself.” Man, do so many people come to mind.
I was reading 2 Kings 19 and these parts really stood out to me.
Hezekiah prays
“O Lord, the God of Israel, who are enthroned above the cherubim, You are the God, You alone, of all the kingdoms of the earth. You have made heaven and earth. Incline Your ear, O Lord, and hear; open Your eyes, O Lord, and see; and listen to the words of this enemy, which he has sent to reproach the living God.
Truly, O Lord, this enemy has devastated the nations and their lands.
Now, O Lord our God, I pray, deliver us from his hand that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that You alone, O Lord, are God.”
Isaiah says for the Lord
Because you have prayed to Me about this enemy, I have heard you.
‘Then this shall be the sign for you: you will eat this year what grows of itself, in the second year what springs from the same, and in the third year sow, reap, plant vineyards, and eat their fruit.
The zeal of the Lord will perform this.
‘For I will defend this city to save it for My own…
As i read this article “we are in “Fort Henry,” I was again encouraged.
“Every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.”
Sundance, I feel the zeal of the LORD.
The springs of hope are rising.
Thank you
Next week I go for my 2 hour private lesson on how to use a firearm. As much as I’d like to feel stoked, kind of bad assed, I’m quietly feeling intimidation along with the honor of a large responsibility.
Last week, I brought the importance of reading the CTH to a local daytime radio talk show host. He was a speaker at an event. Very approachable, interested and agreed that something must be done as he received info providing the link into ‘The Big Ugly’ topic category.
I’m outside my comfort zone. Maybe outside Ft. McHenry in the bushes, doing more. Gainin steam.
Thank you Sundance for the push.
Welcome to the real meaning of gun control. God Bless
God saved our republic. God made the nations, and God made the USA. We are a type of the Israelites whom God delivered when they repented and punished when they forgot Him.
Our Nation by and large have forgotten Him, and God’s judgement is upon us.
If my people, who are called by my name would humble themselves and pray, seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, I would heal their land.
That’s the recipe for restoring america. It’s not about the lying liberals, it’s always about the people who are called “Christians” who are luke warm or cold. Not bearing fruit.
God have mercy on us, help us to commit to you with the same prayer Christ had in the garden, not by will but Thine be done.
So many, whether Christian or not, simply do not know the scope of the evil lawlessness. The lies, beginning with “Top Headlines” all the way through education, entertainment and so-called comedy have distracted us from the Greatest Heist. Our liberty. It hangs by a thread.
God Bless America
Sundance was isolated in Florida. In theory he knew what was going on and knew it wasn’t good.
It took him being in an area under the heel of Democrats and mask orders to feel it empirically. He’ll now be better able to understand where so many of us are coming from.
Over a million Americans have died since March. Most families had tiny funerals or a hasty burial, with maybe a Zoom component, with a promise of a service when things open up. There are a lot of hurting people who are aware of the hypocrisy of protest rallies and multi State funerals being OK, but not the services and social interaction they need for closure.
I am Sympatico with Sundance on everything. Everything. Cannot remember ever disagreeing with anything Sundance has written.
I will not live my life in fear. Never have. Been living with cancer, and side effects from surgery and treatments, off and on for 38+ years. Was not supposed to survive the first one at age 19. Not going to start fearing now.
Currently flying from Colorado to Florida to make a deal on a car I have been eyeing. Had not flown since this CCPCovidBLMAntifageddon started. Good grief. On the plus side, these are the most comfortable flights I have had in years.
If they make me wear a mask, I wear a Trump 2020 mask. I pull it down or hang it on one ear, often so people can see me smile at them in greeting. It is contagious, the smile, that is.
Anyway, I had a a random airport thot.
“How far have we fallen when I go sit in a stinking airport stall so I can have some time without a mask. Who would have ever thought that the smell of random strangers bowel movements would be the smell of FREEDOM!”
Please pardon my Braveheart moment. It’s only the musings of a Redneck Muse. Hope it made you smile.
Back the Blue Rally was attacked by BLM rioters in Illinois earlier today.
Posted: Aug 1, 2020 / 09:56 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 1, 2020 / 12:30 PM CDT
“ROCKFORD, IL. (WTVO) — At least 1,000 attendees of a pro-police rally in downtown Rockford were met by anti-police protesters Saturday morning.
Rep. John Cabello (R-68th) and former Rep. Jim Sacia (R-89th) spoke at an “Illinois Back the Blue” rally in Rockford today. Cabello was a former Rockford Police Detective; Sacia served 28 years as a FBI special agent in Rockford before serving 11 years as an Illinois State Representative.
The groups Concerned Citizens for America of Northern Illinois and the Illinois Family Institute held the rally at the Winnebago County Justice Center, at 650 W. State Street. In a press release, the organization said the rally was intended “To support all men and women in law enforcement and the amazing, vital, and dangerous work they do to protect our communities and country from lawlessness and evil.”
https://www.mystateline.com/news/local-news/pro-police-back-the-blue-rally-draws-counter-protesters-in-downtown-rockford/
Rockford, Illinois PD officers were accosted by numerous BLMers. Basic common sense 101 – Don’t fight with cops. Apparently 5 rioters were arrested.
Warning: The above raw video may contain harsh langusge.
Great job!! Handled some really asinine people with minimal force. Template for what’s to come
Don’t watch FAKE NEWS, watch NEWSMAX. Did you know that the Moms that are marching for the ANTIFA Terrorists Marxists in Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington and other states are shouting, “Feds stay clear, Moms are here.” These are the Walls of Moms that are marching for their criminal sons and daughters to destroy America. What kind of Mom would do that? These are DEMOCRAT Moms. That should tell you what the Democrat Party is really like. Run, don’t walk and change your party if you are a Democrat and become a Republican. This evil party has to be stopped before our country is destroyed. These Moms of sons and daughters think it’s okay to burn buildings, blind Federal officers to hurt them, all because the Federal officers are protecting our Federal Buildings. This evil Marxists organization is (Black Lives Matter). The Blacks are being used by this evil organization and they don’t even realize it. What happened to George Floyd? You don’t hear his name anymore because they used George Floyd to start this riot for the Democrat Party. Vote for President Trump now, and stop this evil ANTIFA, MARXIST Organization led by the Democrats from taking over our country.
Here is the leader of the NFAC in KY for their 7.25 protest admitting to being paid. Who is paying all of these people? The FBI and DOJ investigating and making arrests would go a long way. I know….wishful thinking.
Please try this link
