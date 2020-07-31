Briefings Continue….

Never attribute malice to that which can be explained by the bureaucracy of the system; perhaps that is the biggest lesson learned from my recent travels and briefings.
As incredible as it might sound, those who run government investigations do not necessarily have their arms around the specifics, or the bigger picture. It is quite amazing to talk to people who have been in the proverbial weeds for years only to realize the rag-tag-misfits have more comprehensive information system than multi-million government enterprises.
So too should this message serve as a warning. Again, as incredulous as it sounds, do not ever believe those who control the levers of power have more information than you. This is a jaw-dropping experience on the level of disconnect.
Perhaps it would be apropos to think of information as a kiosk map in a large mall. Lots of data, but if the “you are here” dot is missing; it is not much benefit. The briefing material starts from the ‘you are here‘ and explains the events. Everything reconciles. Everything is documented, attested and sworn. Unfortunately, I have yet to encounter anyone who put it all together….. until now.
Perhaps when/if a book is ever written about this time, the most compelling story-line will come from how a dedicated small team with a few thousand dollars were able to go up against tens of millions of corrupt interests. Oh, and we have TRUTH, so we are indeed winning despite the scale.
On some details, thank you to those who have supported this effort. When it is all over you will likely be surprised just how far and comprehensively we have traveled to ensure failure did not become an option.
There is still a possibility, albeit much smaller than a few weeks ago, that Durham/Barr may not generate the outcome desired. Therefore the Phase-1 (briefing) effort will continue and the preparation for engaging in Phase-2 (large scale) will continue.
Indications from recent DOJ comments certainly imply a shift in the narrative. There is a lot more confidence and you are likely seeing the downstream effect in various appearances and broadcasts. The shift is very real. The activity in the background is very real; and while the details are very sensitive – we are directly in line-of-sight to the activity.
Many people are now referencing the possibilities of ongoing ‘grand juries’, I would say nothing to diminish that outlook. The signs are all in the exactly correct place; and the most important name remains invisible. That’s a good indicator because it shows how tight the process is; and how no leaks have surfaced. We continue to monitor that aspect.
REMINDER – […] We are a nation of liberty loving independent and free-thinking people; born under a compact to allow each to live their lives according to their own purpose. Do not abdicate the duty to protect individual liberty to anyone except yourself.
Your dreams are unique to you.
In the coming weeks you will see more about what CTH can do to support you. There is a network of allied interests working diligently; and we will succeed. I can feel it.
The challenge with the briefing material, developed over several years, is that it cannot be absorbed by reading it. There has to be a guide to walk through it as the person is absorbing the content. That originating guide has been me.
Once briefed, and with the documents in hand, each person then has the skills to see the story; and the next step in completely understanding any story is to teach it. That’s going to eventually be your task. You only need to reach 10 people. One becomes 10, becomes 100, becomes 1,000, becomes 10,000 etc…
Having completed a series of murder-board sessions, test sessions on the briefing material itself, by putting it up against all comers including critics and naysayers; the next phase of sharing the information with those in a position to take action is well underway. The secondary goal of this phase-1 was to ensure that powerful interests, including John Durham, are aware that we know what this story is about and that we will not allow this evidence to be hidden. This tripwire has been crossed.
I am confident because the content of the brief is demonstrably true. However, the most important part to remember is that the truth is not dependent on any person; it just exists.
Once through this phase; and if everything goes according to a plan; you will have an opportunity to have someone, perhaps me, visit YOU and brief you and your friends. Then, you and your friends receive copies of the brief and go forward.
[more details will be coming; it is dynamic, cost effective and no-one makes a dime]
However, it is now possible that aspect will not be needed as forcefully. Again, it depends on what those who are in power do with the information. If they respond weakly, or if they do not respond at all (very unlikely) then we activate. I am increasingly optimistic this material is being directly addressed.
However, the stakes are too high to leave anything to chance. Wherever they are, I go…. on any moments notice I drop everything to conduct briefings requested by anyone who can influence action. Information without action is antithetical to its purpose.
People have referenced Paul Revere in many posts recently; but that’s not really an appropriate view….. I consider myself the “friend” who hung the lantern in the loft of the North Church Tower; the lantern is the briefing material; you are Paul Revere.
Prepare to ride.
Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.
If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.
It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.
We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.
This approach is how we win the larger battle.
Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again.
God knows we need it.
Godspeed Sundance!!
Redactions laughable!!!
Awesome Sd !! Truth is power that can not be denied.
Sorta reminds me of the movie V for vendetta.. With out all the violence of course. Just how information works. If someone here has never seen it. It’s well worth a watch. It’s on Netflix and you tube or local video store. Older movie I believe 2005.
Here’s a scene from it. Imagine the buildings being MSM all the corporate liars, propagandists.The people below all knowing the truth. The buildings( MSM Deep state etc)will crumble from the truth.
All an analogy of course.
Could the key name that remains secret be some as-yet unidentified career US prosecutor tasked with putting certain key cases together against key lever-pullers, completely separate from the publicly announced investigations, and having long-since obtained probable cause warrants to surveil a list of targetos who have been busily trying to illegally influence those publicly announced investigations? Wouldn’t that be loverly?
I have a new guess: DJT.
Although I check CTH several times a day I relish the evening when posts are so informative. Sundance you are a gift from God to help keep us sane . All the treepers collectively give me hope that this great nation will be sustained to further God’s will. My USMC father seldom spoke of his time in the Pacific in WWII but we knew he carried a heavy burden. It is now our generations turn to put on the whole armour of God and face the enemy before us. With Sundances help may we be just as successful.
It’s my birthday today and this post is the best gift ever. My husband and I live in Northern California and invite you to our home for dinner, overnight and a group of ten friends who love our President. Ready to go on your call.
Another from NorCal wanting to do the same!
My birthday was yesterday (turned 75!)…HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US 🙂
I am in northern California too, Karla. I know a few Trumpsters, but not many.
Very interesting assessment that rings true with my own dealings with bureaucratic organizations, private and otherwise. SD’s important insight that even talented and committed process participants often fail to adequately synthesize the broader picture of things, carries over to those on the other side of the equation. Stated differently many, if not most, of those in active and inactive support of the Resistance are not themselves steeled in what they know or at least what they think they know either. The potential is that if exposed to the whole, at least some Resistance members and supporters are able to recalibrate and order themselves in accordance with the Truth potentially revealing yet more information, more tentacles of the Coup. May God Bless Yours and all committed Treepers!
Very wise, and for all of our sakes, I hope and believe this is true! (That the power of Truth is enough for even some resisters to recalibrate, and bring to the fore more information …)
Sweet!
Love reading your reports, love trying to piece together all the information you share with us (even though that is not something I’m good at), love the thought of preparing for my role in the process that you have worked diligently at, and love praying for you Sundance, as you hang the lamp out for others to see.
Please thank the people in your life for their willingness to give of themselves — through you — during this time of struggle in our country. Praying for you, and them.
Sundance, thanks for ALL you do!
Ready and willing to help with Phase 2 when needed.
God is using you Sundance for his purpose. I look forward to when you can tell us all about your journey. Thank you!
There are those of us who thrive on written material, even contradictory volumes of material, but can’t tolerate ‘presentations’.
I hope the written material is made available, even at high donation cost.
The Kiosk “you are here” analogy helps this make perfect sense. I actually can relate to exactly how it feels to be surrounded by colleagues urgently rushing along a misguided vector, swimming in bromides and pretending not to know things. I could muster buckets of counter-information that would or should derail things — but was missing the vital, metaphorical “you are here” anchor that would make it possible to blow a screeching whistle and stop the whole mess.
When a train is running at full speed, it’s well-nigh impossible to shift the track; it can be soul-crushing to try to do your job within an apparatus that moves by weight of momentum and pretends not to know things. When a train is moving you can’t simply not keep going, so you try to push truth at the margins, where you can. Like Brian Dugan did by explicitly stating in a public document that Wolfe leaked a FISA application. Or you quit, which I eventually did.
We’ve all wondered why *no one* at FBI or DOJ has come forward to whistle blow. Sundance’s observation IMO provides some rationale, other than everyone being corrupt or hopeless cowards. No one wants to whistle blow for nothing — ie, put everything on the line with no hope of making any difference. Instead you go with the options above (ie, do what you can or quit). When I was in the situation described, I *knew* things were wrong and I spent hundreds of hours on my own trying to pull together data, information, arguments …. it was never enough, I couldn’t quite draw things together in a way that wouldn’t just be swatted aside. People drinking kool aid can hear all sorts of things and even believe them — but still carry on the same, no signs of even any cognitive dissonance. It’s extremely difficult to grab an apparatus by the shoulders and focus it on a new big picture.
My situation didn’t involve criminal matters or blatant corruption; it was an entity set on a disastrous path. But still, I can see some analogy. Which gives me added hope for Sundance’s project; to the extent there are a few good men in these agencies, they will cry tears of joy and run with this. There are more people like us out there than it may seem. Even within agencies, there are people who *know the truth* but are helpless to elevate or leverage it effectively. It sounds like THAT is what Sundance has assembled and gotten to the right people.
We may start to see real courage (and SD suggests that, behind the scenes, we already are).
For anyone who’s ever tried, within our respective limited circles — it makes me practically tear up just thinking about it!
You stared above: “Once briefed, and with the documents in hand, each person then has the skills to see the story; and the next step in completely understanding any story is to teach it. That’s going to eventually be your task. You only need to reach 10 people. One becomes 10, becomes 100, becomes 1,000, becomes 10,000 etc…” Why can’t you just make a video of your presentation and it can then be shared!?!?!?
Has anyone put together the FBSPY links, “THE CONNECTIVE TISSUE” as one hit wonder Carl Bernstein is fond of saying, between SPYGATE AND PEDOGATE ? “OHR” are those you have met, just learning about those in real time like we are? I for one was surprised at the level of knowledge the FBSPY had regarding the CHILD SEX SLAVERY OPERATION. Even in knowing what I know, thanks to CTH, posters here, and some very brave reporters…(ALWAYS REMEMBER THE THREATS THEY RECEIVED)…it is almost incomprehensible in scope and lawlessness.
With the DOCU-DROP on PEDOGATE, with a quick review done in the night, and a little foreknowledge on the topic, my instincts were correct. Based on what I see unfolding, I can only conclude that SPYGATE was implemented in order to COVER-UP the CHILD SEX SLAVERY AND BLACKMAIL SCANDAL, THE FBI’S INVOLVEMENT (BRIBERY), and goodness knows how many other crimes. THEY ARE LINKED.
BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A REASONABLE DOUBT.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
Thank you, Sundance. Thank you for arming us with the Truth!
Tally ho!
Thank you Sundance. I’m ready.
Sundance, I have written in many blogs the last 2 days because of what is going on. I encountered 2 people who were absolutely lost. Can’t deal w/their family because the family keeps drinking the Koolaid the Democrat Communists feed them. They feel so abandoned.
I think that is one task Treepers can help with. In both instances I talked about you & CTH and God and that most of us conservatives are in the same boat. We have family we can’t persuade. I also refer them to #WalkAway.
I tell them we conservatives are always there, as is God. So I agree with you. It is up to US conservatives to get the word out because the media lies all day long & twice on Sundays.
My recollection of one of Charles Dickens’ intros “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times” seems to apply but the “worst of times” seems to rule the day right now. We have to change it to “best of times” if we’re to live our best life.
God bless you on your journey, Sundance. We all have a lot riding on the elections & the truth coming out.
K T McFarland
Get it to her
He’ll get it to Gen Flynn and his Atty
Sidney Powell is already a Treeper.
I love this place and Sundance and crew. I have been hanging out on a branch in the treehouse, mostly quiet, since about mid-2011. Back then Sundance was known as Sundancecracker. He usually posted many articles a day got from five or fewer to maybe 30 plus comments on any given article.
Wow, how things have changed!! The things Sundance now writes about and investigates are beyond comprehension and will, in my opinion, save this country.
The comments now made here by the 100’s or 1000’s, for the most part, are first rate and add to the discussion. The only problem I now have is trying to read through all the comments. I simply spend a great deal of my time now hanging out at the Treehouse. I’m retired so have the time but have not found a better source of factual insight. Few other source provide the information and detail Sundance and crew do to be able to see the big picture.
Thank you Sundance and Crew and God Bless all of you for what you have accomplished and will accomplish.
WE KNOW, EVERYONE WILL SOON KNOW!
We are saddled up.
Thanks, SD for the uplifting words, and also inspiring comments from the amazing Treepers. Much needed after a difficult week!
I think maybe I now have at least a basic understanding how us regular folks WILL be able to help SD shoulder the heavy burden in the coming days/weeks…briefing, 10 friends, etc.
I get it. I am 100% motivated, all in!
But here is my concern.
I have already identified my small 10-person network (actually 12, so far). My focus has been on folks I know well, and who I feel are intelligent and well-informed. (Not all “conservatives”, certainly…but a fair mix of regular Americans, I believe).
Through just very casual conversations, I have raised the so-called “Spygate” and/or “Russiagate” issues within my small network. Kind of testing the waters, so to speak, in anticipation of sharing a whole lot of information later on (hopefully very soon).
So far, I have been surprised to learn that many of these very good men and women have little significant awareness of what happened re: Crossfire, FISA, the Flynn travesty, Fusion/DNC/HRC, Admiral Rogers, Strozk/Page, Steele, the Ohrs, McCabe, Papa D, Wolfe/SSCI, Warner, etc.
Only a small few seem to understand just how deeply cancerous these matters really are. I think maybe they view this mess as just one more stupid DC scandal…i.e., business as usual, and then we move on to the next one.
Wondering if dumping a huge “brief” on these folks might end up as just ineffective Info-Overload. And (if so) how to prep for that, counteract.
Anyway, sorry to be long winded.
Thanks again, SD and hope you are OK, and please stay safe.
I think it is very smart from a security point of view that you are changing your itinerary on a moment’s notice, considering how much is at stake.
TO ALL: I personally think that speculating as to a certain person’s identity is not just pointless but potentially dangerous. Evil and corrupt people are reading this blog and its posts. Trillions are at stake. I would cease and desist.
Of course you are free to ignore the opinions of this pissant of a poster.
SD, STAY SAFE!
I might agree…except that SD is baiting us, and throwing out his challenges and–c’mon!–you know he know exactly what he’s doing 🙂
I understand that Sundance is, or at least has been, a Q skeptic but I’m not reading anything from Sundance that is out of line with what Q has been saying for the 2 1/2 years that I’ve been following both. Specifically, Grand Juries are supposed to be completely secret. We’re not supposed to know whether or not investigations are ongoing, much less any details about them. I don’t know if Sundance has connected with anyone on the Q team but it is good to know that all the research that he has done is lining up with where Q has been saying everything is headed. Just in time for the election….
As a reader for many years, I rarely make comments. I am truly amazed at the hard work and dedication that you have put into getting to the truth…Godspeed SD!
Abbot and Costello were right, “who’s on first?“
It’s a fun guessing game that mirrors trying to ID the main Conspirators and their key Coordinators. Haven’t figured out the name of the game, but I’ve got 3 others if anyone is good with photoshop:
Plea Bargain Bingo! – with faces of those who might turn State’s Evidence.
So, who is the secret Giant Kitty hunting mice in the darkness?
One here posted the name of Cyber Command in Military, forget the name, not consequential really at this point; my key takeaway and hope was that the abuse of the NSA database and infiltration of paid lies into the FBI and Deep State Dept. has triggered a National Security investigation through the Military. Someone else mentioned Joint Chiefs.
Now that would be some MAGA spicy sauce!!! Name the Game?
Pin the Indictment on the Donkey!
Like the child’s game, with faces of culprits on the ass’s side.
White Hat Unicorn Toss!
Nearly impossible to have your hat not fall to the mud: only 3 miracles so far out of 100+:
Rogers, Dugan, and Lenniger.
Actually I have changed from waiting for Indictments to caring what type of Plea Bargains are reached: real testimony against higher ups or a Wolfe-Wash?!?
Godspeed Sundance…
Am I the only one to point out the binding of the page? That’s a playbook.
BTW Sundance, when you are ready but ONLY when you are ready, let me in.
I have a unique ability to stir up people and get them to listen.
Dear Sundance, I think you are doing a great job. I’d like to provide two points in a constructive manner and maybe there are ways to improve on them:
1. Politicians (and others) may sound receptive, be polite, listen, agree with you, make promises; without actually going forward with the plan. How can they be held accountable and be trusted they will DO what they say? Are there actions that are visible aside from talk? How can you ‘up the game’ on them, so they act on your findings?
2. If I understand correctly, phase-2 is passing the material to us, and then we continue on spreading the ‘word’. People don’t have our attention span to read 2 pages, but 50 or 300. The level of granularity here is beyond what most people are willing to even listen to, even when the Republic is at stake. So… how can information be spread in a lay way that people not understand but are willing to listen? There has to be other ways than for one person to gather another 4 to give them a lecture. They’d say ‘no’ and won’t even listen, or would get into circular arguments. I don’t know what the solution is (I have ideas here), but I know the more complex the presentation is, the more people we would lose. This is a conundrum that has to be resolved.
End. I pray you succeed, and we can help in an efficient and positive way. I wrote before on how I think we can do things, and I’m willing to help in any way you ask.
I am often reminded of this:
“ 8 Concerning this thing I pleaded with the Lord three times that it might depart from me.
9 And He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”
2 Corinthians 12:8-10 KJV
We are watching people lie, cheat and steal our freedoms. I am not able to “take pleasure” in these observances. I know white hot anger.
We need an advocate – one who has “super powers”…a description borrowed from a young person I know.
Are we weak or are we strong due to Christ in our weakness?
Where does your allegiance lie?
Where do you place your absolute trust?
Are YOU – via The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY – our strong advocate?
My emotions tell me that I am weak and futile.
My faith tells me that in my weakness, He is strong.
Lord Jesus, we pray for Your mercy.
Save us from those who seek destruction of our
goal of freedom.
In our weakness and failure we believe You are strong.
Have mercy, Lord, we pray.
Amen
Watch your back, brother. Enlist us to help you if you sense danger. We NEED you. Praying for your safety and success.
Great news about moving forward with the briefings Sundance. It is interesting your observations on the intensity of the information on who you are briefing. They are getting the whole package in one shot. You have been ‘briefing’ us as you uncovered stuff but over a period of time. That gives us a longer time to absorb the information. You have been training us all along.
Tools of the intrepid sleuth: note cards, sticky notes, sticky arrows, and highlighters. For bureaucrats, they are just office supplies to steal from work and bring home to the kids.
Drive on.
1. “It is quite amazing to talk to people who have been in the proverbial weeds for years only to realize the rag-tag-misfits have more comprehensive information system than multi-million government enterprises.”
That is why we are here at this site, because we don’t just seek information, we seek understanding. We seek the bigger picture and the details within that connect the dots to reveal the bigger picture. No one has done this but you, Sundance.
2. Truth is not dependent on any person; it just exists.”
It does just exist, but it takes individuals like yourself and each one of here to search it out and to shine its light into every dark corner and cranny. Thank you, Sundance, for your example. We know Light will be Victor over darkness. Our task is to make sure it happens on our watch.
Godspeed
“It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.”
Yes. I have been very concerned about the long- term affects on the mental and physical health of Americans. I wrote the WH on that back in April. We need Hope, and your post gives us Hope. Safe travels, SD. Ready to roll when you return.
Sundance ” The Champion ” has them surrounded on every side!
Absolutely ready to do my part. Only problem is I can count the conservatives that I personally know in the area on one hand. I suppose if needed there are ways to network and find them which I have never tried yet.
Sundance has provided our mission. We only need to support Sundance in the best way that each of us is suited to the task. If your contribution to the effort is just $100, 10,000 Treepers could/would generate One Million Dollars in minutes…
As stated in the article, if you have a particular talent like graphic arts, printing/binding, public relations, INDEPENDENT MEDIA, etc., you can help make history.
The USS Treehouse will NEVER change course regardless of how much or how little support it gets however, support of any kind is more wind in the sails and ensures arrival at the charted destination.
Ever seen a supersonic sailboat?
Reminiscent of The Pelican Brief. The whole Sundance experience. I knew the minute I started reading CTH, the Last Refuge in 2012 that the heat of passion for freedom was fueling the fire!
It’s starting to get HOT up in here. I LOVE IT!!
