Briefings Continue….

Never attribute malice to that which can be explained by the bureaucracy of the system; perhaps that is the biggest lesson learned from my recent travels and briefings.

As incredible as it might sound, those who run government investigations do not necessarily have their arms around the specifics, or the bigger picture. It is quite amazing to talk to people who have been in the proverbial weeds for years only to realize the rag-tag-misfits have more comprehensive information system than multi-million government enterprises.

So too should this message serve as a warning. Again, as incredulous as it sounds, do not ever believe those who control the levers of power have more information than you. This is a jaw-dropping experience on the level of disconnect.

Perhaps it would be apropos to think of information as a kiosk map in a large mall. Lots of data, but if the “you are here” dot is missing; it is not much benefit. The briefing material starts from the ‘you are here‘ and explains the events. Everything reconciles. Everything is documented, attested and sworn. Unfortunately, I have yet to encounter anyone who put it all together….. until now.

Perhaps when/if a book is ever written about this time, the most compelling story-line will come from how a dedicated small team with a few thousand dollars were able to go up against tens of millions of corrupt interests. Oh, and we have TRUTH, so we are indeed winning despite the scale.

On some details, thank you to those who have supported this effort. When it is all over you will likely be surprised just how far and comprehensively we have traveled to ensure failure did not become an option.

There is still a possibility, albeit much smaller than a few weeks ago, that Durham/Barr may not generate the outcome desired. Therefore the Phase-1 (briefing) effort will continue and the preparation for engaging in Phase-2 (large scale) will continue.

Indications from recent DOJ comments certainly imply a shift in the narrative. There is a lot more confidence and you are likely seeing the downstream effect in various appearances and broadcasts. The shift is very real. The activity in the background is very real; and while the details are very sensitive – we are directly in line-of-sight to the activity.

Many people are now referencing the possibilities of ongoing ‘grand juries’, I would say nothing to diminish that outlook. The signs are all in the exactly correct place; and the most important name remains invisible. That’s a good indicator because it shows how tight the process is; and how no leaks have surfaced. We continue to monitor that aspect.

REMINDER – […] We are a nation of liberty loving independent and free-thinking people; born under a compact to allow each to live their lives according to their own purpose. Do not abdicate the duty to protect individual liberty to anyone except yourself.

Your dreams are unique to you.

In the coming weeks you will see more about what CTH can do to support you. There is a network of allied interests working diligently; and we will succeed. I can feel it.

The challenge with the briefing material, developed over several years, is that it cannot be absorbed by reading it. There has to be a guide to walk through it as the person is absorbing the content. That originating guide has been me.

Once briefed, and with the documents in hand, each person then has the skills to see the story; and the next step in completely understanding any story is to teach it. That’s going to eventually be your task. You only need to reach 10 people. One becomes 10, becomes 100, becomes 1,000, becomes 10,000 etc…

Having completed a series of murder-board sessions, test sessions on the briefing material itself, by putting it up against all comers including critics and naysayers; the next phase of sharing the information with those in a position to take action is well underway. The secondary goal of this phase-1 was to ensure that powerful interests, including John Durham, are aware that we know what this story is about and that we will not allow this evidence to be hidden. This tripwire has been crossed.

I am confident because the content of the brief is demonstrably true. However, the most important part to remember is that the truth is not dependent on any person; it just exists.

Once through this phase; and if everything goes according to a plan; you will have an opportunity to have someone, perhaps me, visit YOU and brief you and your friends. Then, you and your friends receive copies of the brief and go forward.

[more details will be coming; it is dynamic, cost effective and no-one makes a dime]

However, it is now possible that aspect will not be needed as forcefully. Again, it depends on what those who are in power do with the information. If they respond weakly, or if they do not respond at all (very unlikely) then we activate. I am increasingly optimistic this material is being directly addressed.

However, the stakes are too high to leave anything to chance. Wherever they are, I go…. on any moments notice I drop everything to conduct briefings requested by anyone who can influence action. Information without action is antithetical to its purpose.

People have referenced Paul Revere in many posts recently; but that’s not really an appropriate view….. I consider myself the “friend” who hung the lantern in the loft of the North Church Tower; the lantern is the briefing material; you are Paul Revere.

Prepare to ride.

Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.

If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.

It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.

We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.

This approach is how we win the larger battle.

Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again.

God knows we need it.