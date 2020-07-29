Jim Jordan Opening Statement on Big Tech Censorship…

At today’s assembly of Big Tech oligarchs; and contrast against a backdrop where Google Inc. could possibly be soon facing a DOJ antitrust case; Representative Jim Jordan delivers opening remarks that cut right to the heart of the matter. WATCH:
.
Even though the level of content manipulation that Google, Facebook and Twitter are pouring into the 2020 election cycle was anticipated, it is still incredible to watch them carryout the scheme so openly.
Wow…New screensaver!
LikeLiked by 4 people
3 Nation-Savers.
LikeLike
Thank You, God, for blessing us with these mighty men of valor. You created them with such talent and character especially for this time. We may be impatient for You to act, but we are grateful that You see the end from the beginning. There is no impossible with You. You act Right On Time whether we see it or not!
LikeLiked by 11 people
36 U.S. Code § 302 provides the following law:
“In God we trust” is the national motto.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/36/302
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are Jim Jordan on the monopolies that have been fostered by big government backed by both parties?
How much money does campaigns from both parties get from the monopolies?
LikeLike
If you were watching Tucker, he said Jim Jordan himself is funded by Google $$$.
LikeLike
If true, then Jim Jordan needs to explain himself. Anyone taking $ from google is compromised/purchased
LikeLike
Yep, and in a memo he and others want to protect Big Tech.
Don’t get me wrong, Jim Jordan is one of the better Republicans and overall the Republicans are 1000 times better than the Dems (low bar), but don’t hold your breath on them going after Big Tech.
LikeLike
John McCain: “Build the dang fence!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is the first guy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s Micheal Waltz. Republican Florida Representative
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waltz is my Representative! Wasn’t sure of his true allegiance when he was a candidate, but encouraged to see him as a strong pro Trump policy advocate. MAGA & KAG!!!
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Waltz
LikeLike
Jordon for Prez 2024
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunez/Noem or reversed. I like Jim J but he had a vote in the past few months that was off the track. Were it not for Nunes and his preserverence we would not have uncovered the corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1,000 likes
LikeLike
No showboating. Highly intelligent, honorable, and diligent.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Jr. He is actually willing to go after Big Tech.
Per this memo Jim Jordan is not.
LikeLike
I obtained the GOP’s confidential antitrust memo for tomorrow’s hearing. It’s a direct betrayal of conservatives.
LikeLike
It sounds like Jim Jordan has a lot of Trey Gowdy big hat no cattle syndrome.
LikeLike
Tucker wasn’t buying what Jim Jordan was selling. He really couldn’t respond to Tucker exposing Google being Jordan’s second largest donor. How can the congressman truly bite the hand that feeds him? With good, red meat rhetoric but no legislative punishment.
LikeLike
go away
LikeLike
This is targeted harassment, WRB. Please leave me alone. I don’t care if you think I’m a troll so just ignore me if you will.
LikeLike
Steve Hilton of Faux news, and this is his wife.
Rachel Marjorie Joan Whetstone (born 22 February 1968[1]) is a public relations executive. Whetstone is now acting Chief Communications Officer at Netflix.
Whetstone joined Facebook as VP of communications of its WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger products in September 2017.[2] She was senior vice-president of communications and public policy for Uber until April 2017. She was in a similar position at Google until June 2015.[3] In February 2013, Whetstone was assessed as one of the 100 most powerful women in the United Kingdom by Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4.[4] Whetstone has been featured on PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2016 at number 14.[5]
LikeLike
This is Steve Hilton’s business if you’re still interested in watching Faux news.
“Crowdpac is a for-profit website founded in 2014, with the purpose of helping unknown Democrats and independent political outsiders raise money and run for office, and to track political data from across the United States”
LikeLike
she must be powerful with four names.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy, you do to them what Google will do to you in a heartbeat: taken their money then f$&@ them over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spoken like a
TRUE PATRIOT
LikeLiked by 1 person
To clarify—Tucker said Google was the 2nd largest of the other Rep,– Sensenberger WI, I think.
So Google was a small donor as Jim described; not his second largest.
It’s still a hot mess.
LikeLike
How many of you are on parlor? I’m installing the app Tonite but have never used it. Also is CTH on parlor? Thanks you in advance!
LikeLike
Stay off Parler. It is a honeypot to track dissidents and pin them behind a login wall. Their TOS is designed to make you take all liability as well. Parler is evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Link please, on this piece of denigration. Where’s your backup on this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
See attached link
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200627/23551144803/as-predicted-parler-is-banning-users-it-doesnt-like.shtml
LikeLike
And Twitter is the bastion what?
LikeLike
That is total BS, Cetera. I don’t know you and rarely see you post here but I have been a member of Parler since mid March and never had any problems with it. Parler now has well over a million members and many top conservative voices are posting news and information multiple times a day.
I have posted dozens of times and never once had any issues. There are a few anti-Trump people on there but they are well-outnumbered by “Deplorables.” They accept any viewpoints but they don’t tolerate childish filth or pornographic obscenity. They publish the user agreement for anyone to read.
Decent people who have no dark ulterior motives will have no problem using the app. Scammers may experience some hurdles. I don’t know if or how they prevent “bots”.
I encourage everyone to try Parler. If you get “Verified” you have more privileges. They don’t keep your personal info that they use for verification.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed, I’m on Parler also and it’s a great platform for Free Speech. I don’t know where you are getting your info from but I’d like to see the bonafides…
LikeLike
Charles are you addressing this to me?
LikeLike
Thanks for the info, GB. Just signed up 👍🇺🇸
LikeLike
Dan Bongino is part owner in Parler.
LikeLike
I think your comment is baloney or you are a troll of some sort. Parler has its kinks because it is new but generally good conversation there. Dan Bongino is one of its owners and if you are a Conservative that is pretty much a good indicator of the type of platform Parler provides.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Twitter is the leftist outlet and Parler is the conservative outlet, then they’re publishers and shouldn’t have protection under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. If they want safe harbor as “platforms” then they need to be non-political. Ted Cruz understands that.
LikeLike
Oh, good, lots of people saying I’m a troll ’cause they don’t like what I’m saying. I’m so gosh-darn proud of the conservative movement and intellectuals like these…
From that oh-so-left-wing liberal rag, The Washington Examiner:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/parler-is-not-the-free-speech-utopia-that-trump-allies-hope-for
@GB Bari, I’ve been here on the Treehouse since 2013 and have been a contributor, not just a commenter, here during that time.
And yes, regarding Parler, no one who isn’t on Parler can ever see what you have posted. There will be no red-pilling of users there, because no one who isn’t already there can see it. In that specific manner both Twitter and Gab are superior to Parler.
Parler has banned lots and lots of people who say things that Parler doesn’t want to be associated with, including lots of conservatives. That’s their prerogative, I suppose, being a private company, but it isn’t a free speech zone.
Bongino started shilling for Parler as soon as they gave him stock options in it, and not before. You may like Bongino. That’s fine. But he pitches Parler because he’s paid to do so. It directly benefits him, and he didn’t do so prior to it. That is the very definition of a shill.
If you want a truly free-speech experience, get on Gab.com. They don’t allow porn or illegal content. Anything else goes. Yes, even hate speech. Hate speech is free speech.
In order for Parler’s app to be on the Google or Apple stores, they have to abide by the restrictions of Google or Apple’s TOS. That has directly led to content that Apple or Google disapproving of being removed by Parler, or Parler will lose its store connection.
That’s why Gab.com doesn’t have an app in the app stores. If you won’t censor what you’re told to censor, you can’t have an app in GooglePlay or Apple.
LikeLike
I’m on Parler. Lots of folks coming over from Twatter. CTH is not on Parler but I frequently link CTH articles there. It’s not as slick as other platforms and it can be a bit slow because millions of people are switching over. But it’s a breath of fresh air since all the censored folks are there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks folks except the trolls. As this place grows it’s obvious so do the trolls. I’m getting a little worried that Sundance ain’t writing here. Pray he’s alright and comes back soon. It’s hard to believe the MB interview with VG didn’t make the airway here…but I’m a patient man.
LikeLike
Why wouldn’t they carry it out openly? No one holds them accountable, they get pat’s on the back from all their lefty/San Francisco buddies and likely the everlasting gratitude of the left if they win in November… Republicans have and WILL do nothing except emote and wring their hands. We keep saying, we’re gonna do something if they don’t stop, then it’s on to the next hearing….To be clear, ITS TOO LATE TO DO ANYTHING IN CONGRESS!!! Either the President does it by executive order or the FEC, or it ain’t gonna get done…Jack Dorsey and the rest will just keep ignoring us until he is made really threatened or uncomfortable and that will take a different type of activism then we are used to doling out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we should start doling out the different type of activism and make ol’ Jack feel very uncomfortable.
LikeLike
lol
FEC!?!
LikeLike
These companies should be barred from hiring foreigners located on foreign soil from restricting Americans’ free speech online.
All are outsourcing these functions, not the lest to save money. They should also be required to have a licensed lawyer with a background in the 1st A. in a supervisory role over every censorship decision.
The way you fix these companies little red wagons on this isn’t with particular provisions purporting to enforce fairness. It’s by loading them up with compliance and reporting costs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why wouldn’t they carry it out openly? No one holds them accountable, they get pat’s on the back from all their lefty/San Francisco buddies and likely the everlasting gratitude of the left if they win in November… Republicans have and WILL do nothing except emote and wring their hands. We keep saying, we’re gonna do something if they don’t stop, then it’s on to the next hearing….To be clear, ITS TOO LATE TO DO ANYTHING IN CONGRESS!!! Either the President does it by executive order or the FEC, or it ain’t gonna get done…Jack Dorsey and the rest will just keep ignoring us until he is made really threatened or uncomfortable and that will take a different type of activism then we are used to doling out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
it took 8 years for the anti-trust case against Ma Bell
took 4 years with microsoft and the government ended up settling with MS still intact (and led to what you probably know as bloatware on your new computers)
I would not bet on any true actions against any of these companies that ends up beneficial for end user.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well none of the social media publishers, er I mean so-called “platforms,” actually have “end users” as we used to know them in the software industry.
They have millions of guinea pigs whose data they use and manipulate, and whose actions they work with to test their interfaces willy-nilly.
“End users” were at least customers. We are the product.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That picture… I really like their enthusiasm.
LikeLike
Watching these Democrat committee members today and yesterday is infuriating. They are ruthless and will do whatever it takes to control the narrative. These are not people of virtue.
LikeLike
They think they are very virtuous. They make up their own values, which are not our Constitutional values of free speech, right to bear arms, freedom of association, etc. They have a whole Marxist Globalist platform literally dripping in false virtues. They are truly demented. I don’t think there’s any way to reason with them. We’ll have to fight our way out of this communist takeover of our country, in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When in our lifetimes have Democrats been persons of virtue?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when Google’s corporate code of conduct was “Don’t be evil”? Why did they change that?
Go to Google and type in any three digit number followed by the words “new cases” and you’ll get an article claiming that exact number of new china flu cases in some city or state.
Example “456 new cases” top search results;
Coronavirus: 4 more deaths, 456 new cases in Orange County
https://www.ocregister.com/2020/06/29/coronavirus-4-more-deaths-456-new-cases-in-orange-county-as-of-june-29/
Coronavirus in Oklahoma: 456 new cases; 1 new death
https://oklahoman.com/article/5666631/coronavirus-in-oklahoma-456-new-cases-1-new-death
Pennsylvania reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 456 new cases
https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania-reports-3-new-coronavirus-deaths-456-new-cases/
After you try all the number sets between 100 and 999 you’ll know these results are bogus because it’s a statistical impossibility that every combination of three digits would be represented in current articles by what should be a more or less random population.
Then try two, four, and five digit number sets. Same results!!!
“The devil has many tools and a lie is the handle that fits them all.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Duckduckgo results are identical.
I’m no statistician, but consider the following:
There are 3,141 counties in America
There are 19,502 incorporated places (cities, towns, villages, etc) in America.
A large number of these have experienced covid-19 infections and given daily reports on those numbers for something like 4 months now. One third of a year.
I’m not saying Google isn’t evil.
I am however saying that I think it’s entirely reasonable that the numbers from 1-1500 have all been reported at one point or another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Jordan will send them a sternly worded letter. Or perform another Hannityesque outrage outburst. “They’re biased!” No sh*t, Sherlock.
LikeLike
The answer as to why Google changed their corporate code of conduct, “Don’t be Evil’:
cognitive dissonance.
LikeLike
WOW!!! These people are rabid, foaming at the mouth, unhinged and discombobulated!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chaos in the antitrust hearing today as Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon accuses Rep. Jim Jordan of asking about “conspiracy theories” despite email evidence to the contrary. Rep. Cicilline tries to silence Jim Jordan by yelling at him to put his mask on when he interrupts.
Lessons reinforced:
1. Masks are used as a tool by Democrats to silence wrong think.
2. ‘Conspiracy theories’ will be the media response, whatever the results of Durham’s investigation.
3. Jim Jordan fights.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone needs to slap this bit(h
LikeLike
Talk is cheap. Meanwhile back at the WH…
HUGE! Trump White House Implements Executive Order on Online Censorship: Prevents Tech Giants from Altering Users’ Free Speech – Demands Transparency of Moderation Practices
By Jim Hoft
Published July 29, 2020 at 5:54pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-trump-white-house-implements-executive-order-online-censorship-prevents-tech-giants-altering-users-free-speech-demands-transparency-moderation-practices/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just saw this, but had no idea how to add it here, since this is the 1st political site I have ever commented on & only my 2nd time. So, is this executive order enough to make a difference?
LikeLike
I just copied & pasted the headline and the url. Tried to insert the picture but that did not work. DId this via my WordPress account.
LikeLike
The gov’t grinds slowly, but exceedingly fine, so I have my doubts if it is soon enough.
Meanwhile, this site is being hit by trolls. I sense a full-court press.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched quite a bit of the testimony..
My main takeaway.. Google, Amazon, Facebook are in a world of hurts..
Republican and Democrat house members are unloading..Bipartisan…only one Republican congressman who is retiring appeared to be a sell out to big tech.. he defended corporations no need to change anything. Cited breaking up ma bell did not change anything..
On a more positive note for me..
Amazon admitted using third party sales data to launch rival products.. monopoly .. did not crack down on fake merchandise… etc
Google admitted that after buying the combined the data bases to know everything about clients.. massive spying.. even without third party cookies..
Facebook acknowledges that people controll the black listing..
There were three rounds of questions.. well worth viewing. Lots of interesting details
LikeLiked by 2 people
After buying double click.. …
Double click recorded site data … on products
LikeLike
I don’t find it incredible, I find it SOP.
They’re leftists. It’s what they do, and the brazenness is simply an indication of how close they are to total, permanent domination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hint: Big tech will have zero power over your life if you unplug. I realize that’s idealistic. I love having Internet access, but I use it wisely. I search out truth speakers, such as Sundance, and I listen to them. I identify idiots, such as the Democrats in Congress, and I mute them. Two can play this game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Founding Father’s greatest fear was a standing army, which they called the greatest mischief that could possibly happen. But that’s because they could not have foreseen the rise of so-called “Big Tech”, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Utube, all of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell”, sending their tentacles out to any and everything that looks like freedom of speech and strangling it to death. To humanity, they are the plague.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No offense, but the Founding Father’s biggest fear was not a standing army. The whole purpose of the 2nd Amendment, right after the 1st, was to ENSURE we could raise a standing army against government corruption and abuse, and throw that government off. The whole reason for the war of Independence was to throw off Britain. Or maybe I misunderstood your post. Please forgive if I have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The whole purpose of the 2nd Amendment, right after the 1st, was to ENSURE we could raise a standing army against government corruption and abuse, and throw that government off. “
That was not what they called a standing army. By standing army, they meant a permanent or career class army. Especially a large one.
“A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe”
-James Madison, the Father of the United States Constitution
“When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.”
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
LikeLike
How about an unconstitutional past president engaging a brown shirt ‘citizen’ army?
SMH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean someone like Obama and things like the fascist Antifa and the racist BLM ?
LikeLike
Greatest fear was the government.
LikeLike
That’s my Ohio Congressman! Throughout his district, Trump flags are everywhere. I am so proud of our fighting patriot, Jim Jordan. Get ‘em, Congressman Jordan!
Sundance, profound thanks for your recent optimism and your amazing analysis and transparency. I am much bolder since embracing your counsel to live our best lives. I can’t wait for the assignment. I am praying continually for your protection and direction.
MAGA/KAG
LikeLike
Big Tech = Big donors who keep the Swamp creatures well fed
Their tyranny against free speech and their control of information will not be stopped by the Swamp
LikeLike
They are all creepy, but Goongle chief is creepiest.
LikeLike
You don’t sense that “All-American” aura oozing out of that guy? Somebody who grew up with a rifle in his hands, and saying things like, “Well sir, I don’t rightly agree with that sentiment, but you sure are allowed to have it.”
LikeLike
Leftists displaying what they are:
~>thugs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is all about FCC Section 230 protections for platforms vs publishers. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) of 1996 , 47 U.S.C. § 230. §230(c)(1) provides immunity from liability for providers and users of an “interactive computer service” who publish information provided by third-party users: No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider. The statute in §230(c)(2) further provides “Good Samaritan” protection from civil liability for operators of interactive computer services in the removal or moderation of third-party material they deem obscene or offensive, even of constitutionally protected speech, as long as it is done in good faith. This is what Google/FB/et al, are claiming. “Good Samaritan, Good Faith, Catch me if you can”.
The question is ” whether or not removal or moderation of content is done in good faith”. That’s the only angle that can be played until or unless Congress changes 47 USC 230. With all the “contributions” made by Big Tech to Congresscritters, don’t hold your breath. Big Tech is being protected by the “slow roll”. In the South, it is paraphrased as “Bless your heart, You ain’t from around here. Everything is fine, fine, fine. No problems here”. In the North it is paraphrased as “Ya Can’t Get There From Here”. This is a game. Money wins. Unless the rules change, the only way to win it is to create a Conservative Hosting Service for social media that is free, and block Liberal Content and either provide a new Browser or piggyback on neutral browsers. Maybe that’s the best way. Go Head To Head. A Two Party Social Media Service. My take. might be wrong.
LikeLike
Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-implementation-president-trumps-executive-order-preventing-online-censorship/
LikeLiked by 1 person
More links to this huge event:
https://www.ntia.gov/fcc-filing/2020/ntia-petition-rulemaking-clarify-provisions-section-230-communications-act
From the Gateway Pundit:
Trump White House Implements Executive Order on Online Censorship: Prevents Tech Giants from Altering Users’ Free Speech – Demands Transparency of Moderation Practices
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-trump-white-house-implements-executive-order-online-censorship-prevents-tech-giants-altering-users-free-speech-demands-transparency-moderation-practices/
LikeLike
Sidney Powell was just on with Lou. Her Twitter account is still not back up.
LikeLike
Just seen it…brazen sombitches!
LikeLike
Jim Jordan is incorrect about Google being an “American company.”
Google is the brainchild of Russian national Серге́й Миха́йлович Брин (aka Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin.) Google represents clear and true RUSSIAN MEDDLING in US elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, please explain to me agin. To be happy and cheerful.. Ugh.. Life’s good.
LikeLike
Mark Zuckerberg is Anthony Fremont of the Twilight Zone episode “It’s a Good Life” come alive.
Mark Zuckerberg is an emotional six-year-old with extraordinary powers to control the internet where he rules by simply wishing away people and things that anger or confound him. Mark has the mind and imagination of a typical control freak fascist of no especially cleaver whim. The people on Facebook have to look like sheeple all the time, think sheeple thoughts, and says sheeple things, because that’s what Mark commands and, if they disobey, he can brand them a Hate Criminal and wish them into a cornfield from whence they are never to be seen nor heard from again. What few adults remain try nervously to think like sheeple and tell Mark that he’s a good boy, hoping that Mark’s terrible power won’t be turned upon them.
LikeLike
My Representative Greg Steube from Florida questioned about his Campaign information winding up in the trash bin..
He was informed that there were two levels of review with different levels for family members and another level from non family members.. he said.. if that were true why did my campaign information to my father (family member) wind up in the trash bin.
He also questioned how conservative websites like gateway pundit disappear from web searches..and magically reappear….
Realy did a good job questioning at the hearing.. up and comming we must re-elect him in Nov.
LikeLike
@8:29pm Fox –
Tucker is going at Jim Jordan (Jordan 2024 by the way), about the big tech hearings today and what will ACTUALLY be done about the censorship of conservatives going forward, within the next 96 days BEFORE election.
Jordan’s best answer is that we need to win back the house and get President Trump a second term.
Jordan also receives donations from google himself, I think it was mentioned that they are his second biggest donor – to which he responds he will continue take their donations, and will continue to fight the bias against conservatives.
Tucker frustrated…
It’s a necessary, honest battle that I think must happen among conservatives like Tucker and Jordan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, bleep … Jordan’s best answer was “we need to take back the House and reelect Trump.” Oh ok, thanks, Jim … it’s apparently all up to US??!! Got it!!
LikeLike
Sorry but gimme a break re: Jordan. Just saw him with Tucker and I think my unease about him may have been confirmed. Hope I’m wrong, as I’ve looked to him as a hero in all this. But when Tucker pointed out that Google was one of his donors, he said, to effect, “Hey if Google wants to donate to me, God bless ‘em.” He’s got $3M in his coffers, what the hell does he need with Google money? The next question should have been … why do you accept donations from a company you know is censoring conservatives?!! What do these guys not GET??? It’s maddening and incredibly discouraging. Apologies for the down post … again, I hope I’m wrong about the wrestler.
LikeLike
You sure sound like a TROLL..
What part of the impeachment did you like best.. Mitch McConnel.. Mitt Romney.. ../sarc
I’ll take Jim Jordan any day standing up for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll take their money And give them access with no guarantee of anything.
LikeLike
I must have this all wrong, otherwise this problem could simply be solved by a phone call.
How does an openly, CIA created organization called Google and protected by Congressional law from law suits – censor anyone?
This alone should require action against the CIA and Google.
Then why has the CIA not straighten out Google.
We even know, that Google reports our searches to the NSA Database, therefore they must be a government contractor or a part of the government.
LikeLike
Yes Google has several Government contracts,…. per the hearing today they have contacts with a China University that has contact with the CCP.
LikeLike
I sure hope that the Republicans make themselves worthy and fight hard enough to regain the majority. And when they do, I hope they grind the democrat faces deeply in the chaos and lawlessness of even simple committees they have wrought. I didn’t see the last minute of the speech until now, when they used the same old parliamentary tricks and fearmongering to silence free speech advocates. cretins, the lot of them
LikeLike
Over the last 48 hours, Jim Jordan has done yeoman’s work for the conservative cause. Catharsis, if not indictments might be as good as it gets and conservatives, at this point, marginalized, humiliated and disgraced daily in the Main Stream Media, have to accept what we can in the new America. Has Big Tech, over the last several years, lied to Congress about censorship of conservatives on the internet in front of Congress under oath? Bet your eyesight on it. They won’t pay the price in the two tiered justice system. They are liberal, they can lie under oath.
Jordan’s video yesterday, of “peaceful protesters” was a stroke of genius in the perfect venue. MSNBC, CNN and other news channels could not cut away from the truth and were forced to face, in the public domain, their lies, deceit and obfuscation as, the videos of arson, violence, assault and destruction belied the Progressive cable news narrative. We can only hope against hope, that this opened the eyes of Americans who only get news from Major Affiliates and the chattering class.
His justified jeremiad today, an enfilade that scored hit after hit on the persons, organizations and censorship emanating from the wallahs in Silicon Valley, who literally own the lion’s share of America’s communication companies, was brilliant and commanding.
These occasional “come to Jesus” moments are rarely if ever followed up with the “taste of much correction” and the mendacious, nefarious and loathsome leaders of said companies, have always laughed up their sleeves and continued to inflict misery, Fascism and censorship on the American people while pretending to be non partisan. Will things change now?
The sun should set on these maleficent and unfathomably powerful companies. Can the power of the people and honest brokers like Jim Jordan can bring these recalcitrant and seditious usurpers of our Constitutional rights to heel, with extreme prejudice prior to the 2020 election?
If not, these aforementioned, radically Progressive Fascist loving ‘Captains Of Industry’ will illegally skewer the election, thwart forever the will of the people and destroy this country
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very upset about the silencing of Dr. Emmanuel.
I wrote a letter to Google and YouTube but I haven’t sent it because I am very upset. I should probably wait and not send something when I am upset.
I think that Dr. Emmanuel is telling the truth and no one is letting Americans know. People are dying and this has been going on for months.
LikeLike