President Trump Interview with Dave Portnoy…..

Relaxed, humorous and interesting interview between Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy, and President Donald Trump WATCH:
Great interview! I love how it ended!
Loved it! I like the way it was filmed and the humor and good-naturedness captured..
So who do you think Dave Portnoy will be voting for in November? 🤔 Maybe his father will have a change of heart. PDJT is such a great guy.
It was a good interview. Reaction at BarSTool Sports by one of his co anchors, and the tweet responses… OMG. Lit…. rage… betrayal… anger… orange man bad!! How dare you!
What no nasty masks!!!!
This was a joy to watch and hear. Portnoy was very respectful of the President and found a way to ask substantive questions without fraudulent premises or sneering tones, both of which are SOP with the Main Sewage Media. Good for Dave. The last few minutes with Dave’s dad on the phone are a gem and illustrate the President’s ease and genuine warm nature around anyone and everyone who isn’t trying to attack him.
Thanks for posting, SD..
WP won’t let me “like” your post, GB… So consider yourself “liked”….
Very well said as usual GB. Portnoy describes himself as an “Indie” to me as we are sometimes called- a decided “indie” who has done his research.
Portnoy started in Boston with a ‘ragtag’ bunch of Boston sports kids and wangled his way into becoming a major media outlet…. Like PDJT, ‘El Presidente’ is authentic, unapologetic, mischievous, funny, smart and bold… God Bless them both… I could live with Dave using better language (my kids listen to Barstool podcasts) but, like with our Great President, we accept the ‘total package’…. and with both Dave and President Trump, the Total Package is fantastic…. That interview made my day…..
But Joe is ahead! Trump is worried. He is bringing out his “Storm Troopers” to all the lovely Dem cities because he is afraid he will lose. He won’t accept the results of Nov 3. He is going to prison Nov 4. His wife will leave him the same day.
You forgot the /s at the end.
Again, WP won’t let me “like”…. But that one requires a capital /S at the end.
NBC is already running propaganda commercials that will challenge the election because they don’t believe it will be fair or safe. Then the court battle will begin and with the corruption on the SC it’s already in the cards.
Dave was great! He really relaxes and disarms you. Really saw Trump as a human being in that interview vs. the interview with that troll Chris Wallace. He should do a call-in interview with Dave at Barstool like as frequently as he does Hannity phone in interviews.
I love it when POTUS smiles
That was so nice to watch and loved the ending, wondered what the dad would say, but he was respectful. Good job dad. God Bless PDJT.
Trump at his best!
That was awesome, genuine and heartfelt.
I have a hard and fast rule I live by. If any sitting President of the United States invites me to the Oval Office I go. https://t.co/wYj70YZ9HJ
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 24, 2020
I met a woman who told me she grew up in Queens in one of Fred Trump’s buildings and that Donald Trump was her paperboy! So I guess these two had more in common than we thought.
This woman told me that her mother would complain about Donald delivering the paper late or whatever and the mother would give Donald what for every time he came to collect the money. Fred made Donald work from a very young age, gave him his work ethic.
That was awesome.
Wow, what a relaxed and respectful interview. It was so nice to see someone ask sincere questions without the usual rancor. The ending was a nice touch!
3:18 When asked if people are dissatisfied, “You get groups together, friendly groups…” (PT) Something like that. Something like Sundance proposes for educational purposes.
I LOVED this interview! Nice to see someone not antagonize our President. He’s so humorous!
This was such a chill interview, really loved it! It reminded me of the pre-2015 interviews which were much nicer and not hostile.
A nephew is a recognizable member of that organization. The ironies are too many to count. My mother is rolling over in her grave.
Can an interview with a guy like Portnoy, as opposed to interviews with the smugnorants, like Chris Wallace, save our country?
I guess it’s just been a long time since I’ve seen the genuine Donald Trump side, it was refreshing to see him answer real questions, not gotchas, and without the very bad lighting used by the Unimedia.
This man can save the United States. I knew it before, I’m certain now.
Never been more behind Trump than this minute.
‘ MAGA 2020
