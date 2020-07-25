President Trump Interview with Dave Portnoy…..

Relaxed, humorous and interesting interview between Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy, and President Donald Trump WATCH:

  1. seego2 says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Great interview! I love how it ended!

  2. Jlwary says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Loved it! I like the way it was filmed and the humor and good-naturedness captured..

  3. BestBets says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    So who do you think Dave Portnoy will be voting for in November? 🤔 Maybe his father will have a change of heart. PDJT is such a great guy.

  4. Uncle Max says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    It was a good interview. Reaction at BarSTool Sports by one of his co anchors, and the tweet responses… OMG. Lit…. rage… betrayal… anger… orange man bad!! How dare you!

  5. The Devilbat says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:31 am

    What no nasty masks!!!!

  6. GB Bari says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:32 am

    This was a joy to watch and hear. Portnoy was very respectful of the President and found a way to ask substantive questions without fraudulent premises or sneering tones, both of which are SOP with the Main Sewage Media. Good for Dave. The last few minutes with Dave’s dad on the phone are a gem and illustrate the President’s ease and genuine warm nature around anyone and everyone who isn’t trying to attack him.

    Thanks for posting, SD..

  7. livefreeordieguy says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Portnoy started in Boston with a ‘ragtag’ bunch of Boston sports kids and wangled his way into becoming a major media outlet…. Like PDJT, ‘El Presidente’ is authentic, unapologetic, mischievous, funny, smart and bold… God Bless them both… I could live with Dave using better language (my kids listen to Barstool podcasts) but, like with our Great President, we accept the ‘total package’…. and with both Dave and President Trump, the Total Package is fantastic…. That interview made my day…..

  8. The Akh says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:32 am

    But Joe is ahead! Trump is worried. He is bringing out his “Storm Troopers” to all the lovely Dem cities because he is afraid he will lose. He won’t accept the results of Nov 3. He is going to prison Nov 4. His wife will leave him the same day.

  9. Scott Wallace says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Dave was great! He really relaxes and disarms you. Really saw Trump as a human being in that interview vs. the interview with that troll Chris Wallace. He should do a call-in interview with Dave at Barstool like as frequently as he does Hannity phone in interviews.

  10. Right to reply says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:33 am

    I love it when POTUS smiles

  11. donna kovacevic says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:33 am

    That was so nice to watch and loved the ending, wondered what the dad would say, but he was respectful. Good job dad. God Bless PDJT.

  12. Nigella says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Trump at his best!

  13. Mike says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:50 am

    That was awesome, genuine and heartfelt.

    • citizen817 says:
      July 25, 2020 at 12:55 am

      • tinamina49blog says:
        July 25, 2020 at 1:04 am

        I met a woman who told me she grew up in Queens in one of Fred Trump’s buildings and that Donald Trump was her paperboy! So I guess these two had more in common than we thought.
        This woman told me that her mother would complain about Donald delivering the paper late or whatever and the mother would give Donald what for every time he came to collect the money. Fred made Donald work from a very young age, gave him his work ethic.

  14. Jerry Cox says:
    July 25, 2020 at 12:58 am

    That was awesome.

  15. littlequilterkitty says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:20 am

    Wow, what a relaxed and respectful interview. It was so nice to see someone ask sincere questions without the usual rancor. The ending was a nice touch!

  16. SGH says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:22 am

    3:18 When asked if people are dissatisfied, “You get groups together, friendly groups…” (PT) Something like that. Something like Sundance proposes for educational purposes.
    I LOVED this interview! Nice to see someone not antagonize our President. He’s so humorous!

  17. sharpgreentriangle says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:30 am

    This was such a chill interview, really loved it! It reminded me of the pre-2015 interviews which were much nicer and not hostile.

  18. anthohmy says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:30 am

    A nephew is a recognizable member of that organization. The ironies are too many to count. My mother is rolling over in her grave.

  19. MIKE says:
    July 25, 2020 at 1:31 am

    Can an interview with a guy like Portnoy, as opposed to interviews with the smugnorants, like Chris Wallace, save our country?
    I guess it’s just been a long time since I’ve seen the genuine Donald Trump side, it was refreshing to see him answer real questions, not gotchas, and without the very bad lighting used by the Unimedia.
    This man can save the United States. I knew it before, I’m certain now.
    Never been more behind Trump than this minute.
    ‘ MAGA 2020

