Coffee Talk….

FBI HQ (left) – Main Justice buildings (right)
When you are this close to the institutions, conversations come much easier. According to those with direct knowledge, when Jeff Sessions recused (fire-walled) from anything to do with the special counsel in ’17, ’18, ’19, Rod Rosenstein “should have” held oversight. However, in his Senate Judiciary testimony of June 3, 2020, Rosenstein admitted that he conducted no oversight over the Mueller probe.
Rosenstein’s justification was he did not feel it was his position to question their “investigative processes“, later saying “everything was an investigative process“, ergo anything the special counsel was doing was considered valid; nothing was questioned, and Rosenstein felt it was his position to “facilitate” the Mueller team.
This is a key point: The special counsel took over Main Justice.
Which begs the question….. If Rosenstein was providing everything; who was managing the daily events inside Main Justice while the SC events were ongoing? Who was the internal coordinator for the legal and investigative crew? Who was the bridge? Answer:
Tashina “Tash” Gauhar, literally from the school and law firm of former Obama “wingman” Attorney General Eric Holder.
2009- Tashina Gauhar is the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Intelligence. Ms. Gauhar has extensive experience working with the U.S. Intelligence Community and has held a variety of national security positions within the Department since 2001, including serving as an Assistant Counsel in the Office of Intelligence Policy and Review and later as the Deputy Chief of Operations in the Office of Intelligence, and recently the Chief of Operations. Prior to joining the Justice Department, Ms. Gauhar was an associate at the law firm of DLA Piper (then Piper Marbury Rudnick and Wolfe, LLP). (link)
Tashina Guahar was the Mid-Year-Exam (MYE) team member who was on a September 29, 2016, conference call with the FBI New York field office about the Weiner/Abedin laptop. Tash Gauhar was directly at the center, no, the epicenter, of the most controversial time frame for the Mid-Year-Event team.
Tashina was one of only three MYE people who actually had the responsibility to review the Clinton emails from the Weiner/Abedin laptop. [The other two were Peter Strzok and the unknown “lead analyst”]
Tashina is probably only eclipsed by Lisa Page and Peter Strzok in the level of influence within the entire Mid-Year-Team apparatus. “Tash”, as she was known to the team, is a hub amid a very tight circle. Tashina Gauhar held a great deal of influence… Suffice to say, the spawn of Eric Holder is a big deal in the story.
You know what other decision Tashina Gauhar was influential in?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal:
Note this meeting was on March 2nd, 2017. Which prompted this announcement:
WASHINGTON POST, March 2 2017 – Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday that he will recuse himself from investigations related to the 2016 presidential campaign, which would include any Russian interference in the electoral process.
Speaking at a hastily called news conference at the Justice Department, Sessions said he was following the recommendation of department ethics officials after an evaluation of the rules and cases in which he might have a conflict.
“They said that since I had involvement with the campaign, I should not be involved in any campaign investigation,” Sessions said. He added that he concurred with their assessment and would thus recuse himself from any existing or future investigation involving President Trump’s 2016 campaign. (link)
Yes, the DOJ lawyer at the heart of the Clinton-email investigation; the DOJ lawyer hired by Eric Holder at his firm and later at the DOJ; the DOJ lawyer who was transferred to the Clinton probe; the DOJ lawyer at the epicenter of the Weiner laptop issues, the only one from MYE who spoke to New York; the DOJ lawyer who constructs the FISA applications on behalf of Main Justice;…. just happens to be the same DOJ lawyer recommending to AG Jeff Sessions that he recuse himself.
Once Jeff Sessions recused, then what responsibilities did Tashina cover?…
…Tashina Guahar was also the internal coordinator inside Main Justice who was the link between the special counsel and the resources of the entire department. Essentially, Rod Rosenstein’s willful blindness put Tashina in a position of power. This is how the special counsel group was able to take over Main Justice and coordinate their efforts. Everything flowed through Tash while she protected the Weissmann, Zelby, Van Grack, et al team as they went about targeting the Trump administration. These were the usurpers embedded inside Main Justice while carrying out the “insurance policy” mission.
Ms. Tashina Guahar had quite a portfolio:
Tashina Guahar left the DOJ in Nov 2019. She went to work for Boeing.
Tashina Gauhar was the Deputy Attorney General’s national security adviser and deputy assistant attorney general for intelligence since 2009. Tash was at the DOJ since 2001 and formerly served as assistant counsel and chief of operations in what was then called the Office of Intelligence Policy and Review. She worked for DAG Rosenstein as she did for DAG Sally Yates. Tash Gauhar was the DAG’s executor and enforcer for national security.
Tashina required all of the AG packages for foreign policy appointments went through her.
As the DOJ point on national security, only Gauhar received email notification about NSC meetings. During her tenure she did not always pass those notifications along so the AG (Sessions) both missed NSC meetings and went unprepared when she let the notifications wait until the last minute.
She was very close to the Counter Intelligence division and came to David Laufman’s defense. [David Laufman was a DOJ-NSD lawyer who later became the attorney for Monica McLean, the FBI public information officer who wrote the complaint letter against Justice Kavanaugh with Christine Blasey-Ford.]
Tashina is reported to have attempted to get access to highly compartmentalized NSA information, and lied about being an appropriately cleared recipient.
In 2014 Attorney General Eric Holder changed the entire DOJ organizational chart making the Deputy AG the DOJ’s main point contact for the entire national security process.
Tashina Gauhar was also the person who retrieved the transcripts (tech cuts) of Gen. Flynn’s conversations with Sergey Kislyak and was assisting Mary McCord and Sally Yates at the meeting with White House Counsel Don McGahn.
Tashina Gauhar was frequently seen at public social gatherings with Mueller investigators.
Tashina Gauhar was deeply involved in the Iran JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal and the side agreements within the Iran deal.
Tashina Gauhar was one of a select few people to convince the AG that he should recuse himself.
Tashina Gauhar was/is best friends with Lisa Page.
Tashina Gauhar told the FBI to stop enforcing and prosecuting export control and sanctions laws to protect the Iran deal.
Gauhar told the FBI not to have any public information campaign targeting private companies and educating them about duel use technologies.
Tashina Gauhar told the DEA to stop drug investigations re: Hezbollah related to Operation Casandra.
Tashina Gauhar attended NSC meetings during the Obama Administration representing DOJ. Tashina also knows all about the Uranium One deal.
Tashina Gauhar blocked the AG’s office from getting Senior Executive Service (SES) people. The AG had three SES people and the DAG had nine.
Tashina Gauhar was put in charge of reviewing the classified material President Trump ordered be passed to Congress and was the liaison between the Deputy AG (Rosenstein) and the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for national security.
I assume Tashina Gauhar was their Insurance Policy.
The insurance plan is no one person. It is a deep bench of subversives ready and willing to step up and in to ensure this scandal continues and never see’s the true light of day with the American people.
Trump needs a Dream Team:
DNI: Adm. Michael S. Rogers
NSA: Gen. Michael T. Flynn
AG: Sidney Powell
Sec of State: Michael R. Pompeo
CIA: Richard A. Grenell
Or something similar. I can dream, can’t I? Iron Willed people of honor. That’s what I’m talking.
John Ratcliff too
IRS commissioner Steve Forbes……..finally get that kickass Flat Tax!
Katherine Engelbracht/ Kris Korbach: Federal Elections Commission Head.
Tom Tancredo: DHS
SD curious question, are you just learning this or have you been waiting to reveal it? Lol I don’t know why I even ask. Normally I don’t usually ask questions if I don’t know why but I am going make an exception here.
Now I know why I asked. Thought maybe this is why Barr is protecting RR per your previous post.
RR clearly knew everything since the very beginning…But being a smart weasel he ‘LET’ Tash run with it all while pretending to be unawares of anything…
Barr knows all this which, is why he had RR sign off on the Mule Ear Report and made him stand on the stage when Barr gave that report to the media…
IMHO this might just be why Barr is giving RR cover…RR has flipped and when this is all over everyone will know he was 100% complicit in the coup, but was also 100% rat… not a good place to be…
I think you may be correct RoadR
That is what I have been thinking.
“RR has flipped and when this is all over everyone will know he was 100% complicit in the coup, but was also 100% rat… not a good place to be…”
If so, where would the Witness Protection Program be able to relocate him to, with a new identity? Plastic Surgeons today are good, but not that good! (/s)
Every week the time until indictments seems to get 2 weeks further away. I am beginning to suspect the Deep State has some kind of operational alien flux capacitor. Maybe that is what Naval Intelligence was blabbing about when they said “could not have been built on earth”.
If she is not already a big bright target on his radar, she clearly should become on now. It will be interesting to see what, if any response or comment, Boeing has on this disclosure. If my recollection serves me correctly, there was another occurrence when a government employee went to Boeing and subsequently had her dirty laundry exposed.
They didn’t talk to Sessions, they blackmailed him.
Lisa Page and Tashina Gauhar are/were best friends? Based on Page’s texting ability there must have been several texts between the two friends. I wonder where those texts are at, or more likely how many texts between Page and Gauhar were scrubbed by Mueller and his team?
It makes one curious if the reason so many Peter and Page texts were revealed was in part a magic trick to move eyes away from more explosive Page and Gauhar texts?
Everything was scrubbed, she’s too high up the cabal to let her be exposed.
5/16/17 – Strzok text to Page: “Because Tash doesn’t relay sh*t.”
5/16/17- Page text to Strzok: “Tash calling. Super.”
Seems they may have been annoyed with Tash.
Jim Comey spent 2-3 years on Lockheed’s board, making approximately $5 million.
The plot thickens!
“When you are this close to the institutions, conversations come much easier.”
Perhaps this is a good reason for DC to be broken up and scattered throughout the country.
BTW, and I may be wrong, but didnt a federal judge order weenees laptop and its contents to be released to the public?….and has anyone seen huma or weenee lately?
Proffer? You interview the main Targets last, right?
So likely some plea deals in hand and some folks flipped. We’re getting close.
Hmmmmm.
Tashina and Valerie Jarrett seem to be two peas from the same pod – quietly and efficiently running a criminal operation behind the scenes. How well do they know each other and, by chance, would Tash also be Persian?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the info
Identifying the conspirators and their acts is not going to be enough.
Prosecutable crimes associated with these specific acts will need to be itemized.
Sundance, That must have been quite a “bump into”!
>The best IS yet to come
🙂
President Trump 2020
Sundance
Watch your back and stay safe . Let it all rip wide open.
We are all with you
God Speed
Luv ya
Tea
I’m to the point that I feel I know her well enough to call her “Tash,” her name is literally everywhere.
Where are all these “notes” she’s supposedly been taking?
Awfully high up for secretarial work. Unless one is trying to minimize the circle.
Missed the pancake password.
While I’m disappointed, I have the utmost respect and admiration for this site and Sundance.
I lurk around and I wait with baited breadth for all of you Christians to post.
You guys are amazing and your unselfishness and intelligent posts always give me the confidence that I need to reaffirm my beliefs.
Sundance is a gift from God to the world.
If God is for you then who be against you.
I don’t have the writing skills of most of you but I do admire and reflect on the knowledge and opinions of most of you Patriots.
For now the best thing that I can do in my state of affairs is to hit the send button again and again.
God Bless our warrior, Sundance and all of the Army that follows him into battle.
I know that we are ready, willing and able
to defend this country of ours.
I’m only one in the background but there are many thinking the same as I do.
That’s some good coffee. I’ll have an Information Grande, please, with room for extra scheme, and don’t write anything on the cup.
The Swamp, the Deep State…..whatever you want to call it. They are not worried. This is another feeble attempt by the average American to control their destiny.
Here is reality. President Trump is going to lose in November. They just needed to know how many of us they need to cheat to beat us again. Now that they have our numbers.
All this pretend stuff of ‘Justice’ is going to disappear. New, exciting distractions will be provided by the powers-that-be and the media will be playing the same song over-and-over for ‘Patriots’ to dance to.
There is still money to steal.
Nothing is going to change until Americans get off the couch and change it. It’s just like TV’s used to be before remotes. You have to get up and change, it doesn’t change for you.
Too depressing? Rather act like everything is going to turn out just fine? Eyeroll….Good luck with that.
Huh.
That picture is from the NE corner on the 6th or 7th floor of the Trump International Hotel. Pretty posh.
😉
Or possibly the central Tower.
There is soooo much fancy collusion between so many in so many departments over so long a period of time. None of these characters are that smart especially Obama. Key players in key positions that all work together like a hive mind.
It is one big Op. It has been worked into a machine.
And Trump thinks he has caught them all…….?
Who ever ran this op is still running it and the China virus is part of it, call it plan XXX.
“Tashina Guahar left the DOJ in Nov 2019. She went to work for Boeing.”
Interesting side note, Nikki Hayley went to Boeing December 31, 2018 about a year before Tash. Coincidence? I don’t believe in coincidences.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haley left Boeing March 2020. The Boeing Bailout hurt her “Principles.”
Still the four month overlap. Tash and Nikki both worked with foreign intel. But thanks for that clarification.
There are no coincidences especially with incestuous politicians and their willing minions.
I had the displeasure of working as a subcontractor to Boeing on a major/huge US Army project run by the recently disgraced and resigned CEO, Dennis Muilenburg. You could be arrested in many states for using the word ethics and Boeing in the same sentence based on the experience. Tashina Gauhar fit right in with Dennis Muilenburg and the rest of his merry band. That is all I can risk saying because of NDA limits I have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, I love Dinesh D’Souza and God bless any patriotic Americans of South Asian descent, but there has been a lot of far left, Marxist scum that has entered and risen in our country from India. Gauhar, the whacko Leftist from the Seattle city council, and Pramila Jayapal are some prime examples.
Ex-Flynn deputy KT McFarland: John Durham has ‘cold, hard evidence’ that will lead to indictments
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/ex-flynn-deputy-kt-mcfarland-john-durham-has-cold-hard-evidence-that-will-lead-to-indictments
Eric Holder did and is still doing great damage to this country!
fyi, this link has gone dead (Twitter account deleted??). Anyone have more info about what was there previously?
[Sundance, above article]: “Tashina “Tash” Gauhar, literally from the school and law firm of former Obama “wingman” Attorney General Eric Holder.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/990413875467124736.html
Someone needs to be Gitmoed.
The plot just sickens. Dig in Sundance, this looks like a target. Careful, this could be a diversion to protect Holder and The One.
Why on earth did President Trump not fire every political appointee from the Obama administration? Someone sure gave him bad advice!
Because…there isn’t a giant pool of non-swampers to replace them with, if aren’t down with the swamp, it’s tough to exist in DC…and when he tried to put in a supposed non-swamper like Session and others, he found out the hard way that the swamp moves like the blob and co-opts these people…then he has swamper McConnel blocking any non-swamper Trump wants to get in….so Trump has to play long Con games to get Grenell and Ratcliffe in
It makes you sick to your stomach. Hopefully she will be stationed in Gitmo next?
WordPress didn’t recognize you with your new username….hence, the moderation. Stick with this one, and all should be ok.
https://social.quodverum.com
This site is interesting, just found it. Gives little history lessons, connects dots…..not anywhere as detailed as Treehouse. It has an article on George Toscas and Guahar from 2019.
As much as one should be disgusted by all this wrongdoing, what is even worse is the pathetic response of so many Republican politicians. Do they not care about real justice or is it purely self-interest that they refuse to rock the boat?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/15/ig-report-fbi-lawyer-1-tashina-gauhar-and-the-huma-weiner-laptop-issues/
Sadly, this is an essential part of the leftist/Democrat belief system: there are geniuses buried within the bureaucracy (Deep State) who should be running things. Witness the inane hero worship of Dr Fauci.
The job of political leaders is to be ceremonial figureheads: this is a selling point of Biden, to Democrats. He won’t meddle in the running of the country.
Wow. This is really odd. There is no wikipedia entry for Tashina Gauhar. Where was she born? What is her family heritage? Is this lofty honcho yet another unassimilated academically shaped first generation American leftist?
Heritage matters. What are the old country values? How long in America? Where did she university? What are her foreign nationalities or ties, if any?
Why shouldn’t be be suspicious of foreigners or their children who scamper from the university to government employment, seeking and intending to become the authority over all the others.
This archetype is pernicious. They’ve been on display in the latest decade of scandals; like Vindman, Holder, Obama or Marie Yankthecrank. The worst among them are on the left, the best, like DeSousa are on the right.
It’s not about being of foreign ancestry or first nationality; it’s about how they embody the criminalities and avarice of the culture from which they arose, foreign or domestic.
AOC, Talib and Madame Ishtar the Red Somali come to mind. BPD and Narcissistic pathologies are not a uniquely American disorder, yet isn’t it interesting how varying ancestries and cultural diversity can make it more difficult to see.
Test Time:
Who says this in the open in any media?
Hannity: Tock Tick
Even Maria B, “Money Talk”
OAN, possible
Newmax less possible
Large blogs, to high risk to $
U S out here yes
DOJ Barr, “Sgt Schuttz” with bag pipes.
Sissy Graham Cracker has this name and deserves it
Wow Sundance, you are amazing!! I waited all day yesterday for you to give us more word and now you have given us a mountain of info. Thank you!! May God keep you safe!
I notice there is a Starbucks take-out right there in Trump Hotel Building …
Ok I get it, Tash was very busy at the “epicenter” of the coup but, what can she be charged with?
https://www.conservapedia.com/Tashina_Gauhar
This exact kind of crap is why the Vietnam thing was thrown away.
Corruption
CIA
DOD
Bomb sales
ammo sales
rocket sales
drug dealing
D C Swamp old and dirty
Pancakes
>with coffee
coffeffe
Holy sh**!
OMG, what have I just read?
A few marxists took over the country and almost removed the POTUS?
