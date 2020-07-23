You Simply Cannot Imagine the Amount of Abject Misery in this Place….

You cannot explain it. Pure unadulterated misery in every corner. It’s a million times worse than you could fathom. The most singularly depressing town in the entire universe. And if you know anyone who enjoys it here, that tells you just how far disconnected they are from the rest of our nation. There is nothing here except misery and functionaries, human robots, carrying through with their duties without any idea why.
When I say this is a lifeless soulless place. You must imagine my new context to really understand it. Staying in a hotel with only one, perhaps a handful, of other guest(s) is a rather remarkable sense of living amid misery in real life.
Yes, it’s like a living example of The Shining, sans the death-knock of the twins in the middle of the night. That is correct. Trump International DC – and NO GUESTS. It’s a desolate, depressing, empty dystopian hotel nightmare hidden from all normal people in America including me. I had no idea the metastasized rot had already spread to the central nervous system. Eric needs to sell this place, and fast – it’s over.
Restaurants closed. Everything closed. Lights out. DARK. Want to eat, go to the grocery store and hope for bologna and some bread. Everything on television/internet is a lie. I know, I’m here. They must import stand-in’s for POTUS visits to this place.
From what I can tell the DC mayor has targeted her closures in a manner as to inflict the maximum damage on Trump properties and holdings. I would estimate Trump International DC is bleeding around $100k per day currently/ perhaps more… depending on how much air conditioning they shut down.
DC as a whole is the same. An 8:00pm walk and you see nothing… a city completely devoid of life…. no cars… no people… nothing. A few rats scurrying from sidewalk to planter shelf, and a few scooters laying sideways in the middle of the sidewalk with ever dimming green circles as the batteries pulsate and run out.
I mean this town is dead.
The word misery is so far removed from the depressed stares amid the soulless eyes, that it would take a thousand years of bliss for a glimmer of hope to reappear. This place is an abhorrent Potemkin village of what appears on the nightly news about it.
This is my first visit as a non-tourist. So I am able to see the people who are attempting to manage their way through this nightmare. It is far, far worse than anything you can imagine.
Be thankful for your local debate about schools opening, wearing masks and assorted nuance. This is not that.
This town is the hollowed carcass of a cockroach still moving from the maggots that have taken the remaining source of nutrition. Every eye behind the mask shows misery, fear, and disconnection from the world we know… you know.
It’s bizarre and even though I have been here many times before, this time I simply cannot describe it adequately. DC is lost. Lost not because it has fallen ill to some COVID-19 infection, but literally lost to the premise of our nation’s capitol.
There are no people here. There are robots trying to reach the charging stations.
For the first time in my life I’m not sure I want President Trump to win another term. Who in their right mind would wish this on anyone.
More later….
Maybe
How SD feels is how the Left wants everyone to feel…..helpless. Do not resist. Straight out of 1984.
That’s what “polling” is all about. That’s that the enemedia is all about. That’s what the DNC is all about. Hopelessness and despair.
But no worries – Obama Part Deux, the corruptocrats will take care of you.
There now. Doesn’t that feel better. Gooood. Now give us your guns so you don’t hurt one another and everything will be fine. Just fine………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance…Dig deep…have faith. Treepers are sending prayers your way to lighten your load. You paint a bleak picture of your DC surroundings but know that we at TCTH are with you in spirit. We must do all we can to help President Trump get re-elected. We acknowledge the sacrifices he is making for this country. God Bless him. He is America’s only hope. Thank you so much for all that you are doing to help our POTUS. 🙏🇺🇲
LikeLiked by 7 people
Scary Sundance. Only problem is that if PT does not win another term, then the rest of America will soon be exactly like DC. I hope your meetings are going better than the DC hospitality and ambiance, or lack thereof. Godspeed and I’m proud you are there to represent USA patriots who know the real USA. Thank you for your service. Just kick butt and get out of town. Appears swamp may be an undeserving compliment for DC. Thanks for the update
LikeLiked by 7 people
They show the streets of New York City on Fox Business Channel. New York is a ghost town too. There are few cars or people during rush hour.
LikeLike
Prayers UP … Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Amen. Maranatha. In Him … But GOD !!! (is with you wherever you go, and whatever you do) … Be blessed Sundance we’re with you every step of the way… Wolverines
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dearest Heavenly Father,
Abba,
We cry to you this night asking you to uphold and strengthen Sundance. Give him peace, give him comfort, give him guidance, and for right now, give him rest.
Remind Sundance — and all of us — that You are fully in control of all things, just as you told Job thousands of years ago. The wind, the rain, the terrors, the joys, You, oh Lord, are in control.
As this day comes to a close, and as this new day starts, remind us that we are in this boat together. Remind us that the boat we are in is being violently tossed and thrown into the wind. Remind us. . . that You are peacefully sleeping in the same boat and You call us to rest. . . You can and will calm the storm when the time is right, for Your glory and in Your sovereign will.
Please Father, when Sundance heads out into the dark and stark world tomorrow surround him with people who will build him up and give him courage. Surround him throughout the day with Your children and fill him with Your Holy Spirit.
Please, Lord Jesus, help us to hold fast to the knowledge that this world You made is temporary, but the Home You prepared for us is eternal, and our best life stands ready for us There.
Surround each of my brothers and sisters this night and into the new day with Your glorious goodness and grace, for it is in Your name we pray, Lord Jesus.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
Wonderful. Thank you. Prayers for Sundance, our President, and our Country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
LikeLike
AMEN
LikeLike
AMEN
LikeLike
Amen!
LikeLike
I may have to drive down to DC and check this out.
Stay in a Trump hotel, bring a cooler, and see.
SD’s closing thoughts are disturbing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We often speak about “liberal run hell holes”…. but I never hear of “conservative run paradises.”
Even states like FL and TX suffer the same problems….. It’s just a matter of degrees.
Are our efforts enough to change our local situations? Or should we focus on one city or state?
LikeLike
It’s the spiritual mood surrounding the places where leftists rule that make them so bleak. There are definitely places where spiritual depressive and oppressive forces operate and bring the people down into a defeated, nihilistic, and conciliatory mindset. These are the principalities, powers, and rulers of the darkness in high places the Bible speaks of.
LikeLike
Well, at least you are in the nicest hotel in that souless symbol of the Sodom and Gomorrow Gestapo who run the country.
You have described a Godless place.
I think you have demeaned robots.
Stay safe and God Spped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Washington, DC voted 96% for Hillary Clinton. I do not give a fcking rat’s ass if that city dies on the vine. Being a politician was supposed to be a part-time job, not a lifetime pig-at-the-trough gig. Let the lackeys stay home. I hope they are eventually all fired (civil servants) or booted out of office.
LikeLiked by 6 people
At least we know what Sundance is going to have for breakfast.
Tell Donald we all say hello and we stand ready
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joshua 1:9
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I heard, as it were, the noise of thunder. One of the four beasts saying, “Come and see.” And I saw, and behold a white horse.
The whirlwind is in the thorn tree.
LikeLike
Might be a perfect time for a few hundred thousand of our closest friends to occupy DC and prevent the cockroaches from returning to their nests. (anyone have access to a BUNCH of tar and feathers?)
LikeLike
This is where it really begins, God bless.
LikeLike
The Lord bless you and keep you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is no water but only rock
Rock and no water and the sandy road
The road winding above among the mountains
Which are mountains of rock without water
If there were water we should stop and drink
Amongst the rock one cannot stop or think
Sweat is dry and feet are in the sand
If there were only water amongst the rock
Dead mountain mouth of carious teeth that cannot spit
Here one can neither stand nor lie nor sit
There is not even silence in the mountains
But dry sterile thunder without rain
There is not even solitude in the mountains
But red sullen faces sneer and snarl
From doors of mudcracked houses
If there were water
And no rock
If there were rock
And also water
And water
A spring
A pool among the rock
If there were the sound of water only
Not the cicada
And dry grass singing
But sound of water over a rock
Where the hermit-thrush sings in the pine trees
Drip drop drip drop drop drop drop
But there is no water
LikeLike
President Trump did not have to do this. Yet, he did.
You, Sundance, also did not have to do this. Yet, you did.
Donald J. Trump, real estate developer, always looks beyond what lie before him and envisions the possibilities.
It would serve you well to do the same.
Proverbs 29–
“Where there is no vision, the people perish”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do your work while there in the “dark and dreary” and then come home soon. 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, that’s DC. That’s not small-town here, USA or small-town there, USA.
We Patriots are fighting for lives back! Better than before even. Our President is fighting for us. We have to get him again to help make it happen.
Myself, family and friends make calls to our politicians daily. Have for years.
Focus on your goal and we will pray you achieve it!
Peace and Godspeed.
LikeLike
Honestly, Sundance, I view this as a good thing.
It’s supposed to be the Nation’s Capital. It’s not recognizable anymore. Neither is the rule of law. Or common sense.
Thank you for all you are doing. We are going to change this!
Praying!
SGH
I’m trying to figure out WP!
LikeLike
thank you for letting us know “where” you are so we who cannot sleep will
Uphold you with our prayers and with understanding.
Greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world.
Do not be afraid, put on the full armor ( you’ll notice there is no covering for retreat)
But you are where God has sent you- that is the safest place to be.
May He give you strength and wisdom, and his awesome peace.
I would send you the link to ”the Blessing “ by the Hawaii churches if I knew how.
God speed, keep you safe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stay strong, Sundance – I am but one, but together we are many.
LikeLike
You want life? Walk down the street in a red MAGA hat. You’ll soon be surrounded.
LikeLike
Want to bet?
LikeLike
Medal of Honor recipient Captain Dick O’Kane related a story on his submarine “Tang”. While trying to encourage his troops for the battles ahead Dick realized it was a two way street when his boys expressed total confidence in their Captain.
Sundance is our Captain
We got your six
What you are doing needs doing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Psalm 127:1
Unless the Lord builds the house, its builders labor in vain.
Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchmen stand guard in vain.
Knowing that you are a man of God gives me great comfort that all of this is NOT in vain.
Godspeed, Sundance
LikeLiked by 3 people
You got this.
Prayers that the Angels of the Lord guide and surround you this night and the coming days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get some sleep Sundance. You deserve some rest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a shame that the capital city of the greatest nation on earth has devolved in to what has been described above. The Left ruins absolutely everything they touch…without fail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DC is a vampire. Has been for awhile I imagine but not surprising to hear it’s a dead , rotten , twilight zone nightmare now.
I grew up with many well to do millenial liberals that went to good schools and moved to DC to “make a difference and help people”.
All came home (without exception) absolutely disgusted by the place. There is no more vapid, poisonous , rotten place to live and work than DC im told. Empty creatures without souls. Almost all of these DC washouts I know are doing fairly well or excellent in corporate America, and despite how robotic and laughable corporate America has become they say it’s 100x better than the cancer known as life in DC.
I could tell you the stories of work or dating life in this city but they would just infinitely depress you. Whether they came from the Midwest, Texas, CA or the Tri-state area, universally everyone has despised this hellhole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD: the pic u posted has an image of a man in a reflection…..
best you delete this pic, or re-post w the man blotted out.
LikeLike
I Don’t Care.
LikeLike
Well, who ever he is, and I have my suspicions, all I can see is a nice neat hair-cut. No easy feat in the Covid era!
LikeLike
Side question—–is your continued relative anonymity an asset or a liability? It has caused me some concern of late.
LikeLike
I have had two visits to Washington DC in my lifetime and except for the National Mall I can attest to the dreary-ness of the place. I stayed at the once famous and well appointed Washington Hotel both times and the service, amenities and surroundings were pretty austere. So I walked the national Mall, Congress to Lincoln Memorial maybe 10 times while there. Saw the Smithsonian, etc. As far as I am concerned the National Mall is the gem of the city and well worth seeing. The rest, not so much! Nevertheless, it gives me great comfort to know that Sundance is there. God speed and stay safe!
LikeLike
From the tone of this post, my guesses, it was a bumpy flight in.
I much prefer the, We Got This, messages.
Darkest before the Dawn.
LikeLike
Praying for you for Strength of purpose and comfort from above…
LikeLike
Stay safe. Many thanks.
It may take 40 years, 80 years or longer time to get our country – the original America back, like Israel people out of Egypt had to stay in desert for 40 years before they could be led into the promised land.
“ Choose to be optimistic. Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, there are people working furiously and with great purpose. Remember, this is the only life we have – so seize this day, and then the next, and then keep going”
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers for your safety and sanity in that place… God bless you for doing what you are doing… You will be successful.
LikeLike
Praying for you Sundance– Psalm 91:11 “For He will command His angels concerning you, to guard you in all your ways!” Keep the faith, fight the good fight, live your best life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God did not bring us this far, to struggle so long, only to fail to Satan.
God did not give us our Lion, our modern day David, Donald John Trump, to lead us so that we would fail.
Our fight is just. We will win. We are many, we are strong and we are resolute.
Sundance, you are the tip of our mighty, all powerful spear. America thanks you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The darkness before the light, may Angel Michael be with you. Psalm 91, Sundance!
LikeLike
I was there 40+ years ago. I am saddened by your report, but not surprised.
For those of us who have lived enough time, and may have seen DC as the bustling, bright node that it represented in our country, this reality is hard to swallow.
But it is the reality we face.
Gird thyself, SD. A ways to go yet, it seems…
LikeLike
Also of note…SD had seemed to cease using that other platform….
LikeLike
Godspeed, Sundance.
We’re with you all the way.
LikeLike
Sundance,
We are orbiting a black hole. We look into it, unable to see anything. We are nearly consumed with curiosity and apprehension as we watch as you cross the event horizon. We look around at each other furtively, all thinking the same thing.
“Last one in is a rotten egg.”
LikeLike
the energy the district has is only provided by the Patriots that visit as tourists because they value what the nations capital is supposed to represent.
With the lockdown the mayor has locked out the Spirit of American Patriots and exposed the dead rot that is underneath
The Spirit of 76 WILL return.
LikeLike
Sundance, You have been guided by God on this mission. God has equipped you. As the evil in what you have to reveal, you vividly see the evil in the physical surroundings. The absence of God and all He is leaves the abyss of pure evil exposed. But, God can use evil for good.
“As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many people alive.” Gen 50:20
You will complete your mission and leave. Those you meet are staying behind. Be the light to them. In spite of the news you relay, let His Spirit be the light to those people. That is your charge. The rest is for God.
The Lord bless you, and keep you;
The Lord make His face shine on you,
And be gracious to you;
The Lord lift up His countenance on you,
And give you peace.’ Num 6:24-26
We are praying for you. Be safe. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was in DC May 2019 for my daughter’s masters graduation from GWU. Her campus was in Alexandria (home of Mark Levin) but the ceremony was on the lawn under the shadow of the Washington monument. It was very hot, and I had to suffer through the summer heat, the presentation of an honorary degree to Savannah Guthrie, and then have to listen to Ms. Guthrie give a commencement speech about Savannah Guthrie. Sad to have that as a memory of my daughter’s accomplishment. But the traverses through DC seemed more normal than what SD is describing now. I remember SS holding us back as Mnuchin jumped from a black UV into the front door of Trump tower as we walked by. Protesters of various flavors milled about with homemade cardboard signs and T -shirts, and the rest of the foot traffic seemed to be those going about their usual business or tourists just trying to find their way. What has happened there?
LikeLike