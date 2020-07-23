President Trump Confronts a Decepticon, Liz Cheney…

Perhaps a tweet by President Trump earlier today is not about internal internecine party squabbles; perhaps this is a recognition the Decepticons are going to join with Democrats to mount a full frontal uniparty assault:
Liz Cheney is the Mitt Romney of Nikki Haleys’… Ms. Cheney was hand selected by Paul Ryan to retain the GOPe torch as he walked backward toward the exits. The UniParty is in a state of crisis…. Obviously President Trump is the greatest threat, outsiders always are; within that dynamic, masks eventually drop.
DC is being diminished slowly, but it’s visible, by the strength of President Trump’s agenda. A painstakingly focused and challenging effort to restore common sense and Main Street. That’s the essence of MAGA and DC hates that.
She needs to resign!
Nobody messes with the Lion!
What are his pronouns?
cat-nine? ca-line? meow-mix
He is a great Presidential Leader, emphasis on Leader.
Explain how she and her extended family have personally profited from these wars. They enriched themselves by recklessly spilling the blood of fellow Americans. The public will turn on her quickly and with a fierce vengeance.
“Liz Cheney is the Mitt Romney of Nikki Haleys’… ” That is the greatest! LOL.
Her last name is Cheney so this is to be expected……..
When it comes to the GOPe, at some point how easily a few decepticons in the Senate could decide to leave the Republican party to become, ahem, Independents that caucus with Democrats, believing they can better maintain uni-party control.
Spit.
9/11 has NOT yet been addressed.
