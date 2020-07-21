Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the best ever, held a press briefing from the Brady room. [Video below, transcript will follow]
Al Jazeera White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett is back pushing the Russia interference narrative; the media suites appear to be positioning ahead of Durham. Goal = justification retention.
The Russia probe was never justified!!
If Trump wore a mask, democrats would be forced to remove their masks due to their ideological training. LOL!
I’d love to see that and the stream of justification!
That’s not Paula Reid. It’s Kimberly Halkett.
They need to be held to the standards they seek to put on everyone else, especially as they criticize the president’s often less than flowery exchanges with them.
Using such a term — lying — in such a statement goes toward slander, no? And using the other term goes towards marginalization and offensive, hateful labeling with what many consider a gender-specific slur — and this in a professional context, no?
And this came from someone officially sanctioned to asked question by an organization (WH Pres Corps) that styles themselves as having certain rights (which include conduct) to the point of going to court over Acosta etc, no?
This is not one to look over. This is one that calls for action — according to their own standards. And not mealy-mouthed “oops, mistakes were made, we good?” action, but “Gloria Allred’s right around the corner so you better step down” type action if they’re going to be consistent, no? Do it for civility, no?
Great Matrix art, thanks!
“the best ever”
Yes, she is quite adept at refuting the machinations of the pressitutes that infest that room, or the Rose Garden gatherings. With a standing exception of anyone that One America News Network has present.
absolutely correct right there!
Its being reported Halkett called Kayleigh A lying Bitch. “When Debate is lost Slander becomes the tool of the loser”
Ha ha! Kayleigh is pushing all the right buttons. 👍
It is true. You can hear it on video. I heard it live. Hope she is banned.
They won’t ban her for that.
They will PRAISE her for that.
They will talk about her “courage”.
That’s the modern “media”.
With rare exceptions (SUNDANCE!), journalism has devolved to saying and doing whatever democrats want because the “journalists” are democrats with an ideology and narrative to uphold……no matter what.
Give her a 2-week TIMEOUT.
Yeah, I heard that too. Getting salty in there.
I wonder what it takes to get kicked out of the press pool.
Apparently being brainless can get one INTO the press pool, that at least is obvious. (Having absolutely no class is also a requirement, it seems.)
You mean the CESSPOOL.
Being from OAN and telling the truth or being invited by someone from the White House…….or both. Ask Chanel Rion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I couldn’t make it out. Its possible but it’s also possible it was something else
Name calling is taught by democrat’s because they lack the ammo (brains) for logical argument. Name calling is childish but the best they have. Childish behavior is always fallback plan B.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love the mic drop! Lady has class.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think it’s more of a “takes that mic and beats ’em over the head with it!” 😉
She is the best!
“Paula Reid from CBS is back pushing the Russia interference narrative; the media suites appear to be positioning ahead of Durham. Goal = justification retention.”
Just ridiculous. These are supposed to journalists. Journalists don’t have narratives.
25 years ago, I would have believed that most of the main stream media could degenerate to mere propaganda pushers, but here we are.
How can these people look at themselves in the mirror in the morning?
Vampires can’t bear to look in a mirror.
Well, they can -look- in the mirror, but vampires will see no reflection.
Must be a real bitch putting on makeup.
25 years ago, I NEVER would have believed …
“From forty years’ experience of the wretched guess-work of the newspapers of what is not done in open daylight, and of their falsehood even as to that, I rarely think them worth reading, and almost never worth notice.”
–Thomas Jefferson to James Monroe, 1816. ME 14:430
Thirty-five years ago, all the networks were biased and it was paiful to watch them, but I could make it through a broadcast. Now, I cannot tolerate two minutes on MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, etc. We are certainly more polarized now, even though the networks covered for commies back then.
Kayleigh for the WIN
I love this woman. That it all.
Ric Grenell went after the AlJazeera reporter on twitter. She clapped back but he shut her down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Research? RESEARCH?! What’s that?
Kick Al-Jazeera out of the press briefing. No time for those insufferable cucks. They need to pay for that.
“The press is impotent when it abandons itself to falsehood.” –Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Seymour, 1807.
Remember “Luarel or Yanny?”
I heard lying B first but now hear “engage.” Pretty sure she thinks it, just not 100% that she said it. 😉
Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli: The New York Times is Deliberately Encouraging Violence Against Tucker Carlson’s Family
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/acting-deputy-secretary-ken-cuccinelli-the-new-york-times-is-deliberately-encouraging-violence-against-tucker-carlsons-family/
Well, don’t you do that law enforcement thingy? Or know someone who does?
those pictures are so good xD
“You hear that Mr. Anderson?… That is the sound of inevitability… It is the sound of your death… Goodbye, Mr. Anderson…”
“My name… is Neo.”
