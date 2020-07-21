Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – Video

Posted on July 21, 2020 by

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the best ever, held a press briefing from the Brady room.  [Video below, transcript will follow]

.

Al Jazeera White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett is back pushing the Russia interference narrative; the media suites appear to be positioning ahead of Durham. Goal = justification retention.

48 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – Video

  1. DJ Snyder says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    The Russia probe was never justified!!

  2. MTB says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    That’s not Paula Reid. It’s Kimberly Halkett.

    • TMonroe says:
      July 21, 2020 at 2:14 pm

      They need to be held to the standards they seek to put on everyone else, especially as they criticize the president’s often less than flowery exchanges with them.

      Using such a term — lying — in such a statement goes toward slander, no? And using the other term goes towards marginalization and offensive, hateful labeling with what many consider a gender-specific slur — and this in a professional context, no?

      And this came from someone officially sanctioned to asked question by an organization (WH Pres Corps) that styles themselves as having certain rights (which include conduct) to the point of going to court over Acosta etc, no?

      This is not one to look over. This is one that calls for action — according to their own standards. And not mealy-mouthed “oops, mistakes were made, we good?” action, but “Gloria Allred’s right around the corner so you better step down” type action if they’re going to be consistent, no? Do it for civility, no?

  3. frances says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Great Matrix art, thanks!

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    “the best ever”

    Yes, she is quite adept at refuting the machinations of the pressitutes that infest that room, or the Rose Garden gatherings. With a standing exception of anyone that One America News Network has present.

  5. trancje says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Its being reported Halkett called Kayleigh A lying Bitch. “When Debate is lost Slander becomes the tool of the loser”

  6. Retired USMC says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Love the mic drop! Lady has class.

  7. oldfiredude says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    She is the best!

  8. Joemama says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    “Paula Reid from CBS is back pushing the Russia interference narrative; the media suites appear to be positioning ahead of Durham. Goal = justification retention.”

    Just ridiculous. These are supposed to journalists. Journalists don’t have narratives.

    25 years ago, I would have believed that most of the main stream media could degenerate to mere propaganda pushers, but here we are.

    How can these people look at themselves in the mirror in the morning?

    • booger71 says:
      July 21, 2020 at 2:13 pm

      Vampires can’t bear to look in a mirror.

    • Joemama says:
      July 21, 2020 at 2:16 pm

      25 years ago, I NEVER would have believed …

      • TJ says:
        July 21, 2020 at 2:29 pm

        “From forty years’ experience of the wretched guess-work of the newspapers of what is not done in open daylight, and of their falsehood even as to that, I rarely think them worth reading, and almost never worth notice.”
        –Thomas Jefferson to James Monroe, 1816. ME 14:430

    • gensensibility says:
      July 21, 2020 at 2:34 pm

      Thirty-five years ago, all the networks were biased and it was paiful to watch them, but I could make it through a broadcast. Now, I cannot tolerate two minutes on MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, etc. We are certainly more polarized now, even though the networks covered for commies back then.

  9. waicool says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Kayleigh for the WIN

  10. John McStain says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    I love this woman. That it all.

  11. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Ric Grenell went after the AlJazeera reporter on twitter. She clapped back but he shut her down.

  12. dennistherealmenace says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Kick Al-Jazeera out of the press briefing. No time for those insufferable cucks. They need to pay for that.

  13. TJ says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    “The press is impotent when it abandons itself to falsehood.” –Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Seymour, 1807.

    • frontandbacktheblue says:
      July 21, 2020 at 2:40 pm

      Remember “Luarel or Yanny?”
      I heard lying B first but now hear “engage.” Pretty sure she thinks it, just not 100% that she said it. 😉

  15. zeteinhelkein says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Test

  16. frontandbacktheblue says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    😬

  17. Mark W says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli: The New York Times is Deliberately Encouraging Violence Against Tucker Carlson’s Family
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/acting-deputy-secretary-ken-cuccinelli-the-new-york-times-is-deliberately-encouraging-violence-against-tucker-carlsons-family/

  18. Daniel says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    those pictures are so good xD

  19. stripmallgrackle says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    “You hear that Mr. Anderson?… That is the sound of inevitability… It is the sound of your death… Goodbye, Mr. Anderson…”

    “My name… is Neo.”

  20. robert williams says:
    July 21, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Woof-Woof test USA-OK

