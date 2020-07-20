Fed-X Assassin Dead – AG Bill Barr Releases Statement…

The man who dressed as a Fed-X driver and attempted to assassinate Federal Judge Esther Salas has been found dead of an apparent ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound.

New Jersey […] The suspect was a white man who wore a face covering and a FedEx uniform, law enforcement sources told ABC News, and he used an ordinary car to make a getaway.

[…] The suspect was later found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near Liberty, New York, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. A municipal employee discovered the body in a car. The deceased suspect was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015, sources said. A FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas was discovered in the car, sources said. “As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” said Mayor Womack, who is personal friends with the judge and her husband. (read more)

Statement from U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr:

