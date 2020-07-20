Fed-X Assassin Dead – AG Bill Barr Releases Statement…

The man who dressed as a Fed-X driver and attempted to assassinate Federal Judge Esther Salas has been found dead of an apparent ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound.
New Jersey […] The suspect was a white man who wore a face covering and a FedEx uniform, law enforcement sources told ABC News, and he used an ordinary car to make a getaway.
[…] The suspect was later found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near Liberty, New York, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. A municipal employee discovered the body in a car.
The deceased suspect was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015, sources said. A FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas was discovered in the car, sources said.
“As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” said Mayor Womack, who is personal friends with the judge and her husband. (read more)
Statement from U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr:
The FIB is either too busy kneeling or taking sensitivity courses to be bothered. Get the US Marshalls to investigate. Something is fishy about this event.
They’re claiming the shooter was that anti-feminist lawyer who was suing over the male-only draft apparently?
Hmm, maybe I should go make some pancakes.
I find it curious they identified the shooter as a “white man”.
I know if it had been a brown or black fellow, we would have never heard such racist language to describe him or her.
There is some stink on this shooting.
agreed
Something smells fishy
I hear John Brennan smells like a fish. C_A wet op? What if the target was selected to put the public off the trail (“it’s an Obama judge”) but the message of intimidation was for Trump appointed judges set to receive incoming indictments?
Apologies if this idea has been put forward already.
This certainly sounds odd. Though too many attorneys these days seem to have gone off the deep end for the totalitarian statists and one world order types, it doesn’t seem like this ties to any of that.
Pretty extreme move, to what end? Kills her son and shoots her husband, then drives off to off himself? If that is the correct last time the two paths crossed, that is along time to hold a grudge, and over a case?
We never know what can lurk in the depths of the heart, but this is a very odd and sad event which I doubt we will get many answers to the questions this raises.
Like somebody already said: Hugely Fishy to the max!
If he was “anti-feminist,” why’d he kill the men?
Doesn’t make sense. He could have delivered the fake package to the husband and tried again later.
This is what you get when the Justce System condones lawlessness at its core. Leads to lawyers thinking they can commit crimes and get away with it. If this was not the case this lawyer would not have attempted this crime.
The shooter was “identified” as Roy Den Hollander and the more you read about this, the fishier it gets!
He has a hefty Youtube presence, not only his own channel but also numerous appearances on the channels of others.
This clown seems to have had some bad dealings with some Russian Prostitutes
http://www.roydenhollander.com/main/articles.htm
Being anti feminist, I am sure the media clowns will do their level best to try to claim he was a supporter of President Trump…but our President is the furthest thing from an anti-feminist.
Seems like an obsessive by the look of those postings, like as not he’d lost his grip on reality.
NY Daily News says he had cancer. https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-roy-den-hollander-20200720-lzpt76kihnby3bmvzyq7lhvpsy-story.html
So basically he’s like Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby all rolled up together. Like shampoo AND conditioner in one bottle.
Selsun Blew (his brains out)
The distance between North Brunswick and Rockland County, NY is over an hour drive. If they took non-toll roads even longer.
I’m suspicious of this.
Get your false flags here! False flags for sale! Have we got an MKUltra special for you!
FeDex will soon be pledging a $billion to support soros-funded antifs rioters, to attone for the rayciss designs of its uniforms.
IIRC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau headed by leftists, used to fine companies millions and billions of $, then just give the money to their leftist and domestic terrorist organizations, without any other government control. Heaven forbid any fines should go into the treasury !!
PDJT removed the ‘head’ of the CFPB, and survived the dem legal assault. THe CFPB is not yet under control, but not as rotten. If the CFPB wanted to help consumers hard hit by no-jobs from government shutdown, they would penalize any credit card interest rate over 3% above the federal funds rate (near zero…) snd press for criminal usery laws. There is no reason the government should give money to banks at 0% interest, so banks can charge 25% interest. Shameful government behavior.
Instead of stopping the payroll tax, those most hurt by the government taking of their jobs would be better helped bu massive creditcard interest removal.
Now the dems/terrorists need to replace the funding to keep their ‘people’ employed and rioting. So they sell ‘protection’ to companies. Like Jessie Jackson and al sharpton have done so well, instead of fighting to get inner city children good schooling.
This is a bit off topic but I would like to see some limits put on credit card companies. 30% interest used to be called usury and was a crime. Yes, lets reinstate this.
Roy Den Hollander shooter
has terminal cancer.
Strange.
I’m pretty sure I read that he died of COVID-19, with a comorbidity of lead poisoning.
The judge is rather attractive for a woman of her age. Maybe it is a romantic triangle type murder? After all, she is an Obama appointee. Everyone should remember Amanda S Marshall who was Obama’s appointee to be the US Attorney for the State of Oregon. She got herself arrested for stalking her boyfriend. Got reprimanded by the Oregon Bar Association for committing perjury. She falsly invoked the Bill Clinton defense that it really wasn’t adultery because she was just performing oral sex on him. Google it.
Thats all nice and neat huh?
Just say’n… 😉
Wellllllll, that was quick!
Rivals Ok City quickness!
The comments here prove what I think we all knew would be a terrible consequence of ‘The Big Ugly’ coming to light, and the fact that “We KNOW”:
As Representative Nunes aptly stated, “ an entire generation of Republicans (conservatives) will never trust the FBI”. I’ll add the same sentiment applies to the DOJ and the entire Judiciary.
And finally, that distrust is deserved and is quite logical for any one with a working brain. And this is a huge impediment for the USA to continue to function with legitimacy.
Nunes is correct in his estimation that the only remedy is for ALL the police/FBI goons, seditionists and corrupt judges go to jail (or be executed as appropriate) and very publicly.
Ready,
a perceptive observation of the consequences of untrustworthy, corrupt DOJ/JUDICIAL system, which would not be responses to this tragedy if the DOJ/Judicial system were each honest and well respected.
let me guess…. two bullets to the back of the head?
You beat me to it.
The second bullet was an insurance policy.
I’ve been mad as hell at people before, never occurred to me to use violence against them( I am not a Democrat, that why).
Right now I am mad at 99.9% of the DC terrorists. I have no desire to physically attack any of them.
For somebody who had no previous tendency of violence to snap like this guy did, in a premeditated way, It’s really weird.
But if he is a Democrat it makes sense, if you watched how they behave when they are mad, murder fits. They are mentally unstable.
Most lawyers are Democrats and donate to Democrat politicians.
All lawyers are members of a ” union” which charges ” dues” and controls a lawyers ” license” ( like an electrician union ) .
The difference is the lawyers union is referred to as a ” BAR” . What an odd ( foreign) term. Hhmm! Odd !
Any guesses what a. BAR is.
2 chocolate chip cookies if you guess correctly.
Barristers Are Rejects
British Accreditation Registry.
Weird. I thought that the US broke away from Britain.
Ball-less Association of Rawyers
That’s what gets me. He didn’t appear to be stupid. It makes no sense to me. There are cameras everywhere. A local guy swiped a BLM sign and got caught from a grainy video off a neighbors security camera.
Anyone on the right knows that something like this doesn’t help our case, it hurts it. James Hodgkinson can go rogue and shoot up Scalise and others and it doesn’t cause a ripple. But someone who is Conservative killing someone like this and it will be used extensively especially before the election.
It makes no sense and most Conservatives are logical and someone with his education thinks long term.
Oops. They did it again.
I think it has a lot to do with Deutsche Bank. Martin Armstrong has discussed the problems of DB for years. Here’s 2 articles that show DB scope. Google also. Many articles re: DB’s many fines. this might be another Vegas coverup.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/europes-current-economy/deutsche-bank-the-meltdown-crisis/
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/banking-crisis/liquidity-crisis-the-pending-european-banking-crisis/
Conspiracy Theory Alert! What if they husband and son are in protective custody? The judge just got assigned the Epstein case. Now she can judge without fear for her family.
It has absolutely nothing to do with Epstein and his trips. The lawsuit is against a German Bank that handled Epstein’s finances.
and how many trips on the Lolita Express the Bank Owners took with Hillary and Bill !
Actually, the finances would indicate where and how he was getting paid. Mossad getting nervous?
I lump anything related to the Epstein pedo ring – including finances-as Epstein “case”.
As good as any other theories I have heard …but the Obama Appointee thingie doesn’t work…They are all protected !
Not so much protected as blackmailed for some. Looking at you Judge Sullivan and Roberts. So maybe she’s been given a deal to work the case, have her family protected and amnesty for whatever she’s had held over her.
First rule of assassination: Kill the assassin. Must be a COVID-related gunshot wound.
We’ve learned a great deal about pattern recognition in the last few years. The sheer concentration of psyops, false flags and hits – one after another in this time – has made this particular event a standout. All of the many hypotheses I’ve seen here have a singular unity to them – they each absolutely reject the narrative being pushed by the media and the PTB. This gives me hope. (It is also nice not to feel all alone.)
Cheers.
And the steele dossier was real too
This stinks to high heaven
My condolences
This one actually gives me a headache. Between the supposed Epstein tie in and all the poor writing in 4 different articles I have read I will just wait on this one.
Another Murder Most Foul .
We need Sherlock!
Sounds like the attorney was just a body to blame. Dead hours before the shooting.
Sorry, we smelly Wal-Mart types just don’t buy this steaming pile of dookie.
GMTA. I think we were posting at the same time.
I’m thinking the “Fedex” driver was dead where he was found before he ever shot anybody.
Did it dawned on the Attorney General that if you allow lawlessness in on area of civil society ……………. that it promotes lawlessness in other areas civil society. Just wondering.
So the whole Epstein thing is mere coincidence then?
I guess federal judges are shot at their houses all the time; nothing suspicious about the timing here at all.
Hmmmm.
I think all of us here at CTH have Cheshire Cat on a proverbial short leash. We’re watching you Mr Bagpipes…
Anyone recognize this person? They may have delivered a package to Judge Salas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are theories that hubby was the target/or an second target.
“Dead men tell no Tales…. about Criminal Pervert Pedophile Democrat Politicians” !
Just like #SethRich, the “assassin” didn’t kill himself. Both were assassinated. I would surmise Crowdstrike was involved in both – including Epstein.
Just like #SethRich, the “assassin” didn’t kill himself. Both were assassinated. I would surmise Crowdstrike was involved in both – including Epstein.
This was just a feint in the upcoming ballgame.
How do I get a password for locked content?
Check the pancakes
I can smell the fish from 1250 miles away.
Barrs comment on the incident reminds me of his involvement in the Epstein debacle. pffft!
