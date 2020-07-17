Angels On Our Shoulders….

This update is going to be a little raw, perhaps written more for me than you. First, to those who are offering support – THANK YOU. I remain outside the wire, and way out of my comfort zone… but that’s ok.

In the background there was one setback, the print company ran into a problem with the binding for the briefing material (72 hr delay); apparently it’s a little overwhelming. [Not a bad thing really]

However, that is a minor setback compared to the angel who appeared at the most opportune moment. The biggest hurdle is nearly overcome, and as one person described: “holy sh!t the murderers row” is assembled.

The oral briefs paid dividends. Now there’s an army forming, dispatches received, everything locked in place, one serious angel to thank. Factually, “it’s not only what’s in the documents, it’s also what’s on the documents that matters, & no-one ever noticed until now.”.. ~JW



The next week is critical. CTH into the belly of the beast. Again, an apology for spending less time on daily news events, research and writing, and more time on the critical cusp of activity previously discussed. That’s why the daily content of the site is less.

THE alliance of allies is a priority; that means a personal investment. Each person briefed recognizes this is much bigger than previously thought. Stunningly so. One by one, people see the importance. It’s an amazing story in totality.

I’m less worried about Barr-Durham failing now. Hoping for their success, and recent background indicators support ‘cautious optimism’; but preparing just in case.

I let down someone important to me but not the goal; which reminded me just how much our founders put at risk when they faced far more serious challenges than my simple effort. Regardless, it is a crushing gut-punch to see yourself drive with such intensity that you generate collateral damage accidentally. Lesson: it is much harder to forgive your own trespasses against others, than it is to forgive those who trespass against you.

Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference; remarkably so. This journey is actually bringing me closer to my own faith which was quite unexpected. Truthfully, nakedly, I’m also scared as hell; this is so far out of my comfort zone – that’s likely the reason for my renewed reliance.

All of that said, things are falling into place. The balance has shifted a little, and now not only are doors opening, but our own door is being knocked upon. That result can only be described as guided. Ergo, I’m seriously humbled. Humbled and more optimistic.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

~ Sundance

Remember – Do not worry yourself with dark imaginings. Turn your fear into resolve; turn that resolve into action. I am not going to be discouraged… check that…. I purposefully choose not to be discouraged. Each of us has the ability to control our thoughts.

Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, and remember it’s the only one we have.

We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of.

We are Americans….

Stop giving the opposition power by positioning your outlook that Barr and Durham will do nothing…. Just stop. We must demand action. We are worth it. Do not give them an inch of room for obfuscation. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.

Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…

If they feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.

They can do that.

And when they are done doing that they’ll still be in the same place.

But I swear to you: I am more confident than ever.

The goal is in sight.. a blinding light… and it cannot be avoided. Recent events have only confirmed this to be true. We are on the right side of history.

We are all being guided. It is rather remarkable.

I saw this tweet from Lee Smith and it is very true:

No, push forward. Their line is weak. Their argument is what—protecting American jobs from Chinese Communist Party is … racist? And they use a confused kid like Colin Kaepernick to rationalize undermining all Americans? Push on them, they’re weak. They’re all profit, no soul. https://t.co/Hm9vuOZeUN — Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) July 16, 2020

When I read that message from Lee, it really resonated. We must go on offense armed with the truth, and not stand around defending against lies.

Weaponized truth is righteous.