Angels On Our Shoulders….

This update is going to be a little raw, perhaps written more for me than you. First, to those who are offering support – THANK YOU. I remain outside the wire, and way out of my comfort zone… but that’s ok.
In the background there was one setback, the print company ran into a problem with the binding for the briefing material (72 hr delay); apparently it’s a little overwhelming. [Not a bad thing really]
However, that is a minor setback compared to the angel who appeared at the most opportune moment. The biggest hurdle is nearly overcome, and as one person described: “holy sh!t the murderers row” is assembled.
The oral briefs paid dividends. Now there’s an army forming, dispatches received, everything locked in place, one serious angel to thank. Factually, “it’s not only what’s in the documents, it’s also what’s on the documents that matters, & no-one ever noticed until now.”.. ~JW
The next week is critical. CTH into the belly of the beast. Again, an apology for spending less time on daily news events, research and writing, and more time on the critical cusp of activity previously discussed. That’s why the daily content of the site is less.
THE alliance of allies is a priority; that means a personal investment. Each person briefed recognizes this is much bigger than previously thought. Stunningly so. One by one, people see the importance. It’s an amazing story in totality.
I’m less worried about Barr-Durham failing now. Hoping for their success, and recent background indicators support ‘cautious optimism’; but preparing just in case.
I let down someone important to me but not the goal; which reminded me just how much our founders put at risk when they faced far more serious challenges than my simple effort. Regardless, it is a crushing gut-punch to see yourself drive with such intensity that you generate collateral damage accidentally. Lesson: it is much harder to forgive your own trespasses against others, than it is to forgive those who trespass against you.
Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference; remarkably so. This journey is actually bringing me closer to my own faith which was quite unexpected. Truthfully, nakedly, I’m also scared as hell; this is so far out of my comfort zone – that’s likely the reason for my renewed reliance.
All of that said, things are falling into place. The balance has shifted a little, and now not only are doors opening, but our own door is being knocked upon. That result can only be described as guided. Ergo, I’m seriously humbled. Humbled and more optimistic.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Joshua 1:9
~ Sundance
Remember – Do not worry yourself with dark imaginings. Turn your fear into resolve; turn that resolve into action. I am not going to be discouraged… check that…. I purposefully choose not to be discouraged. Each of us has the ability to control our thoughts.
Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, and remember it’s the only one we have.
We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of.
We are Americans….
Stop giving the opposition power by positioning your outlook that Barr and Durham will do nothing…. Just stop. We must demand action. We are worth it. Do not give them an inch of room for obfuscation. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.
Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…
If they feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.
They can do that.
And when they are done doing that they’ll still be in the same place.
But I swear to you: I am more confident than ever.
The goal is in sight.. a blinding light… and it cannot be avoided. Recent events have only confirmed this to be true. We are on the right side of history.
We are all being guided. It is rather remarkable.
I saw this tweet from Lee Smith and it is very true:
When I read that message from Lee, it really resonated. We must go on offense armed with the truth, and not stand around defending against lies.
Weaponized truth is righteous.
May God bless you and keep you. May you have gain and be be protected from evil. In the name and Holy Spirit of Jesus Christ.
I’m praying for you and I STAND with you! I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees! Your content is new to me. I’m grateful to have found it. I pray to the Lord, to guide your path, give you strength, protect you and defend you as you go forward! I pray He will give you wisdom and reinforce your courage! In the name of Jesus Christ, I pray! Amen
Trump is the master of misdirection. While the world fret about the covid virus, he is cooking a big pot whoop ass, and getting ready to serve it. Listen for the dinner bell.
Ephesians 6
10 Finally, be strong in the Lord(A) and in his mighty power.(B) 11 Put on the full armor of God,(C) so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood,(D) but against the rulers, against the authorities,(E) against the powers(F) of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.(G) 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God,(H) so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist,(I) with the breastplate of righteousness in place,(J) 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.(K) 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith,(L) with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.(M) 17 Take the helmet of salvation(N) and the sword of the Spirit,(O) which is the word of God.(P)
Matthew 10:16 and 10:26
“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”
“Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.”
I am here, accounted, in body and spirit.
Trust no one. —Suspicious Cat
“Nullius in verba” – (on the word of nobody) – The Royal Society motto
These days seems to include Royal Societies as well
Congratulations ! So proud to be an American and even more proud to be a member of the Rebel Alliance. Wolverines!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Godspeed Sundance. May your, our, mission succeed to greater expectations than we have yet imagined.
You don’t need to apologize to us.
We understand and we’ve got your back.
And that Lee Smith tweet is spot on.
I agree. No need to apologize to US! If anything, we should apologize to YOU. It is time for us to follow your lead and step out of OUR comfort zone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance for all you do. I commend you for being out of your comfort zone because it’s really uncomfortable! You are doing the Lord’s work and we’re praying hard for your safety and success. Hang tough, we have your six.
Much love and respect to you.
Praying for you and your mission. We are here, whatever you need. “For the Lord did not give us the spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind.” 2 Tim 1:7
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I let down someone important to me but not the goal; which reminded me just how much our founders put at risk when they faced far more serious challenges than my simple effort. ”
Sundance I share this emotion, pray for you and will follow you where you need. I fight local corruption but it pales in comparison to what you do. I watched someone I love dearly, humiliated, handcuffed and arrested by city police as a warning to me. Although the charges were quickly dropped by a wise judge who saw through it all, it hurts me to this day. I was angry with myself and questioned if it was worth it. We found some new friends in that, and finally did stop them, saving the homes of hundreds of people who will never know what we did. We both look back now knowing we did what we had to. God was with us and I am humbled.
Never ever look back!
Godspeed and may God continue to bless you.
You inspire me Sundance. God less you and God bless America.
Bless!!
We have been fervently praying for God to help us save our country, reveal the insane evil cabal of zealots who are trying to destroy it, reveal the complete corruption, delusion, and lies from the brainwashed and bribed press, reveal the completely irrational and totalitarian nature of the agenda of the Academic and Professional Left. And so, among other things, God is using you as part of the answer to those prayers. We are so grateful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your encouraging words are appreciated, Sundance, Godspeed.
The Lord is with you Sundance. And He has assigned some ‘special angels’ to accompany you on your God directed destiny. There are countless believers who are lifting you up to the throne room of grace. Fear not. The Lord is with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you. Cast all your cares upon Him, for He careth for you. Godspeed our beloved Sundance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe that your work on behalf of our country is in
is truly inspired and guided by our Heavenly
Father. Praying for your safety and continued
success with those on whom you depend, and in
whom you trust. Thank you for your courage.
I don’t know about the rest of us Treepers, but it appears to me our Sundance is intimating Christmas might be coming a little early this year.
God bless all of your works, fearless leader.
We can’t wait to see what will be unveiled.
We pray fervently for you, and that the AG and his CT appointee have the backs of the republic and its patriot citizens, and will cast the enemy into an eternal tar pit.
Translation: our General is taxed, and trying to thread the needle with available resources.
Type 1 Force Multiplier: if you have 6M soldiers, engage them in recruiting 120M additional soldiers before engaging in battle.
Except, “General Sundance” is already fully engaged, single handedly in battle.
So, combine #1 with #2. Check your sofa and car seats for any loose change, and suppliment our general as best you can. Of any excess is to be had, know it will be used for billboards or videos to support our cause.
“We cant afford to lose this man, he fights.”
Give our team of Sundances the resources they need to fight the battle that we individually are incapable of bringing. The alternative is horrific.
“We sleep soundly in our beds, because rough men stand ready in the night to do violence on those who would harm us” – Orwell
SD, have you considered this in your own personal situation? No, simply never sleeping is not adequate precaution.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We sleep soundly in our beds, because rough men stand ready in the night to do violence on those who would harm us” – Orwell
SD, have you considered this in your own personal situation? No, simply never sleeping is not adequate precaution.
Sundance, you are on a righteous mission vital to our republic. Remember to clearly call out for what you need. We are ready.
This may sound mystical to some, but it is true. God knows what Sundance needs (and will need) before he does. But if the Spirit of God indwells you, then He who knows Sundance’s needs is in direct communication with you. Right?
Start your day with a simple commitment: “God, if you can use me, if you can use my prayers, alert me and inform what I am to pray.”
Trust that tap on your shoulder, when something or someone comes to mind, pray accordingly. Start praying, then let the “what for” come to mind as you pray. If you allow God to use you, He will. He knows how to let you know what He wants. If He has to set a bush on fire to catch your attention, He will.
We operate behind enemy lines. According to Jesus and Paul, Satan is the rebel ruler of this world. Think of prayer as a process similar to the old laser guided bomb technology. God has the power, the munitions, to carry out the mission, but He needs (either by covenant, or by divine reason) someone on the ground to “paint the target.” Think of your prayers as pointing the laser and painting the target so that heaven’s resources can be delivered on time and in place. God’s AWACS will let you know what to pray for, and when to pray, if you will simply be willing to follow that unbidden urge when it comes.
I’ve been a Christian since 1971. I’m not writing things I’ve read in any book. This encouragement comes from decades of experiences, not anything I sought or anticipated.
If you want to be a part of what is happening through Sundance right now… if you want to push back against the evil, expose the corruption, foil the conspiracies and unmask the conspirators… if you want to preserve freedom for your children and grandchildren… make that simple committment to God right now: “God, if today you give me the urge, the leading, the desire to pray for something, I will stop what I’m doing and obey, no matter how silly or self-conscious it makes me feel at first to follow whims of thought while hoping–‘faithing’–that it is You and not my own mind’s musings.”
Philippians 2:13 “for it is God who is at work in you, both to will and to do His good pleasure.”
I Thessalonians 5:24 “Faithful is He who calls you, who will also do it.”
Wow….
The sleepers have awakened.
We are here to serve the Lord of Light.
God Wins!
God Speed, Sundance
WRWY
I believe that your work on behalf of our country
is truly inspired and guided by our Heavenly
Father. Praying for your safety and continued
success with those on whom you depend, and in
whom you trust. Thank you for your courage.
Sundance,
Awaiting orders, sir! Proudly looking to the call to arms and adding my heart, mind and soul to the battle!
The American Revolution continues, after a brief hiatus, to fight for liberty and prosperity for ALL who work for it! The rebellion will continue until the neo-Marxist religious cult is excised from our schools, smashed, obliterated and relegated to the ash heap of history where it should have been placed thirty years ago! The crime and corruption of our feckless leaders must be exposed for even the slowest students to grasp and never allowed to infect our body politic again!
Hear, hear. Concur, and well said. We fight, hard.
May your courage and determination never fail you.
Best wishes from across the pond.
While most of us dont have access to any evidence that Epstein did kill himself, I take solace to the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell did not arrest and locked herself in jail either. I am pinning my hope on people like Sundance. Her words are powerful and invigorating! Thank you!
Sundance- like our great President Trump, I have often thought that you too were sent to us at this time via Divine Intervention. Not only have you been our scout and scribe, but a warrior as well who proves every day that the pen is indeed mightier than the sword.
We can never thank you enough for the work you do, especially during these trying times.
You have given us some hints as to who you will be meeting with, serious people all of them, hopefully they are already familiar with your amazing work and receptive to your analysis. I can’t imagine anyone who wouldn’t be.
Someday I hope that you can write at least a few essays about your monumental road trip- I’m sure it’s a story for the ages. We are in our home territories, fighting the good fight against the Covid insanity which is getting worse by the day. For many of us in the slave state Gulags, the mask wars are going full bore as you know from your travels.
Please know that you have a loyal army of proud Treepers who love you, who pray for you, and who consider you to be like family. There is nothing we wouldn’t do for you, just ask.
One other thing, coming from someone who knows a bit about self destruction, redemption, forgiveness and God’s infinite Love-please don’t be so hard on yourself. Ever. We all make mistakes and this is no time to dwell on them or second guess yourself. As you always tell us, we have to keep going, this is a time for action, not regret.
Thank you again for all that you are doing, for your work and for your courage. There is no one else who could do what you have accomplished.
I read that there was a reluctance to not influence the fall elections as any indictments would be perceived as political. BS! If you were buying a car and the transmission was rot due to neglect, would you want that information before you made a purchase and if you found out afterwards, you certainly wouldn’t be ok with it? The people need all this information to judge whether those who tried to seize power through corrupt means should have any access to govern the rest of us. There are many forces working hard to suppress the information the people need and I’m hopeful that we can find more than just one or two ways to circumvent their nefarious suppression. For me, I have explained to everyone I talk to what a corrupt band of thugs we had under 44, but we need more voices.
On thing I’m curious about with regards to this printing. Not sure the strategy, but by the sounds of it, we are talking about a large product of many, possibly upwards of 500-1000 pages? Will there be a pdf available shortly after? If so, would be nice if it were 1 big pdf of the whole enchilada and maybe 1 per chapter for those who would share a “taste” with others by sending something more digestible as a single chapter or “summary” since something enormous to read likely will get filed by many under tl/dr.
Eagerly awaiting your orders…
Sundance, your words gladen my heart!!!!
GOD be with you
Our team is outside the wire.
$ where my mouth is. I just sent another $50 to help cover printing costs.
Gonna have to scrimp a bit to cover that, but #WAR is requires some sacrifice.
You wont want the alternative. (Even if you are a really good shot, ammo is expensive!)
#1: Expand ourvarmy ASAP!!!
#2: Reinforce our Sundance Team!
Godspeed Sundance. Today is my birthday and you have overwhelmed my heart, and have me actually crying. God bless.
Shamus, it is my son Lachlan’s 14th birthday too! 7/17 is a terrific day for good news — May your day be filled with much joy and lots of love.
Be the fire!
I have not had the chance of late to check on CTH site. I cannot check this site and others I frequent any longer, during my breaks at my work. So, I am just today checking in. I don’t know what Sundance’s project is. What is going on? I would be glad to contribute, but I would like to be educated as to his mission. Can anyone help me understand what is going on?
You only missed the start of the second civil war. Albeit a bit more civilized than the last.
The outcome remains to be seen.
Sundance, praying for you and your loved ones.
Isaiah 41:10.
10 Do not fear, for I am with you; Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, surely I will help you, Surely I will uphold you with My righteous right.
Great ending.
Attack with the truth.
No more need be said.
Although Sundance will not directly ask us the only thing I’d add as a humble Treeper would be to please DONATE to this site if you are able. Sundance and his warriors need additional help now and the fight is in realtime. There is a yellow donate button on the top right hand of this site. I am sure any amount, large or small would provide extra ammunition in Sundances (and our) quest for truth. This is no longer just a battle it is full-on war. God bless all involved the fight and God bless our leaders. Keep on keepin on – I can see the end of the tunnel 🙏
On the Rebel Alliance Ground Report yesterday.
‘You are helping with advanced recon for an ongoing travel itinerary.’
Stay near the water. Seems if safe travel and shelter is needed, it can be found near the water (marinas). Trump supporters with boats aren’t that shy. 😁
Take care.
Thank you Sundance,
I have your back, whenever you need it. I’ve taken up the fight and have been educating folks and spreading the word. There is a tremendous base of people waking up. Even here in Maryland.
“Each of us had the ability to control our thoughts.”
I decided 2 months ago that I had seen enough and had enough, no more apathy, just action. Once you decide to flip the switch and be an active force rather than a reactive force things start to change. And quite frankly it feels good to be on the action side of the pendulum speak out, stand strong, call these bastards out and hold the line. Decision is the first step of empowerment and real action. Sundance I salute you!
ad rem please delete the dbl post, sorry about that!
God Bless you Sundance! May God guide your steps & direction!
Audentes fortunata juvat.
God Bless you Sundance! Praying for you!
Forgiving ourselves is a divine struggle. I am reminded of this passage, which now seems so much more than the last time I read it.
For he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love he predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will— to the praise of his glorious grace, which he has freely given us in the One he loves. In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace that he lavished on us. With all wisdom and understanding, he made known to us the mystery of his will according to his good pleasure, which he purposed in Christ, to be put into effect when the times reach their fulfillment —to bring unity to all things in heaven and on earth under Christ.
Ephesians 1:4-10 – https://www.biblegateway.com/passage?search=Ephesians%201:4-10&version=NIV
Sundance, you are a true patriot. May God bless and protect you each step of the way.
Open up a can, SD.
You have an eager army behind you.
Catholic Study Bible
Philippians 4:4-8
4 Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice.
5 Let all men know your forbearance. The Lord is at hand.
6 Have no anxiety about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.
7 And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
8 Finally, brethren,
whatever is true,
whatever is honorable,
whatever is just,
whatever is pure,
whatever is lovely,
whatever is gracious,
if there is any excellence,
if there is anything worthy of praise,
think about these things.
Philippians 4:13
13 I can do all things in him who strengthens me.
