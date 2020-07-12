Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Joe Biden’s Duplicitous Economic Plan…

Posted on July 12, 2020 by

White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro appears for a Sunday interview to discuss how Joe Biden lifted most of his trade platform from President Trump’s America-Fist initiative.

12 Responses to Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Joe Biden’s Duplicitous Economic Plan…

  1. The American Patriot says:
    July 12, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Where’s the raccoon?

  2. Drogers says:
    July 12, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Mr. Biden can’t even spell original. If you’re expecting him to provide something other than someone’s picked over plan or garbage can idea you’re going to be there a while.

  3. PCS says:
    July 12, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    “Whoever put that in the puppets head….”

    Wow!!! Lolololol.

    I love Navaro!

    • Ninja7 says:
      July 12, 2020 at 4:48 pm

      PCS, You have to admit that Mr Peter Navarro has a way of painting a very excellent word picture that will last a while. 🤗🤗😁😁

      Before he said that I was just thinking of the wooden puppet whose nose would grow when he told a lie.(Getting more senior moments 😣😣).
      Joe’s nose would be getting smaller since he is unable to finish sentence.

  4. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 12, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    The greatest achievement by the democrat party since JFK is the cultivation of a dumbed down base who will actually support a candidate who promises to raise their taxes.

    The mind boggles.

  5. Lisa says:
    July 12, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Peter Navarro tweeted about this topic from a few days ago. Watch the video he links (about 2 minutes) for examples of Biden’s plagarism and falsehoods in the past

  6. SteveT says:
    July 12, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Love the “America- FIST” initiative. Maybe that would work as well.

    SteveT

