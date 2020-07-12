Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Joe Biden’s Duplicitous Economic Plan…

White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro appears for a Sunday interview to discuss how Joe Biden lifted most of his trade platform from President Trump’s America-Fist initiative.
Where’s the raccoon?
Would much rather run into a raccoon than a wolverine!!
Would much rather run into a raccoon than a wolverine!!
Mr. Biden can’t even spell original. If you’re expecting him to provide something other than someone’s picked over plan or garbage can idea you’re going to be there a while.
I’d put even money odds that Biden can spell his name 10 times without getting confused.
?Can or Can Not, just asking
Never mind Some old guy,, think that you took the high road.
“Whoever put that in the puppets head….”
Wow!!! Lolololol.
I love Navaro!
PCS, You have to admit that Mr Peter Navarro has a way of painting a very excellent word picture that will last a while. 🤗🤗😁😁
Before he said that I was just thinking of the wooden puppet whose nose would grow when he told a lie.(Getting more senior moments 😣😣).
Joe’s nose would be getting smaller since he is unable to finish sentence.
The greatest achievement by the democrat party since JFK is the cultivation of a dumbed down base who will actually support a candidate who promises to raise their taxes.
The mind boggles.
Peter Navarro tweeted about this topic from a few days ago. Watch the video he links (about 2 minutes) for examples of Biden’s plagarism and falsehoods in the past
Love the “America- FIST” initiative. Maybe that would work as well.
SteveT
