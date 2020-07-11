Soros Funded St. Louis City Prosecutor Executes Search Warrant Against Couple Who Defended Their Home, Firearm Seized…

Soros funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the city’s prosecutor, previously said she would be investigating Mark & Patricia McCloskey for having the audacity to protect their home from violent Black Lives Matter thugs who tore down a gate and stormed their property.

Yesterday Ms. Gardner issued a search warrant to confiscate the firearms the McCloskey’s used to defend themselves.

According to local media reports the warrant was executed Friday night at the McCloskey’s home in St. Louis’s affluent Central West End neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — A search warrant was executed Friday evening at the Central West End of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, their attorney told News 4. The McCloskeys made national news when they pointed guns at protesters from the lawn of their home on Portland Place on June 28. Protesters were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.

Joel Schwartz, who is now representing the McCloskeys, would not comment on whether anything was seized from the home. The pair was previously represented by Al Watkins. According to Watkins, the search warrant was executed because Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner “sought weapons held by Mr. and Mrs. McCloskey during June 28, 2020 in defense of themselves and their home at time of the march.” The attorney said he had been given possession of the couple’s hand gun so it could be used as an exhibit in court following the incident and was not dischargeable. (more)

