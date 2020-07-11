Soros Funded St. Louis City Prosecutor Executes Search Warrant Against Couple Who Defended Their Home, Firearm Seized…

Soros funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the city’s prosecutor, previously said she would be investigating Mark & Patricia McCloskey for having the audacity to protect their home from violent Black Lives Matter thugs who tore down a gate and stormed their property.
Yesterday Ms. Gardner issued a search warrant to confiscate the firearms the McCloskey’s used to defend themselves.
According to local media reports the warrant was executed Friday night at the McCloskey’s home in St. Louis’s affluent Central West End neighborhood.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — A search warrant was executed Friday evening at the Central West End of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, their attorney told News 4.
The McCloskeys made national news when they pointed guns at protesters from the lawn of their home on Portland Place on June 28. Protesters were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.
Joel Schwartz, who is now representing the McCloskeys, would not comment on whether anything was seized from the home. The pair was previously represented by Al Watkins.
According to Watkins, the search warrant was executed because Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner “sought weapons held by Mr. and Mrs. McCloskey during June 28, 2020 in defense of themselves and their home at time of the march.” The attorney said he had been given possession of the couple’s hand gun so it could be used as an exhibit in court following the incident and was not dischargeable. (more)
…and in case it hasn’t already been asked a million times, what about the people with guns who illegally trespassed? Seems like that may be the bigger issue
As I understand it, Missouri is a ‘Castle Doctrine’ state. I believe this is the specific Missouri language:
– The use of force to defend one’s self is justified when the person believes there is a certain risk of death, or great physical harm. This also applies when someone is trying to break into an occupied vehicle or home. There is no duty to treat inside one’s home or vehicle. [Meaning, I believe, that you aren’t required to make any effort to retreat.]
You can read that as the rioters were lucky the McCloskeys didn’t shoot any of them, which they would’ve been justified in, under the MO doctrine. Recall that the rioters were threatening to kill them (and their dog) and burn their house down. They should’ve been lauded for showing so much restraint, but obviously nowadays being a law-abiding citizen will only bring the full weight of the law down on your head.
I also read that Missouri even significantly expanded their Castle doctrine in 2017 so that:
– Other changes include expansion of Missouri’s castle doctrine that will now allow for lawful guests to defend the property as though it were their own, and other language that all but removes the legal need to retreat before using deadly force.
I don’t care if the McCloskeys are conservative or liberal. They are as much a victim of a seditious, rogue prosecutor as anyone else and that’s enough for me. I suspect they may rethink their past political allegiances in any event.
” The use of force to defend one’s self is justified when the person believes there is a certain risk of death,”
That’s the key phrase, defense of person’s against a deadly threat. Defense of property, using deadly force, is illegal in 49 States. Castle doctrine and Stand your ground basically relieves the person of the requirement of “retreat”. Missouri, IIRC also specifies “highly defensible” property, ie. dwelling, home, occupied vehicle and many states also place of business. Forced entry into these locations is assumed by its very nature to be a “deadly threat”. All States have differences in statutes, case law, jury instructions re:self defense; in today’s highly politicized legal environment, no charges vs long prison sentence can be a real crap shoot in a self defense claim.
The primal forces that capture humans’ attention are those hardwired into our animal brains regarding our survival and carrying our genes forward….the top 3 are food, sex, and danger…which is why you will see one of these in almost any advertisement….the Woke left, with their cancel culture, rioting, and “defunding the police” have awakened a base primal response in the American public….so as disconcerting and violative of Constitutional rights this is, it help the overall narrative for Trump in the general election
So if their LEGAL firearms were seized, and police are in stand-down mode, they’re basically defenseless sitting ducks.
May the Good Lord protect and keep them safe.
My County has a newly-minted Soros-sponsored DA too.
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2020/07/07/george-soros-backed-da-charges-couple-with-hate-crime-for-painting-over-black-lives-matter/
And she is charging the couple who painted over the BLM street graffiti with ‘hate’ crimes. Yes, I know she swore allegiance to the US Constitution … but she obviously … didn’t understand the assignment.
This is all foreshadowing what 60% of America will be seeing and facing come Jan 2021 if PT loses.
They simply ignore the Constitution as if it doesn’t hold water.
And I ask again……….
Where is AG Barr upholding Americans rights and the Constitution?
By the way this story will only drive gun and ammo sales completely through the roof each and every month until Nov IMO.
And if PT loses, I’m not sure the gun and ammo manufacturers will be able to keep up with demand even working 3 shifts from Nov 3 to Jan 20.
When you have weak deep stater like Barr going against Soros a street smart , educated billionaire who do you think wins. Soros controls the State Department, has an army of lawyers looking at every angle to overthrow trump, and controls dozens of district attorneys across the USA. The Democrats don’t make a move without his approval.
Barr should have had FBI undercover agents in BLM and Antifa and nailed Soros on RICO which allows US to confiscate his assets.
Funny how fast the DOJ will file against a police officer or an individual when it comes to violating someones Constitutional Rights. But not against their Lawyer friends in a corrupt DA’s office.
Did anyone see that there were protesters there at the McCloskey’s residence every day since then? The corrupt DA wants to disarm them so that they will be defenseless the next time someone trespasses onto their private property and threaten their lives which according to this corrupted criminal DA is what the 1st Amendment was intended for… to do away with yours 2nd Amended Right to self defense. That’s how this is going down and it’s being allowed to happen by public officials who hate you and all of your first ten amended rights. Anyone else hate such despicable and corrupt officials?
All of this is beginning to peeve me…methinks the President needs a simple message for the fall election: a vote for the GOP is a vote for God, Guns & Goya!
Hmmm. How DO you fight city hall?
