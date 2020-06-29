Soros Funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Threatens Legal Action Against Property Owners Who Defended Themselves Against Rampaging Mob…

This is a great example why law-abiding citizens need to be very involved in local elections. The husband and wife who defended themselves and protected their property from looters/protestors are now being threatened by a Soros funded STL Circuit Attorney.
Ms. Kimberly M Gardner is an activist within the legal profession who has an expressed purpose to destroy property rights, advance the cause of a socialist society, and collapse the legal system that allows citizens to protect themselves from the rampaging mob.
ST. Louis Dispatch […] The McCloskeys had been at home and heard a loud commotion coming from the street; they went to investigate and saw “a large group of subjects forcefully break an iron gate marked with ‘No Trespassing’ and ‘Private Street’ signs,” police said.
“The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims,” police said. “When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”
Police are continuing the investigate the incident on Portland Place but are labeling it as a case of trespassing and fourth-degree assault by intimidation.
Meanwhile, were the couple, as they stood on their own property, within their rights to point weapons at protesters? Gun rights advocates say yes. A police spokesperson said to ask “the courts.”
Anders Walker, a constitutional law professor at St. Louis University, said that although it’s “very dangerous” to engage protesters with guns, the homeowners broke no laws by brandishing or pointing weapons at them because Portland Place is a private street. He said the McCloskeys are protected by Missouri’s Castle Doctrine, which allows people to use deadly force to defend private property.
“At any point that you enter the property, they can then, in Missouri, use deadly force to get you off the lawn,” Walker said, calling the state’s Castle Doctrine a “force field” that “indemnifies you, and you can even pull the trigger in Missouri.”
Luckily, Walker said, no one got shot.
“There’s no right to protest on those streets,” Walker said. “The protesters thought they had a right to protest, but as a technical matter, they were not allowed to be there. … It’s essentially a private estate. If anyone was violating the law, it was the protesters. In fact, if (the McCloskeys) have photos of the protesters, they could go after them for trespassing.”
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner appeared to take a different view, releasing a statement Monday that said she’s “alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend where peaceful protestors (sic) were met by guns and a violent assault.”
Gardner said her office is investigating. (read more)
What is this guy pointing at them?
«’Keep moving!’ Moment lawyer couple brandish an AR-15 and a handgun at protesters marching past their mansion in an upscale St. Louis neighborhood»
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8467075/St-Louis-couple-point-firearms-protesters-outside-home-marching-demand-mayors-resignation.html
Its a mic.
“What is this guy pointing at them?”
That’s a “shotgun microphone”. I know, unfortunate name. Shotgun mics are highly directional (i.e, they really zone in on what you point it at), and used in video production, etc. The round part that makes it look like a Ray Gun is a suspension device that absorbs shock, so the mic doesn’t pick up little bumps. It also looks like he’s looking at a display there, so he’s got the mic attached to some video device. Home owner is not happy about it, though… maybe she thinks it’s a weapon.
Interesting! Thank you!
I’d think it’s a weapon too.
Pew pew!
I’m legally blind from the Viet Nam war. “I” thought it WAS a weapon. Older people don’t see as well and UNDER THE STRESS OF FEARING FOR ONE’S LIFE she had EVERY RIGHT to think it was a weapon….
Don’t worry, at first glance I thought: “Is that guy pointing a gun at her?!?”. I had to look closely. :^p Then I thought: “what a freaking IDIOT.”
Someone said it’s a mic with a camera. But if we’re not sure, how could she be sure?
If you’re confronted by a gaggle of 30 rabid protesters, you’re not waiting around to find out, that’s for sure.
Then there’s this: in that sorta of situation, pointing a weapon looking thing at somebody brandishing a firearm is probably not the best idea.
This affirmative action “circuit attorney” is blowing a lot of hot air.
Arrogance + dumbth(c.SteveAllen) make for a bad combination.
Police investigating the incident are considering it a case of fourth-degree assault by intimidation against the protesters!
Leftists like her forget the old maxim Engage brain before opening mouth.
Val ~ Looks like that is some sort of projection microphone he’s aiming at her.
If we had functioning law enforcement, the FBI would pick the activist lawyer up for communist subversion, conspiracy with terrorists before the state could disbar the beotch.
Woman is racist. Their wealthy and white. People like her selectively use their own racism to tear down America. Cowards really..
And you are a complete idiot and ignorant to boot
Really, such Markist, socialist insanity comment if you were serious.
No she isn’t and her husband isn’t either. They restored this mansion and they will defend their right to own property for all of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarcasm, I hope.
Functional illiterates have NO sense of decency. AMERICANS protecting themselves via the SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION and low life COMMUNISTS blame “them”.. I fought a WAR to protect those people’s right to protect themselves via the SECOND AMENDMENT. I’m ready to DO IT AGAIN. and I’m WELL TRAINED in that task.
A premature rush to judgment. The couple are lawyers and they are currently defending a victim of police brutality (newspaper’s choice of words).
You meant the [circuit attorney] “woman” is racist, correct?
You need to work on your grammar, spelling and syntax first. Then a functioning thought process. There is a chance you might actually have an original thought some day.
Is “Woman” racist because you assume she is wealthy? Did she yell a racist comment at the intruders? It’s probably because she’s white, right?
As far as “tearing down America” goes, isn’t that one of the Left’s openly avowed goals? Are you a Lefty? Just curious. Maybe you should take a look in the mirror before you accuse complete strangers of whatever it was you were trying to say.
With some (considerable) effort you can make some progress. Hang in there.
This gives us official legal permission to go to Soros’ home and trash it !
Which one?
and, specifically, where are they located? GPS coordinates if you got them!!!!!
Let’s dox Soros — all his family and businesses. Let’s see how he likes it!!!
How will they carry OUT those threats against private law abiding citizens? They’ll use the POLICE of course. It’s NOT LIKE they are busy DEFENDING THE PUBLIC so they have plenty of cop muscle to overpower innocent private citizens with. HOW IRONIC IS ‘THAT’?
Like Roger Stone.
A peaceful protest does not have a right
on private property.., especially on
residential private property!! This
is a private community ! An if this bs
takes hold in our society then they are
saying protesters can protest right outside your front door or beyond. It then becomes
personal life threatening ! People should
Really think how far will we let this get pushed..
Look at picture of gate to property. That does not look too peaceful to me.
It would seem to me that the McCloskeys were peacefully protesting the invasion of their homestead. Protesters carry signs not rifles. Protester speak not invade. Protesters are calm and reasonable. Criminals break down gates and trespass. Criminals try to intimidate homeowners who are on their property. Criminals come onto private property without permission.
Idiots defend criminals!
Per the St.Louis Dispatch their attorney Watkins said: “My clients, as melanin-deficient human beings, are completely respectful of the message Black Lives Matter needs to get out, especially to whites…
Melanin-deficient human beings? Another bend the knee cop-out. This couple was entirely within their rights to protect themselves from a roving mob. Especially after the mob breaks into and tears down a private entrance.
They were quickly doxed on Twitter. I read the comments encouraging people to “get them,” and their stupid comments about the sidewalk being public so “we have every right to be here.”
Isnt she the one being investigated for Soros shenanigans in the Eric Greitens case??
70% dont even vote except for presidential elections….maybe. The small town I lived in for years was as conservative as any. Ended up with a woke demoncat mayor. Not once, or twice. 3 times before people even tried to get involved. And then it took many dozens of people going door to door begging people to vote. Narrowly defeated on 3rd term.
Dont bother me, Im watching netflix! Not sarcasim.
Scum ideology will result in ghetto outcomes; because when you pour scum in, only scum will come out. And, these folks are whack scum; through and through.
Only thing I can say is, the Lord must have been there with everybody involved keeping them safe, that could have went so bad, so easily.
Somebody makes one aggressive move towards that woman and she shoots at them, that guy would have needed to empty that clip to keep them off of him, then the two of them likely would have been beaten to death by the mob.
I mean we were a flinch away from 20 people dead.
We’re in a situation where Roving mobs of hundreds of people think they’re justified to break into and destroy private property.
Is it really that hard to find some federal offense Soros has committed and arrest him for it?
I expect the police to issue a statement saying there is no evidence of intentional unlawful actions by the husband and wife victims. No reasonable prosecutor would prosecute this case.
— J Comey —
Under the castle doctrine, they had the right to *kill* the rioters. Inherent in that right is the right to point guns at them. If one is okay but not the other, then that opens the perverse incentive to kill them all so that there’s no one left to feel threatened.
Finally, there’s the fact that they were not the aggressors here and had a legitimate fear of harm. In fact, they were harmed by said gate crashers.
Make sure that all of you guys make time for jury duty. I’m not saying you wouldn’t do that anyway, but do your best not to defer it or what have you, but attend, judge fairly, and out any activists trying to put their thumbs on the scale of justice.
