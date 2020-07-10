CONFIRMED: President Trump Commutes Sentence of Roger Stone – “Roger Stone Is Now a Free Man”…

This evening a Washington DC appeals court denied an emergency request from Roger Stone to delay the start of his 40-month prison term for bragging to congress. The court said Stone had not proved he was in particular danger of catching COVID-19 in prison.
The court decision assured that Mr. Stone would have to surrender to federal correctional offices in Georgia. However, the White House is now confirming that President Trump has contacted Mr. Stone to notify him his sentence has been commuted.
WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.
Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.
There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that did not exist.
As it became clear that these witch hunts would never bear fruit, the Special Counsel’s Office resorted to process-based charges leveled at high-profile people in an attempt to manufacture the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface. These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice.
This is why the out-of-control Mueller prosecutors, desperate for splashy headlines to compensate for a failed investigation, set their sights on Mr. Stone.
Roger Stone is well known for his nearly 50 years of work as a consultant for high-profile Republican politicians, including President Ronald Reagan, Senator Bob Dole, and many others. He is also well known for his outspoken support for President Donald J. Trump and opposition to Hillary Clinton.
Mr. Stone was charged by the same prosecutors from the Mueller Investigation tasked with finding evidence of collusion with Russia. Because no such evidence exists, however, they could not charge him for any collusion-related crime. Instead, they charged him for his conduct during their investigation.
The simple fact is that if the Special Counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr. Stone would not be facing time in prison.
In addition to charging Mr. Stone with alleged crimes arising solely from their own improper investigation, the Mueller prosecutors also took pains to make a public and shameful spectacle of his arrest.
Mr. Stone is a 67-year-old man, with numerous medical conditions, who had never been convicted of another crime. But rather than allow him to surrender himself, they used dozens of FBI agents with automatic weapons and tactical equipment, armored vehicles, and an amphibious unit to execute a pre-dawn raid of his home, where he was with his wife of many years.
Notably, CNN cameras were present to broadcast these events live to the world, even though they swore they were not notified—it was just a coincidence that they were there together with the FBI early in the morning.
Not only was Mr. Stone charged by overzealous prosecutors pursing a case that never should have existed, and arrested in an operation that never should have been approved, but there were also serious questions about the jury in the case.
The forewoman of his jury, for example, concealed the fact that she is a member of the so-called liberal “resistance” to the Trump Presidency. In now-deleted tweets, this activist-juror vividly and openly attacked President Trump and his supporters.
Mr. Stone would be put at serious medical risk in prison. He has appealed his conviction and is seeking a new trial. He maintains his innocence and has stated that he expects to be fully exonerated by the justice system.
Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to vindicate himself before the courts. The President does not wish to interfere with his efforts to do so. At this time, however, and particularly in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial, the President has determined to commute his sentence. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case.
Roger Stone is now a free man!
This action by Pres Trump is more proof of his decency as a human being. The prison sentence meted out to Stone was an abomination. Even though the President is facing a difficult race for re-election, he refused the easy way out. Happy for Mr Stone and his wife and Bravo!!! to Pres Trump.
Eagerly anticipating the legal maneuver that the judge appoints an amicus curiae to independently review the commuted sentence to ensure Stone goes to prison.
Message received, though: $&@% with the Government Party and you get a SWAT team up your ass, and everyone at DOJ and FBI who abused their power 100% skates.
LOL
https://legaltimes.typepad.com/.a/6a00d83451d94869e201901e4a9546970b-pi
This summary provides an excellent case to do this. Anybody having been involved and abused by the witch hunt should be made free of the charges.
Actual on third thought, after consideration, I agree with Ann.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ann-coulter-endorses-democrat-over-mitch-mcconnell/
We can get Charlie Browned with the football for the rest of our lives or teach the b**tards a lesson they will not forget. Voting for UniParty Mitch is little different than voting Dem in any case.
They love it when they think we have no choice.
Well Ann Coulter loves the attention and gets paid to write this stuff.
Very nice stroke.
Game Set MATCH!
Very nice stroke.
Game Set MATCH!
As frustrating as a commutation might be to those who had hoped for a pardon, and as costly, stressful, and time-consuming an appeal may be, a reversal of Berman’s rulings could be far more satisfying in the end.
A reversal by an appeals court is it publicly telling the trial judge, “You blew it. Try to get it right next time.” Being slammed by one’s judicial peers like that is humiliating (but it does happen at some time to just ab out every trial judge.)
The biased jury forewoman is the best argument – she tainted every other juror as to every guilty count. The denial of Stone’s request to challenge whether the DNC server was hacked may be critical, too, now that the Crowdstrike officer’s testimony was declassified, and he said Crowdstrike couldn’t tell if the Russians hacked the server.
Some guilty counts may be reversed, and others vacated and sent back for a new trial. It won’t be the old Mueller gang deciding on what, if any issues, on which to re-try Stone.
Slow and frustrating, yes i know, but the wheels of justice do grind slowly.
Trump does what is right not what is politically expedient
