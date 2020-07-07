President Trump Participates in Dialogue on Safe School Reopening – 3:00pm Livestream

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools. Anticipated start time 3:00pm ET

White House – Today at 3:00 p.m., President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, several administration officials, and teachers, administrators, and students from around the country will participate in a roundtable discussion on the safe reopening of schools, with respect to the holistic health and learning needs of America’s students.

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream

