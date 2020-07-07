President Trump Participates in Dialogue on Safe School Reopening – 3:00pm Livestream

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools. Anticipated start time 3:00pm ET
White House – Today at 3:00 p.m., President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, several administration officials, and teachers, administrators, and students from around the country will participate in a roundtable discussion on the safe reopening of schools, with respect to the holistic health and learning needs of America’s students.
Given the well deserved and 40 years overdue lambasting of the educational systems liberal bent that PDJT dished out at Mt. Rushmore, hard to imagine the educators attending won’t be walking in, with a YUGE chip on their shoulder.
I wonder if they will be able to mask their hostility.
SCHOOL CHOICE, its an IMPERATIVE.
Charter schools was a 1/2 measure, we need vouchers, or disband Fed Dept of Education.
Vouchers AND disband ALL Departments of Education. Back to neighborhood school boards and no unions in sight!
I know: nice fantasy! You can’t turn back the clock, put the genie back into the bottle, go home again, etc.
But I really would like to try!
The democrats control the teacher unions. The unions will refuse to teach live classes. Only online classes. The democrat govenors will support this. Any kid in a live class that gets covid will be blamed on the orange man bad. College kids leftist will fight live classes. The mask and lockdown have become part of the resistance movement. More time to demonstrate.
Parents don’t want the on-line classes like their kids got this year.
A fair number of parents won’t be sending their kids back.
I know college students who want to go back to school and have live inperson classes; my 15 year old neighbor wants to go back to school..it’s not just education it’s the socialization,friends, sports…etc.
Well, it may be fantasy,..but I envision a modern version of the one room schoolhouse.
Grades 1-8, with all the textbooks on a shelf, and each kid learned at their own pace.
(Side note; can you think of any other organised human activity, where individuals are divided into groups, based on their “year” the way we do in education?)
Anyway, this “one room schoolhouse” was the model for primary education, that resulted in the U.S. being recognised as having the best public educational system in the world. And then we modernised it, and its been downhill ever since.
So, a system where every American citisen, can engage in lifetime learning, via the internet and with MUCH smaller brick and mortar locations for handling those things that can not be done via the internet.
Although, since I can learn from u-tube videos how to reload ammo or bake a cake, etc. seems like such hands on instruction would be limited.
If I can file my tax returns on line, make purchases with my credit cards, a system COULD be developed.
We HAVE such systems now, for K-12 and University instruction.
Anyway, its moving forward, technologically, while also embracing what worked originally, and that we have gotten away from.
Largely self directed learning, with a little guidance.
Truth is, it is genetically wired into us to learn; watch any two year old for 5 minutes.
It takes an awful lot of work to try to kill that innate, instinctive desire; look at the extremes they have had to go to.
Watch the teacher unions (groups that molest tens of thousands of children a year and provide crappy instruction) demand big raises for doing the jobs they haven’t been doing competently for decades.
Beef up the parochial schools and charter schools and establish more of them to take up the tens of millions of refugees from the public schools with a national voucher program. Make the states participate.
Wow. As a retired teacher that never molested a child while I was a member of a teacher organization, I take issue with your blanket statement. What proof do you have? Please link. Perhaps you are thinking of the catholic church. My fellow teachers were not child molestors and we taught what we were told to teach. We never demanded pay raises. We became teachers knowing the pay scale. Remember Bush’s No Child Left Behind? That was the beginning of the end for adequate instruction. Whatever teacher organization we joined was more about protecting our rights. What an insulting statement.
I, too, am a retired teacher. No Child Left Behind and Common Core destroyed public education in this country. Those two programs led to massive changes in curriculum, teaching materials, and teaching techniques. Many experienced teachers left the profession.
As a special education teacher, government paperwork took up much of my work day. IEP’s became unwieldy at 40 pages per child!
Frankly, I don’t hold out much hope for public schools.
So true. I taught sp.ed. one year and it was difficult to tailor individual instruction to so many kids due to so much paperwork. Even as a homeroom teacher a simple referral to the program took a week or so to fill out. And don’t get me started on ARDs!
Petszmom,
Thank you for what you do! Demonizing any profession because of the bad actions of a few is a dangerous path to take and helps no one! My younger son is currently getting his Masters in Teaching and wants to teach Jr High English, bless his heart!
I agree that No Child Left Behind was a disaster, as is Common Core, IMHO, but the vast majority of teachers are doing the best job they can, with the kids, parents, and administrators with whom they must deal everyday, all wanting something different from them! I think the unions are a double-edged sword because they do protect the rights of their members from unfair practices but they also have a tendency to get involved in issues that are not necessarily beneficial to the teachers in the classroom. (Both my husband and son are members of a union and there are pros and cons to that affiliation but it is a requirement for their jobs in the area in which we live.)
I actually homeschooled my two sons through high school and it was a good option for us but I fully realize that it does not work for everyone. I also think there are a fair number of people who should NOT be the main provider of their child’s education, for many different reasons. I greatly appreciate all of the good teachers out there and hope that we can figure out a way to come together and find common areas of agreement, in this matter, AND in many others. The only ones who benefit from all of the current sniping and division are the politicians and the activists who are diverting our attention away from their misdeeds by getting us so angry with each other that we aren’t watching them anymore.
Great post! Your son is going to be very successful because he has chosen a challenging profession, that means so much dedication. Things were very much on the decline when I retired 10 years ago. There was no reason to keep working. You are correct. All the teachers I knew during my career were the best. They faced so many challenges but kept on without complaint. What is incredibly sad also, is what this place has become. I spent about 5 years here and never saw such ugliness. There were so many kind, thoughtful, wise posters. While I still see one or two names I still recognize, most are gone. I will not engage and lower myself but I just had to speak out on this post by ‘Frankie’. Very unkind.
Petszmom,
There are always a couple people who just like to stir up trouble and badmouth everyone. I very seldom engage them either – not worth the energy or the effort. I actually suspect some specifically came here to stir up division because Sundance was getting too effective in pointing out the truth and those in positions of power, who govern by using fear and deception, were getting concerned!
I am very much hoping that the schools will be able to fully reopen in the fall, for everyone’s sake!
I have a granddaughter going into fifth grade. I truly believe she needs to be in school with her friends. All her teachers have been outstanding. Her principal is also grade A.
I agree about the trolls. Many want to disrupt discussion in some way and others actually get paid for each reply. I prefer putting my energy in reading the thoughtful, calm, incisive posts.
Children are 100 times more likely to be molested at school than by a priest.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/has-media-ignored-sex-abuse-in-school/
I’m thrilled to know that an anti-Catholic bigot taught impressionable children.
“In the United States, “roughly 290,000 students experienced some sort of physical sexual abuse by a public school employee from 1991 to 2000—a single decade, compared with the roughly five-decade period examined in the study of Catholic priests.”
A federal report estimated that in the state of California, “422,000 California public-school students would be victims before graduation”.
The United States Department of Education withheld US$4 million from Chicago Public Schools “for what federal officials say is a failure to protect students from sexual abuse.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexual_abuse_in_primary_and_secondary_schools
Some would say thats an epidemic.
As a former school board trustee of a large school district in MT, we did not hear of any reports like that in our district, BUT the larger district next to us had several incidents of teacher pedophilia where in one case the child committed suicide.
Just because you say you never saw or heard of it, doesnt mean that it never happens.
One bad teacher does a lot of damage. Probably for other teachers too.
A lot of school districts ***are*** money burning basket cases, regardless of whose fault it is. I’m willing to spread the credit there.
I left high school in the early 70s because of prolonged abuse by one dedicated crypto Stalinist. I liked most of my teachers and vice versa. Fortunately I already had won 4 yr scholarships in earlier grades than most and beamed out to a pvt college a year early.
At least two of my son’s secondary school teachers, in a public school, were removed for, ahem, gay student overactivity… For another kid, it took a lot of my effort to arrange an almost first class college prep education from an unwilling school administration.
I am also curious, Frankie. What do you do to provide a better school system? I understand you want and demand certain things but what do YOU do? Do you volunteer at the local schools? Do you tutor on the side? What about mentoring a youngster? What results have you achieved at the local level? Any thing you could share? There are so many avenues to explore instead of just throwing out incendiary bombs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Petzmom – my church had an after-school program for 15 years. I volunteered m-f. Picked up a group of kids that was originally 5 then grew as large as 40. It was free and i spent hundreds of dollars a month on snacks, meals, supplies, groceries, etc. The first few years when we only had 15-20 kids the school worked with us.
As we grew tension started to grow because families were no longer enrolling their kids in the publicly funded programs, which affected the schools funding. They made it so we could no longer pick up kids and walk them 300 yards to our church. They knew the parents weren’t going to pick up kids from school and drop off at church.
I’m not saying it’s like that everywhere. Also, i don’t believe teachers are child predators. I think the overwhelming majority of teachers (liberal included) have big hearts for kids and i do my best to show appreciation.
I also think LAUSD, along with other tax funded entities, is going to bankrupt our state. But there are few alternatives. I’d rather keep my $6k in annual property tax and pay for my daughter’s education the same way i pay for her food, clothing, and entertainment and help someone i know personally who is struggling financially with tuition.
I am thankful for my daughter’s teachers.
Correction: 12 years not 15
What is LAUSD? We are being taxed to death here in my part of Texas. And I do believe many people agree with you. Let me be the judge of where my taxes go!
Los Angeles Underfed (hah – always searching for more money) School District….
Ahhhhh. Thanks.
The teachers down in Florida are already calling for hazard pay.
Don’t forget they get Summer off, Spring Brak, Christmas break, Thanksgiving break, federal holidays, sick leave. Then there’s the early very generous retirement at 50 or so while the taxpayers work 12 months a year with two weeks vacation until they are 70.
Azar, in a looooong list of therapeutics, had to avoid mention of HCQ recent news to appease presstitutes.
No physical school then no federal education fund to state or townships. Same for colleges too. There is no point to make these folks happy who hate you and will never agree/vote for you.
Look at your future, U.S.A. Pretty damn pathetic…an entire generation of humans being raised to stay at home, turn on electronics for learning and entertainment, fear breathing air and getting hands dirty, and being coddled and protected from life.
A democrat/socialist wet dream.
listening live and it’s an excellent Discussion
I’ve loving watching President Trump’s facial reactions while he absorbs all this feedback … 😊
He’s just the best of the best….As an aside, look at the opening pic of that video above. See the way PT looks at his wife….You can feel the love he has for her.
I agree, I Hear You; also listening/watching live. It’s been very informative and also refreshing to watch people express their views without interruption.
Are we headed into a bifurcated system in which some school districts find a way to return to in-class teaching formats and others go a different direction?
Good discussion.
It’s time to get the kids back to school. They need the social interaction. Home schooling is not for everybody. Some parents don’t have the education or patience or knowledge for it. Parents need kids to go back to school so they can go to work.
Don’t know how my response got under your comment. sorry. Meant to post it as a stand-alone.
I wish the President would use the dims lockdown meme against them by locking down the gubment school system, and promoting home schooling. When they start to whine, he should just look at them in the face and say “Its for the children!”
Homeschool, homeschool, homeschool.
🙂
Best remarks so far from Jenny Beth Martin when she noted school start up in the fall is normal for everyone including non parents. The school calendar really does impact our daily lives.
Pretty sad, and I must add, un Christian statements about teachers. I taught 25 years in an urban California district. Seen a lot of things come and go. There were and for sure are bad actors in those schools, gangs, fraud, theft, assault and the occasional sexual predator. (Staff, student or parent)
However, the average teacher I worked with was dedicated. Not the sharpest tools, but dedicated.Tried very hard to get thru and help. Social problems many are not aware of, gang, domestic violence, drugs, disease and poverty, and always diminishing resources during times of plenty and shortage. (to fund more administrators and consultant programs)
On Disease.. many kids are sick day to day. Often parents sent them to school knowing it. That includes things liketuberculosis, 2 cases I remember meningitis, usual lice, flu. Schools are a petri dish- which is wise they were initially closed for covid19 when it was unknown. Many readers don’t understand many students live in multi generation households. When little Johnny or Juan gets a disease, or covid19 for example; gramma will also. Gramma’s likelyngot diabetes or high cholesterol or other comorbidities but she’s the one reliably watching the kids. Maybe the actual guardian. They are scared.
On the staff side, more than a half, possibly 2/3rds of my colleagues were over 50, many over 60. Majority of those were overweight, many morbidly so. Anecdotal conversations with them revealed many health issues which are comorbidities to covid19. These teachers tried distance learning, and will hopefully do better next year with new technology. Due to the litigious nature of the school environment, many teachers did not do zoom face to face instruction and only handed out work as described. (Union and district officials told them students and others were recording and altering, disrupting meetings to entrap teachers and report. No protection was to be provided. Many opted out)
Things will get worse be fore better, but any decision about opening schools needs to take health of all parties into account.
El_Gran_Jamon
It is clear and incontestable that the big-city public schools are abominable propaganda mills, where children do not learn competency. The monopoly aspect of the big city school systems, with gigantic political administration costs, dictatorial curriculum and preservation of ‘inoperative’ teachers, necessarily produces very poor results in terms of student achievement and accomplishment.
Imagine being a big-city parent forced to send your children to your mal-performing locl school, knowing your children are doomed…. You would be angry and depressed, and feel powerless, like the powerless big-city ‘communities’ do feel. Especially if you and your children can be shot, robbed, and assaulted by gangs on the way to school.
Public vouchers are the only way forward. Vouchers to pay for non-public schooling which competes with the dysfunctional monopoly, gigantic-overhead, propagandizing-instead-of-teaching public school system. And vouchers for private security to-and-from, and at the non-public schools.
Faced with competition and better student learning at their competition, the public schools mith improve.
Then again, the corruption may be too deep, so most students would leave, and the corrupt public system would shrink away.
Black Minds Matter !!!
