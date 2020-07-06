President Trump Tweets About NASCAR Noose Hoax – Media Go Bananas…

Earlier today President Trump drew attention to the purposeful fraud pushed by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. In interviews Mr. Wallace said: “a noose was placed in my garage” and “the noose was hanging over my car.” Both of those statements were false.
On June 25th NASCAR released a picture of the garage pull-down rope and knot that both they and Bubba Wallace described as a “noose hanging over the car“.
Except it clearly was not hanging over the car, and it clearly wasn’t a “noose” or it wouldn’t function to help pull the door down. Driver Bubba Wallace now calls it “a non-functioning noose.” Or, in simple terms, a garage pull-down rope with a loop-knot tied in the end.
However, what NASCAR did not realize was the picture they provided actually makes the situation worse; because the picture shows something else, something worse:
The picture was taken Sunday, in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall #4, when the race was cancelled due to inclement weather (rain and lightning). However, pay close attention to the partially visible uniform on the man standing at the left of the picture.
That person is a member of the Wood Brothers Race Team and this is a VERY important facet. The picture was taken Sunday, prior to the “noose” (hereafter called a knot) being cut down. According to a statement by the Wood Brothers team, they informed NASCAR officials the garage-pull in question was in place in 2019:
“One of our employees notified us yesterday … he recalled seeing a tied handle in the garage, from last fall. We immediately notified NASCAR and have assisted the investigation”. (link)
So that would explain why one of the Wood Brothers team was present on Sunday June 21st when the photograph was taken.
But here’s the problem…. If that picture was taken by NASCAR that means NASCAR was aware the knot in question was in place in 2019; and therefore knew Bubba Wallace was not the target…. and they would know this on Sunday; before they went out and made a big racial publicity stunt over it.
If it wasn’t NASCAR that took the picture, and the picture was taken by a member of Bubba Wallace’s #43 crew, that means the Richard Petty Motorsports team was aware their driver Bubba Wallace was not a target, and it was the team who made a big racial publicity stunt over it. This scenario seems most likely.
The visibility of a Wood Brothers crew member in the picture taken Sunday means either NASCAR knew the provenance, and/or Richard Petty Motorsports knew the provenance, before they made a big, fake, racially explosive media narrative about it. Either way is very bad news for the sport of NASCAR because that truth highlights a very damaging intent.
Again, this is how RPMotorsports described the details around the event:
Remember, the corporation of NASCAR decided to make this a big deal on Sunday, and then again on Monday when they called for the FBI investigation. The rope was cut down prior to the FBI arrival (FBI didn’t arrive until Monday).
The picture NASCAR released in June shows that whoever originated the story, likely a person within RPMotorsports, knew immediately the rope-pull was in place in October 2019, and that Bubba Wallace was not a target of some racial angle. Ultimately, this is the conclusion the FBI also reached after their investigation.
Prior to the FBI reaching that conclusion, our own research had already discovered this.
However, knowing the larger background of that picture released today, it is not surprising that both NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports are in full damage control mode; trying desperately to save themselves from public backlash over a toxic racial hoax the Bubba Wallace team created, and ultimately NASCAR promoted.
The Bubba Wallace team, Richard Petty Motorsports and ultimately NASCAR have seriously compromised the integrity of their sport in order to advance themselves. Which leads to the next aspect in order to understand an alignment of motives.
A great article on RPMotorsports and their new owner Andrew Murstein from September of last year, explains why that specific team would intentionally fabricate this story to advance their interests:
New York Sports – […] “When we bought RPM, Richard had a similar objective and focus as I did which was to improve performance and bring diversity to the sport,” said Murstein, RPM’s Co-Owner. “I remember at the press conference I made that objective clear. It’s a major major sport but the athletes and the fan base were not as diverse as other sports.
I wanted to focus on changing the image of NASCAR and give everyone the same opportunity to succeed.”
[…] “To me, it was way overdue,” said Murstein. “The more that I heard about that the more determined Richard and I were, and we wanted to make a shift, so to speak, to a higher gear in the sport. We wanted to also expand the fan base, and show that anyone could excel in NASCAR regardless of his or her skin color.”
[…] The fact that Murstein is dedicated to diversity is not something new because it’s also been a mission for him with Medallion Financial, a company that was exclusively lending money to women and minority owned companies since the 1980’s when he joined the family business until its IPO in the 1990’s. Upon his arrival, Murstein focused on successfully diversifying the Company and tried to find other niches in terms of lending money to minorities that were overlooked by banks.
[…] About the time the Company was going public, Murstein approached former New York Governor Mario Cuomo about joining the company’s Board of Directors. Cuomo thought about it for six months or so and then after seeing a story about Medallion and it’s diversified lending in the Wall Street Journal, he called Murstein to give him the good news that he was coming on board.
[…] With Cuomo, a Democratic, joining the Board of Directors, Murstein added some political balance (read more)
And there you have it.
The toxic blend.
A politically connected NASCAR team owner with a motivation to increase racial diversity in the sport;…. combined with a socially sensitive NASCAR President, Steve Phelps, who wants NASCAR to “discover its place in modern American pop culture”…”in order to promote this sport in a way we haven’t in the past”;… combined with a racially motivated Bubba Wallace team looking to advance both sets of owner and corporate interests.
What was the outcome?
Pictured above: October 2019 Paul Menard crew – no problem
Pictured below: June 21, 2020, Bubba Wallace crew – OMG Racism!
Last point. This wasn’t the first time this exact “purposeful mistake” was made.
MICHIGAN – Police have ruled that a rope resembling a noose which was found at the University Hospital in Michigan was not the result of a hate crime but someone practicing tying a fishing knot…
Remember that the next time you tie nooses in your shoes.
This is why I voted for Trump and why I will vote for him again! He does not stop, he just keeps on hitting and it’s exactly what we need right now!
Well Bubba is busted by saying the noose was over his car which never happened.
Maybe they were looking for new cooperate sponsors willing to be extorted with white guilt.
When you’re taught from birth that you’re a victim, the whole world becomes your aggressor.
THIS. While it does not excuse the behavior of free-thinking adults… so many people have been taught from day one that everyone is out to get them that they often do not think any different.
A few years ago, my wife had to go to the ER one night after hitting her head and passing out. We got there and it was quite full with run of the mill stuff. My wife was moved quickly to the front of the line because head trauma is always considered serious (she was fine BTW), and when this occurred, there was a riot about to break out with minority folks who presumed that she was treated specially because she was white. No one asked, and the hospital couldn’t share details of a patient with others. And so it goes, that a bunch of people taught they are being mistreated, went away with more confirmation bias and probably shrieked about it online for weeks – and will teach THEIR kids the same thing.
Upon whom you can therefore prey upon without mind or mercy.
Can you imagine Romney or Dole or any of these other nitwits? They’d be kissing boots.
Romney, for sure, would have been ex-president Romney by now. You can’t win the PC/SJW game. Their game, their rules, and media/social media is the enforcer.
There is a photo on Instagram posted by Bubba prior to the NASCAR event, where he was showing his boat. I cannot link it…not on InstGram, but I copied it. The boat is drifting on a beach and it is tied with a white rope…knotted in a noose. EXACTLY like the noose in his garage. I wish someone could link that photo. Bubba seemingly is proficient making a noose-type rope knot.
I’ll restate what I said about this from the presidential thread. I’m THRILLED POTUS brought up the Bubba hoax. It’s a hoax, and it’s not only ok but good to bring it up and call it out. Particularly as “the moment” of the rioting is staring to fade.
I would not have added the part about the Confederate flag, however.
As expected, Kayleigh is having to handle this flag matter extensively in the WHPB. And she’s doing great. After the tweet, in my opinion, the best thing the WH could say about POTUS’ tweet was that he was taking no position on the flag being banned, merely pointing out a fact (as he sees it) about the ratings drop. And that’s exactly what Kayleigh is saying today in the briefing.
To me this is like Kung Flu. Just avoid topics and phrases that don’t add much and only give the opponent an opening. Stay on the hoax aspect of things, avoid the flag aspect. Because people are sick of the repeated hoaxes (Jussie, Covington) and you only need to bring the newest hoax up (and not the flag) to get the point across.
And for anyone who says this wasn’t a hoax, that’s like saying Russia wasn’t a hoax. Sure, you can try to conflate terms, but Russia is a hoax because there was no collusion. Bubba is a hoax because there was no hate crime connected to him and the item was some kind of common knot, not a noose. So it’s 100% a hoax and I’m glad POTUS called it out as that.
It’s actually worse than that. If, as originally stated, this has been up since 2019 and this was the only garage with this specific kind of knot for the rope pull down, then NASCAR was to blame by assigning Bubba to the noose garage.They are the only ones responsible.
They were all noose garages I believe.
So why do it?
Trump really wants people to talk about Bubba/Noosecar and media unwillingness to do anything to uncover or transmit the truth that isn’t to their liking.
There is NOTHING wrong with the confederate flag. Those who believe it is a symbol of slavery simply do not know their history. Hey, I was born and raised in England and we were taught the truth about the American south and the confederacy as kids in school.
LikeLiked by 13 people
It’s dicey politically, IMO. 4 months before an election is probably not the best time to explain to people why it’s ok to support the Confederate flag, especially after the George Floyd stuff. I’m not saying I disagree with you, just talking the political optics of it.
To me, the Confederate stuff is on a continuum. Hardest to defend – flag; middle of the road – statues; easiest to defend – bases named after Confederate figures.
The left is desperate to make the Abolish America movement surging now only about Confederate items. I just don’t think it’s smart to help give them grist for that mill.
Once POTUS wins in November, we can do a full review of the Confederate issue, in my mind.
One final thing not related to your post. The media continues to ask Kayleigh if POTUS wants to ban Confederate flags from his rallies.
Of course, no one brings such flags. The media is trying to generate an issue. But you can rest assured that now, IMO, you will start seeing lefty plants at the rallies with Confederate flags.
This kind of false flag operation was done to the Tea Party all the time. I expect it to occur again now.
I agree, but history is history and it’s dangerous to tap dance around it.
Hold a referendum if you will and let people decide. “Leaders” like Northam can erase history at will and that isn’t good for society.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sounds like a good solution. I like it.
Growing up in the SOUTH I always saw the various flags of the Confederate States of America (CSA) as flags of the LOOOOSERS. But certainly these flags are a part of our common history for all Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
oddly, we don’t stomp on the culture of the various tribes that were LOOOOSERS of the Indian wars … we bend over backwards to allow them their history … as we should …
Sorry, the left needs to be given a big FU. They have rewritten our history for long enough.
The true history of the south needs to be taught in our schools. This should be mandatory.
Those who do not know the truth or who are not sure about it need to read this book:
TRUTH OF THE WAR CONSPIRACY OF 1861 – H. W. JOHNSTONE
Huger William Johnstone fought for the CSA and afterward uncovered the truth behind who started the civil war, when it was planned and what those who planned it hoped to gain from it. The war had been planned well in advance. It had absolutely nothing at all to do with slavery and everything to do with money, power and greed.
The book is available used from abebooks.com as well as a kindle version from Amazon. Everyone should read this book, especially the young, indoctrinated, useful idiots.
IDK, I’m really happy POTUS mentioned the flag. In doing so, he is the ONLY national political figure to do so… and that goes directly to the ears of many of us southerners that do not see that flag as racist KKK flag, but as a cultural flag of southern pride. The push back is needed to tell folks, just because you are offended by something doesn’t mean you get to ban it. Trump just put daylight between himself and the Nikki Haleys’ of the GOP. No taking a knee. No agreeing with the mob. No PC crap.
I love it. The madness has to stop and the only way it does it to give voice to those that cannot speak up… ie, the old NASCAR fans… southern whites and blacks that embrace the symbols of the culture and history of the American south…. ALL of it.
The Battle Flag of N. Virginia is not the hill to die on,… but including it, pushes the window back a bit and forces those that want to ban all the things to refight, as millions of normies have been red-pilled , that it was never about that flag… or confederate statuary and monuments…. this movement, of the last 20 years has been a slow-rolled project to rip all the culture of America down and intimidate anyone who dares to defend the past.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We’re talking about the Confederate flag, right? Does he think he’s in danger of losing the South, so he’s trying to firm up his base there? Makes no sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Battle flag of Northern Virginia is what he was talking about and what I’m talking about. And I don’t think he’s worried one bit about losing the south. He’s not a politician. He’s a provocateur of pop culture, and he just poked the PC bear on a ” settled issue “. It’s not about the flag, as much as being the ONLY guy to stand up to the mob and give voice to those that can’t say anything anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there a difference btw. getting rid of Confederate Flags, tearing down statues, and renaming bases?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fair enough. Thanks for the comment!
I am SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO sick and tired of people telling the President of the United States of America what he should and shouldn’t say. He can say WHATEVER. HE. WANTS. It is LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNGGGGGG past time that someone do that. Without fear. Without regret. He is doing EXACTLY what I voted him into office to do.
It DOES. NOT. MATTER. What he says or doesn’t say. The WHOLE cabal against him ALWAYS pick and choose which words to twist or simply invent statements out of whole cloth.
I say give ’em ‘ell, Donny. Every. Single. Day. I love your no filtered approach. Finally a man with a chest. And you can look up C.S. Lewis for the reference.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are right he can say whatever he darn well pleases. We can also cringe, occasionally.
When the entire future of the country may depend on a few thousand votes swinging one direction or another, you try not to make unforced errors that will not get any additional street cred. And he doesn’t need to win our votes.
Here in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina it is not un-common for high-school boys (black and white together) ride in pick-up trucks with CSA and USA flags proudly displayed! The kids all hang out together at the Cook Out. Funny, but first high-school dates (boys and girls) are often at the gun range. The CSA flag only triggers folks who where brainwashed to fear the past. Note: CSA = Confederate States of America
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love President Trump’s fearlessness, and his willingness to call out the fraud. The left isn’t used to being challenged on their lies,they don’t know what to do.
LikeLiked by 12 people
BTW, as I previously posted from publicly available information, the Murstein family made their money on the controversial TAXI MEDALLIONS.
There were also articles on his possible controversial lending practices to minority owned small businesses – dry cleaners, etc. (I couldn’t follow articles in the Old Yorke Times, etc., as I don’t have or want a subscription.)
The New York Times: ‘They Were Conned’: How Reckless Loans Devastated a Generation of Taxi Drivers
By Brian M. Rosenthal
“The phone call that ruined Mohammed Hoque’s life came in April 2014 as he began another long day driving a New York City taxi, a job he had held since emigrating from Bangladesh nine years earlier….”
“The call came from a prominent businessman who was selling a medallion, the coveted city permit that allows a driver to own a yellow cab instead of working for someone else. If Mr. Hoque gave him $50,000 that day, he promised to arrange a loan for the purchase….
“Mr. Hoque made about $30,000 that year. He had no idea, he said later, that he had just signed a contract that required him to pay $1.7 million.
“Over the past year, a spate of suicides by taxi drivers in New York City has highlighted in brutal terms the overwhelming debt and financial plight of medallion owners. All along, officials have blamed the crisis on competition from ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft….
“But a New York Times investigation found much of the devastation can be traced to a handful of powerful industry leaders who steadily and artificially drove up the price of taxi medallions, creating a bubble that eventually burst. Over more than a decade, they channeled thousands of drivers into reckless loans and extracted hundreds of millions of dollars before the market collapsed.
“These business practices generated huge profits for bankers, brokers, lawyers, investors, fleet owners and debt collectors. The leaders of nonprofit credit unions became multimillionaires. Medallion brokers grew rich enough to buy yachts and waterfront properties. One of the most successful bankers hired the rap star Nicki Minaj to perform at a family party…” [Andrew Murstein’s sons bar mitzvah.]
““The whole thing was like a Ponzi scheme because it totally depended on the value going up,” said Haywood Miller, a debt specialist who has consulted for both borrowers and lenders. *** “The part that wasn’t fair was the guy who’s buying is an immigrant, maybe someone who couldn’t speak English. They were conned.” ” ***
*** “The investigation found example after example of drivers trapped in exploitative loans, including hundreds who signed interest-only loans that required them to pay exorbitant fees, forfeit their legal rights and give up almost all their monthly income, indefinitely.” ***
“Almost every loan reviewed by The Times included a clause that spiked the interest rate to as high as 24 percent if it was not repaid in three years. Lenders included the clause — called a “balloon” — so that borrowers almost always had to extend the loan, possibly at a higher rate than in the original terms, and with additional fees….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, The News York Times cleverly forgot to mention that illegal gypsy taxi cabs are allowed to operate in Manhattan without a license or insurance as well as Uber competing with the licensed medallion taxi cabs!
But was the media really going bananas over the outed noose hoax part or the part at the end about the recent decision to ban the Confederate flag at races?
Having tied and used the Bimini twist knot as a “Shock Tippet,” yep it kinda looks like a noose but it isn’t, plus don’t believe it’s the same knot as in the stall #4. Though it may well have been cut off.
I have never understood how anyone could ever be excited by watching cars drive in circles.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Me neither. I went to the Indy 500 once. We had bad seats, on the inside of turn 3. After the field spreads out it’s just cars whizzing past at high speed, deafeningly loud, and it’s impossible to know who’s the leader or where the pack begins and ends.
It’s about like watching traffic whiz by on the interstate. If it weren’t for the crashes it wouldn’t be interesting at all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Le Mans, Mille Miglia, Silverstone, Watkins Glen…THAT’S racing!
Without chicanes, sharp turns and “whoopsies” (airborne moments), it’s no different from watching dogs chasing a stuffed rabbit, IMO!
The left is apoplectic because they don’t know what do with with a Republican who doesn’t just cringe and apologize when lied about and unfairly attacked. Had Barack Obama given that speech it would be hailed as one of the greatest of all time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Get with the program!
Everything O’bama did was hailed by the sycophantic, fawning press as “historic” and the “greatest” ever. Most of the time he didn’t actually say anything concrete.
The most important point is that O’bama was praised for saying things that were “right” about America. But, the funny thing is O’bama was playing a role for his public face. He didn’t believe what he was saying. We all know, now at least, that he worked tirelessly to tear down every facet of this country. O’bama was not lazy he rubber-stamped anything and everything that would erase American exceptionalism.
It makes me I’ll just seeing him, but he looks very stressed these days.
Pretending a white person (assumed) hung a noose for black Bubba to increase/elevate diversity for their brand is unethical. In todays climate unethical crap like this can get innocent people killed. Any white person who would attend one of these races now has zero pride. All I can say for Bubba is that it must feel better to be a victim than a winner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NASCAR provides modern day chariot races for the ignorant masses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NASCAR leaves out the protruding weaponized hubs designed to rip spokes a new one. It might help NASCAR at this point. It helped 007 when he needed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey now, I (operative word: was) a big time NASCAR fan. Especially in the older days. I don’t get people watching soccer, but I don’t think soccer fans are ignorant! NASCAR lost me with this hoax though!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wondered right off when the FBI said “no charges” what they actually meant.
They meant it was a closed matter and giving Bubbs cover.
Like moths to a flame. I think they wanted this one to just die..but..the President has other plans for it. Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“I think they wanted this one to just die…”
I disagree. Noosecar and the networks have replayed the whole hoax saga before every race since then, including yesterday. The “noose”, poor crying Bubba, all the so-called solidarity, etc. They can’t/won’t let it go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
In an effort to appease a certain small demographic of marxist radicals, ALL sports is self imploding. The other night, Mark Levin asked his audience to join him to defund the NFL by not attending games, or watching them. I would add the rest of the sporting spectrum to that equation……and yes, Im on board
Walmart is always hiring.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Walmart just took all of their “All Lives Matter ” t shirts off line and not for sale anymore. I guess only Black Lives matter to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walmart is full-in on the BLM/Floyd agenda. They spent $100 for a systemic rascism center. They have had the announcement of it (in black banner ) on their website ever since.
I am done with them.. As the Monopolies grow our choices shrink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
$100 million that is
Walmart still hasn’t figured out appeasement never works:
Sunday, June 5, 2020
-snip-
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Walmart Supercenters in Jacksonville and Sherwood were temporarily closed after protests on Sunday.
The Walmart on John Harden drive in Jacksonville closed after a group of protesters showed up at the store Sunday afternoon and reportedly blocked the entrance to the store. Management said the store has reopened.
After the group left the Jacksonville area around 2:30 p.m., they made their way to Walmart in Sherwood, located on Highway 107, causing it to temporarily close. As they blocked off the entrance to the store many began chanting “no justice no peace.”
https://katv.com/news/local/2-walmart-stores-in-central-arkansas-closed-after-protests
“Protestors” have been shutting different Walmarts down for a month or more.
I was a MASSIVE NFL fan. It was all I cared about outside of work, in terms of a hobby to follow when at home and not at work or the gym. I spent thousands upon thousands on merch and games for the NFL. I was their key demographic and the life blood of their league.
After 40 years of die hard fandom, I’m 100% done. As a die hard Giants fan, I thought it was going to be hard to turn it off. But what I’ve watched them become made it quite easy for me. It will take a massive shift in policy to get me to come back to that league.
BTW, many of my democrat friends feel the same way. And not only are they done with the NFL, they are excited to vote for Trump. No chance Trump is losing unless it’s stolen. These are people that I got into heated arguments with over Hillary v Trump. And now they are excited to vote for him. And I sure do love saying to them, “Isn’t cool how I don’t rub in your face how wrong you were about Trump??” Ha ha
As a North Carolinian, NASCAR is now dead to me along with the NFL. Frees up more family time at beaches, fishin’ and huntn’. Be blessed ya’ll.
LikeLiked by 9 people
NFL means No Freaking Longer. (so it is safe for work)
And NOOSECAR IS DEAD TO ME. A life long fan. Tuned them out during this year’s Atlanta race. even before the Talledega hoax. Saw this crap coming when they had to celebrate George Floyd and BLM at Atlanta race with all drivers and cars pulling onto pit road and shutting down engines to honor the thug Floyd.
CNBC spinning PTrump tweet as his defending the confederate flag and the racists NOOSECAR fans who want to display it at NOOSECAR TRACKS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been a NASCAR fan observer for 40 years. Based on this absurd situation which Wallace “Jussied”, and other politically correct silliness, along with restricter plates etc. the bloom is off the rose.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To boot lots of the media enhanced the size of the garage door pull as well
LikeLiked by 1 person
That pic from nascar that Sundance used made the “noise” look bigger than it was.
That was deliberate.
They knew what they were doing. Sorta like holding a small fish at full arms length in front of someone for a picture. It gives the illusion that it’s bigger than it really is. It’s intended to deceive.
Put someone’s hand in it for the sake of reference and it becomes self evident what a hoax it was.
LikeLike
“That pic from nascar that Sundance used made the “noise” look bigger than it was.”
“Noose”, not “noise”.
Autocorrect can really be aggravating.
Was not talking bout sundance
Good, let’s take down all utility poles in black neighborhoods as poles are RACIST! Don’t stop there, TREEEEEEES! Any tree with a branch needs to be cut down as TREEEES are RAAACIST!
And asphalt pavement with white lines on it….RAAACIST pavement in black face!
These are Totalitarian NUTTERS, wearing diapers on their faces. Symbolic? I think so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the NFL and NASCAR having committed hara-kiri, aren’t you glad that Megan Rapinoe saved you from having to watch women’s soccer by promising to kneel for the anthem?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Something to consider: bubba wallace is a light skin so called ”black” and thus has White Privilege (DNA), and he is a ”sacred cow” in holy pantheon of oppressed africans sold by their ancestors african slave tribal chiefs because he hangs with rednecks race car drivers.
Blessed with melanin privilege and White Privilege, bubba is a two fer for the hate America communist democrats. He might be biden’s vp pick if they cannot find a suitable female.
He really looks like jussie smollett, wonder do they have the same advisors on their race hoaxing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this occurred on NASCAR owned property. And Comcast/NBC has a seat on the Board of Directors.
Dunno how Bubba did, but while channel surfing I saw he was a lap down and 20 something in the last stage.
Of course, with Democrats abandoning Americanism and Americans, why talk about hoaxes set up against once-conservative bastions?
Another issue speculate about is Wallace. He looks less black than Dolezal. I thought he was on Mediterranean stock or even on the darker spectrum of Northern Europe. And I never heard of him.
Was this a publicity stunt on his part to get ad revenue by declaring himself black and a victim?
LikeLiked by 1 person
his father is white. so is his girlfriend
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a silver charm bracelet given by my parents back in the 70s. It is jam-packed with charms that represent me and my milestones.
One of them is a Confederate flag that represents my Southern heritage.
That some very trashy and tacky people misused the flag to stand for the oppression of blacks does not erase what it means to me. An analogy is that just because the KKK burned crosses (disgusting) does not make the cross a symbol of racism.
I am old enough to remember the, “ITS A CLOCK” story when a Muslim kid was in school during the Zero administration. It looked like a bomb, but ALL the lamestream media defended the kid to say it was just a clock.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NASCAR is Fonzie jumping the shark. Increased ticket prices, banning the flag that the core of stock car racing fans embrace, and willingly promoting a race-baiting hoax constitute three strikes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do not know ONE single person who upon seeing that “noose” would have thought it was nefarious. As someone who is no stranger to knots, I would have thought too much effort went into that knot because a figure eight knot tied in a doubling up of the rope at the end takes less than 5 seconds and will not loosen or tighten up and it’ll provide a handle. The “noose” looks better. It’s decorative. It’s classier. It’s amusing. A bimini twist knot looks like a noose to me. If Bubba was 1/10th the man he thinks he is, he’d have hung it from his personal vehicle’s rear view mirror.
Having taught over 600 people sailing, we covered some knots.
This is a case of getting their panties in a knot.
My knot knowledge is from technical rock and ice climbing. I grew up on an Atlantic island with no mountains so my dad decided our family should be mountain climbers. My big fantasy is being asked to help crew a sail boat across the Atlantic. My only experience in sailing was being 3 sheets to the wind many times in the last century and I’m good at being ballast.
The Marxists will be coming after professional fishing next. Using that Bimini knot proves you are a racist.
They plan to despoil every American cultural institution and tradition.
Mock them every chance you get. President Trump is spot on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now we just need to flood twitter with the article and pictures!
Trump’s tweet right underneath about Warren made tears come to my eyes.
He has an absolute mastery over the media’s attention span.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey Graham: ‘I Don’t Think Bubba Wallace Has Anything to Apologize For’
Lindsey didn’t follow the story. How sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Birds of a feather…
Former Governor Nikki Haley, Who Wants to Be President, Promotes Fake Bubba Wallace Noose Narrative…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/23/former-governor-nikki-haley-who-wants-to-be-president-promotes-fake-bubba-wallace-noose-narrative/
To me – IMHO – President Trump is great because he goes here, there and anywhere he damn well pleases – 1st Amendment!
I go on youtube pretty frequently to watch old movies that might be available there – plus videos with “tabs” and tutorials for guitar and ukulele – just for my own enjoyment and to shut out the news for a while – there are these video ads that often pop up for various “Master” programs that a person can take, such as with Carlos Santana and other musicians, writers et al –
Trump could do his own “Master” program on running for President and then actually being President to add to their curriculum but by then, the PC police would raise holy hell already and will demand they change the name – to not include “Master”.
My Mom and I made a little list off the tops of our heads the other day of all the “Master” examples that will no longer be allowed – we keep thinking of different examples – like master cylinder – “emcee” for “Master of Ceremonies” and “maitre’d” – I think “Master Bedroom” and “Master Bath” are what started all this with a realtor or someone jumping on the bandwagon.
Nuts!
God bless you, President Trump!
I feel bad for Richard Petty. They can not even fire Bubba now for stinking as a race car driver, now he has a privileged spot. I am so sick of this crapola.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
So I guess Bubba replaced the Confederate flag with BLM stuff on his car just to make things better? …….I don’t think so …
LikeLiked by 1 person
DemoNazis have to double down because it’s an election year. They can never tell the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bubba (what a name…made for what?) should just shut his big mouth and drive his butt off winning races (if he is capable…which one can easily argue he is not!). Then again, the King, Mr. R. Petty does not have many if any recent wins on his table. So what’s a fading driver, owner, promoter to do?
Make noise and keep wearing that funny cowboy Karen hat!
The next logical conclusion NASCAR made the flag decision. In order to mitigate and blunt response from fan base knew in advance of the incident. They staged the whole noose hoax to say see this is why we had to make the flag decision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are talking about the checkered flag, right? Obviously the BLM crowd would want it to be all Black.
Oh, by the way, did you see that BLM and Antifa tore down the statue of Fredrick Douglas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump nailed it. His last sentence is an observation on the likely causes for the lowered ratings not an endorsement of the flag. How anyone can take it any other way is only through confirmation and/or media bias.
LikeLiked by 1 person
& the decisions are related
6-10 ban flag
Fan backlash follows
6-21 fake noose lie to justify ban of flag.
Honeymoon is over
For the sake of being TOTALLY REDUNDANT,,,,,,,
these are not the same ropes, same garage, same anything!
The new picture is an end garage bay with the beige metal panels going perpendicular to the door.
ALL OTHER PICTURES,,,, there is no such perpendicular wall between bays,,,,
and surely not at bay 5!
-Flashback: Leftists Peddle T Shirts Of Trump Hanging By Tie-Noose, Instagram Promotes It
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/leftists-peddle-t-shirts-of-trump-hanging-by-tie-noose-instagram-is-promoting-it/
I guess this is the difference between myself and alot of the other readers/posters on this site. I voted for Trump and plan to do it again but these tweets seem below the office and frankly I would hope the president has better things to do than to keep up with Nascar ratings and commenting on a sinking ship of a sport like Nascar. The mere reference to the Confederate flag will get him associated with it forever by the media. He takes two huge steps forward with a great speech over the weekend, then three steps back with this stupid tweet.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with the Confederate flag. IF every other separatist, racist, religio-fascist group like BLM, Islam and the gay mafia can have their hate flags; the Stars and Bars has every right to fly, too.
At one time there was a Flags of the Confederacy poster available from the National Parks Service. It’s been gone a couple of decades now.
You have to admire someone who refuses to lead from behind, at least. If you don’t like his style, that is fine, but what makes a leader is his results. Mr. Trump has been able, through tremendous and almost universal opposition, to accomplish more in 3 years than the previous occupant of the White House could accomplish in 8. Not to mention, Mr. Obama had D majority in the House, and Filibuster proof Senate for 2 years.
I suspect Bubba Wallace, unhappy with his mediocre career in NASCAR was looking to boost his celebrity status with a little bit of dat “racism”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect Jussie Smollett was also looking to boost his celebrity status with same ‘racism’ stunt…very disgusting that this was the route they both decided to use in order to ‘enhance’ their lives….
