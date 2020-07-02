Jim Jordan Discusses House Judiciary Effort to Impeach Bill Barr…

The plan to impeach Bill Barr was clearly visible several months ago. A preemptive strike to diffuse the pending findings of the investigation by USAO John Durham.

The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to testify before the committee on July 28th. If there is going to be a summer show-down between the AG and political operatives -including Lawfare- within the Judiciary committee, that hearing is likely to be the spark.

The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th. — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 24, 2020