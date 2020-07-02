Jim Jordan Discusses House Judiciary Effort to Impeach Bill Barr…

The plan to impeach Bill Barr was clearly visible several months ago. A preemptive strike to diffuse the pending findings of the investigation by USAO John Durham.
The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to testify before the committee on July 28th. If there is going to be a summer show-down between the AG and political operatives -including Lawfare- within the Judiciary committee, that hearing is likely to be the spark.
Can’t wait.
Kabuki theatre. Bill the cleaner Barr hss successfully stalled potus. Notice how they drop stuff on Fridays with plenty of stuff in the news. Nothing in a slow news week. Where are the gop leaders who believed the nyt bounty story? Where are the apologies from liz Cheney? They have any outrage for the iran bounty during the Biden years?
The real privilege is dem privilege and it’s given by the media. It means that Obama could tell his AGs exactly what he wanted them to do, and the media would praise his benevolent wisdom but if President Trump tells AG Barr what to do it is obstruction of justice and election interference.
Children.
With matches and scissors
Dear AG Bill Barr, cc: John Durnham
No one ever successfully defended anything. There is only attack and attack and attack some more.
Sincerely, George S. Patton
PS: Attack means indictments and more indictments and still more indictments … .. and now, not next year.
Oh I WISH we still had the ilk of Ulysses Grant and George Patton in our ranks today!!
Actually the Dems have succeeded quite well with a good offense as a good defense, considering their guilt levels of crime, conspiracy and treason.
That’s why I think it means unCivil war or being exterminated if Trump leaves office before much of the O+DS cabals are hanged.
it is true.
Since the democratic party has no plans to honor any of our constitutional freedoms how CAN we not commit to battle against them?
The good news is that I don’t think that there are that many police and military who are actually on the side of the left. They ARE a smaller group, they just are well organized and try to make themselves sound larger.
Martha was clearly uncomfortable with his answers.
Yep. The interview was only 3 minutes long. The Fox uniparty bigwigs were probably yelling in her earpiece, “Get him off. Get him off. Now!”
Martha was busy trying hard to not be a mouth breather. I have to say she has improved a tad and seems to be keeping her lips closed more frequently these days. Here nor there, she was doing some sort of chair dance, maybe she had a case of gas going on, or as you suggest, Jim was making her squirmy. I noticed it too.
When I named the 8 show hosts who I consider of sound conservatism on FOX, I did not include her or Bret BAier. They straddle poorly, far too often falling on the never trumper side.
Complete theater…Anything to prevent or slow arrests, indictments, convictions, and incarcerations …Barr is a complete waste of time. Has anybody heard from our DNI? Has Ratcliffe been deported? Is he in the basement with Boe Jiden?
Indeed, we did hear from DNI Ratcliff who reminded CNN, NYT, WashPost, et al., that publishing classified material, depending on the circumstances, is illegal. I believe a release of Ratcliffe’s statement was sent out last night or early am today
Perhaps they’re on the trail of lbeakers or already known who they are.
It would probably blow up the Dems plans if the Durham indictments and report came out right before his testimony.
Either way, though, Barr presents himself well during congressional questioning. Doesn’t make mistakes. He will be his Honey Badger self and set their false accusations straight.
Exactly what I was thinking. Indictments and a press conference the day before. Either the hearing is held, or the Democrats fall all over themselves postponing it because reasons.
You know, one of the things that isn’t often discussed is…what did they do with the information “they” gathered during the spying that Barr is investigating? “They” in this case applies to lots of folks…anyone who unmasked names as well as data gathered under FISA warrants.
I wonder if there’s any chance that some of that info either found its way to some of the Dems in Congress…or even worse…to the HRC campaign. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this even hinted at but wouldn’t it make some kind of sense?
I bring this up because it perhaps ties into the Barr impeachment attempt as a possible reason for the panic being exhibited by House Dems.
I think this hearing will be pretty tame on both sides. Barr is a veteran of the swamp and will navigate it with ease. Intelligence wise, he is waaaaay above any of those corrupt actors in the house.
You will probably be better off watching paint dry.
Barr, like Trump, came out of a very comfortable private life. He had no need to come back to work and certainly not to death threats and huge mob outcry.
Additionally, though few, there ARE some in the swamp who actually worked hard while there and so the contamination largely passed over them.
perhaps Barr will use the testimony to release records of congresscritter criminality?
Or to follow up on Durham indictments shortly before July 28, with additional evidence, including collusion of congresscritters with the perps and leakers?
A well-prepped witness can provide ‘unwanted’ answers.
Exactly – indictments a day or two prior to his testimony would be epic.
The closer we can release to the election the better so that it resonates with voters.
I’m hoping for a Durham surprise prior to July 28.
LikeLiked by 5 people
L’Audace, L’Audace, toujours L’Audace!
Bien Sur!!!
On y va!!!
I’m really disappointed in the naysayers on this page. Summer soldiers.
I have a theory that some of them are just coming off of Never TRump contagion and are not yet comfortable either with supporting Trump OR with casting off leftist doomsday pessimism.
“If there is going to be a summer show-down between the AG and political operatives -including Lawfare- within the Judiciary committee, that hearing is likely to be the spark.”
I may be in the minority here… which is fine… but, IMO, you have to be pretty sharp to go up against AG Barr and come out anywhere close to “on top”. I don’t care where you got your Law Degree.
Barr has the ability to drop a little bombshell out of the blue, even if you have to read between the lines a little bit. And testimony on July 28th would be the perfect venue. He just might make a couple of subtle disclosures or assertions that could induce some D.C. sphincter puckering. They wouldn’t be clamoring to impeach him otherwise… which, IIRC, they’ve been talking about since February 2019.
mr. piddles, I so hope. All we need is a tornado about Labor Day.
I think you may be a minority only in voice. I do believe that many more agree with you.
I will bet dollars to donuts that as the date approaches the hearings will be postponed due to coronavirus. This will give one or both sides the time to run out the clock past the election.
So Barr getting impeached is the perfect excuse to NOT be able to prosecute gov criminals.
so…..”we” are back to calling this an unmasking all over again huh?
perhaps jordan didn’t get the memo.
or maybe he got the memo2.0 passed around in congress.
congress memo2,0:
it was unmasking..just call it unmasking…it’s not accurate, but .it sells …(even if it conceals the real criminality of using unlawful DIRECT targeting of a political figure using nonFISA warrant programs that are forbidden to be used against US citizens, and from foreign cutouts and those foreign operated surveillance powers rented from our friends in the UK…or is it Italy? To the point: what was the program used to directly spy on flynn? Under what authority? Under what predicate? Who moved the needle? we have this assumption that all NSA incoming and other very criticall important security officials are under surveillance. I get that. I happen to agree with it. The surveillance part…to collect..never know when a foreign actors is going to reveal something of value. But lets start discussing that program…to learn how it was abused and by whom. this was NOT A UNMASKING. what am I missing?
is jordan really prepared to defend this “unmasking” bullshit that runs odds at the declass material dumped by Grennell? Why speak incorrectly about it? or talk around it with this debunked unmasking narrative. we know that isn’t true! I sense laziness here or intentional misinformation. It’s as if a poll was taken and the results are in: no one cares…no one is paying attention…lets just go with unmasking and keep this other stuff quiet! What am I missing?
when I listen to jordan, and I kind of like his bulldog style…but some of his schtick is getting worn out and needs to be updated. this rapid fire, bullet points is fine and well…and most of it is accurate and it sticks on the cable tv segment….but there are some things he needs to update…and realize that the new information rolled out has to become part of the national discussion….
I mean what I just heard was pretty much what he has been spouting for the past year. Credit for being consistent and repeating what needs to be heard. But some very important details need to be updated, so that the audience understands the raw onion center core, below the layers that have been concealed for quite some time.
I’m worried that the Grennel dump is going to have the “assange effect”….solid falsifiable information…that no body cared enough to force changes. I can’t imagine a more severe disaster is nothing changes after this coup. And I have this bad gut feeling, nothing is going to change.
it’s like deja vu all over again..the potomac two step, accomplished in mass by your friendly masters in congress.
I pray I am wrong.
There are two or three things that are still behind firewalls.
One, that the Russians had NOTHING to dovwith the Wikileaks DNC and DCCC emails.
Two, That Republicon party leadership were in on the muh Russia coup attempt from day one.
Three, that all of the small group Comey, McCabe etc. are blackmailing said Republicons in Congress “if we go down,…we’ll TELL!
EVERYTHING about the coup can come out, to let the air out of the balloon, EXCEPT those three things.
They will not actually impeach Barr, this is just supposed to convince us he’s ‘for real’ because “Hey, the Dems tried to impeach him, so he MUST be righteous!”
In addition to my McConnell appointed him argument, I have a second.
Epoch times interviewer asked Sidney Powell what she would reccomend to Barr;
NONE of her reccomendations require dotting eyes/crossing tees, and SHOULD have been done as soon as he stepped in. From memory;
1)END the FBI 302’s, permanently.
ALL FBI interviews recorded.
2)Tell all prosecutors, if you have EVER withheld Brady evidence in a case,…clean out your desk, you are fired.
3) She says the IG is too busy to address this, so create a small department, within the agency,..similar to this attorney from missouri that released the flynn material.
They are tasked with reviewing old and current cases, looking for Brady violations, and any other prosecutorial misconduct, investigating and FIRING their asses.
THIS would send a clear, unequivocal message that there is a new sheriff in town, and the culture MUST change.
A HOUSECLEANER would have done this, long before now. A CLEANER would not, and ONLY would have acknowledged prosecutorial misconduct when forced to.
Miscreants are transferred, or allowed to retire, NOT fired. Cleaner, NOT Housecleaner.
Barr will NOT be impeached by the,House, its another head fake.
IMHO
Would not the Almighty find this a strange request,knowing he knows what you know,
“I pray I am wrong.”
There’s Trump Derangement Syndrome for the resisting lefties and losers.
Then there’s Jaded Conservative Syndrome for the impatient, gas-lighted mob.
Petulance is the common ground.
Time for Americans to grow the hell up.
Wasn’t “obstruction of justice” a thing a few months ago?
The democrats could easily be opening up Pandoras box here, they are insane. Bill Barr could easily bring in his attorney, John Durham and the entire story could blow up in there faces. (Media interruption for sure). Black out! Then take them all out in handcuffs. 3-1/2 years of this, is long enough. Adam Schiff is an idiot. It could give them media coverage, which is hard to come by. It could be the laugh of the century. I’ll even wear a mask, to the party. At some point this all has to end. They could announce all of the charges.
