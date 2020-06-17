Jerry Nadler / Lawfare Planning to Impeach AG Bill Barr?…

Posted on June 17, 2020 by

In 2018/2019 the roadmap to impeach President Trump was clear; many denied its visibility until it was almost too late.  In the past week several moves within DC present a roadmap to impeach AG Bill Barr.  Could this be the DC defense against USAO John Durham’s findings surrounding the DC soft-coup effort?  You decide.

♦On Monday House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that two former Special Counsel Robert Mueller attorneys, John W. Elias and Aaron S.J. Zelinsky  would be designated as “whistleblowers” to give testimony against AG Bill Barr. (LINK)

♦On Tuesday, the last remaining DOJ advisor to Jeff Sessions, Jody Hunt, announced his intent to leave the justice dept. (LINK) Hunt was Jeff Session’s chief-of-staff, and one of the key advisors responsible for the decision to recuse from the Mueller probe. (LINK)

♦And now today the DOJ is announcing that Solicitor General Noel Francisco will be  departing: “Solicitor General of the United States Noel Francisco announces his departure from the Department of Justice, effective as of July 3, 2020.” (LINK)

With those final two departures there’s no longer any Main Justice leadership in position from the era of Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein.  Seems like quite a coincidence.

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

117 Responses to Jerry Nadler / Lawfare Planning to Impeach AG Bill Barr?…

  1. T2020 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    House Judiciary Committee Chairman is Nadler, not Durham. 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Would not surprise me, just for narrative purposes. Same with the Gleeson amicus in the Flynn case.

    The Dems don’t want ObamaGate (and BidenGate) to hit for the election. So if they think a stunt impeachment (wont go anywhere in the Senate) can distract from things, I could see it. Why not?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. TheHumanCondition says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    FFS this is theater of the absurd. I wish there was a way to get rid of 90% of the political ticks in DC.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. DJ says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Yup, they’re going to give it a try.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Gadsden says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Using the rationale of the Mueller team, couldn’t they then be charged with “Obstruction” for interfering in ongoing investigations?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:28 pm

      They’ll likely testify about non-Durham stuff, from what I’ve read of the release. Though I suppose you could argue that Roger Stone is peripherally related.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • justlizzyp says:
      June 18, 2020 at 12:03 am

      That will quickly get turned back around and anything DOJ releases on the Spygate crew will be deemed disinformation in an attempt to save himself and therefore obstruction.

      Like

      Reply
  6. evergreen says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Let them impeach Barr. If he’s timid enough to be cowed, then he ought to be removed. If he’s emboldened by it and figures, “f*ck it, game on”, then maybe he’ll realize the show stops if/when Trump loses re-election…and Barr had better get a move on before the election.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:31 pm

      IIRC, the House already threatened Barr with impeachment last year(?)… and he laughed it off. I’m sure he’s been expecting more theatrics before Durham’s over and done.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        June 17, 2020 at 10:46 pm

        Durham’s investigations and Bidengate may not be the only motivations for Nadler the man-whore and his Lawfare pimps. Protecting Bolton from criminal jeopardy is likely another motivation. (Remember, Bolton can be linked to Lawfare easily, as Sundance explained yesterday). And – like the Flynn dismissal fiasco, a cheap shot at Barr could be used to try to get the DoJ to show some hole cards early.
        The coup plotters are VERY worried IMHO. Durham’s team has not leaked anything. Barr is not leaking, but he’s been dropping major hints for quite some time. And President Trump is dropping hints too. The coup plotters DO NOT KNOW things they want to know, and are flailing about trying to regain the narrative. Relying on a neocon putz like Bolton to accomplish narrative control will be “futile”.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Revelation says:
          June 17, 2020 at 11:01 pm

          Oh I think the Deep State know that they’ve been well and truly caught.

          Thats why we’re seeing ever increasing levels of madness and desperation.

          Its their only hope of escape – to crash the country.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • abigailstraight says:
            June 17, 2020 at 11:17 pm

            True Revelation but (IMHO) to The Boss’s point….Deep State doesn’t know the level of Durham, Barr or Trump’s knowledge and P.R.O.O.F.
            That is the pivotal point for the evil ones…

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • justlizzyp says:
            June 18, 2020 at 12:10 am

            Crash the country and/ or throw out enough chaff to confuse the willfully blind. There are far too many people who, based solely on ideological and racial grounds, flat out refuse to believe that Obama is anything less than perfect.

            Like

            Reply
        • joebkonobi says:
          June 17, 2020 at 11:18 pm

          As deep as the deep state is, it would not surprise me if they have someone on the inside of the Durham investigation and know exactly what is going on. Could be that Barr/Durham are getting close to reveal time and the crooks are looking for another distraction/delay or put Barr under investigation in an attempt to make it look like Barr is acting out of retaliation. Desperate people do desperate things.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  7. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Its just another Barnum & Bailey extravaganza.
    The left must be terrified of what Durham may find and what PDJT may force AG Barr to do.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Gary says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Doug Collins will dismantle zelinski.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Magabear says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Noel Francisco seemed to be solid. Not so much with the rest of them.

    Who knows what level the demonrats will sink to next. Exploding a nuclear weapon somewhere isn’t even beneath them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • GomeznSA says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      Maga – the only dirty tricks they dems haven’t tried – yet – are the ones that they have not found or invented.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Brutalus says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Well, if Barr had an ounce of testosterone, he’d beat them to the punch

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Gary says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    The actions these inauthentic people are taking may force Barr to go scortched earth. Any thinking person knows Barr has no intention of having his name smared in history.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. bullnuke says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Wouldn’t surprise me. Leftists have been exposed so what do they have to lose? Just trying to stir up their rabid leftist base with the help of the fake news. Hard to see how the news cycle would fit this in. It would seriously piss off the blm anarchists.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. mr.piddles says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Desperation. Some number of the Weissman/Mueller crew need to pay a serious legal price for their blatant corruption. You know… to send a message for future generations of “dedicated public servants”.

    I have a feeling this just makes Barr more determined than ever. Slings and Arrows and all that.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:58 pm

      Weissmann & Mueller would be a nice start. Maybe this is a preemptive strike knowing that Sullivan can’t keep Flynn’s neck under the guillotine blade much longer. They will likely have a “blockbuster” public hearing in the exact time frame that Sullivan has to rule. We haven’t heard anything from Sidney’s appeal yet. Could this have been a dog whistle to the Appeals Court from Obama by using the House’s midget?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. leroyjaynkins says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    “In my experience, there’s no such thing as [coincidence].” — Obi Wan Kinobi, Star Wars

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Sherri Young says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    This has been in the works almost from the moment AG Barr was confirmed. There has been no effort to keep it a secret. Nadler seems to be obsessed by the idea.

    Schiff got to impeach Trump. Now Nadler wants his day in the sun by impeaching Barr.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:00 pm

      Which will give Jerry the chance to say “Adam, Adam, Adam” as Adam jumps up quickly to cut off MidgetMan. Then again, MidgetMan could scream”Schitthead, Schitthead, Schitthead”!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:25 pm

      Schiff won’t be involved. This involve the Injustice Committee only, not the Lacks Intelligence Committee.
      Waddler won’t have to speed waddle this time.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  16. kleen says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    It’s funny how the Dems get their dirty business done quickly and act quickly while our side tell us to just wait forever.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Julian says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Why are they getting rid of all of Trump’s Jody Hunt & Francisco?

    What is Trump going to do about it?

    Btw: ♦On Monday House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Durham announced

    Like

    Reply
  18. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Question,
    How come Jerry Nadler didn’t kneel?

    He’s either racist or…
    He’s too F’ing lazy, fat and stupid.

    Be careful, it’s a trick question.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Ellis says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    I know they hate Barr because of him sticking his nose where they think it doesn’t belong, but he holds all the cards in this game. Plus, what crime could they possibly try to impeach him over?

    Their first impeachment of the president turned into a political gift for Trump. Impeaching Barr only makes Durham’s investigation that much more visible and interesting to the public. Surely Nadler learned his lesson the first time, right?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      June 17, 2020 at 10:37 pm

      (Yawn)… Abuse Of P… Pow… Power… sorry getting sleepy here. Like Nadler dozing off during mid-morning Judiciary Testimony… these people make me… (yyyaaaaaawwwwwnnnnnn)… sleepy…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  20. Seneca the Elder says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Magabear- I agree. There is literally NOTHING the Demon Rats won’t do to save their sorry asses.
    I am utterly convinced that the Chi Com Corona Crisis and subsequent Lockdown were part of the ongoing Coup attempt.
    I am also starting to believe that the George Floyd debacle was some kind of set up as well. Just look how things have turned out with that one.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • romy911 says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:08 pm

      I agree Seneca. It’s all part of the coup. It’s awful what they are doing to the American people.
      Mark Elias – the Perkins Coie lawyer, representing Hillary Clinton, that admitted in court that their firm paid Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton Campaign & the DNC. In a normal world, the Dems should be nervous to trot him out.
      Zelinski, the lawyer for the whistleblower?
      Do the Republicans on this committee get to question these two?
      In regard to Barr, I’ve been pleased with his recent statements in defense of President Trump.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:44 pm

      Ever wonder why Floyd’s coffin was closed? Was he really in there?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    There’s no problem. Barr takes his 7 hour naps each day, right after his 9AM warm milk and a cookie, so he can’t respond to papers he doesn’t read or calls he doesn’t answer

    He’ll be totally oblivious to any impeachment attempt

    Like

    Reply
  22. VivaAmerica says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    I nominate Grenell as his replacement!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. lawton says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    No telling with the crooked Dems. They tried with a cabinet member one time but I think it was for claims of fraud but he wasn’t removed.

    Like

    Reply
  24. SR says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    It’s just a show and will be talking points to make media before Dhuram report. I heard protestors are taking buses from many cities to Tulsa. They have plan to create mess a day before rally or harming rally visitors. If rally will be cancelled due to riots then they have a template and basement Biden can stay in basement.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    I was going through some old comments I made and found this from March 23, 2020.

    VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:13 pm
    If anyone ever reads my comments, you should know that I don’t do conspiracy crap, ever!
    This will be the fourth time I’ve heard this, the last one from a very, very credible source who I know personally. The first 2 I doubted, the 3rd has more contacts than most I know but the 4th is real close that I trust.
    The National guard is being brought in to help keeps things calm as we all know but behind the scenes ALL law enforcement is on standby in case things get crazy, such as riots, looting and well, you name it. This is why businesses were told to send people home to keep them safe. Now it makes sense to me why the biggest liberal states and cities were the first to close up.
    If true, please all, BE SAFE!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Sherri Young says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    This is from November. This is what MSDNC has been feeding to their faithful. The Left had been screeching about Barr for several months before that. Nadler wanted to hold AG Barr in contempt for not agreeing to testify (again) and not showing up after declining the “invitation”. Remember Steve Cohen’s chicken at the witness table?

    Like

    Reply
  27. GB Bari says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    I think we need to remember that the Republican-controlled Senate is the bulwark against a shampeachment, but only by a few votes.

    However, if Durham and the AG have themselves investigated and uncovered the depth of corruption in the Senate and are known (by the insiders) to be investigating all the shady dealings among the SSCI and other Senators with respect to any of the scandals – Russia-gate, Spygate, Ukraine-gate, etc. – then the corrupt Senate Majority Leader **may** have some incentive to not be that bulwark.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:42 pm

      The dems need 20 Senate RINOs to convict an impeachment. Not 4. Getting 66 votes is still a loss if all members are present.

      So they will do it to smear Barr. And to smear Trump. And to distract from Joe Biden and the election. And to prevent the Senate from doing other things.

      But, our side needs to use this opportunity to attack the Mueller team for its illegal actions. And mock them for their cowardice.

      Nothing but cowardly bullies.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Bogeyfree says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    If Barr were smart he would counter with his own Registered WB Dennis Montgomery and depose him immediately about what Judges were spied upon using the Hammer and what was on those 47 Hammer Hard Drives.

    Any Supreme Court Justices?

    Then ask him who Dennis reported to and who planned all the Hammer spying.

    And then ask him whose computers terminals and access did he use.

    Then ask him for what purpose did they spy and gather information on Americans?

    Then ask him did they gather information on media executives? How about Congress people?

    Was it for blackmail purposes?

    Remember there was only one maybe two layers between Dennis’s boss and the top dog who ordered the code red!

    IMO very clean and easy easy to prove and expose the truth as this along with the NSA Contractor Abuse is the real crimes they are trying to hide.

    Barr is a fool to ignore all of this IMO.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. FreyFelipe says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    ” In the past week several moves within DC present a roadmap to impeach AG Bill Barr. Could this be the DC defense against USAO John Durham’s findings surrounding the DC soft-coup effort? You decide.”

    I hope so if it means they believe, and believe correctly, that Barr and Durham are about to drop a mass indictment hammer.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      June 17, 2020 at 11:04 pm

      I don’t think they fear squat. These are career criminals. What’s to fear. Not one career criminal has ever been sent to prison.

      Besides, they are certain Obama will be the next POTUS and they will control the house and senate. Biden picks Obama for his VP and OBAMA serves 8 more yrs. They have not cranked up this white systemic racism, BLM/ANTIFA crap for that dementia Joe. It’s for Obama. Brilliant move.

      Like

      Reply
      • FreyFelipe says:
        June 17, 2020 at 11:13 pm

        For Obama to ever be President again is totally unconstitutional (term limits) which also means he can’t be VP. If elected, he could make him his Chief of Staff though, and given Biden’s state of dementia, the “real” President.

        I can’t argue with your first paragraph though.

        Like

        Reply
        • 4sure says:
          June 18, 2020 at 12:02 am

          Some legal beagles say Obama could serve as VP and then serve out the 4 yr term of Biden, but could not run again as POTUS. As VP ascending to the POTUS, he was not ” elected” POTUS. He was elected as VP.
          Their arguement is that the constitution says you cannot be elected to the POTUS more than twice.

          It would likely be challenged and SCOTUS would rule on it. If OBAMA were denied the VP nomination or the POTUS position after Biden stepped down, the country would be thrown into a civil war.

          If the commies want to really destroy the country, this is a way to do it. Right now, I don’t see anyone stopping Obama. The pubs. never tried to stop him on his fake birth certificate and never demanded to see it when he was the nominee.

          Don’t put anything past them to keep things stirred up. They are evil.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Brutalus says:
        June 17, 2020 at 11:13 pm

        Which Obama are you talking about?

        Like

        Reply
      • romy911 says:
        June 17, 2020 at 11:18 pm

        4sure – they were also sure Hillary would be the next POTUS.

        Like

        Reply
      • jus wundrin says:
        June 17, 2020 at 11:34 pm

        Rice will be dementia joes pic. Then obama can pull her puppet strings along with joes.

        Like

        Reply
  30. OmegaManBlue says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    And this is what dragging your feet get you.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. markmurraybooks says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    By the playbook. Politicize everything so that the MSM can point fingers at Repubs (for doing what the Dems are actually guilty of). It’s chaff and countermeasures. Get it political so that if Durham does actually indict people, they can say it’s President Trump trying to use gov’t as a weapon to win this Presidential election. Same reason Biden entered the race in the first place. He knew he was being investigated and ran for President. Worked for him so far. Nothing yet has come of his “alleged” corruption.

    Once they can get things started against Barr, they can use whatever President Trump does as political interference (obstruction of justice) to setup another impeachment just ahead of the election. You’ll also note that many of the Deep State people joined the media … yet more chaff and countermeasures. They’re using the “First Amendment” as a shield against prosecution from their crimes while in gov’t. Don’t expect Graham in the Senate to do much of anything. He’ll puff up like a peacock but it’ll be all words and little action.

    I don’t think they’ve really deviated from their playbook yet.

    They know President Trump’s approval is skyrocketing. They’re not really as concerned about losing to him in this election (seriously, who in the Dem leadership even thinks Biden has a chance) as they’re absolutely scared of losing the House and not taking the Senate. Because then … they have no political power left to cover for their crimes. They’re doing what they can now to setup things so that they can mitigate as much as they can later. Best case for them is to get rid of Barr and run another impeachment against President Trump, get as many hired by the MSM as possible, publish books, use the MSM to write Fake News, blackmail those in DC that they can, and use those Deep Staters that are left in DC to keep hiding criminal activity and gather more dirt. Then use illegals and fraudulent votes to keep control of the House.

    The downside to all of this, for them, is that it only takes a couple of them to turn States Evidence for their world to fracture. Pull the right couple of strings and the whole ball comes untangled. The downside to all of this for us is Wray and Barr and Deep Staters. Both have completely under performed and seem to be part of the Deep State. Until actions from either have proven me wrong, I don’t trust them.

    And off topic, I still think Biden is just a place holder for someone else yet to be named. I’ll be completely shocked if he makes it all the way through to the election.

    Mark

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. L4grasshopper says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    This is, AFAIK, a huge “tell” that at the very least, the Left thinks that Barr and Durham are serious.

    They say July is the hottest month. I think we are going to experience just that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    I just view this as more democrat desperation.

    They reached the point of diminishing returns when it comes to fooling people back when Mueller flopped. . . . in other words, they’ve run out of idiots and this will only bury them deeper.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Skeeball says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Seems Barr is the real deal after all. They wouldn’t be going to these lengths to stop him if he were another Sessions, Huber, or Horowitz.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. California Joe says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Seems like Bill Barr is going to bring a plastic knife to the upcoming gunfight just like every good Republican!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Patriot1783 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Not Barr’s first rodeo…you can see it in his eyes and slight smiles when President Trump made some subtle zingers during the Chinese flu pressers 🤣

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Julia Adams says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    A) What old adage does Sundance teach?
    Timing is everything.

    B) Launch the counteroffensive. Indict the Democrats involved with Obamagate tonight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Blind no Longer says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Impeach him for what? Not staying true to the Deep State Swamp oath they all take?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. islandpalmtrees says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    It’s my understanding from the last impeachment that President Trump can impeach members of Congress. Maybe this would be a good time to impeach House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler. This would have the added advantage of making anything he does as obstruction, which of course it is.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Publius2016 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Sick Sad Insane

    with law enforcement under fire, Dimms want to take out top of DoJ because he’s not actively hiding UNIPARTY CRAP!

    44 crossed the Rubicon on January 5 2017…the investigation was over….ILLICIT SURVEILLANCE DONE…except 44 wanted to transform our country and we know have this cancer destroying our land…

    Sharia Law is unAmerican!

    Community policing is unAmerican!!

    Let’s get back to want makes USA the best!!! MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  41. coldanger says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    This could be the end of a beautiful (Barr & Herr Mueller) friendship…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    I formation running pt one mourning company past the Post Sergeant Major and Bridgade Sergeant Major As Spec4 Sorell yells Webles Wable but don’t fall down. As I was on the outside I was the one recognized.

    After formation I was sent to the Battalion Sergeant Major and asked why I a lowly Private would insult two of the US Army’s finest NCOs. I about 2 seconds of my first six months of duty I did the most honorable thing I ever did.

    I yelled SGM specialist Sorel did it.

    Like

    Reply
  43. jediphantom says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    I have had sources I trust implicitly, three to be exact, confirm to me that Mr. Durham “GENERAL DOOMER” is the real deal. Very thorough and relentless. JOE D. is not one of them. And they have said repeatedly, that if “GENERAL DOOMER” finds evidence of illegal activity (WHO COULDN’T?), the DEEP STATE SWAMP SCUM will find themselves legally FUBAR.

    Not hope porn. Just a note of HIGH CONFIDENCE. “OHR” it could be the high from the GANGEE.

    DEPLORABLE JEDI.

    Like

    Reply
  44. islandpalmtrees says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    AG Barr should find a reason to go after the Lawfare Group. Once again, any action taken by the Lawfare Group will seem like sour apples.

    In short, don’t wait for their interference this time, put LawFare and Nadler on defense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Erik Heter says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    It will work out as good for them as the last impeachment did, i.e. not at all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. Wethal says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    The problem with calling the DOJ and Barr politicized to dismiss the Durham investigation as political is that Durham has likely flipped some lower and mid-level participants. The Ohrs, Clinesmith, maybe a few others (I’ve wondered if Clapper was a bit wobbly, and he has been silent lately).

    What do the Dems say then when there are participants corroborating Durham?

    “Oh, he did it to avoid a longer sentence.” “Bruce did it because they threatened to indict Nellie.”

    Hmmm, pleading out to avoid a longer sentence…pleading out to protect a family member…that sounds familiar..there’s a recent DC Circuit appeal on that, as I recall…

    Karma.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. TMonroe says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Get more facts in front of the public sans deceitful politicized redactions. Otherwise, it’s going to be a he said she said peach mint party obscuring the truth

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  48. theunknownpatriot says:
    June 18, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Unfortunately they have the media to push their agenda. The narrative will be whatever they want it to be. We may know better, but what about the average Joe who’s getting his daily brainwashing from the media and big tech/info/social media giants?

    Like

    Reply
  49. tony7682 says:
    June 18, 2020 at 12:24 am

    You are forgetting Stephen Boyd, still at congressional affairs for DOJ, and another former Sessions senate staffer. He wrote the preposterous letter in early 2018 warning Nunes against releasing his memo.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s