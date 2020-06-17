Jerry Nadler / Lawfare Planning to Impeach AG Bill Barr?…

In 2018/2019 the roadmap to impeach President Trump was clear; many denied its visibility until it was almost too late. In the past week several moves within DC present a roadmap to impeach AG Bill Barr. Could this be the DC defense against USAO John Durham’s findings surrounding the DC soft-coup effort? You decide.

♦On Monday House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that two former Special Counsel Robert Mueller attorneys, John W. Elias and Aaron S.J. Zelinsky would be designated as “whistleblowers” to give testimony against AG Bill Barr. (LINK)

♦On Tuesday, the last remaining DOJ advisor to Jeff Sessions, Jody Hunt, announced his intent to leave the justice dept. (LINK) Hunt was Jeff Session’s chief-of-staff, and one of the key advisors responsible for the decision to recuse from the Mueller probe. (LINK)

♦And now today the DOJ is announcing that Solicitor General Noel Francisco will be departing: “Solicitor General of the United States Noel Francisco announces his departure from the Department of Justice, effective as of July 3, 2020.” (LINK)

With those final two departures there’s no longer any Main Justice leadership in position from the era of Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein. Seems like quite a coincidence.