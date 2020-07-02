Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested – Indictment pdf…

The FBI and DOJ from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have finally made a move to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell, the co-conspirator, manager, and socialite who facilitated the sex trafficking network of Jeffrey Epstein. [pdf to indictment]

Interestingly, very interestingly, the current indictment focuses exclusively on the period of 1994 to 1997. DOJ Press Release: “The Indictment unsealed today alleges that between at least in or about 1994 through 1997, MAXWELL and co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein exploited girls as young as 14, including by enticing them to travel and transporting them for the purpose of engaging in illegal sex acts.”

This timing aspect is interesting because in Epstein’s original indictment there were two time periods of focus: First, the mid-90’s which aligns with Maxwell today; and second, a conspiracy from 2002 through 2005 which included facilitating “employees.” It will be interesting to see if the conspiracy charges released today generate more arrests related to the ¹three Epstein employees who facilitated sexual abuse of minors in ’04 and ’05.

Ms. Maxwell, 58, faces charges including the transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. There are a total of six counts within the grand jury indictment unsealed today.

Maxwell was arrested in Bradford, N.H. According to William F Sweeney Jr of the FBI New York field office: “We’ve been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell’s whereabouts as we worked this investigation. And more recently, we learned she’d slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire — continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.”

The federal charges against her generally align with previously allegations made by Epstein’s victims, who accused Maxwell of helping the abuser run a sex-trafficking ring that targeted and victimized teenage girls. Maxwell previously denied allegations linking her to Epstein’s exploitation of girls and young women, including denials she made under oath during sworn testimony in 2016. The DOJ indictment today accuses Ms. Maxwell of committing perjury in those depositions.

DOJ Statement – “GHISLANE MAXWELL was arrested this morning and charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.” [More]

Here’s the indictment [pdf here]:

.

¹Keep an eye out for these three employees to become a significant part of this story. One of them is likely Maxwell; however, the other two?…