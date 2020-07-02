Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested – Indictment pdf…

The FBI and DOJ from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have finally made a move to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell, the co-conspirator, manager, and socialite who facilitated the sex trafficking network of Jeffrey Epstein. [pdf to indictment]
Interestingly, very interestingly, the current indictment focuses exclusively on the period of 1994 to 1997. DOJ Press Release: “The Indictment unsealed today alleges that between at least in or about 1994 through 1997, MAXWELL and co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein exploited girls as young as 14, including by enticing them to travel and transporting them for the purpose of engaging in illegal sex acts.”
This timing aspect is interesting because in Epstein’s original indictment there were two time periods of focus: First, the mid-90’s which aligns with Maxwell today; and second, a conspiracy from 2002 through 2005 which included facilitating “employees.” It will be interesting to see if the conspiracy charges released today generate more arrests related to the ¹three Epstein employees who facilitated sexual abuse of minors in ’04 and ’05.
Ms. Maxwell, 58, faces charges including the transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. There are a total of six counts within the grand jury indictment unsealed today.
Maxwell was arrested in Bradford, N.H. According to William F Sweeney Jr of the FBI New York field office: “We’ve been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell’s whereabouts as we worked this investigation. And more recently, we learned she’d slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire — continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.”
The federal charges against her generally align with previously allegations made by Epstein’s victims, who accused Maxwell of helping the abuser run a sex-trafficking ring that targeted and victimized teenage girls. Maxwell previously denied allegations linking her to Epstein’s exploitation of girls and young women, including denials she made under oath during sworn testimony in 2016. The DOJ indictment today accuses Ms. Maxwell of committing perjury in those depositions.
DOJ Statement – “GHISLANE MAXWELL was arrested this morning and charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.” [More]
Here’s the indictment [pdf here]:
.
¹Keep an eye out for these three employees to become a significant part of this story. One of them is likely Maxwell; however, the other two?…
Hopefully Barr’s DOJ can do a better job of keeping Maxwell alive than Epstein. I have serious doubts & suspect her fate will be similar, perhaps due to the coronavirus this time.
The Clintons had the kill switch in place months ago. She might not make it pass 2 weeks. Can you imagine being in her position knowing that you will be dead shortly.
Or..
A sign the Clinton’s era is definitely over.
Obama’s Party now. Biden/Kamala is the ticket he picked. (After Michelle said no).
Clintons-Schmintons. Israeli intelligence. Maybe along with the CIA. Epstein outlived his usefulness – just like Ghislaine Maxwell’s dad, Robert Maxwell, who died in a “boating accident”. Epstein had oodles of money, but did no financial trades or money management. The only thing he traded was pics of powerful men with children.
…you mean whisked away to state where her dad is buried ???????
Or, a deal to insure her silence.
Of coarse, the ‘best’ insurance is arkanicide, but with all the injustice coming out of Barrs Dept. Of Injustice,…who knows?
6 mos to 2 year plea deal?
Not out of the realm of possibility, given sweetheart deals like Wolfes, and,aggregious cases like Stone and Flynn.
Epstein suicided
Fbi wants to question prince Andrew
Trump talks to Queen
Trump fires Berman
FBI arrests Maxwell
Bedford NH is close to Durham
Democrats move to impeach Barr
Interesting….
From another poster below….James Comey’s daughter, Maureene, is one of the prosecutors on this case.
SUNDANCE…..what’s your take on Audrey Strauss? Quick research I did into her suggests she’s a Trump hater.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Go to the SDNY DOJ Facebook page. A total cess pool of anti-Trump propaganda.
Nothing good (sane) comes from the SDNY…..
Clinton virus. There is no cure.
Bill Clinton is a rapist…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Adam Schiff is a pederast.
Berman out, Maxwell arrested.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Less than two weeks, odd isn’t it?:-(
LikeLiked by 6 people
Another coincidence I believe in…
Interesting that it took the firing of the SDNY, Geoffrey Berman, to get this released. Good on Audrey Strauss.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t pat Strauss on the back just yet. She’s probably as Deep State as Berman. If Maxwell has a sudden fall down a flight of stairs, or winds up getting plea Jessie Liu style for ridiculously reduced charges, my suspicions will be correct.
It is interesting that this arrest happened just 12 days after Geoffrey Berman was removed from SDNY. I would like to hear Sundance comment on this, as well as his thoughts on his successor, Acting Audrey Strauss.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The evidence was in hand, analyzed, and, buried by Berman.
The indictment was ready to file*, and Berman sat on it.
Just some thoughts from a Treeper.
*Can’t verify that, but my more than four decades litigating in federal courts makes me think it’s the case.
I wonder WHEN did this Grand Jury sit? Was this sealed for some long period of time?
I bet right now, Adam Schiff’s eyes are a”popping
LikeLiked by 6 people
Could well be some ‘poppers’,…or pooping going on with Schiff for brains, but probably TMI.
killary has been popping a lot of corks, and is unavailable for comment.
Well “poppers” is also street slang for amyl nitrate, a get high popular with a certain,….exclusively male subset of the population.
If you don’t know,…you probably don’t want to,..
“Pooping”, Oh, well that’d be ‘ole Eric (thunder-pants) Swallwell, Dutch
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dunno.
“Do you think Schiff for brains is leaking?”
“Depends!”
I see what you did there. LOL
Different SDNY Units involved in prosecuting: Maurene Comey.. Jim Comey’s daughter
Maxwell:
This case is being handled by the Office’s Public Corruption Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alex Rossmiller, Alison Moe, and Maurene Comey are in charge of the prosecution. (Maurene Comey.. Jim Comey’s daughter)
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/ghislaine-maxwell-charged-manhattan-federal-court-conspiring-jeffrey-epstein-sexually
Epstein:
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/jeffrey-epstein-charged-manhattan-federal-court-sex-trafficking-minors
Seeing as Comey can see they’re planning on pinning him for spygate, I wonder if there’s pressure on his daughter to actually pursue justice here. Probably not, but just a thought.
Maurene should recuse, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely believe someone should make that case. AG?
Isn’t that interesting that this case and Epstein’s are/were being handled by the public corruption unit but there is no mention of a public official or a public office mentioned in the indictment?
LikeLike
IIRC, there was some talk about the Lujan family enabling activities and providing protection to Epstein’s non-ranch ranch in New Mexico.
LikeLike
OOPS! It was the King family in New Mexico. Big error.
LikeLike
“known and unknown” is a good enough description for now.
What must be going through the minds of those defendants, the known and unknown defendants.
Is it wrong to wish they are suffering?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maxwell and Epstein, using money from billionaire Leslie Wexner, were running a blackmail operation on behalf of Israeli intelligence. Looking forward to your exposé of this group.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did she commit suicide yet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paging Chief Justice John Roberts……………
LikeLiked by 7 people
i assume you mean the judge. is being blackmailed. thats what i think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Lolita Express…
✈
Passenger Mr John Roberts
✈
…could it be?
If that’s the case, then Roberts will side with releasing Mueller Grand Jury stuff. The lawsuit on its face is so absurd (and dangerous to justice itself) that Roberts might be nearly alone on that side.
LikeLike
Are you serious?
“The FBI and DOJ from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have finally made a move to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell,”
Is it just a “coincidence” that this comes shortly after a personnel shake-up at the SDNY, or is it just my imagination running wild with conspiracy theories?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder who recommended Berman?
PT personally interviewed Berman, and Sessions announced Berman as an interim…”In January 2018, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Berman’s appointment as interim U.S. Attorney for a statutory period of 120 days.[1] On April 25, 2018, the judges of the Southern District of New York, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546(d), unanimously appointed Berman U.S. Attorney for an indeterminate term that expired “until the vacancy is filled”,[2] which may or may not include the appointment of a presidential nominee approved by the Senate.[3][2]”
Wikipoo.
Nah, must be wild imagination.
Aaaand we will know more about why QE II helped Trump the little bit that she did with releasing her governments role in staging a coup, even though she wanted to do much more…threats against Andy were the hold up.
The little bits:
*Kept Obama out of her grandchild’s wedding
*Made a very favorable article get printed front & center about Milania when NO ONE ELSE WOULD
* Gave a proper welcome to a son of a former subject when her govt would not
*Supported Brexit [ulitmately supporting a future partnership that 45 would build economicallly]
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO Barr will be laughed out the DOJ if this turns into The Perfect Storm 2, the sequel.
“…others known and unknown…”
I suspect we’ll know who the others “known” are rather soon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those are sweet words, among the indictment’s best.
Where the heck was CNN? Now, we’ll never know about the 20 machine guns and the no nock entry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They declined to cover – She’s one of theirs…………..
Hmmm….. arrests like this don’t happen in a vacuum. She may be just as valuable as Epstein. She may be the mother of all singing canaries. How much would the Royal family be willing to do to keep Prince Andrew out of big trouble? What would. Ritalin exchange for forbearance with regards to the Prince? Maybe documents, witnesses that corroborate the coup against a President? Maybe the individuals interviewed by Durnham were reluctant to cooperate? The Art of the Deal- leverage on steroids. The Deep State is pulling out all the stops against DJT, and he in return is doing the same against them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Techno_Fog on Twitter posted another document, a mention memo. It outlines multi-million dollar transfers, sixteen bank accounts, and series of other transactions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
1994 -1997
This was prime investigative time involving the Vatican and it’s world wide move the priests around solution as well. It’s possible the investigations of priests produced old child trafficking records that have been linked to Epstein as well just by sheer movement from his traffic world to young people not escaping instead being sold/transferred to places priests enjoyed.
I bet the crossover images landed on Weiner lap top
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Vatican gives the mafia a good Sunday face.
Interesting thought. There has been, in recent times, a major up-tick in the ambulance chasing lawyer commercials on TV advertising for “victims” of abuse who were associated with the Boy Scouts of America or Catholic Church to come forward to collect their rewards as well as earn the blood sucking lawyers more money.
Just wondering if their is a connection.
Waiting to hear that she died from a broken neck, caused by Covid-19.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am not seeing the date the Grand Jury issued the True Bill. How long has this been sitting?
LikeLike
6/29/20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ghislaine’s hideaway:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8484629/Ghislaine-Maxwell-arrested-1million-New-Hampshire-estate-bought-secret.html
Bought with cash through a shell corporation with the help of a Boston law firm. Hmmm, can a law firm be an accessory-after-the-fact. Over $20 million in the bank and three passports. She had help or the kind of assistance that money can buy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ghislaine Maxwell DID NOT KILL HERSELF
But she might…
In football, you have to practice the plays and game plan before you perform in the big game that week. I think some of these indictments are practice (getting the DOJ prepared) for the big game, which is taking down the Russia Hoax conspirators. Barr said summer and summer is here. Just a thought, could be wrong, but it just feels like he is knocking the rust off before the big game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 3, 2020 is a pivotal day.
How so, now I am curious?
We wait for the sounding board for the elite known as the Wash Post and NYT to tell us the real deal.
LikeLike
#1 Ghislane
#3 Clinton with Andrew
LikeLike
saw on last refuge commments “PS: Epstein’s Statute in Albuquerque DID NOT COMMIT SUICIDE. (lol)”
Now THAT’s funny.
Gizzy: “Am I in Heaven?” Greeter: “No Gizzy you’re south of the border. You’ve been a VERY bad girl.” GIzzy: “But…. #IDIDNTKILLMYSELF!”
LikeLike
saw on last refuge comments “PS: Epstein’s Statute in Albuquerque DID NOT COMMIT SUICIDE. (lol)”
Now THAT’s funny.
Black slave owners -bad.
Traffick white females. Good.
Boy it’s great to be democrat!
To be joined by that other great masterpiece:
Read the verbiage on the plaque at the foot of the statue.
well, jeff didnt fight for the confederacy so…
“We’ve been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell’s whereabouts as we worked this investigation.”
Q: Could the FBI define “discreetly”.
“Keep an eye out for these three employees to become a significant part of this story. One of them is likely Maxwell; however, the other two?…”
Potentially:
1. London employee: Andrew (at the FBI pressers, she said 2x they were interested in hearing his testimony)
2. Clint*n, Bill & w/assist from Hag or the Clint*n Fdn [flight log]
“Then there is a new book out, “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” by Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper. There they say that Ghislaine Maxwell was also Bill Clinton’s lover.”
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/rule-of-law/ghislaine-maxwell-arrested-clintons-epsteins-lover/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=RSS
3. P*desta (both bros)
Maxwell didnt kill herself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did I just see the “Scooby Van” heading north on I-89?
The damage to those your girls and women was tragic.
Even worse is if the DoJ goes by their present method of operation, the only crimes that will get prosecuted, if she lives to get that far, are lying to the FBI and maybe perjury.
She’d better hire Sydney Powell. Anyone who believes, with the FBI involved, that she is safe is a fool. Sing, Ghislaine, sing, or forever, and I mean forever😉hold your peace.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This case is being handled by the Office’s Public Corruption Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alex Rossmiller, Alison Moe, and Maurene Comeyare in charge of the prosecution.
Hmmmmm Maureen Comey.
Let me think why does Comey sound familiar?
🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
I keep going back to the fact that Trump’s major law enforcement push after his election was sex trafficking. This despite the fact that he knew about the spying and everything else.
Perhaps this is the culmination of everything and they are not so dichotomous after all.
Clearly this case has been underway for a very long time. But isn’t it funny timing, 2 weeks after Barr has to fire the US Attorney the hammer finally drops.
I would like to offer my sincerest condolences on Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell’s impending suicide……
Oh….
And Ghislaine Maxwell didnt kill herself.
Judge Orders Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyers to ‘Destroy’ Their Jeffrey Epstein Files, Bars Dershowitz from Accessing Them
https://lawandcrime.com/jeffrey-epstein-2/judge-orders-virginia-giuffres-lawyers-to-destroy-their-jeffrey-epstein-files-bars-dershowitz-from-accessing-them/
A federal court in New York City has moved to further restrict access to long-sought-after secret files in the Jeffrey Epstein saga. In a Wednesday order, Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska determined that attorneys for Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre had improperly gained access to many of those highly-prized documents.
