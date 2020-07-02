Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested – Indictment pdf…

Posted on July 2, 2020 by

The FBI and DOJ from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have finally made a move to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell, the co-conspirator, manager, and socialite who facilitated the sex trafficking network of Jeffrey Epstein. [pdf to indictment]

Interestingly, very interestingly, the current indictment focuses exclusively on the period of 1994 to 1997.  DOJ Press Release: “The Indictment unsealed today alleges that between at least in or about 1994 through 1997, MAXWELL and co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein exploited girls as young as 14, including by enticing them to travel and transporting them for the purpose of engaging in illegal sex acts.”

This timing aspect is interesting because in Epstein’s original indictment there were two time periods of focus: First, the mid-90’s which aligns with Maxwell today; and second, a conspiracy from 2002 through 2005 which included facilitating “employees.”  It will be interesting to see if the conspiracy charges released today generate more arrests related to the ¹three Epstein employees who facilitated sexual abuse of minors in ’04 and ’05.

Ms. Maxwell, 58, faces charges including the transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.  There are a total of six counts within the grand jury indictment unsealed today.

Maxwell was arrested in Bradford, N.H. According to William F Sweeney Jr of the FBI New York field office: “We’ve been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell’s whereabouts as we worked this investigation. And more recently, we learned she’d slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire — continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.”

The federal charges against her generally align with previously allegations made by Epstein’s victims, who accused Maxwell of helping the abuser run a sex-trafficking ring that targeted and victimized teenage girls.  Maxwell previously denied allegations linking her to Epstein’s exploitation of girls and young women, including denials she made under oath during sworn testimony in 2016.  The DOJ indictment today accuses Ms. Maxwell of committing perjury in those depositions.

DOJ Statement – “GHISLANE MAXWELL was arrested this morning and charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.” [More]

Here’s the indictment [pdf here]:

.

¹Keep an eye out for these three employees to become a significant part of this story.  One of them is likely Maxwell; however, the other two?…

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Election 2020, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, propaganda, Sex Scandals, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

88 Responses to Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested – Indictment pdf…

  1. sloobiesloobiedoo says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Hopefully Barr’s DOJ can do a better job of keeping Maxwell alive than Epstein. I have serious doubts & suspect her fate will be similar, perhaps due to the coronavirus this time.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      July 2, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      The Clintons had the kill switch in place months ago. She might not make it pass 2 weeks. Can you imagine being in her position knowing that you will be dead shortly.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Raptors2020 says:
        July 2, 2020 at 5:01 pm

        Or..
        A sign the Clinton’s era is definitely over.

        Obama’s Party now. Biden/Kamala is the ticket he picked. (After Michelle said no).

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Sentient says:
        July 2, 2020 at 5:12 pm

        Clintons-Schmintons. Israeli intelligence. Maybe along with the CIA. Epstein outlived his usefulness – just like Ghislaine Maxwell’s dad, Robert Maxwell, who died in a “boating accident”. Epstein had oodles of money, but did no financial trades or money management. The only thing he traded was pics of powerful men with children.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • sejmon333535208 says:
      July 2, 2020 at 4:52 pm

      …you mean whisked away to state where her dad is buried ???????

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 2, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Or, a deal to insure her silence.
      Of coarse, the ‘best’ insurance is arkanicide, but with all the injustice coming out of Barrs Dept. Of Injustice,…who knows?

      6 mos to 2 year plea deal?
      Not out of the realm of possibility, given sweetheart deals like Wolfes, and,aggregious cases like Stone and Flynn.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      July 2, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      Epstein suicided
      Fbi wants to question prince Andrew
      Trump talks to Queen
      Trump fires Berman
      FBI arrests Maxwell
      Bedford NH is close to Durham
      Democrats move to impeach Barr

      Interesting….

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:45 pm

      Clinton virus. There is no cure.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Merle Marks says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Bill Clinton is a rapist…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. stg58animalmother says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Berman out, Maxwell arrested.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Patriot says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Interesting that it took the firing of the SDNY, Geoffrey Berman, to get this released. Good on Audrey Strauss.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Free Speech says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      Don’t pat Strauss on the back just yet. She’s probably as Deep State as Berman. If Maxwell has a sudden fall down a flight of stairs, or winds up getting plea Jessie Liu style for ridiculously reduced charges, my suspicions will be correct.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. VegGOP says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    It is interesting that this arrest happened just 12 days after Geoffrey Berman was removed from SDNY. I would like to hear Sundance comment on this, as well as his thoughts on his successor, Acting Audrey Strauss.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      The evidence was in hand, analyzed, and, buried by Berman.
      The indictment was ready to file*, and Berman sat on it.
      Just some thoughts from a Treeper.

      *Can’t verify that, but my more than four decades litigating in federal courts makes me think it’s the case.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Johnny Bravo says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    I bet right now, Adam Schiff’s eyes are a”popping

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. sync says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Different SDNY Units involved in prosecuting: Maurene Comey.. Jim Comey’s daughter

    Maxwell:

    This case is being handled by the Office’s Public Corruption Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alex Rossmiller, Alison Moe, and Maurene Comey are in charge of the prosecution. (Maurene Comey.. Jim Comey’s daughter)

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/ghislaine-maxwell-charged-manhattan-federal-court-conspiring-jeffrey-epstein-sexually

    Epstein:

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/jeffrey-epstein-charged-manhattan-federal-court-sex-trafficking-minors

    Like

    Reply
    • sloobiesloobiedoo says:
      July 2, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      Seeing as Comey can see they’re planning on pinning him for spygate, I wonder if there’s pressure on his daughter to actually pursue justice here. Probably not, but just a thought.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      Isn’t that interesting that this case and Epstein’s are/were being handled by the public corruption unit but there is no mention of a public official or a public office mentioned in the indictment?

      Like

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        July 2, 2020 at 5:16 pm

        IIRC, there was some talk about the Lujan family enabling activities and providing protection to Epstein’s non-ranch ranch in New Mexico.

        Like

        Reply
      • All Too Much says:
        July 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm

        “known and unknown” is a good enough description for now.

        What must be going through the minds of those defendants, the known and unknown defendants.

        Is it wrong to wish they are suffering?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. Archimedes Claw says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Maxwell and Epstein, using money from billionaire Leslie Wexner, were running a blackmail operation on behalf of Israeli intelligence. Looking forward to your exposé of this group.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. bkrg2 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Did she commit suicide yet?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. The American Patriot says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Paging Chief Justice John Roberts……………

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    “The FBI and DOJ from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have finally made a move to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell,”

    Is it just a “coincidence” that this comes shortly after a personnel shake-up at the SDNY, or is it just my imagination running wild with conspiracy theories?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      I wonder who recommended Berman?

      PT personally interviewed Berman, and Sessions announced Berman as an interim…”In January 2018, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Berman’s appointment as interim U.S. Attorney for a statutory period of 120 days.[1] On April 25, 2018, the judges of the Southern District of New York, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546(d), unanimously appointed Berman U.S. Attorney for an indeterminate term that expired “until the vacancy is filled”,[2] which may or may not include the appointment of a presidential nominee approved by the Senate.[3][2]”

      Wikipoo.

      Nah, must be wild imagination.

      Like

      Reply
  12. CopperTop says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Aaaand we will know more about why QE II helped Trump the little bit that she did with releasing her governments role in staging a coup, even though she wanted to do much more…threats against Andy were the hold up.

    The little bits:
    *Kept Obama out of her grandchild’s wedding
    *Made a very favorable article get printed front & center about Milania when NO ONE ELSE WOULD
    * Gave a proper welcome to a son of a former subject when her govt would not
    *Supported Brexit [ulitmately supporting a future partnership that 45 would build economicallly]

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Bogeyfree says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    IMO Barr will be laughed out the DOJ if this turns into The Perfect Storm 2, the sequel.

    Like

    Reply
  14. The Boss says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    “…others known and unknown…”
    I suspect we’ll know who the others “known” are rather soon.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. WSB says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Where the heck was CNN? Now, we’ll never know about the 20 machine guns and the no nock entry.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Gerry says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Hmmm….. arrests like this don’t happen in a vacuum. She may be just as valuable as Epstein. She may be the mother of all singing canaries. How much would the Royal family be willing to do to keep Prince Andrew out of big trouble? What would. Ritalin exchange for forbearance with regards to the Prince? Maybe documents, witnesses that corroborate the coup against a President? Maybe the individuals interviewed by Durnham were reluctant to cooperate? The Art of the Deal- leverage on steroids. The Deep State is pulling out all the stops against DJT, and he in return is doing the same against them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. All Too Much says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Techno_Fog on Twitter posted another document, a mention memo. It outlines multi-million dollar transfers, sixteen bank accounts, and series of other transactions.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. bullnuke says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. CopperTop says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    1994 -1997

    This was prime investigative time involving the Vatican and it’s world wide move the priests around solution as well. It’s possible the investigations of priests produced old child trafficking records that have been linked to Epstein as well just by sheer movement from his traffic world to young people not escaping instead being sold/transferred to places priests enjoyed.

    I bet the crossover images landed on Weiner lap top

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      The Vatican gives the mafia a good Sunday face.

      Like

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Interesting thought. There has been, in recent times, a major up-tick in the ambulance chasing lawyer commercials on TV advertising for “victims” of abuse who were associated with the Boy Scouts of America or Catholic Church to come forward to collect their rewards as well as earn the blood sucking lawyers more money.

      Just wondering if their is a connection.

      Like

      Reply
  20. PatrickS says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Waiting to hear that she died from a broken neck, caused by Covid-19.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Comrade Mope says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    I am not seeing the date the Grand Jury issued the True Bill. How long has this been sitting?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Wethal says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Ghislaine’s hideaway:

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8484629/Ghislaine-Maxwell-arrested-1million-New-Hampshire-estate-bought-secret.html

    Bought with cash through a shell corporation with the help of a Boston law firm. Hmmm, can a law firm be an accessory-after-the-fact. Over $20 million in the bank and three passports. She had help or the kind of assistance that money can buy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. trumplandslide says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Ghislaine Maxwell DID NOT KILL HERSELF

    Like

    Reply
  24. 1footballguru says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    In football, you have to practice the plays and game plan before you perform in the big game that week. I think some of these indictments are practice (getting the DOJ prepared) for the big game, which is taking down the Russia Hoax conspirators. Barr said summer and summer is here. Just a thought, could be wrong, but it just feels like he is knocking the rust off before the big game.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    We wait for the sounding board for the elite known as the Wash Post and NYT to tell us the real deal.

    Like

    Reply
  26. CopperTop says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Look over “Trending”
    #1 Ghislane
    #3 Clinton with Andrew

    Like

    Reply
    • CopperTop says:
      July 2, 2020 at 5:35 pm

      saw on last refuge commments “PS: Epstein’s Statute in Albuquerque DID NOT COMMIT SUICIDE. (lol)”

      Now THAT’s funny.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Mike in a Truck says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Gizzy: “Am I in Heaven?” Greeter: “No Gizzy you’re south of the border. You’ve been a VERY bad girl.” GIzzy: “But…. #IDIDNTKILLMYSELF!”

    Like

    Reply
  28. sundance says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  29. MaineCoon says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    “We’ve been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell’s whereabouts as we worked this investigation.”

    Q: Could the FBI define “discreetly”.

    “Keep an eye out for these three employees to become a significant part of this story. One of them is likely Maxwell; however, the other two?…”

    Potentially:

    1. London employee: Andrew (at the FBI pressers, she said 2x they were interested in hearing his testimony)

    2. Clint*n, Bill & w/assist from Hag or the Clint*n Fdn [flight log]

    “Then there is a new book out, “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” by Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper. There they say that Ghislaine Maxwell was also Bill Clinton’s lover.”

    https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/rule-of-law/ghislaine-maxwell-arrested-clintons-epsteins-lover/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=RSS

    3. P*desta (both bros)

    Like

    Reply
  30. susandyer1962 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Maxwell didnt kill herself.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Davenh says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Did I just see the “Scooby Van” heading north on I-89?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Davenh says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Did I just see the “Scooby Van” heading north on I-89?

    Like

    Reply
  33. thedoc00 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    The damage to those your girls and women was tragic.

    Even worse is if the DoJ goes by their present method of operation, the only crimes that will get prosecuted, if she lives to get that far, are lying to the FBI and maybe perjury.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    She’d better hire Sydney Powell. Anyone who believes, with the FBI involved, that she is safe is a fool. Sing, Ghislaine, sing, or forever, and I mean forever😉hold your peace.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    She’d better hire Sydney Powell. Anyone who believes, with the FBI involved, that she is safe is a fool. Sing, Ghislaine, sing, or forever, and I mean forever😉hold your peace.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. freepetta says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    This case is being handled by the Office’s Public Corruption Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alex Rossmiller, Alison Moe, and Maurene Comeyare in charge of the prosecution.
    Hmmmmm Maureen Comey.
    Let me think why does Comey sound familiar?
    🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

    Like

    Reply
  37. doofusdawg says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    I keep going back to the fact that Trump’s major law enforcement push after his election was sex trafficking. This despite the fact that he knew about the spying and everything else.

    Perhaps this is the culmination of everything and they are not so dichotomous after all.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Jeffrey Coley says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Clearly this case has been underway for a very long time. But isn’t it funny timing, 2 weeks after Barr has to fire the US Attorney the hammer finally drops.

    Like

    Reply
  39. ziegler von strahn says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    I would like to offer my sincerest condolences on Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell’s impending suicide……

    Oh….
    And Ghislaine Maxwell didnt kill herself.

    Like

    Reply
  40. cheryl says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Judge Orders Virginia Giuffre’s Lawyers to ‘Destroy’ Their Jeffrey Epstein Files, Bars Dershowitz from Accessing Them
    https://lawandcrime.com/jeffrey-epstein-2/judge-orders-virginia-giuffres-lawyers-to-destroy-their-jeffrey-epstein-files-bars-dershowitz-from-accessing-them/

    A federal court in New York City has moved to further restrict access to long-sought-after secret files in the Jeffrey Epstein saga. In a Wednesday order, Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska determined that attorneys for Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre had improperly gained access to many of those highly-prized documents.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s