Supreme Court Rules Law Creating Director of CFPB Unconstitutional – Severs Removal Clause, Retains Agency…

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CPFB) was originally created by congress (Elizabeth Warren lead) as a quasi-constitutional watchdog agency to reach into the banking and financial system, under the guise of oversight, and extract money by fining entities for CFPB defined regulatory and/or compliance violations.

Essentially, the CFPB is a congressionally authorized far-left extortion scheme in the banking sector.  The CFPB levies fines; the fines generate income; however, unlike traditional fines that go to the U.S. treasury, the CFBP fines are then redistributed to left-wing organizations to help fund their political activism.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was the brainchild of Senator Elizabeth Warren as an outcome of the Dodd-Frank legislation. Within the CFPB Warren tried to set up the head of the agency, the Director, in a manner that that he/she would operate without oversight. Unfortunately, her dictatorial-fiat-design collapsed when challenged in court.  Backstory #1Backstory #2

A federal court found the CFPB Director position held too much power and deemed it unconstitutional. The court decision noted that giving the President power to fire the Director would fix the constitutional problem.  This issue was argued extensively after President Trump appointed Mick Mulvaney as interim Director.  Elizabeth Warren declaring the CFPB Director could not be fired by the executive.  The legal battle worked its way to the Supreme Court.

♦ Today the Supreme Court ruled (full pdf here) the structure of the CFPB Director position is unconstitutional and the President can fire the head of the agency.  However, SCOTUS kept the CFPB agency in place by severing the part of the law that created the agency head from the rest of the law.

The CFPB remains as a quasi-constitutional agency; the CFPB remains an extortion racket to target any organization within the banking and finance sector; however, the president can fire and appoint the Director of the CFPB.

The decision could have significant implications for the future of the similarly structured Federal Housing Finance Agency, the overseer of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. like the head of the CFPB, the FHFA director is appointed to a five-year term and can only be removed for cause. ~ Politico

BACKSTORY:  When Senator Elizabeth Warren and crew set up the Director of the CFPB, in the aftermath of the Dodd-Frank Act, they made it so that the appointed director can only be fired for cause by the President.

This design was so the Director could operate outside the control of congress and outside the control of the White House.  In essence the CFPB director position was created to work above the reach of any oversight; almost like a tenured position no-one could ever remove.

The position was intentionally put together so that he/she would be untouchable, and the ideologue occupying the position would work on the goals of the CFPB without any oversight.

Elizabeth Warren herself wanted to be the appointed director; however, the reality of her never passing senate confirmation made her drop out.

The CFPB Director has the power to regulate pensions, retirement investment, mortgages, bank loans, credit cards and essentially every aspect of all consumer financial transactions.

However, in response to legal challenges by Credit Unions and Mortgage providers, in October 2016 the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that placing so much power in a single Czar or Commissioner was unconstitutional:

[…]  The five-year-old agency violates the Constitution’s separation of powers because too much power is in the hands of its director, found the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Giving the president the power to get rid of the CFPB’s director and to oversee the agency would fix the situation, the court said. (more)

After the November 8, 2016, election (during the lame-duck Obama period), the CFPB sought an en blanc review of the decision by the circuit court panel.  However, in March 2017 the Trump administration reversed the government’s position.

Today the Supreme Court finally settled the issue.

68 Responses to Supreme Court Rules Law Creating Director of CFPB Unconstitutional – Severs Removal Clause, Retains Agency…

  1. Mark L. says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Good

  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    I guess half a loaf is better than just the crumbs or the empty wrapper.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      June 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

      I’m getting sick and tired of all these half loaves. I want The Constitution loaf, the whole thing. This ruling just means the first lefty to make President gets a giant and terrible weapon to use against all Liberty. The enemedia will ensure that it remains useless to any conservative President.

  3. gunrunner03 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Any fines should have been directed to the US Treasury. In fact, I don’t understand why that isn’t the law across the board.

  4. 28angelica28 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    “almost like a tenured position no-one could ever remove” and then Liawatha wanted the position herself? She couldn’t get confirmed? How’s that for poetic justice?

  6. grandmotherpatriot says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Nice early Fourth of July gift to We the People !

    • YeahYouRight says:
      June 29, 2020 at 3:45 pm

      Gift?! Roberts again bent into a pretzel to justify keeping the unconstitutional agency in tact using severability. Terrible precident.

      • grandmotherpatriot says:
        June 29, 2020 at 3:49 pm

        Do I have to always post Sarc?

      • grandmotherpatriot says:
        June 29, 2020 at 4:04 pm

        Roberts is stuck in that Pretzel position. Makes me wonder what the Left has on Roberts. But, I will admit that I like the Idea that President Trump can fire who is in control of this outrageous unconstitutional bloated goverment created by Warren who profited off the Housing Bubble Crisis as did many other Dems including Obama and the Clintons.

        • The American Patriot says:
          June 29, 2020 at 4:17 pm

          Epstein Island

          • hocuspocus13 says:
            June 29, 2020 at 4:22 pm

            a John Roberts on Epstein travel logs ❓❓❓

          • grandmotherpatriot says:
            June 29, 2020 at 4:27 pm

            Could be ? Or was Roberts beneficiary of ACORN?
            Clinton GSE Framework Leads to the Rise of ACORN in Chicago
            “You’ve got only a couple thousand bucks in the bank. Your job pays you dog-food wages. Your credit history has been bent, stapled, and mutilated. You declared bankruptcy in 1989. Don’t despair: You can still buy a house.” – so said an April 1995 Chicago Sun Times article that directed people with very poor credit to contact to a group of “community organizers” called ACORN.

  7. xbonesny says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Guess who Biden’s gonna pick for VP….Liawatha Lizzie Warren

  8. Alex Pazzo says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Good news. Now let’s send the fines/revenue to the NRA, anything pro-life, constitutional scholarships to hillsdale college, 4–H, charter schools, trade schools, and intense history classes in all tax-payer funded schools.
    That is all.

  9. Eileen McRae says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    “…..however, unlike traditional fines that go to the U.S. treasury, the CFBP fines are then redistributed to left-wing organizations to help fund their political activism..” Why were fines given ONLY to left-wing organizations? Does that still happen today or can a Director appointed by the President now direct fines back to the Treasury?

  10. dufrst says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Another 5-4, with the Lefties in lockstep against the Constitution in favor of tyranny and Justice Roberts barely voting the right way.

    Our nation hangs like a loose tooth at the whim of Justice Roberts. We desperately need to see Trump win in 2020 or all will be lost in less than a generation with these jokers at the helm!

    • Raptors2020 says:
      June 29, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      To the Left, all wealth is properly the possession of the Government. You get to keep only what they deem your fair share. It isn’t based on fairness or equality, it’s what the Party chooses to allow you. It’s neo-feudalism. Rich leftists expect to stay rich, in any welfare state. So far, they’re right.

      The only legitimate governing party is the Democrat Party. Therefore, all wealth is properly the possession of the Democrats: that’s why the corruption of the Bidens, the Clintons etc. doesn’t trouble Democrat voters. They’re entitled to it.

      All left-wing charities funnel donations, grants etc. to the Democrat Party. It’s rightfully theirs. Money to BLM, Planned Parenthood, CFPB etc. is re-directed to the Democrat Party. The rich donors who give money to these charities know where it winds up, and they’re fine with it.

      As any libertarian could tell you, all welfare states, all big government states quickly turn deeply corrupt. It’s inevitable.

  12. sammie2 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Why not just abolish it?

    • annieoakley says:
      June 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

      I wanted it abolished too. Bureaucratic Agencies are immortal.

    • GB Bari says:
      June 29, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      That issue was not before the court. The case was about whether or not the CFPB Director could be immune from any control by the President, as the original law had included.

      The CFPB was created by an act of Congress. Since SCOTUS upheld most of that law and only deemed unconstitutional the part that immunized the Director from any Executive control, that means that the CFPB agency itself can only be abolished via another act of Congress, or if another case is brought that proves the agency itself is unconstitutional and the courts agree.

  14. Wengair says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    I pray that in VSGPJDT’s 2nd term that he cuts out a few of the progressive stronghold bureaucracies and returns more power to the states so that our society can truly be a laboratory of competitive ideas.

  15. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Last few rulings have the SC line item vetoing legislation/EO’s. In my humble layperson’s opinion, the SC rulings should be deemed unconstitutional. The SC should be ruling on the whole legislation/EO and the Court’s opinion should serve as guidance for further legislation/EO.

  16. clulessgrandpa says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Next up? Trump’s tax returns. What is the consensus on that? My vote is that they have to give the Congress and SDNY the tax returns. Anyone want to bet? 5-4 Roberts goes against Trump.

    • Wethal says:
      June 29, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      It could come down to a separation of powers decision, as well as the mootness of the need for records for an impeachment that is now over.

      The Court ruled today that the Congress could not tie the President’s hand when hiring and firing administrative officials, because that authority was within executive power.

      (Strangely, when it comes to reversing prior executive orders on DACA or orders on the census, the Court itself appears to step over the separation-of-powers line, but that’s another issue…)

  17. Wethal says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Severablity is the standard policy when reviewing a statute for unconstitutionality because of the separation of powers. The Court is supposed to defer to the legislative branch by upholding as much of the legislation that it can. A statute that falls completely because of non-severability. is rare. Such a case involves a core part of a statute without which the rest of the statute cannot function. The Court severs the unconstitutional section whenever it can.

    A more interesting case on severability is going to be the appeal from the Fifth Circuit on Obamacare because of the repeal of the individual mandate, especially since Roberts upheld that as an exercise of the taxing power (but not a tax when reviewing part of the Obamacare appeal based on the Anti-Injunction Act,, which bars a challenge to a tax law until after someone has actually paid the tax to give him standing.). (And yes, another Roberts pretzel opinion). The Obama administration claimed the individual mandate was not severable. It will be interesting to see how the supporters of Obamacare will now argue that it is, when this case reaches the Court.

    The more interesting effect of this opinion is going to be how it affects Trump’s ability to fire administrative chiefs put in place by Obama who have a fixed term in office. If Trump doesn’t need a “for cause” (remember Comey was canned for case based on Rosenstein’s memo).

    • OlderAndWiser says:
      June 29, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      I understand the philosophy there. However, what is the evidence that the acts would have passed Congress with the objectionable clauses deleted?
      The President does not have a line item veto.
      The SC should not have a line item veto. Either pass ALL the clauses, or REJECT ALL THE CLAUSES IF EVEN ONE DOES NOT PASS CONSTITUTIONAL MUSTER. This is the only way the SC can help in reining in a run away Congress.

  18. theunknownpatriot says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Is there anywhere that lists what groups have received money from the CFPB? Looking online I can find all the companies that were fined and how much they were fined, but I don’t see what groups were given money from the CFPB.

  19. Patriot Reload & Reload Revival 🎙️ (@AwakeYoda) says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Why do so many people assume that the ‘left’ has something on Roberts? It is much more likely that he is just revealing who he always has been.

    On my tin-foil-hat island, Roberts is one of many scattered across Washington D.C. who have merely been sleeper agents for years, even decades. Roberts was activated in 2010 during the Obamacare battle and have been consistently ruling that way ever since.

  20. Bogeyfree says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    So what about moving on to audit all the NGO’s financed via the State Department and US taxpayers?

    Remember the golden rule……….

    FOLLOW THE MONEY!

  21. footballfan33 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I stated this 2 nights ago: Use the same game to remove money from groups who donate to BLM, Antifa, etc., and give it all to Judicial Watch.

  22. The Gipper Lives says:
    June 29, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Al Capone extorted protection money from candy stores. The difference between him and Liz Warren is that he actually kept his end of the deal.

  23. fred5678 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    “an en blanc review ”

    Sundance — was this subtly intentional or Freudian?? 🙂

    Watch out for BLM — they don’t tolerate “white” reviews!! 🙂

  24. Robert Smith says:
    June 29, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Basically, the Supreme Court says – “Yeah it’s lawless, but Oh, well…

    It exists already, what do you want us to do?!”

