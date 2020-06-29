Rubicon Crossed – DNC Official 2020 Position: Celebrating July 4th Equals White Supremacy….

Under normal conditions one might expect to identify this moment as the official moment the rubicon of DNC insanity has been crossed. However, it’s 2020;… therefore as soon as you think the boundaries of DNC stupidity have been reached, the DNC will bring out their stupid boundary stretchers.
In a tweet earlier tonight the DNC takes the official position that celebrating the fourth of July is the equivalent of celebrating white supremacy: [Archived]
Anyone who identifies as a party Democrat will now have to rebuke the fourth of July to retain their party position. Additionally, any democrat caught celebrating the Fourth of July holiday will now be joining a celebration of white supremacy.
The Democrats should be erased from any government office. Period!!
There isn’t a big enough lunatic asylum to hold them all. And some say the street people are mentally ill.
Give the RATS 🐀 the city of NY. Oh yeah, I forgot they already do have NYC and most of NY State 🤦🏻♀️
If the dems were up and Biden is a shoe in, would they be going after july 4th????
Agreed. Rush said the same thing today. He said that if the polls were correct and Biden was winning, they wouldn’t be resurrecting this Russia crap again. It’s obvious, Biden is a loser, and they know it.
I don’t think the polls are directed to voters. They are directed to rino Republicans. The msm is trying to convince them Trump is unpopular and should resign.
I’ll start to really worry when they want to move it to May 1st. It might be asking too much, but I remember vividly how the bell bottoms and denim jackets were replaced by skinny ties and form fitting shirts. When my brother went to college posters of Lamborghinis and Cindy Crawford covered the dorm room walls that were dominated by Roger Dean and Escher posters when I was there. Maybe Reagan’s election influenced all that, maybe not, but each generation seems to rebel against what they have identified as the previous generation’s greatest failing.
I don’t if the next generation coming up will recognize the hollow, pre-fab idealism of this crew for what it is. I’ve pondered the subversion of education by Skinner’s offspring, and I’ve often thought that those who graduated after Clinton, Inc. overhauled public education as the lost generation. While those who chose private sector slept, the Skinnerites took our children and fulfilled the cherished promise of Lenin.
It could well be that today’s smart kids are looking on and recognizing the shortcomings and contradictions of those who came before them. Each generation has a kind of love/hate relationship with their older siblings.
No doubt the Marxists are aware of this potential flaw in their plan much more vividly than I could ever imagine, and they control every minute from the morning bell to the afternoon bell.
Scary.
The next eight years are crucial.
MAGA 2020 KAG 2024
did they delete this tweet? was trying to share it and couldn’t find it
That was quick
It doesn’t matter. They’ve got this strategy planned out which is the real issue.
Plus that was probably a stealth communication to groups to launch violent attacks against patriots. I’d call it a dog whistle but it’s stronger than that.
Thanks, I just spent five minutes looking for it.
http://archive.is/ows8u
You gotta be quick 😉
May I ask who archived this, meaning in what time zone? It’s 12:00am (EST) on June 30, 2020, and the archive says past 1am. Just curious.
Sundance,
I’ve been preparing a Wolverine-type counterattack against the Left in anticipation of what’s happening now. If Laura Ingraham is right when she said tonight “You must stand now” then I SINCERELY need you to read what I’ve written. It’s a lawsuit against Cuomo, but it incorporates my original brief regarding treason by deep state bureaucrats. Most of the FBI/DOJ material is derivative of your analysis–with a few twists.
I know you’re not a lawyer, but you’re one of the sharpest knives in the drawer I’ve ever encountered in my 54 years on this planet. I honestly think we can knock the wind out of them with what I’ve written.
Enough with the cold anger.
“Sometimes the cards ain’t worth a dime
If you don’t lay em down.”
All I’m asking is for you to check my cards before I go all in.
Stay in your own movie,
Bob
I hope you’ve sent an email to the address above right.
They didn’t deleted because everything they posted about President Trump’s relationship with native Americans is false.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who thinks we are not heading to a civil war and that the goal of the globalists isn’t to destroy the US totally is not living in reality.
This isn’t simply I’ll conceived rhetoric. It’s the next phase of the attack on Americans sovereignty.
This is not a civil war, this is a revolutionary war.
The left is having a revolution. But revolting from what to what?
Reminds me of BHO’s hope-y change
The right is having a civil -nation divided – war.
The “right” is just us and President Trump, plus the Patriots that surround him every day. There aren’t but 5 or 6 good guys in CONgress, period.
The rest are all anti-American enemy combatants, literally. We all know it.
This civil war has been building for 20-25 years.
Pfft, it would be over in a day. The libs are personal cowards. Without the mob, they are nothing.
The left have an army. Don’t kid yourself.
Not like we do. We may not all be organized, but we are the true fighters, we just won’t fire the first shot.
But we would fire the last. Don’t be scared of “the left’s army”… you’ve seen all they have!
I wish you were right, but I believe they will have foreign assistance.
I’d say 60+ years.
107 years, frankly. The foisting upon us of the central bank was the first “shot fired”.
They’ve been in control of our lives ever since.
Communist take over yes, civil war… I doubt it, Our side is too passive.
I wouldn’t bet against that sleeping giant just yet.
Abraham Lincoln lead – and saved- the nation through civil war. At issue was slavery.
The RATS ultimately want to implement communism which is slavery. Race does not define slavery. Paying exorbitant taxes is slavery. Total Government control is slavery.
1/2 of the nation leans RAT.
1/2 of the nation leans REPUBLICAN.
No matter who wins the issue remains slavery.
A Trump wins means
1/2 will be happy to be free.
1/2 unhappy cause the other 1/2 is free.
A Biden wins means
1/2 will be unhappy to be enslaved
1/2 will be happy cause the other 1/2 is enslaved.
Shark officially jumped
No way to jump back over that shark!
Sure there is! Just turn the boat around and hit the ramp from the other side./s
Disrespected, eh?
“Through the CARES Act, President Donald Trump
has designated $8 BILLION to help tribal governments.
This is the LARGEST investment for the Native American community in history!”
‘Trump Sets up Task Force to Investigate Missing and Murdered Native Americans’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/30/trump-task-force-investigate-missing-murdered-native-americans/
Appeasement doesn’t work. It never works and instead signals weakness.
The Democrats may try and say that the President’s interactions with the Native American tribes, such as this funding, is appeasement, but think that claim would backfire.
I’ve noticed since the first days of his Presidency there has been a continual interaction between the President and many of the different Native American tribal elders and citizens who were point people working with different White House task forces, agencies on topics important to their communities. Watching a recent round table, think it was the one in Arizona or New Mexico, in conversation with the President there was an easy give-and-take in their conversations, a familiarity was displayed between Pres. Trump and the individual Tribal members indicating an ongoing working relationship happening with them.
It may be under the radar for most of the press, but it’s something that I’ve been watching.
Even the first trip he took after becoming Attorney General was Wm. Barr flying to Alaska specifically to meet with the Native communities there. Something’s up, behind the scenes.
Also think the President’s choice of Justice Gorsuch for the Supreme Court had a nod to the Native American tribes. as one of his specialties is an in-depth working knowledge of tribal law in relation to federal law, treaties, and other interactions.
Native Americans are against abortion – they are pro-life. They believe every one of their unborn tribal members is a loved family member. They usually have a group attend the annual pro-life March in DC. It is amazing that the Democratsnthink they own them and any possible votes of theirs.
Check the date on Kayleigh’s post (May). It isn’t appeasement. It’s authentic.
I am Native American and they can kiss my ass! KAG
👍😉
“Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy.” Enough. F#ck all these people. They want to be boss, and they don’t have what it takes. Time to show them who’s boss. There’s not going to be a compromise.
Take a deep breath star. I popped my top earlier and we all need to support each other from time to time. Our day is on the horizon. It is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The road is bound to be bumpy, but I’ve got my eye on the prize, and I predict a landslide!
We can only hope so — but more messaging needs to be done to ensure those who trudge out to vote for President Trump also vote in Republican Representatives and Senators. Voting for Trump alone is not enough — he needs help, and that means voting all red.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have to get to the point where we ignore them. This is just insane. Republicans need to come up with a way to respond that shuts them down on this racist crap and refuse to participate in their race baiting schemes. The racist label needs to be thrown back on these white liberals.
Example:
Your premise is obscene. You are race baiting Americans, inspiring violence, and trying to create division in our great country. You are hateful and don’t deserve to be called a journalist. Republicans have proven over and over we strive to provide opportunities for every American to succeed whereas you and other leftist media are providing untruths and attempting to push our great country towards communism. End of interview.
Independence Day celebrates independence from King George and the British. Were King George and the British, African? I never knew that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They weren’t African but they were the 2nd largest “dealers” of black slaves in the world.
Historian, Professor David Richardson, has calculated that British ships carried 3.4 million or more enslaved Africans to the Americas. Only the Portuguese, who carried on the trade for almost 50 years after Britain had abolished its Slave Trade, carried more enslaved Africans to the Americas than the British (the most recent estimate suggests just over 5 million people). from: http://abolition.e2bn.org/slavery_45.html:
“EVERYTHING equals white supremacy. So stop breathing, already.”
Placing my bet early that we’ll see something like the above eventually.
And really, for any BLM loving demonrat, this is the only intellectually honest position to hold. Their insanity has come full circle, as it always does.
Did you know that when you turn a stupid boundary stretcher inside out it becomes a goal post mover? Quite the utilitarian device no?
I think the best thing for white liberals to do at this point, is to heave themselves upon their own swords to prove their worthiness. In the interests of the “movement” as well as, for the betterment of all humankind, it’s just the right thing to do. /s
I fully support their righteous action in regards to only the above.
p.s. All RINO’s are welcomed to join in as a sign of solidarity.
Only if they are all kneeling in a.properly staged photo and wearing appropriate tribal cloths
And of course that includes Mitch McConnell!
I was not going to buy any fireworks this week. But now that I know what they think, I am dropping a grand and celebrating till my cracker butt is exhausted.
Wish we could have them here in Marin County, CA….
Wanna Share? I reside in NC, though close enough to the Border of SC too “get some”.. 😉
Hello neighbor…are you in Union county?
Looks like they’ll be celebrating the 4th of July in the UK too with their own celebration… what a buncha white supremacizzzzzt! 😉
| Boris Reopens the Pubs: ‘Our Long National Hibernation is Beginning to Come to an End’ |
“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that pubs, restaurants, and a selection of other British businesses will be permitted to open as of the 4th of July.”
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/06/23/boris-reopens-pubs-our-long-national-hibernation-beginning-come-end/
Keep talking, leftists. So many eyes are being opened. Gotta be a shortage of red pills by now.
We’ll make more!
Actually, the Dems themselves are making the red pills!
That’s what I call leverage!
To be honest… this is frightening. There is no turning back from this.
It’s always good to know where the leftist stand. The scary part are the rinos. THey say one thing and do another. Or worse yet, they won’t speak out with us.
Unless you count an immediate retraction of said asinine tweet…
I can only imagine the amount President Trump would’ve accomplished if the DNC wasn’t full of hate: end the Korean War, solve the border issue, bring back manufacturing even quicker giving lots of job opportunities in these downtrodden cities, a real balanced budget, complete removal from the Middle East (isn’t that what Nancy spent the Bush years hoping for 🤔)………oh well, they get to dress up and play victim and oppressor (the new cops and robbers).
I won’t hold my breath, but I really hope the Rino’s help Trump actually accomplish some stuff if the President can deliver re-election with significant gains in house and senate.
I only imagine what PDJT could have accomplished if the Republicans were behind him his first two years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since we can’t have anything or anybody named after slaveowners, all people named Washington and Jefferson will have to chance their names. Signed Woke Dems. We’re looking at you, Denzel Washington.
Sheila Jackson Lee double whammy for the win
Sentient: Good observation, but their name implicates them as responsible for slave ownership, a taint not removed from the family name or character.
Every person of african ancestry with any family name of a Slaver, White or african is guilty of slave ownership. These current Slave family bosses need to be outed and called for their sins as slavers, and all family members are subject to retribution and restitution for all criminal and civil crimes of their ancestors.
Just fair play, right???
Whenever you see it, replace the words ‘White Supremacy’ with “White Achievement.”
Discussion over.
The Roman historian Plutarch reported that at the critical moment of his decision Julius Caesar declared in Greek and in a loud voice, “anerriphtho kybos!” or let the die be cast!” and then led his troops across the river. Plutarch renders the phrase in Latin, of course, as “alea iacta est” or “iacta alea est.”
https://www.thoughtco.com/meaning-cross-the-rubicon-117548
Just when you thought that the dims and their MSM allies couldnt sink any lower into the sewer.
Who didn’t see this attack on the 4th coming the day this communist attack on this country happened ?
We need a major pushback to happen or a surprise indictment or arrest.
There’s at least a dozen pub. Senators who would agree with that statement.
I have come to the disheartening conclusion that the dems know they will win in November…somehow the fix is in! So now they can move forward with the ‘bolshevization’ of American society. We represent old elites that class warfare calls out to exterminate…in this case we are just free thinking conservatives…they have the monied elites, the intelligensia, the press, the leadership cadres of the military and of police establishments, the arts, sports and entertainment…they just need to be rid of us for their Utopian dream to be fulfilled. They will work unendingly to foment abject hatred toward us by their Proletariat. The nation is doomed without bloodshed!
Then may they reap what they have sown!
Mount Rushmore wasn’t “sacred” land until the Lakota exploited the smallpox epidemics and stole it from the Cheyenne in the late 18th century. Prior to that it had only been sporadically inhabited by a number of different nomadic tribes.
This is a test.
It is a test to see just how far the Left can push us away from normalcy, law and order, and constitutional government that honors individual rights and freedom.
The more we let them push without pushback, the more they will continue to push.
I got a spam text about blacks “organizing” at city halls on july 4. I somehow suspected an article like this would be coming.
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/
Maybe Lincoln should be painted in black face.
Funny…I do not hear squeals for Obama to be added to the cliff.
Let’s see…
About four short months ago everything was going great. Best economy ever, markets soaring and most everyone from every color, race and creed had jobs
Besides the democrat clown show of harassing and nipping at the heels of the President at every turn, things were pretty cool. Things were looking up for everybody
Now, in the last four or so months, democrats have destroyed all the gains, prosperity and good vibes by…
Weaponizing a bad flu strain by shutting down the economy and locking people in their homes
Forcing Americans to humiliate themselves by wearing masks which demonstrate their subservience to the State
Have caused millions upon millions of people to lose their jobs and their livelihoods
Empowered an anti-American hate group which has become the most powerful political extortion weapon today
Instigated and organized nationwide looting sprees, widespread destruction and the burning of our cities and towns
Have caused horrific racial strife, pitting American against American and have set race relations back so far we might not recover
Want to abolish the police and have started defunding police forces
Have began a reign of terror by tearing down the history of our great country
Allowed groups of anarchists, thugs, nitwits and other assorted morons and miscreants to take control of city streets and declare themselves sovereign countries
Told us the 4th of July is a white supremacy holiday
So, my only question is…
Why would anyone other than the absolute dregs of society vote democrat?
Aided by the silence of the Republican party.
Like. Great post alliwantissometruth.
Why can’t we just end this argument over ‘stolen land’ by admitting and openly declaring a conquering of the Natives and their lands at the time? If you go to war and lose, as Mexico did with the US, they have no right to claim the American Southwest as stolen because it was fought over and they lost.
There’s no 40 acres and a mule for freed slaves and there’s no appropriation of federal land because all parties involved have been long dead. Same reason reparations are unfeasible.
Let’s give Manhattan back to the Indians if they pay back their compensation with interest.
Let’s end this whole Reservation nonsense and not have these autonomous zones for Natives that exist as third world communes in America. Native Americans should have been fully absorbed into the American system.
Someone’s going to say statehood.
that was a single from leftists to destroy the Holiday….
nothing more.
It has been clear for some time now that you cannot be an American and a Democrat. The dem party has embraced the tactics and tyrannical ideology of the French Revolution that is antithetical to the vision of our Founding fathers as embodied in the US Constitution. This election is about America’s heart and soul. Will it be preserved as a Constitutional Republic with a heart and soul of decency, rationality, truth and freedom or will it be destroyed and fundamentally transformed into a tyrannical state of lies by the democrat heart of darkness and nihilistic soul?
For some unknown reason I seem to have the theme song for “THE GO-GO GOPHERS” on my mind. ODD….AIN’T IT? 🙂
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
Brilliant move by Trump. Force them to label firework at the nations’ greatest patriotic Icon a white supremacist rally. Absolute genius. He should parachute down on top of it with the bible in his hand..upside down!
Your sidearm, dont leave home without it.
Toe sucker Dick Morris always said the Democrats would tack extreme Left… and then 2024 try to moderate themselves.
Brilliant economist Dr. Thomas Sowell, author of over 12 books, started avoiding the media decades ago bc they twisted his words.
Dr. Sowell debunked countless Democrat victim theories by highlighting the success of Chinese-, Black Indian-, Ethiopian-, Jewish-, Nigerian-, and British Black-Americans.
Asked what transformed him from a Marxist to a Conservative? “Facts”.
DNC…Lies 24/7/365. Chaos. Division. False Accusations. If you’re undecided about November, realize that to Democrats only Minority VOTES Matter…until the next election…
We always knew this was coming.
The Bell Tolls for We The People
https://threenation.net/2020/06/30/hear-that-the-bell-tolls-for-we-the-people/
Indians reservations are sovereign nations. Do not trespass or you may lose your car or boat—even your plane if you land there. They sent their people to law school and will challenge any proposed development near their “sacred” lands. They aren’t as helpless as the DNC portrays here.
So I guess we will be hearing from Lindsey and McConnell that we need to ban the American Flag as well because like the 4th, it might offend someone.
Hate to sound like a broken record, folks, but prepare for civil war. They keep pushing, keep topping their last ridiculous stance. At some point we will all be unable to cohabitate this Country unless God steps and and does something miraculous. That’s possible. Just don’t know if it’s likely.
