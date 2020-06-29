Rubicon Crossed – DNC Official 2020 Position: Celebrating July 4th Equals White Supremacy….

Under normal conditions one might expect to identify this moment as the official moment the rubicon of DNC insanity has been crossed.  However, it’s 2020;… therefore as soon as you think the boundaries of DNC stupidity have been reached, the DNC will bring out their stupid boundary stretchers.

In a tweet earlier tonight the DNC takes the official position that celebrating the fourth of July is the equivalent of celebrating white supremacy: [Archived]

Anyone who identifies as a party Democrat will now have to rebuke the fourth of July to retain their party position.   Additionally, any democrat caught celebrating the Fourth of July holiday will now be joining a celebration of white supremacy.

108 Responses to Rubicon Crossed – DNC Official 2020 Position: Celebrating July 4th Equals White Supremacy….

  1. freepetta says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    The Democrats should be erased from any government office. Period!!

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:32 pm

      There isn’t a big enough lunatic asylum to hold them all. And some say the street people are mentally ill.

      • freepetta says:
        June 29, 2020 at 11:46 pm

        Give the RATS 🐀 the city of NY. Oh yeah, I forgot they already do have NYC and most of NY State 🤦🏻‍♀️

      • Bill Durham says:
        June 29, 2020 at 11:46 pm

        If the dems were up and Biden is a shoe in, would they be going after july 4th????

        • simplewins says:
          June 29, 2020 at 11:53 pm

          Agreed. Rush said the same thing today. He said that if the polls were correct and Biden was winning, they wouldn’t be resurrecting this Russia crap again. It’s obvious, Biden is a loser, and they know it.

          • Bill Durham says:
            June 29, 2020 at 11:58 pm

            I don’t think the polls are directed to voters. They are directed to rino Republicans. The msm is trying to convince them Trump is unpopular and should resign.

        • stripmallgrackle says:
          June 30, 2020 at 12:33 am

          I’ll start to really worry when they want to move it to May 1st. It might be asking too much, but I remember vividly how the bell bottoms and denim jackets were replaced by skinny ties and form fitting shirts. When my brother went to college posters of Lamborghinis and Cindy Crawford covered the dorm room walls that were dominated by Roger Dean and Escher posters when I was there. Maybe Reagan’s election influenced all that, maybe not, but each generation seems to rebel against what they have identified as the previous generation’s greatest failing.

          I don’t if the next generation coming up will recognize the hollow, pre-fab idealism of this crew for what it is. I’ve pondered the subversion of education by Skinner’s offspring, and I’ve often thought that those who graduated after Clinton, Inc. overhauled public education as the lost generation. While those who chose private sector slept, the Skinnerites took our children and fulfilled the cherished promise of Lenin.

          It could well be that today’s smart kids are looking on and recognizing the shortcomings and contradictions of those who came before them. Each generation has a kind of love/hate relationship with their older siblings.

          No doubt the Marxists are aware of this potential flaw in their plan much more vividly than I could ever imagine, and they control every minute from the morning bell to the afternoon bell.

          Scary.

          The next eight years are crucial.

          MAGA 2020 KAG 2024

  2. adminhothed says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    did they delete this tweet? was trying to share it and couldn’t find it

  3. carterzest says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    That was quick

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:29 pm

      It doesn’t matter. They’ve got this strategy planned out which is the real issue.

      Plus that was probably a stealth communication to groups to launch violent attacks against patriots. I’d call it a dog whistle but it’s stronger than that.

    • Bob, Esq. says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:30 pm

      Thanks, I just spent five minutes looking for it.

        • carterzest says:
          June 29, 2020 at 11:55 pm

          You gotta be quick 😉

        • Carly says:
          June 30, 2020 at 12:01 am

          May I ask who archived this, meaning in what time zone? It’s 12:00am (EST) on June 30, 2020, and the archive says past 1am. Just curious.

        • Bob, Esq. says:
          June 30, 2020 at 12:10 am

          Sundance,

          I’ve been preparing a Wolverine-type counterattack against the Left in anticipation of what’s happening now. If Laura Ingraham is right when she said tonight “You must stand now” then I SINCERELY need you to read what I’ve written. It’s a lawsuit against Cuomo, but it incorporates my original brief regarding treason by deep state bureaucrats. Most of the FBI/DOJ material is derivative of your analysis–with a few twists.

          I know you’re not a lawyer, but you’re one of the sharpest knives in the drawer I’ve ever encountered in my 54 years on this planet. I honestly think we can knock the wind out of them with what I’ve written.

          Enough with the cold anger.

          “Sometimes the cards ain’t worth a dime
          If you don’t lay em down.”

          All I’m asking is for you to check my cards before I go all in.

          Stay in your own movie,

          Bob

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:50 pm

      They didn’t deleted because everything they posted about President Trump’s relationship with native Americans is false.

  4. Jimmy Jack says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Anyone who thinks we are not heading to a civil war and that the goal of the globalists isn’t to destroy the US totally is not living in reality.

    This isn’t simply I’ll conceived rhetoric. It’s the next phase of the attack on Americans sovereignty.

  5. Brutalus says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Shark officially jumped

  6. Shelley Childs says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Disrespected, eh?

    “Through the CARES Act, President Donald Trump
    has designated $8 BILLION to help tribal governments.
    This is the LARGEST investment for the Native American community in history!”

    ‘Trump Sets up Task Force to Investigate Missing and Murdered Native Americans’

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/30/trump-task-force-investigate-missing-murdered-native-americans/

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:30 pm

      Appeasement doesn’t work. It never works and instead signals weakness.

      • bessie2003 says:
        June 30, 2020 at 12:01 am

        The Democrats may try and say that the President’s interactions with the Native American tribes, such as this funding, is appeasement, but think that claim would backfire.

        I’ve noticed since the first days of his Presidency there has been a continual interaction between the President and many of the different Native American tribal elders and citizens who were point people working with different White House task forces, agencies on topics important to their communities. Watching a recent round table, think it was the one in Arizona or New Mexico, in conversation with the President there was an easy give-and-take in their conversations, a familiarity was displayed between Pres. Trump and the individual Tribal members indicating an ongoing working relationship happening with them.

        It may be under the radar for most of the press, but it’s something that I’ve been watching.
        Even the first trip he took after becoming Attorney General was Wm. Barr flying to Alaska specifically to meet with the Native communities there. Something’s up, behind the scenes.

        Also think the President’s choice of Justice Gorsuch for the Supreme Court had a nod to the Native American tribes. as one of his specialties is an in-depth working knowledge of tribal law in relation to federal law, treaties, and other interactions.

        • Rileytrips says:
          June 30, 2020 at 12:31 am

          Native Americans are against abortion – they are pro-life. They believe every one of their unborn tribal members is a loved family member. They usually have a group attend the annual pro-life March in DC. It is amazing that the Democratsnthink they own them and any possible votes of theirs.

      • Carly says:
        June 30, 2020 at 12:03 am

        Check the date on Kayleigh’s post (May). It isn’t appeasement. It’s authentic.

    • I Will Not Comply says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:53 pm

      I am Native American and they can kiss my ass! KAG

  7. starfcker says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    “Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy.” Enough. F#ck all these people. They want to be boss, and they don’t have what it takes. Time to show them who’s boss. There’s not going to be a compromise.

    • alonzo1956 says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:44 pm

      Take a deep breath star. I popped my top earlier and we all need to support each other from time to time. Our day is on the horizon. It is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The road is bound to be bumpy, but I’ve got my eye on the prize, and I predict a landslide!

    • PVCDroid says:
      June 30, 2020 at 12:05 am

      We have to get to the point where we ignore them. This is just insane. Republicans need to come up with a way to respond that shuts them down on this racist crap and refuse to participate in their race baiting schemes. The racist label needs to be thrown back on these white liberals.
      Example:
      Your premise is obscene. You are race baiting Americans, inspiring violence, and trying to create division in our great country. You are hateful and don’t deserve to be called a journalist. Republicans have proven over and over we strive to provide opportunities for every American to succeed whereas you and other leftist media are providing untruths and attempting to push our great country towards communism. End of interview.

  8. FreyFelipe says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Independence Day celebrates independence from King George and the British. Were King George and the British, African? I never knew that.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:44 pm

      They weren’t African but they were the 2nd largest “dealers” of black slaves in the world.

      Historian, Professor David Richardson, has calculated that British ships carried 3.4 million or more enslaved Africans to the Americas. Only the Portuguese, who carried on the trade for almost 50 years after Britain had abolished its Slave Trade, carried more enslaved Africans to the Americas than the British (the most recent estimate suggests just over 5 million people). from: http://abolition.e2bn.org/slavery_45.html:

  9. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    “EVERYTHING equals white supremacy. So stop breathing, already.”

    Placing my bet early that we’ll see something like the above eventually.

  10. Magabear says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    And really, for any BLM loving demonrat, this is the only intellectually honest position to hold. Their insanity has come full circle, as it always does.

  11. alonzo1956 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    Did you know that when you turn a stupid boundary stretcher inside out it becomes a goal post mover? Quite the utilitarian device no?

  12. icndark says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    I think the best thing for white liberals to do at this point, is to heave themselves upon their own swords to prove their worthiness. In the interests of the “movement” as well as, for the betterment of all humankind, it’s just the right thing to do. /s
    I fully support their righteous action in regards to only the above.

  13. Parker Longbaugh says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    I was not going to buy any fireworks this week. But now that I know what they think, I am dropping a grand and celebrating till my cracker butt is exhausted.

  14. CM-TX says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Looks like they’ll be celebrating the 4th of July in the UK too with their own celebration… what a buncha white supremacizzzzzt! 😉

    | Boris Reopens the Pubs: ‘Our Long National Hibernation is Beginning to Come to an End’ |

    “Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that pubs, restaurants, and a selection of other British businesses will be permitted to open as of the 4th of July.”

    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/06/23/boris-reopens-pubs-our-long-national-hibernation-beginning-come-end/

  15. bullnuke says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Keep talking, leftists. So many eyes are being opened. Gotta be a shortage of red pills by now.

  16. Local Treeper says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    To be honest… this is frightening. There is no turning back from this.

  17. Eric C. says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    I can only imagine the amount President Trump would’ve accomplished if the DNC wasn’t full of hate: end the Korean War, solve the border issue, bring back manufacturing even quicker giving lots of job opportunities in these downtrodden cities, a real balanced budget, complete removal from the Middle East (isn’t that what Nancy spent the Bush years hoping for 🤔)………oh well, they get to dress up and play victim and oppressor (the new cops and robbers).

    I won’t hold my breath, but I really hope the Rino’s help Trump actually accomplish some stuff if the President can deliver re-election with significant gains in house and senate.

  18. Sentient says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Since we can’t have anything or anybody named after slaveowners, all people named Washington and Jefferson will have to chance their names. Signed Woke Dems. We’re looking at you, Denzel Washington.

    • jmclever says:
      June 29, 2020 at 11:57 pm

      Sheila Jackson Lee double whammy for the win

    • MustangBlues says:
      June 30, 2020 at 12:44 am

      Sentient: Good observation, but their name implicates them as responsible for slave ownership, a taint not removed from the family name or character.

      Every person of african ancestry with any family name of a Slaver, White or african is guilty of slave ownership. These current Slave family bosses need to be outed and called for their sins as slavers, and all family members are subject to retribution and restitution for all criminal and civil crimes of their ancestors.

      Just fair play, right???

  19. Whistling_Past says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Whenever you see it, replace the words ‘White Supremacy’ with “White Achievement.”
    Discussion over.

  20. Julia Adams says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    The Roman historian Plutarch reported that at the critical moment of his decision Julius Caesar declared in Greek and in a loud voice, “anerriphtho kybos!” or let the die be cast!” and then led his troops across the river. Plutarch renders the phrase in Latin, of course, as “alea iacta est” or “iacta alea est.”
    https://www.thoughtco.com/meaning-cross-the-rubicon-117548

  21. jus wundrin says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    Just when you thought that the dims and their MSM allies couldnt sink any lower into the sewer.

  22. SanJac says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    Who didn’t see this attack on the 4th coming the day this communist attack on this country happened ?
    We need a major pushback to happen or a surprise indictment or arrest.

  23. 4sure says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    There’s at least a dozen pub. Senators who would agree with that statement.

  24. hagarthorrible says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    I have come to the disheartening conclusion that the dems know they will win in November…somehow the fix is in! So now they can move forward with the ‘bolshevization’ of American society. We represent old elites that class warfare calls out to exterminate…in this case we are just free thinking conservatives…they have the monied elites, the intelligensia, the press, the leadership cadres of the military and of police establishments, the arts, sports and entertainment…they just need to be rid of us for their Utopian dream to be fulfilled. They will work unendingly to foment abject hatred toward us by their Proletariat. The nation is doomed without bloodshed!

  25. The Outlaw Pepe Wales says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Mount Rushmore wasn’t “sacred” land until the Lakota exploited the smallpox epidemics and stole it from the Cheyenne in the late 18th century. Prior to that it had only been sporadically inhabited by a number of different nomadic tribes.

  26. GB Bari says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    This is a test.
    It is a test to see just how far the Left can push us away from normalcy, law and order, and constitutional government that honors individual rights and freedom.

    The more we let them push without pushback, the more they will continue to push.

  27. slowcobra says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    I got a spam text about blacks “organizing” at city halls on july 4. I somehow suspected an article like this would be coming.

  29. WSB says:
    June 29, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Maybe Lincoln should be painted in black face.

  30. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Let’s see…

    About four short months ago everything was going great. Best economy ever, markets soaring and most everyone from every color, race and creed had jobs

    Besides the democrat clown show of harassing and nipping at the heels of the President at every turn, things were pretty cool. Things were looking up for everybody

    Now, in the last four or so months, democrats have destroyed all the gains, prosperity and good vibes by…

    Weaponizing a bad flu strain by shutting down the economy and locking people in their homes
    Forcing Americans to humiliate themselves by wearing masks which demonstrate their subservience to the State

    Have caused millions upon millions of people to lose their jobs and their livelihoods

    Empowered an anti-American hate group which has become the most powerful political extortion weapon today

    Instigated and organized nationwide looting sprees, widespread destruction and the burning of our cities and towns

    Have caused horrific racial strife, pitting American against American and have set race relations back so far we might not recover

    Want to abolish the police and have started defunding police forces

    Have began a reign of terror by tearing down the history of our great country

    Allowed groups of anarchists, thugs, nitwits and other assorted morons and miscreants to take control of city streets and declare themselves sovereign countries

    Told us the 4th of July is a white supremacy holiday

    So, my only question is…

    Why would anyone other than the absolute dregs of society vote democrat?

  31. Marc says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Why can’t we just end this argument over ‘stolen land’ by admitting and openly declaring a conquering of the Natives and their lands at the time? If you go to war and lose, as Mexico did with the US, they have no right to claim the American Southwest as stolen because it was fought over and they lost.

    There’s no 40 acres and a mule for freed slaves and there’s no appropriation of federal land because all parties involved have been long dead. Same reason reparations are unfeasible.

  32. Don McAro says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:12 am

    that was a single from leftists to destroy the Holiday….
    nothing more.

  33. swampfox999 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:14 am

    It has been clear for some time now that you cannot be an American and a Democrat. The dem party has embraced the tactics and tyrannical ideology of the French Revolution that is antithetical to the vision of our Founding fathers as embodied in the US Constitution. This election is about America’s heart and soul. Will it be preserved as a Constitutional Republic with a heart and soul of decency, rationality, truth and freedom or will it be destroyed and fundamentally transformed into a tyrannical state of lies by the democrat heart of darkness and nihilistic soul?

  34. swampfox999 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:14 am

    It has been clear for some time now that you cannot be an American and a Democrat. The dem party has embraced the tactics and tyrannical ideology of the French Revolution that is antithetical to the vision of our Founding fathers as embodied in the US Constitution. This election is about America’s heart and soul. Will it be preserved as a Constitutional Republic with a heart and soul of decency, rationality, truth and freedom or will it be destroyed and fundamentally transformed into a tyrannical state of lies by the democrat heart of darkness and nihilistic soul?

  35. jediphantom says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:15 am

    For some unknown reason I seem to have the theme song for “THE GO-GO GOPHERS” on my mind. ODD….AIN’T IT? 🙂

    DEPLORABLE JEDI.

  36. garavaglia1 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Brilliant move by Trump. Force them to label firework at the nations’ greatest patriotic Icon a white supremacist rally. Absolute genius. He should parachute down on top of it with the bible in his hand..upside down!

  37. jus wundrin says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:20 am

    Your sidearm, dont leave home without it.

  38. Perot Conservative says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Toe sucker Dick Morris always said the Democrats would tack extreme Left… and then 2024 try to moderate themselves.

  39. Perot Conservative says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Brilliant economist Dr. Thomas Sowell, author of over 12 books, started avoiding the media decades ago bc they twisted his words.

    Dr. Sowell debunked countless Democrat victim theories by highlighting the success of Chinese-, Black Indian-, Ethiopian-, Jewish-, Nigerian-, and British Black-Americans.

    Asked what transformed him from a Marxist to a Conservative? “Facts”.

  40. T2020 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:36 am

    DNC…Lies 24/7/365. Chaos. Division. False Accusations. If you’re undecided about November, realize that to Democrats only Minority VOTES Matter…until the next election…

  41. stg58animalmother says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:36 am

    We always knew this was coming.

  43. Fannie says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Indians reservations are sovereign nations. Do not trespass or you may lose your car or boat—even your plane if you land there. They sent their people to law school and will challenge any proposed development near their “sacred” lands. They aren’t as helpless as the DNC portrays here.

  44. Bogeyfree says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:54 am

    So I guess we will be hearing from Lindsey and McConnell that we need to ban the American Flag as well because like the 4th, it might offend someone.

  45. john says:
    June 30, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Hate to sound like a broken record, folks, but prepare for civil war. They keep pushing, keep topping their last ridiculous stance. At some point we will all be unable to cohabitate this Country unless God steps and and does something miraculous. That’s possible. Just don’t know if it’s likely.

