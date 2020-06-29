Rubicon Crossed – DNC Official 2020 Position: Celebrating July 4th Equals White Supremacy….

Under normal conditions one might expect to identify this moment as the official moment the rubicon of DNC insanity has been crossed. However, it’s 2020;… therefore as soon as you think the boundaries of DNC stupidity have been reached, the DNC will bring out their stupid boundary stretchers.

In a tweet earlier tonight the DNC takes the official position that celebrating the fourth of July is the equivalent of celebrating white supremacy: [Archived]

Anyone who identifies as a party Democrat will now have to rebuke the fourth of July to retain their party position. Additionally, any democrat caught celebrating the Fourth of July holiday will now be joining a celebration of white supremacy.