Nancy Pelosi Says Every American Should Be Forced to “Wear The Mask”…

If only House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the highest ranking leader in congress who could immediately create; immediately schedule; and immediately pass a House law that required every member of the United States to wear a face mask… No, wait, wha?
Nancy Pelosi says today that every American should be forced to wear face masks. However, proving that her position is purely a political division strategy, notice how she is not asked about passing a law that demands it then. The reasoning is simple.
First, Pelosi knows a law forcing Americans to wear a mask would never pass; and even if it did it would be an unconstitutional, and unenforceable demand. Second, Pelosi would never attempt such a bill because it would put Democrats in a minority position; Americans do not support such nonsense. Third there is no factual evidence showing face masks prevent COVID-19 spread; even the boxes of masks specifically state: “will not provide any protection against COVID-19.” Instead, by playing the politics of COVID Pelosi presents the nonsensical face mask issue as a political virtue-signal. WATCH:
That’s because the biotch has one in every color to match every outfit.
Perhaps, but think of the eye bleach that could be stockpiled if she did wear them.
And neither Pelosi or George are wearing masks despite the camera man grips or sound technicians filming each of them for the segment.
And those colorful little pieces of cloth, like almost masks being worn unless you’re actually sick, are completely ineffectual as virus-preventing aids. They are, however, symbols of progressive allegiance in our emerging Brave New World.
How does she not know that she looks like a clown?
Literally.
Looks like she got another face job…..oh yeah …Why is she not wearing a mask in that picture
Too picky?
She is 80 years old and everytime I see her she looks younger. How much does it cost to have no wrinkles at 80.
The satanic rituals are very effective against the signs of aging.
She has one around her stupid neck where it usually is.
It helps hide the wattles, well that and Botox.
Seen a lot in my life, but I ain’t NEVER seen Fu Manchu eyebrows till today!
I bet she has to shave her goatee, too, huh?
With or without the mask! For her it’s a no win.
No thanks, I’ll just drink the kool-aid. /s
…except the “homeless” in San Francisco. They are exempt.
Control, control, control. It’s all about power and control.
Control and dehumanising us all https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/06/until_we_have_faces_the_american_niqaab.html
Real men and women agree with
PDJT and will vote for him. Democrats Are not real and sway with the wind Thus they are sheep and follow any and all who say orange man bad. November can’t come quick enough!
Poor Nancy…she has now idea that she’s in the same league as Uncle Joe…early stages of dementia.
THAT is something we should urge PDJT to “suggest”……..ha-ha-ha.
Wear a mask so that it can be used as a scarf (if you were in favor of this, Nanzi, why are you not wearing yours in this and every other broadcast clip of you, other than when you were in submission form in Kente cloth?) instead, to cover up your neck wrinkles .. .
On the ground here in Sunny Arizona the latest hotspot. I am going to vomit the next time I hear someone telling me to ” Mask Up” Baaahhhh…
Pelosi should wear a bag over her head.
I thought that was a bag.
plastic?
Take heart friends. I just got back from my locally owned grocery store. We don’t have to mask up yet (county is talking about changing that). Saw another woman without a mask. Sidled up to her and said, “It sure is nice to see someone else not wearing a mask.” Her first words were, “I am not a sheep.” From there I leaned that she was a life long Democrat but changed in 2017. Was curious and asked what changed. She said the last straw was when the transgender movement started taking over the women’s restrooms , changing rooms, and women’s sports. That was it, opened her eyes to all the other nonsense.
And now I see videos of people shaking hands and hugging, just like in the old days.
I am seeing videos showing people shaking hands and hugging . . . just like in the old days.
A Canadian friend here.
The U.S. propaganda machine is off the charts..the power it has over it’s citizens is quite disconcerting.
We ( Canadians) are by and large becoming dopier by the week, yet we don’t have this forced mask wearing thing in this part of Southern B.C. ( Greater Vancouver..) other than in medical facilities.
Sure we have our share of donkeys that wear them to signal their superiority. They are very much in a minority though.
We were at a busy Car Dealership yesterday, there were dozens of folks about, only two wear wearing masks. ( both elderly female customers)
The “ chatter” up here is how terrible things are “in the States” and that “ it’s out of control”
Geesh..it would sure be nice to get some neutral doctors on the airwaves etc, to really explain the nonsense that masks are some kind of panacea.
Never mind that they inhibit oxygen flow, and other detrimental affects on breathing.
God bless PDJT
Will people who don’t submit to Inquisitioner Pelosi’s commands be declared heretics and burned at the stake?
Not yet. So far they are not allowed enter grocery stores without muzzles.
…the ostrich is totally oblivious that every one can see its a$$ while its head is buried in the sand.
Control. That is all this has ever been about.
Control of everything and everyone. Control the vote. Control the narrative. Control what we think.
What impresses me the most about these stooges is that they persist so.
The Mayor of the Communist enclave of Nashville in TN just announced that mask wearing is mandatory, inside and outside, in all public places:
https://www.wsmv.com/news/metro-health-department-issues-public-health-order-8-mandating-masks-in-nashville/article_a78dc100-b986-11ea-be89-f3f9ad9b3fbc.html
Fortunately we live outside of Davidson County where Nashville is.
L4, surely you heard that he also said that it wouldn’t be “enforced” in areas where “people of color” “live”, right?
That’s what I was told anyway, sounds about right… and sounds like a perfect lawsuit waiting to happen for some enterprising connected white folk if someone tried to enforce that CRAP on them… cooper is scum.
I agree that any such order, whether emanating from the Executive or the Legislative branch, would be palpably, patently, facially, brazenly, absolutely unconstitutional, as a violation of our First Amendment right to peaceably assemble for ANY lawful purpose (not just political or religious, but civic, social, fraternal, sporting, commercial, etc.) without limits to X people, or requirements that everyone stand Y feet apart, let alone that all assemblers wear “masks” (interfering with communication) or other accoutrements.
What good, however, has the Federal Constitution done any of us in preventing exactly such despotic regal edicts from most of the Tyrants ruling our States? How many are confident that our Supreme Court would protect us from similar tyranny propounded by our Federal Government?
Do you trust Roberts?
I tried to like your post but my like button never works, so one million likes to you.
Try to “like” it now!
For some mysterious reason, I have to post something before I can “like” anything.
WordPress is spooky….
L4, I’m still in “awaiting moderation” and so is my LIKE button.
Roberts already showed his hand in the case churches brought against Newsome in CA. The Bill of Rights has all kinds of exemptions we didn’t know about until recently. 😒
It’s really this simple, don’t wear a mask. Make them try to enforce it, which they cannot, and see what happens.
Their “right to govern” is only available through your consent. Period.
Those who are afraid of them don’t speak for the rest of us.
I ain’t wearin’ a mask.
People without muzzles are not allowed into grocery stores in houston, tx. I need to eat, so Kroger gave me mask to wear. Trader’s Joe – just locked doors in front of me.
Did Nancy learn from Brix to hide her neck?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That way she only has to concentrate on surgery for her face. Pretty soon, her eyebrows will wrap around her eyes and she’ll start looking like a raccoon. Only raccoons look better.
Are you unfairly linking an honest raccoon with a thief?
No. I love raccoons if they are not rabid but I hate Nancy who is rabid.
Pound salt…
Nancy should be forced to always wear a brown paper shopping bag over her head.
I refuse to participate in ANY leftist humiliation rituals.
And I only kneel to God.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pretty simple what Piglosi is doing here. Many older Americans tend to vote Republican but have also been scared to death by the media over WhuFlu, so it’s another attempt to seperate PDJT from his voters. Piglosi wants you to live, orange man bad wants you to die. Who you gonna vote for, huh? 😯
Well, yesterday newly minted Green Status Eastern Pennsylvania had their first weekend without the stay at home restrictions. I did a little store hopping and noticed two things.
1. Every store was packed….every single one I frequented.
2. Only a small minority of shoppers were wearing masks.
3. People were actually smiling…(except for that small percentage wearing masks…I couldn’t tell with them 😀 )
Everyone wearing masks in houston, texas, and if you don’t other customers attack you for not wearing one. But on Friday I wasn’t attacked as usual: I wasn’t just allowed into the store.
We should start wearing Lone Ranger masks. It prevents as much as the Karen mask.
The American Burka.
It’s a muzzle.
“Burka”….That’s correct. Millions of women, seductive or not. Scared of flu bug or not, Beautiful or ugly, they all wear a mask. They wear it religiously every where, in public . Or their husband/owners might punish them. That’s mandatory, Nancy.
Mask = Sign of Submission.
My Body. My Choice.
Everyone needs to read this…Sundance, please do an expose….been telling you guys about this, here’s more proof…
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/?fbclid=IwAR1PQfQWDSphSi1oQv9wcz4B9MeRZxM4Cnzh2yVFXBPhp-OBo1uSkTXkMfc
https://www.wakingtimes.com/2020/04/09/corona-creating-the-illusion-of-a-pandemic-through-diagnostic-tests/?fbclid=IwAR3tTk0GZq20zFKpNrImrsSR6ew1_LIioz0_HN2bjcCW-8Sx2o2-FszJgxM
I do not see this as sitting to well with Americans. Folks are tired of being told what to do by those who don’t do the same.
Pelosi should be forced to wear a muzzle.
And yet, out at Home Depot today, discount tire yesterday and most everyone had one on.
Big 5 Sporting Goods requires customers to wear one, I called and said “You just lost my business”
Been shopping there for years. No more!
Neglecting accuracy. If I gave you a bowl with 100 organic, sustainable Pinot grapes and set you down in front of a chain link fence.
How many grapes will make it to the other side?
4.9 people per million die on BICYCLES locally!
4.0 people per million die from KungFlu locally!
The best facemask she can wear would be heavy duty duct tape.
I think there should be a law that democrat that wears depends over the age of 65 has to wear them outside their pants
Of course masks work! Makes it harder to identify democrat militia thugs burning the country down.
She knows it… Sundance and Pelosi are not on the same page.
Sundance is thing science she is thinking getting away with crime.
By the way, Prophet Mohamed was a slave owner. Burn it down if we are after slave owners for real.
People need to understand the “why” democrats continued push for the demand of wearing the democrat’s face diaper.
The Answer is right in front and center, THEY have already lost the presidential election and THEY will lose their majority in the house & senate!
Masks= Demand for mail in ballots push, their last attempts to steal the election and they are counting on the 5 major democrat strong hold states. Note the two biggest democrat states that have done everything in their power as governors to continue the COVID-19 lockdowns, California (west coast) and the state of New York (the east coast, then the 3 little sheep states. All the democrat leaders in DC are from these two big states and the 3 sheep states. You are looking at the slow death of DNC & their party.
The masks are just another prog fashion accessory to show your emotional immaturity and intellectual bankruptcy. It should be worn with your tinfoil hat, pacifier, and blanky.
I’ve been seeing democrat women rioting, they need a burka not a mask, so my eyes stop hurting.
Anyone notice how conservative women are way better looking? Inside and out?
And Democrat noodle arm soy boys as well, where do they find this collection of scary looking people?
Please do… cover the hell up! Ugly monsters.
Yep, walking home today a mini Black lives demonstration was disbanding.
One wimpy looking like W/M, six grossly overweight buffalo like W/Fs and two darker skinned females of a similar build to the W/Fs
They looked idiotic.
One can walk around our town ( of 50,000 or so) for an hour and not come across more than maybe a handful of Blacks.
In the same hour, one will pass countless East Indians, Asians and Whites.
The whole thing is nuts.
God bless PDJT.
How does she plan on enforcing it?
BTW, why isnt her mask on in the vid???
Hypocrite.
Is there a more ignorant person in the world than Pelosi? Her color coordinated scars may make a great accessory but it won’t stop the penetration of the virus through the material. She’s fooling no one, only herself. It will be a glorious day when the gavel is pried from her rigor mortis hands. I wonder if she is taking hydroxychloroquine and Z-pack….why isn’t she asked.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/06/what_good_do_the_masks_do_really.html
Doesn’t the House Pharmacy have stats?
I think she should wear a mask of tightly wound duct tape.
At least illegals are exempt. Lucky them!
Your mask catches spittle.
You touch your mask to adjust it regularly.
You touch everything around you.
Others touch everything around you.
Others touch their masks to adjust them regularly.
Others inhale the contents of their masks.
See a pattern here?
If people merely acted responsibly without masks and reduced the amount of facetime that their hands normally produce, there ought to be a net reduction compared to the wearing of masks.
Now, sneezing and coughing are clearly deserving of protective measures by the sneezer. That has been universally known and accepted through the ages. That was considered appropriate hygiene.
But, a wearing of the mask 7/24 while standing, walking, reading, shopping, etc., is just absurd.
We need a new platform for this week:
Remember the Hanky!
Here in Orange Country, Florida, we are required by law to wear a face mask in public. Our Democrat Mayor(Val Demings husband🙄) made it a law, but said it won’t be enforced.
Of course Joe likes this idea because he can make believe he’s Lincoln when in private.
If I’m gonna wear a mask, it’s gonna be free advertising for Trump 2020. I’ll carry extras and change them periodically. They’ll say, “Where’s Hunter?”, “Quid Pro Joe”, “Sleepy Joe”, “Corrupt Joe”, “Joe Biden Dementiacrat”, “Retire Nancy Already”, “Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Kill Himself”, “Crooked Hillary” (for old times sake), etc.
I say we have some fun with this draconian, fear mongering, upteenth failed attempt to “destroy Trump” by any means fest. The liberals have so lost their minds!
PS: The only reason Nancy wants us all to wear a mask is because that way, she can get away with wearing one without fear of losing her dentures!!
Her mask makes her look like an outlaw from the old west. LOL
Every American TRAITOR should be unmasked.
Wonder if Nancy would agree…
Masks may help, but no one is wearing it correctly which it makes it worse.
If they wear the N95, correctly, put it on, tight sealed, don’t touch it, yeah it helps. But those cloth masks, that they keep touching… no.
Doctors are wearing layers of masks, including the face shield and goggles. That’s how it should be if you are trying to stay safe from this virus, but that’s not what Pelosi is promoting. The cloth mask she is wearing is useless. But it works to hide your face when rioting. So I can see why she is fan of it.
Everyone that I’ve seen wearing one, from nurses to retail workers, ALL keep touching the masks!! How is that doing any good?
Well, some RINO GOP have expressed support for Masks such as the Turtle and Rubio. Will be interesting to watch the RINOs now that Pelosi has exposed the Dems as wanting to force us to wear one.
Nancy is like the cursed Lady of Shallot, stuck in her ivory tower, unable to look out at the real world. But, unlike that lady, Nancy weaves her evil version of the world and casts it out into the media for her minion to parrot and spread.
