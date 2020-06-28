Nancy Pelosi Says Every American Should Be Forced to “Wear The Mask”…

If only House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the highest ranking leader in congress who could immediately create; immediately schedule; and immediately pass a House law that required every member of the United States to wear a face mask… No, wait, wha?

Nancy Pelosi says today that every American should be forced to wear face masks. However, proving that her position is purely a political division strategy, notice how she is not asked about passing a law that demands it then. The reasoning is simple.

First, Pelosi knows a law forcing Americans to wear a mask would never pass; and even if it did it would be an unconstitutional, and unenforceable demand. Second, Pelosi would never attempt such a bill because it would put Democrats in a minority position; Americans do not support such nonsense. Third there is no factual evidence showing face masks prevent COVID-19 spread; even the boxes of masks specifically state: “will not provide any protection against COVID-19.” Instead, by playing the politics of COVID Pelosi presents the nonsensical face mask issue as a political virtue-signal. WATCH: