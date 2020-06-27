Truth is Trump’s Greatest Weapon – WaPo Tries Debunking Claim The Democrats Run Most Dangerous Cities – Fail Miserably…

The Washington Post attempted to debunk President Trump for saying “the most dangerous cities are run by democrats.” After an extensive effort, and a voluminous article reviewing all manner of methodology for citation, this is what they came up with:

(Source Link)

A republican mayor was elected to Jacksonville in the last election; therefore the Washington Post has declared that President Trump’s claim: “the most dangerous cities are run by democrats”, is false. There is a top-crime city now run by a republican.

This level of FAIL is so ridiculous, it presents itself almost as if the Washington Post intentionally trying to beclown themselves.