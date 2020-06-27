Truth is Trump’s Greatest Weapon – WaPo Tries Debunking Claim The Democrats Run Most Dangerous Cities – Fail Miserably…

The Washington Post attempted to debunk President Trump for saying “the most dangerous cities are run by democrats.” After an extensive effort, and a voluminous article reviewing all manner of methodology for citation, this is what they came up with:
A republican mayor was elected to Jacksonville in the last election; therefore the Washington Post has declared that President Trump’s claim: “the most dangerous cities are run by democrats”, is false. There is a top-crime city now run by a republican.
This level of FAIL is so ridiculous, it presents itself almost as if the Washington Post intentionally trying to beclown themselves.
If fascism ever comes to America, it will come under the name of liberalism.
– RR
The only thing that exceeds their stupidity is their hate for President Trump. It never fails.
Pres Trump represents who they really hate, tt – us. it’s us they hate.
“Deplorable…Despicable…To be left on the trash heap of history…”
Crooked, Beijing Biden, Susan Rice and more
well put!
I wonder why WaPo doesn’t just make a fake city and everyone pretends it exists?
Priceless…
Are these the same jurinalists who trotted out the tired “not all” argument after 9/11, and every similar, albeit less deadly incident since? I thought so.
OMG…They just made the case for President Trump’s comment. Anyone reading this article looking to confirm the headline is going to get red pilled. Their TDS is making them do dumb things.
Couple of errors – you assume they will read past the headline. They won’t.
And you assume, should they read the article and see the graph, they will understand. They won’t.
You can lead a leftist to the truth, but you can’t make him think. Perhaps, but you have to trust that some of those Americans who are suffering in those Democrat mismanaged hellholes will see the truth of it.
Unfortunately they have been voting for the Left liberals for five or more decades. So the fat chance of having an epiphany anytime soon is slim to none.
Yes, for so many people the sensational headline is all that is absorbed
But the good news is the very large young crowd that turned out here in Phoenix last Tuesday to hear the President speak. Note that is was near 100F at 9AM that day.
The first 30 minutes of that speech are worth a re-watch.
BR
Nothing lies like a graph, Jeans.
Al Gore, in his infamous global warming movie, instead of showing temperature and atmospheric carbon content overlaid, he showed them side-by-side, on graphs of different scales.
The reason? Temperatures were rising ahead of carbon content, as always happens.
Graphs are tricky devils.
They don’t care, read the comments from them. They just change the subject and ignore the whole article altogether.
These whack jobs are the biggest bunch of losers in the history of man.
“It’s level of FAIL, presents itself as if the Washington Post intentionally wanting to beclown themselves.”
Perhaps the paper thinks that their average reader just peruses the headlines and does not possess the mental acumen to discern that they are being lied to, even if they read the entire article.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If their customer is willing to pay for that garbage, they’re probably right.
Their customers are willing to pay for their garbage, they’re probably right on both counts.
Ultimately, this IS a WAR, for hearts and minds.
Hence, WORDS are ‘ammunition’ which is WHY the left expends a lot of energy, with “political correctness”, and censoring the internet; they are trying to deprive us of ammunition.
However, their HUBRIS in not “knowing their enemy” is a major, perhaps fatal flaw; for years they WERE able to shape public opinion, which enabled them to shape public policy,….BACK WHEN THEY WERE IN STEALTH MODE.
However, now that they are “out”, and the public doesn’t trust the media as they did when Chronkite was delivering the news, and Dems were in the guise of being reasonable,…
IT DOESN’T WORK, anymore.
And yet, every day and in every way, they make it clear, from their,actions and words, that they still THINK that they can control and even dictate public opinion. They just don’t get it.
We, for our part, MUST use words to defeat them. PDJT does it. Ronald Reagan DID it. The man from Northern England, in another story on the homepage, and a former LE video in the comments section, are doing it.
CALL them out. Ridicule them. Point out their hypocrisy, and refuse to allow them to frame the debate.
BE Andrew Breitbart.
Predicted Babylon Bee headline: “Washington Compost Tries Debunking Claim That Communists Run Most Communist Countries.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
To the blinkered Washington Post, all history began midday on January 20, 2017.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🇺🇸 Jacksonville is now on our Radar 🇺🇸
President Trump waves the laser pointer and WAPO chases it, revealing things they’d rather flush down the memory hole.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG. What an idiot WP is. Just run by overpaid and non objective snowflakes. Propagandist WP.
They couldn’t even mfg a pub city in the crimes per 10,000. Which is an even worse stat.
Most know that the Washington compost is an outlet for the Clowns In America and that their mockingbird campaign and massive projection is in full swing.
It should be mandatory that every major city has a website like HEYJACKASS.com Because we really can’t depend on Fan Belt Inspectors to tell us the truth about anything.
Democrats are the party of criminals.
Ohoooo dear..BLM invaded Beverly Hills, shut down Rodeo Drive and Santa Monica Blvd( cool places if you never been). They even shredded a U.S.Flag and played loud music. They yelled ( Gasp) “Eat The Rich” (?). Police arrested some of the idiots. Hey rich folk- hows voting Democrat working out for you?
Washington Post: Ready fire, aim.
This latest example of sophomoric excrement published by Jeff Bezos’ fustercluck of a Fake News enterprise gives me NO reason to stop calling them by the well-deserved name of WaPooh.
The data in the chart is a year old.
Blue will continue to dominate the chart for 2020.
If you think about it on a basic level . . . the Democrat Party is the world’s largest, most lethal organized crime outfit in the world. Of course, cities with the highest levels of violent crime would be run by Democrat mafia.
I finally decided, after my tires were slashed and my neighborhood attacked by BLM/Antifa burning a car and smashing vehicles of the white people in my neighborhood to get the fk OUT. SF Bay Area. My shltlib brother defended their actions.
Cops didn’t even bother to show up.
Now most of my day to day interactions were with middle class black people and it always cordial and just neighborly.
But these same people vote for the scum that encourages this domestic terrorism, so I moved to a white part of the country. It’s guns, God, high school football and religion. Probably in that order, haven’t figured that part out yet.
Where are you going?
To be fair Lenny Curry the mayor of Jacksonville is in the first year of his second term. Jacksonville has had a republican mayor since 1995 with the exception of Alvin Brown from 2011 to 2015, he was defeated by Curry.
It’s still a fail on the part of Wapo, because with the exception of Jacksonville all the rest are democrat strongholds.
Well, I usually do not do this….but since this thread seems more appropriate…
I will post again from the Political Thread….forgive the Repeat post.
Let Trump Be Trump
For the past three years when our President has faced difficult situations, we have heard the same refrain.
“Do something”. Fire Mueller, Bomb Iran, Fire Sessions, invade Mexico, etc.
“How can he not say anything” or not do something?
If he would have taken most of our advice, he would have been impeached long ago for “obstruction” He and his family would have been ruined, and in the end, probably arrested.
But he did not take action…and survived…all along making our country stronger.
Now again, he is facing the most difficult time in our country’s History.
And again.
We here the cries from all corners. “Take Action”….”Take Action Now”
But, “We” trusted him then, we should trust him now.
Even Rush Limbaugh…says he should act now….I love Rush…… But, he is not infallible. Do you remember who Rush supported all thru the primaries?
Ted Cruz
What if at the beginning of the Virus scam, he would have said:
“Go about your daily lives”?
The political firestorm would have been insurmountable.
So, he did what they did not expect him to do.
“He followed their advice”….
Yes…many people lost their livelihoods, all that they owned, but he knew our economy was strong. They could come back. He would help them. And as proven, our economy is strong.
Now the riots.
What would have happened if he would have sent in the US Military, as we all wanted him to?
The Congress would have them charged him for not doing “Exactly as he is doing now”
Treating the United States as a Republic, not a Democracy……and he would be in a political battle until the election…and probably lost.
But he did not send in the Troops…..and he was correct….and he has not taken action yet because of two items.
One.
He would have lost the Trust of the Police
Two:
There us a quote from Andrew Jackson …. the Battle of New Orleans.
“Do not shoot until you see the whites of their eyes.”
So to my point;
Can you all see what our President “IS” doing?…I believe I do.
He “Trusts” Americans.
He Trusts the police.
He wanted the Americans to get out of their houses, out of their basements, just as the rioters did and do the job of “Protecting What is Theirs”.
And if you notice…Americans now are.
They are now fighting back and protecting what is theirs.
They are “not” depending on the Government to do it for them.
Americans are armed and protecting their property and business’.
They are facing the rioters and physically beating them back.
Police are now using “Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas, Mace.
Making more arrests every day.
The President exposed the issue with “Mail in Ballots” during the Tulsa Rally.
Over 300,000 fake tickets were ordered on line.
He will use this to show, how mail in voting “will not work.
So now the President is using his own Mantra.
“Let Americans Be Americans”
He knew Americans would rise up and protect their country.
He knew the police would be the Police and finally do their jobs.
Especially after they walked out and people say the reality, of life “without” the police.
All of this, all of the above, would not, could not have happened if our President had taken action immediately.
Americans are now getting out of their basements, getting back their confidence.
Being Americans. Fighting Back.
How long will the President wait, when “does” he take action?
Until:
“Until He sees the Whites of Their Eyes”
Gunny,
No caveats necessary! It BEARS repeating. Say it loud, say it STRONG, and for Gosh sakes, SAY IT OFTEN!
Where is the pre-R charts on Jacksonville. Watch as Jacksonville goes to one of the lowest crime rates in less than a year.
I wonder if the msm is going to lead with that fake news this weekend.
Art of War, I posted above Jacksonville has had a Republican mayor since 1995 (actually a little earlier as mayor Ed Austin changed from D to R), anyway a Republican mayor since 1995 except 2011 thru 2015, Alvin Brown was a one term Democrat.
Must have been a pretty sobering pill for Fake News WAPO to swallow, Like Winnamins.
Truth is a force of nature!
San Antonio’s mayor is an independent just like Joe Lieberman was.
Maybe I’m colorblind, but I only see one wee little red line in a sea of blue lines. Epic fail by Wapo. But they are an epic fail to begin with.
Isn’t it IRONIC?
Up until Who-Flu, the upcoming election was focused on governing at the NATIONAL level.
And, at that level, the contrast could not have been more stark;
PDJT, the ‘energiser bunny POTUS’ doing wonders in trade, internationally, economicall, etc.
And Nanzi, leading the Dems in doing NOTHING.
But then, the WHO-FLU, followed by the riots, and now the focus is on LOCAL governing, at the municipal and State level, and once again we see a STARK contrast, between local and State government by Republicans, vs by Democrats.
NOT scrutiny which benefits the Dems,..
