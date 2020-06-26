Attorney General Bill Barr Podcast Interview With Senator Ted Cruz – (Video)…

Posted on June 26, 2020

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr sat down for an important discussion with Texas Senator Ted Cruz for the Verdict podcast.  AG Barr discusses the recent riots and the ongoing effort to prosecute those engaging in violence and destruction of property.

Additionally, AG Barr also discusses the Big Tech censorship issue in combination with ongoing anti-trust investigations that will reach his desk for decision this summer.

Another important note surrounds AG Barr putting the date for Peter Strzok’s notes as January 5, 2017, following FBI Director James Comey’s pull-aside meeting at the White House with President Obama, VP Biden, Susan Rice and Sally Yates.

5 Responses to Attorney General Bill Barr Podcast Interview With Senator Ted Cruz – (Video)…

  1. terry says:
    June 26, 2020 at 1:18 am

    Big statement by Barr.

  2. CarolynH says:
    June 26, 2020 at 1:29 am

    He is doing it by the book and crossing all the T’s and dotting the i’s. The Rona slowed everything down because you can’t have a GJ in quarantine.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 26, 2020 at 1:39 am

      Well then, we just have to get our President re- elected.

      We must have patience with his “ Entire Team “.. knowing that this virus fiasco will end then the whole house of cards will come down.

  4. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    June 26, 2020 at 1:42 am

    This was a great podcast, needed to go another few hours – could listen to these 3 talk on just about any issue.

