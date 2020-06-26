U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr sat down for an important discussion with Texas Senator Ted Cruz for the Verdict podcast. AG Barr discusses the recent riots and the ongoing effort to prosecute those engaging in violence and destruction of property.
Additionally, AG Barr also discusses the Big Tech censorship issue in combination with ongoing anti-trust investigations that will reach his desk for decision this summer.
Another important note surrounds AG Barr putting the date for Peter Strzok’s notes as January 5, 2017, following FBI Director James Comey’s pull-aside meeting at the White House with President Obama, VP Biden, Susan Rice and Sally Yates.
Big statement by Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is doing it by the book and crossing all the T’s and dotting the i’s. The Rona slowed everything down because you can’t have a GJ in quarantine.
LikeLike
Well then, we just have to get our President re- elected.
We must have patience with his “ Entire Team “.. knowing that this virus fiasco will end then the whole house of cards will come down.
LikeLike
Barr also took a lefty NPR interviewer to the cleaners
https://www.npr.org/2020/06/25/883273933/transcript-nprs-full-interview-with-attorney-general-william-barr
LikeLike
This was a great podcast, needed to go another few hours – could listen to these 3 talk on just about any issue.
LikeLike