Fox Host Tucker Carlson broadcast a stunning example showing how average Americans are being terrorized by rampaging mobs as local and state officials do nothing.
In the example a woman driving with her daughter through Fredericksburg, Virginia, is attacked by a mob of Black Lives Matter thugs. Panicked the lady calls 911 for help, the response from the 911 operator is to chastise the woman and tell her to “call city hall” with her complaint. This is a prime example of what Marxist Democrats support. WATCH:
The full Tucker Carlson segment is below:
This was so disturbing to listen to.God, anyone, please help.
Buy a gun. Learn how to use it. If you gotta go to jail to keep your family alive, you do what you need to do.
Yes, this is one situation where she could have pulled a gun out. Nothing stops these brainwashed thugs.
Pepper Spray would have done the job and not caused permanent harm to her or her child or ended her up in prison.
And it is always a group of them overpowering the victim.
That really isn’t helpful. Even shooting one won’t stop the others. You may as well go to jail for a hit and run because at least you would be alive.
Sorry Annie, shooting one likely WILL stop the others. You haven’t been in a gun battle. Look at the recent clip of the Seattle driver who shot one of the dozen protesters who tried to drag him out of his car….google it.
Self defense laws are excruciating obtuse. Before pulling the trigger on that “protestor” attacking your car, better be sure that a good criminal defense attorney is riding shotgun to advise you. That driver shooter In Seattle has been charged with felony assault. Yes, felony assault. The unarmed man who violently attacked the driver’s car is being described by the media as a hero for protecting protestors from being run down. Yes, the spin is disturbing. And instructive. Luckily the protestor did not die.
Put the Pedal to the metal. If someone gets in front of your moving vehicle think reasonable fear and self defense. If someone gets on your car step on it and apply the brakes – watch them fly. I always think of Reginald Denny. 1992. The barbarians cracked his head open.
Annie, buy a Glock 43 9mm. It’s a very simple gun to use. Just aim and shoot seven times! You can carry a spare magazine for six more rounds. It’s very small and light. Fits in your purse. My daughter and son both carry a Glock 43. I do too.
That’s the response to Tucker’s monologue, buy a gun? How about the President and DOJ do their job?
Tucker has been on fire the last 2 weeks.
And he’s 100% right.
Jared doesn’t care if some flyover state conservative gets attacked by a mob. Jared wants to please the US Chamber and Silicon Valley. So he can make deals in the future.
Jared’s influence is overrated. Melania probably has more influence on the President.
The President is not the mayor of that city – the mayor who APPOLOGIZED to the mob, not the victim. They President cannot just march in and do every fricking mayor in the countries damn job – this is on the voters – NOT on the President!!! And I sure as hell don’t see anyone in Congress or the Senate speaking out or trying to give the President more power – instead when he brought the national guard into DC even the GOP went bonkers and DC is in his powers – and he used it, Tucker is anti-Trump and clearly pushing for Biden and you are just eating it up hook line and sinker – unless, of course you are also a Biden voter.. You want this solved – then get off your butt and do what the citizens in Ventura did – they surrounded the statue of the father who founded all the California missions and kept the mob from tearing it down. You just want to do like Tucker sit in your comfy chairs and bitch about the President.
I agree.
You lost me at Tucker being anti Trump and pro Biden.
It’s ok if you think Tucker is exaggerating and Trump is doing everything possible. But please be reasonable, Tucker is one of the good guys.
Sorry for the repeats, it didn’t say “posting”
@JMP. You think its the president’s Job to enforce the law? How about the COPS enforce the law. Thats what they get PAID to do, and their upper masters (management, mayor etc) job is to make sure they do it. You got the “chain of command” screwed up.
So there’s nothing tangible he can do? Really? So then why threaten for nothing?
Of course he has options. Some of the crimes being committed are Federal. The Feds had no problem getting involved with the dumb Bubba “noose” case.
You think it’s the Preisdent’s job to tell a Mayor and the elected officals of a small town to do their job. They are the ones who told their local police to stand down.
Where are the voters of this town, why aren’t they demanding she resign, why was she apologizing to the mob. 25 thousand people not that hard for them to hold her to account.
What does the DOJ have to do with this, are they going to arrest the Mayor LOL.
Yes, Tucker, the same guy who told his audience for the last year that Biden would never be the nominee.
Tucker sells doom and gloom. Even as we had 3 years of the lowest unemployment numbers, wage growth for the first time in a decade. First time since 2009 lower deaths from drug overdoses but if you had turned on Tucker you would think America was in the middle of a depression.
Same Tucker, who went overboard with Covid panicporn then did a 360^ and railed at everyone supposedly for going overboard, the difference he is a tv show talking head and can change his minds without consequences or answer to public.
And practice, practice, practice.
This is the implicit blackmail of the Democrats–“vote for Trump, the rioting and lawlessness continues; vote for Biden, it stops.”
This is the best advice. I don’t think the liberals know what is coming.
Picked up a loaner, need some range time to sharpen up, and a couple hundred rounds.
This is what voter’s want this country to be? These democrat places, WHY do you vote for this?
I don’t vote for this. I do not believe we actually have a vote any longer. I believe the counts are fixed.
If you don’t bother to vote. If you don’t bother to volunteer to go to your local precinct and watch for fraud, if you don’t work had to get a GOP Secretary of State elected in your State then you have no one but yourself to blame.
All the blacks do is complain about Baltimore City. A City with a black mayor, a black Chief of Police and a black State’s Attorney. The murders and crime are all out of control, yet they keep voting for Democrats.
I can’t even watch my friend. Was arguing with my bud today. He was waiting for the moment when the media was actually forced into showing victims from the riot. I became angry and told him…we get no sympathy other than on sites like this. I don’t want to hear about how we can show up as victims. It’s not because that is not happening but because the media will not allow their narrative to be hijacked.
As stated I won’t watch this video. I grow more impatient every day. Our side needs to get something and that is no matter what is done you will never gain sympathy. The sooner we understand And accept the rules the more likelihood we can move forward. This same friend also told me “what does it matter I can do nothing.” That is the biggest crock of BS and it incensed me. There is plenty we can all do. If you need ideas just ask.
We will NEVER be the Victim. For better or worse NEVER forget. Don’t get caught in a bad situation and if you do then don’t stop your car and don’t stop unloading your magazine. The Cold Civil War is now hot. Don’t be afraid to fight. It’s easier said than done but you have no choice now.
All true, Luke!
Alright I lied I watched. It was exactly what I assumed it would be. This raises blood pressure before I go to bed. Idk if Trump thinks for a second he won’t win come Sept he needs to give me immunity. Pardon in the making. This is frustrating and sad. I grow tired of seeing it happen….goodnight my friend
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB I watched Tucker and all I can say is Sveti Gospodi Boze pomozi. Holy Lord God help.
I like Tucker most of the time, but he is a fear monger. He’s especially unhinged when it’s occurring close to where he lives or works.
This monologue was dangerous. It was dangerous because he doesn’t offer a remedy. Nor does he explicitly draw the distinction between the left and the right. He doesn’t explicitly say that the left is wholly responsible and that you must vote for Trump and every other Republican whether you like it or not.
Because that is exactly what he should have said. Instead, he just spread fear. And that is wholly irresponsible.
I, too, was particularly disturbed by this because Tucker is basing all of his argument on a fake push poll. He knows better.
This is all fake, and he knows it.
Dusturbing.
Are we even sure the 911 recording is real?
A week ago I would have bet my last dollar that NASCAR would perpetrate a race hoax – and I would have lost that bet.
If I don’t see it with my own eyes —
Wonder if they put Bubba Wallace up to doing that?
Yes, it is real. I have driven down Caroline St in Fredericksburg many times. Tucker only played clips, not the whole call. Eventually the thugs backed off and the woman was able to move forward, which doesn’t make it okay.
Not sure how the takeaway from his opening monologue was that it was all based on a poll. Was alot deeper than that.
Fredericksburg, Virginia is not in Tucker’s neighborhood.
Tucker Carlson and his family reside in Washington, DC, in the historic Kent neighborhood to be specific. In fact, Carlson has owned not one, but two different colonial-style homes in the area.
Must be nice.
It’s a suburb of DC. He lives in DC but it’s close enough.
If it happened in St. Louis, he wouldn’t care.
Cripes, how many shows has he done on things like this from all over the country. Sure, he only cares about his neighborhood. Right.
Actually, he DID offer a remedy–he was saying explicitly that Trump needs to take decisive action RIGHT NOW, or lose the election. I don’t think he could be any clearer than that.
And do what exactly??? What can Trump do?
Policing is local. Laws to govern the police are put in place locally and by the states in some cases.
There’s not much he can do nationally.
So glad you highlighted that segment Sundance and I think everyone has been asking WHY THE HELL have there been no mass arrests, especially of the puppet masters funding it? And then I remember, who’s going to investigate and prosecute- the FIB and Department of Injustice? And our court system with their lawfare allies and left wing stacked jury pool? WE ARE SO SCREWED -if not for the fact that with man it is impossible but with God all things are possible. Keep the faith!
The NWO Creeps at the UN and elsewhere, if you actually have listened, have been focused and actually vocal on the fact that the USA must become a failed State in order for them to institute their One World Government (the Vatican has even mouthed the same, the UN NWO Creeps basically live there now also….) — this is why all these “Elites” at the top of Corporations, “Entertainment, Government, the Churches etc. are all involved in the ongoing destruction of the country– supporting it and financing it — every part of this has been planned out for decades by Rockefeller and the various funded Foundations and allies — Gates, Ford etc. and of course Soros — none of this has been a secret — it’s just all being rolled out now and all the NWO “Elites” at the WHO (founded by Rockefeller) and CDC–Fauci et al — are all in on it….What’s the end goal?:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-true-agenda-of-the-who-a-new-world-order-modeled-after-china/
This was so disturbing to listen to. God, anyone, please help.
Disgusting! The masks have truly fallen and the real haters are exposed. This election is the most important election in US history. We must stop cheat by mail at all costs. They are way behind and desperate. A I fear a major distraction or false flag is about to happen. Pray!
Cheat by mail? How about all these stimulus checks that went to dead people? Do we know the number of people and did their names come off a Demcrats’s mailing list? At this point I lost all faith in anything good happening in November, sorry!
They’re clearly planning to steal the Election and the Mainslime Media is all in on it – – that is what all these lying Polls are about — providing cover when they do it….
This is sad.
And if she clips a racist Marxist with her car attempting to save her young daughter from trauma or injury then NPR label her a white supremacist assailant.
This has gone beyond crazy. Worrying times ahead for everybody. Prepare appropriately.
I’ve advised my sisters and nieces about that situation:
Don’t come to a stop – keep rolling slowly, and then gradually pick up speed until you’re at ‘escape velocity’ (meaning that rioters can no longer hold on or keep up running). Drive to the nearest police station and tell them you just escaped a threatening mob and were in fear for your life. Then shut up until your attorney arrives.
Excellent advice, nim. Never stop the car if you can keep it rolling. Taller Half was in the Army. A driver. He does this naturally. It is just a learned habit. If coming to a stop light, slow down but keep moving. Always.
Everyone should learn this.
Thx for those perspectives, WSB
I’ve also advised them not to pull up to people’s bumpers at stop lights, but to instead leave a full blank car length of space
If trouble comes marching up the street from the behind or from the intersection, you’ve got room to turn your wheel and pull out, whether it be into the opposing lane to the left, or the shoulder or sidewalk to the right
Yes, indeed. I have learned a LOT from an enlisted who used to drive in the Army!
Never stop… that is the key.
Attorney? Right.
PS Taller Half just said he would have no qualms about mowing down ANYONE who was attempting to maul the car.
The old “judged by 12 rather than carried by 6” comes to mind….
Purfect, Puddy!!!!
He who lives, lives to fight another day. Live, by any means necessary. Civilization depends on each to defend from the barbarian hordes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is in no man’s land right now. He needs to be on offense. Go out there and go hard, take the bull by the horns. Force Biden to play defense constantly. Make Biden have to defend himself and get flustered. Be assertive with these agitators
The problem is Trump has no political allies. Most Republicans want to be the Washington Generals and lose 2020 on purpose like they lost 2018 on purpose. They don’t want to win. They’d rather be in the minority and not have any expectations or campaign promises to live up to. Trump doesn’t have a lot of actual Republican support, the only thing he has is his base. He can expand his base by going on offense. He can win without the support of these Republican hacks just like he did in 2016
If he shows strength, he’ll have plenty of allies.
Maybe. IDK what he should do. I just get frustrated with Tucker because he was all in on the Chinese Flu. He saw it coming and pressed for the shut down, everything. He did admit he was wrong, I think. But he blames the President for not going after these antifa jihadis but with what? He can’t force every police chief in every town in VA to arrest every BLM Gang roaming the street. How can he be the policeman for the whole country? Other Republicans like the Mayor in OK last Saturday night stab him in the back every chance they have.
One statute destroy- Trump does not have a case. He is a bully to even mention it.
Ten statues destroyed- looks more like a trend but could be nothing more than teenage tantrums
50 statutes destroyed – the rioters lose any semblance of peacefulness, there is no first amendment arguments to be made, the trend of violence is established, and the 50% of the country rallies behind the President
The same can be said of the rioting and burning.
Yet, If the media and left were normal ONE STATUTE IS TOO MANY. ONE BUILDING BURNT IS TOO MANY. But the media and left have set a different standard and for Trump – it means he cannot react like a normal person. He has to wait until we have had too much and on the edge before he can react or else he is not shot down constitutionally. I imagine this is the type of sage advice he is getting. Not that I agree, I would have liked to see that first statute defacer thrown in a pit of boiling iron, but I am not President and DJT must walk a fine line.
Is what he does right? Are there better ways? Who knows!! When in the history of our country has a president ever face so many obstacles – so much vitriol and hate? DJT is in uncharted lands and we need to give him the benefit of the doubt.
I always thought I should let Trump be Trump …..
Not now after this VA woman on the 911 call. It could be my daughter, my daughter in law, myself.
The President needs to get all the Republicans together and read them the riot act. Senators, representatives, governors, sheriffs and mayors. So they all will stand together and condemn this lawlessness of the democrats. So we the people, Republicans and Democrats can see and hear there is something being done and who are exactly the culprits.
The town hall tonight by Hannity was not riveting. Not inspiring. The distanced and masked ( muzzled) audience was just bad optics.
Trump is being sabotaged by Barr and Wray. Where are the prosecutions?
We need to do something. We should march on capitol hill and treat the republicans like the dems did on kavanaugh.
We will loose this if we don’t go on the offensive. The communists have censored all the conservatives on social media including the President! The commies bought Drudge and turned it against us. The commies installed paul ryan at FOX and turned it against us. The commies snuck Gorsuch in to stan is in the back, Kennedy refused to retire unless he got to pick his successor; he gave us fay marriage it was known Gorsuch was going to be another Kennedy. We need to force an impeachment vote on Justice Roberts.
More than anything else, Tucker is a concern troller. He can be both right and a concern troller – they’re not necessarily mutually exclusive.
That said, you are absolutely right about Trump not having any political allies. If he does, they are the worst kind of allies because they are silent.
And you’re also right that they do want to lose but we should make sure they don’t. Make them do their jobs. Make them listen to Trump. Make them listen to us.
Trump is on an island by himself. Are we going to hang him out to dry, too???
I made it through less than 2 minutes.
I’m Not stopping.
I’m Not slowing down.
And, God forbid my child is in the car.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
Indeed!
Sorry for double post.
Operator Error
No, operator error would be hitting the brake instead of the gas in this example
Arm your selves…….even if it is just wasp spray…steady stream….get em from 15 feet away….
In the eyes
Find out who the operator was….throw a brick thru her window…..
If you will not arm yourselves….at least…..school your loved ones.
-Wasp Spray
-Extended night stick.
-Small baseball bat
-Fake Gun most toy pistol toys look like the real thing…”Be careful around Police”…they will think it is real
-Never ever open up your window to anyone…never….
–
Go for their eyes…..they do not expect old women to defend themselves.
Need suggestions here….
I know the best way is to arm yourselves, but some people are very frightened of real weapons…
Thanks
I’m not sure about a fake gun, but people need to know how quickly things can turn.
I have Bear Spray and a tire thumper at my fingertips while driving.
I have a .44 magnum super blackhawk in my car, then in my holster at all times. Even in the bank. Its legal in Idaho, and guess what, we have extremely low violent crime because people don’t want return fire.
Is there such a thing as a skunk spray? Something that will shoot 10 – 15 feet?
That would get everybody running…:)
You can make homemade spray. Take five or six of the hottest peppers you can find. Grind them in a food processor. (Wear gloves and tight fitting goggles and HEPA mask. Keep other persons and animals out of the area during processing.)
Add to one gallon water. Place in sun for 3 or four days. At end of that period, add a couple Tspns of bleach to prevent biological growth.
Search online to buy handheld canisters which you can pressurize. They are really inexpensive. Strain homemade brew into can, pressurize can. Voila! you have noxious spray which can reach out to 20 feet or so. Distance depends upon type canister you use. Be sure to get canister which sprays a solid stream, not a mist.
Be advised, foul smells don’t work as intended on everyone. Or even if they do, it won’t be enough a deterrent. But you can find all manners of chemical reagents to help you on this one.
The Israeli’s have a skunk spraying device supposedly the stuff doesn’t wash off for days. W/that said I am sure most of these people already smell like skunks, so what good would it do? A Ma Duece praying and spraying is the only way to get them to pay attention.
Gunny, I got my wife and mom-in-law each an extendable baton.
Obviously not ideal for use in a vehicle but pretty easy to carry and utilize quickly when they walk the dogs and get attacked by multiple vicious dogs which occurred recently.
Now I got them an Uzi stun baton for greater visual and audial deterrence at a further distance away from predators.
It’s a rare four or two legged creature with bad intent that doesn’t hesitate when they hear the sizzling snap, see the mini-lightning bolt between the prongs AND, think about the sensational feeling they will soon experience.
Virtually everything stops with the Snap, and you never get to the Crackle and Pop.
There is no use carrying a firearm unless the individual is prepared to take a human life. Even law enforcement officers can freeze up in a situation that requires it shooting to stop, which often proves deadly. Having a firearm in your hand, and being afraid to use it means you only have one hand left to fight with. I cannot recommend brandishing a gunbor firing warning shots.
I was trained to use firearms, and practiced regularly for years. Even entered matches. Now I do not see well, particularly at night, so I do not carry.
I have a heavy cane, not weaponized, so legal. And pepper spray. Those collapsible batons are nigh useless. If you have to use one, then head strikes (which police are not allowed). If the head is protected by helmet or hands, then aim for joints. But a heavy cane is a deterrent, and effective if you have the strength to wield it. I also carry a pocket knife that can be opened by thumb, in case I lose the cane.
Martial arts are an option, if you are young. Its an investment in time and effort to become skilled. Some people are learning to box. But even with headgear and 16oz gloves, you risk brain damage, particularly if you go to one of those schools that match up boxers of widely different levels for sparring . Also, as you get older, injuries are more common and serious. Plus the other guy’s kung fu may be better. Or he may have a weapon.
Its a broad topic, and there is a lot of ridiculous information on the net. And plenty of “experts”.
Funny story. A wealthy friend of my wife’s asked me to drive them to an event that was being held late at at the Herbst Theater in San Francisco. I drive an old car, with no power locks. So heading home I noticed a group of street people causing a ruckus in the intersection, and accosting drivers. No other routes at this point. I told the gals in the back to make sure to lock their doors. My wife’s friend exclaimed “Don’t you have a gun?” I told her no I was not armed, and that if a place was so dangerous that I needed a gun, I would not go. But, I assured her, I am driving a 4000 pound weapon that I don’t care about, and I am not going to stop.
We proceeded without incident. But she never again asked fir a ride
Tucker came out swinging at everyone in leadership tonight and he didn’t miss. Made some very strong points.
At some point, something has to be done about these mobs!
RobD: I agree.
tonight and every night in the last 8 weeks… tucker is a man among children….
Yes – the people they elected mayor in these cities have to do their job instead of apologizing to the mobs – as the mayor of Fredericksburg did. The people elect the mayor the mayor names the police chief who does his or her bidding. If the people are electing these far lefties allowing mob violence then clearly this is what the people want – so why should Trump illegally go in and end up with something bad – like Kent State – happening which will be run wall-to-wall in ads. People use your heads and remember the CONSTITUTION!
I was going to post Tucker’s segment on the open thread when it came up. The Department of Justice is broken. I was pretty convinced the President would shake it up after the election. I don’t know that he can wait. It would be a shame if President Trump’s legacy was to be the guy who was outsmarted by Eric Holder.
QUESTION IS….DO WE WILL HAVE A COUNTRY..IN THIS RATE OF BURNING/LOOTING…IN NEXT..130 DAYS ???? SHAKE UP AFTER ELECTION..FIRE AS* OF WRAY …..
Why are you screaming?
We have cordial discourse here
Trump said there were hundreds of arrests. Barr is lying to him.
This is just like when Rosenstein lied to Trump about declassification.
There has been over a dozen arrests right here in Arizona – so what makes you KNOW Barr is lying – or is that just a knee-jerk response because you always complain about Barr.
Mike: Thank you for your crystal ball opinion on political in fighting.
LikeLike
Wait until 911 leads to a busy signal Or, just ring, ring, ring, ring, ring, ring….
We are becoming a Banana Republic at the speed of light and everyone should realize that- YES, The United States can be brought down by communists. As a nation we are special, but not immune to communism.
We may get 4 more years of Trump, but if Biden squirrels his way in get ready for a civil war starting Nov 4, 2020. People Jumping on our cars will be the least of our worries.
“One ringy-dingy …”
With all of that nonsense recorded she should sue the city and probably the State. She and her daughter could have been killed. There has to be some liability when you call 911 and they say there is nothing they can do because it is a “sanctioned” event. Sue their pants off and get the mayor fired.
I’m thinking if I had been in that situation with my child and had a gun, I would have probably used it. Defund the police and this is what happens. It will be the wild west.
“chastise the woman and tell her to “call city hall” with her complaint”
Yeah! Call City Hall so they can schedule a social worker to come out, in a week or two, to explain the meaning of privilege—and threaten to take your kid away if you don’t comply.
That response was criminal.
My take on that was, If you don’t like it, call City Hall because the Mayor is to blame.
The dispatcher was being real. In so many words, she said, I could tell the officers but they won’t be coming to your defense. Would it be better if the dispatcher lied and told the caller, It’s okay, the officers are on their way. Just remain calm.
Relying on 911 as first level of defense is foolish. Actually, the only reason to call the dispatcher in a personal assault is to make after action report. Even before this current tomfoolery, it is to the individual to take responsibility in being prepared.
Yeah, like when does anyone at City Hall answer the phone live?
It was a hideous response to give to someone in distress.
Tomorrow hubby and I are going to the range. From now on I will be carrying. If the government cannot protect me, I will do it myself.
All these horrors will be projected onto our president and his administration, just like pelosi said the republicans killed St. George.
Somebody has to do something at some point.
We are being governed by the mob at this point.
Every time I see a statue being taken down it’s like I am watching a murder. The murder of our history, of who we are.
What are our kids left with to tell our grandkids?
Not feeling great tonight.
Be good to add to your self defense carry, a pepper spray and a stun gun,
pepper spray about 10 feet stream, stun gun pressed into the body, neck and held for seconds flattens anyone.
Google for sources. Inexpensive.
This means that the police were told to stand down by Fredericksburg politicians.
Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Mayor
Listed as “Independent” (no party affiliation)
Just re-elected in May for her third term as mayor.
Office: 715 Princess Anne Street, Room 208
Mailing: P.O. Box 7447, Fredericksburg, VA 22404
Email Mayor Greenlaw
Office: (540) 372-1022
Clerk: (540) 372-1010
Term: July 2, 2012 – June 30, 2020
Speaking of “stand down,” Seattle was an early adopter way back in 2001:
“As he lay dying in the streets, police officers stood on the sidelines and watched.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Kris_Kime
The Frederickburg PD has a lame response from some blond on Facebook:
LikeLiked by 1 person
…..except for that time.
See! Why call City Hall?
Better call Tucker!
Yes, the mayor was just reelected to her third 4-year term. Fredericksburg runs non-partisan local elections, but most candidates are in fact Democrats, some more than others. In this case, Mayor Greenlaw’s recent opponent was FAR more liberal, leaving Greenlaw the much better option of the two. She has very little support from the City Council to stand up to these law-breaking protesters.
So the voters knew what they were getting – it is their party – it is their problem, not Trumps.
The Deep State / Globalist cabal cannot win in November. By win, I mean the office of the president of the United States in a free & fair election. Given this fact, all they have left is chaos and anarchy. If they can’t control the wealth of America, then they don’t want anyone to.
The FBI and the Justice Department will make no effort to identify the thugs who threatened this woman and her child. But they resolutely sent more than a dozen agents to investigate the garage-door latch that was mistaken for a noose.
Despicable.
The Frederickburg PD has a Facebook response:
anybody feeling good now?
The response was lame.
Fredericksburg has become a haven for those folks getting out of Northern Virginia. Though the town is growing, and their current Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw (who says she is Independent and is 80) was elected by a small number of people. She’s been there for 3 terms and got endorsements from the Realtors associations, but the election turnout was small.
My guess is that she is a local incompetent who was put in by the realtors and developers, and has no clue how to handle a civic disturbance.
If you want to email her, here is the way to do it:
https://www.fredericksburgva.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-11/Contact-UsMayor-Mary-Katherine-Greenlaw-65
Perhaps the locals should show up at her house.
If she was elected as you say with a small turn out maybe the folks who are angry about this recording and how this woman was treated should show up at the mayors home and tell her in person exactly what they think of her new non-response.
To leave this woman and her child in danger and to allow them to be molested by this mob is very, very bad.
This 80 year old Mayor Greenlaw needs to know and make it up close and personal.
Something like this woman and her daughter experienced.
And they wonder why that one truck driver refused to stop
Yes he was in an 18 wheeler but so was Dennyl I will never forget him cause I almost drop down that street after getting off of work.
I will never forget what they did to Reginald Denny. My late hubby was working in East Los Angeles at the time, and they worked safely only because they had high chain link fence around the garages (large trucks) and they kept the gates closed and locked all day and all night, all shifts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Luckily at that time I had a ham radio in my car.. I happened to get on just after hitting a jammed Freeway All my ham friends told me to stay on freeway that night
Although my drive was long, I was so glad when I got home and saw the TV. Radio was not reporting any thing, That was the worse part cause many were driving into the area for several hours not knowing
At that time very few people has cell phone, mid 90s I think
We watched it live as we were preparing dinner. It was horrifying, Thank God for Denny there was a kindly black man who drug him into his car and to the ER – he would be dead otherwise.
They were dragging anyone who was Caucasian! Blonde and no suntan —
Thank God for Ham Radio!!
Where Is Reginald Denny? Trucker Who Looks like Denny has disappeared, don’t blame him
Became Key Figure in L.A. Riots Nowhere to Be Found
https://www.insideedition.com/headlines/22944-where-is-reginald-denny-trucker-who-became-key-figure-in-la-riots-nowhere-to-be
He lives out here, we used to see him coming in off the lake once in a while when people would take him boating for the day. He lives a quiet life and minds his own business out of the limelight.
wow just found an article—he tried to disappear thanks
Get a Hubbell 20Amp/120V/60Hz plug (HBL5366C) and 3 feet of 12/3 S/O electrical wire; and attach plug securely to the wire. Should be available locally (HD / Lowes/ACE) Keep handy in your vehicle to use as a defensive flog in case you are swarmed. Grasp wire with the plug against your pinky. Practice first.
If you’re comfortable with it, carry. Take the requisite gun safety, state-specific CCW and range courses, practice, get the insurance, get the CCW, and properly defend yourself.
A P365 fits in your waistband. A S&W airweight fits in a ladies’ purse. Both can save your life. Police won’t show up for minutes even when they can respond.
We voted for PDJT to preserve our 2A rights. What’s the point if you don’t exercise them.
Right now, other than President Trump, the entire national Republican party is AWOL, as these marxist mobs run unchecked. Tucker Carlson is wrong again about Trump. He’s invoking federal laws and directing federal anti-terror task forces to hunt down and prosecute rioters and monument attackers. He cannot usurp all local jurisdictions. He is not an emperor. You get the local and state governments you vote for.
What are your local Republicans doing?
I agree about Tucker tonight. The Murdoch brothers made him create his doomsday opening. Not the tape about the terrified mother and daughter.
Oldersoul,
Doesn’t the President have the constitutional authority to direct his AG to investigate and prosecute criminal acts, deep state protestations to the contrary notwithstanding?
I don’t think that would be usurping local authorities.
He’s doing it.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/barr-doj-has-500-investigations-into-rioters-and-destruction-of-statues
Thanks for that, OS.
Somehow though, the words ‘investigation’ and ‘AG Barr’ used together don’t inspire much confidence.
We need some actual arrests- PUBLIC arrests, and charges filed against these criminals, to make examples out of them. That’s the only way, imho, to stop this lawlessness.
I like Barr. If a Federal Crime is broken he will not hesitate to take action. Just because he isn’t a fire breather like Holder doesn’t mean he isn’t doing something.
Do what Antifa is doing. Take the license plate off your vehicle and do whatever you have to do to protect yourself and family via your 2nd amendment constitutional rights. These terrorists have been killing people including the very people they are complaining about.
I worked with a guy from Chicago and asked him what it was like with all the violence. He said you just avoid certain parts of city. I live in Seattle and driving anywhere near the Capitol Hill area is stupid. There’s no reason to go there anyway. It’s ultra liberal.
3 months ago, Tucker was hyping Covid hysteria, now he’s criticizing it.
3 months from now, Tucker will criticize Trump for cracking down on the rioters.
I am with you, joe. Murdoch brothers at it again. Tucker’s contract is not strong enough.
How can he recite a fantasy poll?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, he has apologized for it and says he was wrong. I think we were all frightened. I would have to think he was sincere as someone said he actually drove to the WH early on to warn the President about the coronavirus before things were shut down.
The black racist evil cultural revolution by BLM, Antifa, and other radical elements in US, have similarities to the revolutions, and destructions of societies, by ISIS in Iraq, and Syria, NationalSocialism in then Germany, the bolsheviks in then Russia, and the cultural revolution in China.
The objective of BLM, Antifa, and their supporters in US, are: Black Racist Ruling, and destruction of US as a free society, as well as, ending of the First Amendment, and the Second Amendment, respectively.
“The city told us that this is a sanctioned event.”
Since when does a “sanctioned event” make it OK for people involved in that event to jump on top of motorists’ cars? To threaten motorists and not let them pass?
The Tea Party rallies were “sanctioned events” but if any Tea Party attendees started jumping on motorists’ cars, the police would have been there.
What the dispatcher REALLY means is, “The city told us TO STAND DOWN.”
Fredericksburg Mayor:
Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Mayor
Mary Katherine Greenlaw Opens in new windowOffice: 715 Princess Anne Street, Room 208
Mailing: P.O. Box 7447, Fredericksburg, VA 22404
Email Mayor Greenlaw
https://www.fredericksburgva.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-11/Contact-UsMayor-Mary-Katherine-Greenlaw-65
Office: (540) 372-1022
Clerk: (540) 372-1010
What does a sanctioned event even mean?
There is some very non-Conservative thinking going on concerning this and other similar situations. It is not the federal government’s job to get involved in these incidents, it is the job of local and state officials. Washington can’t fix everything and the way our government is set up it was never intended to. If your local and state officials are not protecting you, then go after them. Load your asses up and show up at the county courthouse, city hall, governor’s office, wherever, let them know if they don’t protect you you will exercise your 2nd amendment rights and protect yourself. They can face you or face the rioters. It’s time to fish or cut bait.
YES. And the police were clearly told to stand down by the Mayor.
You are correct. Concern trolls and rolcons routinely expose themselves in these situations by exactly that statist logic.
This is not solely on the President. Where the hell are the state and local GOP and conservative orgs? How about your federal reps and Senators? Cowering in PC fear.
Keep that in mind as they flood your inbox, constantly asking for money.
These are the moments we elect them for. And they are AWOL again.
Exactly. Concern trolling is getting old.
👍👍👍
Jared Kushner is telling President Trump to pander to Blacks and Hispanics which is going to lose his reelection!!! It wasn’t Blacks and Hispanics who voted for Donald Trump enmasse in 2016. It was White people and Hillary Clinton lost because she forgot that White people still had the right to vote. Quoting Harry Truman with a twist “In a race between a Democrat and a Democrat the Democrat will win every time! President Trump is trying to dance on the head of a pin to win a handful of minority votes and in the meantime throwing us to the wolves!
Do you have proof? If so post it.
Proof of what? That Hillary Clinton pandered to minorities because she forgot that White people still had the right to vote???
You know proof of what – proof that Trump is being led by the nose by Jared.
Finite Assertions may be your preferred method of posting your personal opinions, and maybe your mother and your dog never ask for proof.
But you may not be as right as you think you are, so provide some reliable sources for your perfect knowledge.
“a woman driving with her daughter through Fredericksburg, Virginia, is attacked by a mob of Black Lives Matter thugs.;”
There is an accelerator pedal.
USE IT
There is a saying. “I would rather be judged by twelve, rather than be carried by six”.
Thank you Sundance for posting Tucker’s opening. We all suffer from “normalcy bias” and think that this is just a temporary aberration, but between the COVID hoax and BLM / antifa astroturfing, it seems that normalcy will not be returning any time soon, if at all.
To quote Edmund Burke“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. The question is, what can we do? How can we protest a government that is no longer fulfilling its part of the social contract (maintaining the Civil Society)? Are we not entitled to some minimal value for the taxes we are forced to pay, which is the theoretical justification for paying them in our “free” society?
I have no answers. Perhaps some of you do. I can only continue to speak my mind when I am out and about, not purchase products from companies / people who oppose my views, try not to wear the mask of submission and continue to make contributions to what entities I perceive as being on my side.
The opposition has brought a gun to a knife fight. I am not optimistic.
Do everything you can to stop paying taxes.
Refuse to pay for crap 911 and police services.
Refuse to pay for govt schools, which don’t even plan on being open full time, but will pay all the teachers, admins, etc their full pay.
I didn’t get to negotiate for my kids when the last collective bargaining occurred.
I expected full “day care”. Now, I’m expected to adjust my work schedule to accommodate “the education system”. I lose money, while the “educators” don’t lose a dime.
I refuse to fund this absolute BS.
If you are still paying the full bill, you’re doing it wrong.
Everyone hand wringing about the President has to do something need to sit back and read the Constitution. His hands are tied. Did none of you see how unhinged even the Republicans became when he called the National Guard into DC and cleared Lafayette Park. They went with the CBS people claiming there was no violence – which me know – now – is a lie, He has authority in DC and is using it, It is not his job to run every town in Virginia or Washington or Oregon or.. fill in the blank., The voters in those towns clearly want this – they VOTED for it! If the voters get tired of this then it is up to them to fix it with recalls.
As for the rest of the hand-wringers, it is easy to sit on the computer and complain about the President who is working 24/7 for us – instead you complain about him 24/7. What are any of you doing to HELP him??? At least some are doing the right thing…….. and they are still in college:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-youths-heroically-stop-california-mob-from-tearing-down-saints-statue
Years ago my wife and I were heading out on a camping trip. About a quarter mile up the two lane road, a bunch of , let’s call them young men, came from the bushes on both sides of the road. They blocked it and motioned for me to stop. What I did was I fired off a round from my .9mm and hit the gas. By the time I went past them scattering I was doing 60 and increasing my speed. We had a really nice camping trip by the way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Good heavens, where was this?
I do apologize to how this comes across. You gotta’ admire the cold, determine, and calculating discipline of the left and dem’s in particular. It reminds me of a corporation. The people in charge formulate a strategy to win and the plans are drawn up to implement it. Everybody in the organization hears the plan and understands what to do in their corner of the world.
When the chinese flu hit, the first thing they did was to release the prisoners and began to harass G-d fearing, law abiding citizens with small stuff, masks, dining out, etc. Rat Rosenstein’s sister and others at CDC hysterically warned the population about the flu as well as scaring the heck out the population. And, then, they executed the policy to send asymptomatic patients to old folks home to boost the fatality number from the beginning of the outbreak. This is a detailed plan.
Now, they have activated Antifa and BLM to brutalize the good people of America even further. You can sense the machinations to increase the dread by a notch or two. It will slowly increase over the summer. Orange man bad, you understand. We must be taught the error of our ways of electing him.
The state and municipal dem leadership are using the police force to monitor ‘sanctioned’ protests. In other words, the police were told to stand down and let the thugs to run wild. However, there will be no murders, yet. That is hard to spin away in the news cycle. Breaking, burning, and bludgeoning can be spun as a peaceful protest with a few right wing juggalos blamed as the destructive element.
Sundance is right. None of this is organic. None of this is spontaneous. This is a carefully thought out plan and recognize the strong, hard character of the group behind.
I actually admire it.
But, they will lose because they are losers. They have no ideas, no beliefs, nor agape. They are cold and cruel and only love money, power, and the satiations of their warped, sick, twisted sexual deviancies. Voting for Trump really is a vote against paedophilia, amongst other things.
KAG!! TRUMP 2020!!!
And, lastly, this is the GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD! I am proud of the US of A! It is a good, decent, G-d fearing country! G-d bless the USA!!!!!
….and Obama’s house in Washington DC is the head and headquarters for all the protests, riots, violence and insane Coronavirus harassment!
They get away with these things because the media has their back. The GOP cannot do what the Dems do because the media destroys any Rep who steps outside the lines. Heck most citizens are still in the dark re Flynn case unless they watch OAN, Newsmax or Fox. Tucker needs to stop pointing fingers at Trump and go to ground zero and start with each local mayor – name them, shame them and hope their voters wake up. We do still have recall elections if people truly cared.
What happened to the woman & her kid? What was the outcome?
Did they eventually get physically attacked?
Did she eventually flatten a few of them & escape?
Did I miss the end of the story?
The suspense ….
Exactly. How did this end? Was the ending a peaceful one that didn’t fit Tucker’s narrative?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If people are going to rise up and fight something you need to understand what you are fighting. These people have been brainwashed and weaponized. I’m not going to say they are innocent because everyone is responsible for their actions. You either go out looking for it, or it finds you. If you go looking for it.. you will get it, no doubt about that.. But are you sure that’s who you should be fighting? As in this case, likely she has done nothing wrong.. So when it finds you, you must respond.. For yourself and for others. It is what it is and you must do what you must do to survive. I honestly think the people of these communities need to march on their local leaders, governors and mayors.. Make them own up to the orders they are giving these cops. When that is done, i’d like to tear down every single major news outlet but that’s likely going too far.. maybe next week for that..
I went on the Presidential thread from yesterday after we watched Tucker’s opening segment. One question I had about Tucker and with his follow up with Dana Perino that they didn’t even mention, is it even Constitutional for the President to be interfering in local matters? I don’t know, if the mayors and governors are not protecting the citizens, can the Federal govt step in to restore law and order?
Also, it sounded like Tucker was alluding to internal polling when he said that the Trump campaign knows it.
If our President is at risk in his reelection, then we cannot be complacent. In fact, we should be doing something.
We have to think of how to help our President and the GOP ticket win. First thing, how do we start bombarding the DOJ and Barr about BLM and their deceptive Democrat funding with Act Blue, as well as their and Antifa’s terrorism? How do we get the FBI to act on what is obvious instead of looking for boogyman white supremacists that don’t exist? What about who has been behind these movements? Somehow we have to turn the tables on this mayhem and runaway movement of BLM/Antifa. Somehow we need to let TPTB know we know it’s bullcrap, it’s communism, it’s all the President says it is and demand they do something about it because ordinary citizens are being terrorized and stop with the silly investigations into white supremacists that nobody believes.
Stopping the pandemonium is one way to help our President and restore law and order. Our President was riding high before the pandemic. If we get law and order and squelch the radicals, hopefully we can turn this ship around. We cannot let the summer go on with this crap.
When Dana PeRino appeared, I hit the fast forward button.
Zip & she was gone!
I can watch Hannity in about 15 -20 mins.
I can’t stand Rinos!
I 💙 the FF button!
Sometimes it is helpful to hear what they are saying, and what they didn’t say.
Remember, Tucker’s show is now the most watched cable news show or was for one episode.
Let’s all turn off the TV and stick our fingers in our ears and be assured POTUS has reelection in the bag.
Yesterday there were celebrations about Gen Flynn and Tucker comes along … Of all the topics one could pick to cover, nothing puts bums on seats like fear and outrage. I get it, people need to vote for President Trump, but all too often instead of focusing on President Trumps accomplishments people use pieces like Tuckers to criticize the President.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Policing is local. Policing is not national.
All Trump can do is advise and threaten to send in the National Guard. And even calling in the National Guard is met with criticism.
The DOJ should declare them terrorists and round them up. But Trump can’t even make them do that.
Trump is doing all he can do. If you have a problem in your own community, blame your local and state leaders.
If there is a time to pull together in support of our President, the time is now.
Federal Law: (One of several FBI and Federal LE can use against ANTIFA and BLM).
18 U.S. Code § 2101.Riots
(a)Whoever travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent—
(1)to incite a riot; or
(2)to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or
(3)to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or
(4)to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot;
and who either during the course of any such travel or use or thereafter performs or attempts to perform any other overt act for any purpose specified in subparagraph (A), (B), (C), or (D) of this paragraph— [1]
Shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.
(b)In any prosecution under this section, proof that a defendant engaged or attempted to engage in one or more of the overt acts described in subparagraph (A), (B), (C), or (D) of paragraph (1) of subsection (a) [2] and (1) has traveled in interstate or foreign commerce, or (2) has use of or used any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including but not limited to, mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, to communicate with or broadcast to any person or group of persons prior to such overt acts, such travel or use shall be admissible proof to establish that such defendant traveled in or used such facility of interstate or foreign commerce.
The coming motto for LAW -ABIDING Americans when confronted with an imminent threat of serious bodily harm…”I’D RATHER BE JUDGED BY 12 THAN CARRIED BY 6 “.Lock& Load and DON’T be afraid of shooting!
A situation like that is when you wish you had a beat up old pickup truck and had no care for any body damage done to it……..or the miscreants being run over by it. 😁
If that incident doesn’t motivate every decent person to buy a gun, I guess nothing will. The past few weeks did it for me.
Aren’t all cities covered by insurance? Perhaps someone in the Fredericksburg area could find out who their insurance provider is and make it public on here. Maybe that would be a pressure point that can be exploited to get mayors to stop having “stand down” orders to their law enforcement. I’m sure that the insurance folks would just love to get a thousand phone calls a day criticizing them for not enforcing their policy guidelines.
There was no terror in her voice, only angry bitchy demands.
I have no doubt she voted for the Mayor.
Tucker“…average Americans are being terrorized by rampaging mobs as local and state officials do nothing.”
He did more than just blame “local and state officials.” He opened his bombardment by complimenting PT on his early and accurate gut level instincts and predictions about China and the left but then insinuated that Trump “may lose this election” because many Americans believe he didn’t keep them free and safe like he promised. I’ve been concerned about the seemingly slow speed to act during this organized terrorist rebellion but maybe that’s unfair. I’d like to hear a detailed counter argument.
Tucker–“When widespread looting and disorder arrived, the President did not act as decisively as many had hoped. He said little. He did less. Some voters felt undefended, some turned against him. Why did this happen?”
That is a good question. Is the question unfair or was P Trump given bad advice; was the WH overwhelmed or was it split on what action to take. Whatever the answer is, it had been obvious for sometime that Trump’s base was being attacked by elected Dems in Blue states and in Blue cities in Red states. Tucker provides cogent examples. Why wouldn’t some PT supporters be disappointed?
