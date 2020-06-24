Sidney Powell Discusses Latest Flynn Developments With Lou Dobbs…

Posted on June 24, 2020 by

Michael Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, appears on Lou Dobbs tonight to discuss the defense victory in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals; and the next steps in the case.

Ms. Powell still has legal business in front of Judge Emmet Sullivan, so she obviously needs to be a little tempered at this inflection point.  That said, what an incredible job Ms. Powell has done on behalf of her client.  Remarkable legal counsel.  WATCH:

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Obama Research/Discovery, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

170 Responses to Sidney Powell Discusses Latest Flynn Developments With Lou Dobbs…

Older Comments
  1. Liberty ONE says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Ms. Sidney Powell is a Guardian Angel of JUSTICE. God bless her and Gen. Flynn & his family. God’s TRUTH will prevail in the end!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s