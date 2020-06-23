Fake Hate – FBI and NASCAR Admit Bubba Wallace Claimed “Noose” Was Simply A Garage Door Pull Down Rope…

Posted on June 23, 2020 by

It took a lot longer than it should have; and it created buckets more intentional controversy than it should have; but the FBI and NASCAR have finally admitted the “noose” claimed by Bubba Wallace was nothing more than a simple garage door rope tied in a loop and had been there since October 2019. EXACTLY as we outlined:

NASCAR STATEMENT:

FBI STATEMENT: (Insufferably the FBI keep calling it a “noose”, it’s wasn’t.) The FBI wasted “fifteen FBI special agents” on this investigation.  Good grief.

Not surprisingly, there has been no statement from NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

FULL BACKSTORY

The manual garage door rope on stall #4 was tied into a hand loop by the team of Paul Maynard sometime after the October 2019 Talladega qualifier and before the start of the main race.  There are numerous ropes on several garage bay doors that are tied to make similar loops at the bottom.  It just makes it easier to pull the door down.

This entire controversy was over absolutely nothing.

Apparently NASCAR wants their heavily promoted story to quietly disappear now.

Oh well; damage done.

Move along…

21 Responses to Fake Hate – FBI and NASCAR Admit Bubba Wallace Claimed “Noose” Was Simply A Garage Door Pull Down Rope…

  2. maggiemoowho says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    #CANCEL-NASCAR

  3. bkrg2 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    you are incredible Sundance!

  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Great job by Sundance and CTH commenter Tazio. You are both smarter than the entire FBI, NASCAR and many other people.

    Time for a lot of apologies for people who ran with this story.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      June 23, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      One last thing. My guess is that the “noose” was cut off (picture from Monday) as evidence by the FBI. That is, I don’t think the “noose” even moved from its original spot until the investigation began.

      What a ridiculous goose chase this was.

    • freepetta says:
      June 23, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Sundance and Tazio are smarter then the av er age bear boo boo.💁🏻‍♀️

  5. freepetta says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I have a noose to pull down my garage door too 🤦🏻‍♀️

  6. maggiemoowho says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Sundance, you are a master at shining light on the truth. 😃👍👍👍

  7. ffl4 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    #FakeNoose #FakeNews Second Verse, Same as the First!!

  8. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Leftism corrupts everything.

    The NASCAR administration in need of a draining.

  9. Dr. Lacrosse says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Great reporting! Congratulations!

  10. invictus76 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Where is the apology?

  11. Carrie says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Kind of sums it up

  12. Nate says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    NASCAR is fooked…🤯

  13. TwoLaine says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    IF NASCAR really cares about their fan base, and especially blacks, maybe all of their highly overpriced paraphernalia should be made in the USA, don’t ya’ think? I mean, we made them, not the other way around.

    It is a slap in the face to all hard working Americans that American sports teams have their products made in other countries. By doing so, they are promoting slavery in many cases and should be ashamed of themselves.

  14. LULU says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    What about all the silly NASCAR sheep who gathered round to comfort wounded Bubba?

  15. Todd says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    But But Nikki Haley said…..

  16. patriciaweir says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    And once again we see that the number of actual hate crimes doesn’t begin to meet the demand.

  17. ruckustom says:
    June 23, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Woopsie.

