Fake Hate – FBI and NASCAR Admit Bubba Wallace Claimed “Noose” Was Simply A Garage Door Pull Down Rope…

It took a lot longer than it should have; and it created buckets more intentional controversy than it should have; but the FBI and NASCAR have finally admitted the “noose” claimed by Bubba Wallace was nothing more than a simple garage door rope tied in a loop and had been there since October 2019. EXACTLY as we outlined:
FBI STATEMENT: (Insufferably the FBI keep calling it a “noose”, it’s wasn’t.) The FBI wasted “fifteen FBI special agents” on this investigation. Good grief.
Not surprisingly, there has been no statement from NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
FULL BACKSTORY
The manual garage door rope on stall #4 was tied into a hand loop by the team of Paul Maynard sometime after the October 2019 Talladega qualifier and before the start of the main race. There are numerous ropes on several garage bay doors that are tied to make similar loops at the bottom. It just makes it easier to pull the door down.
This entire controversy was over absolutely nothing.
Apparently NASCAR wants their heavily promoted story to quietly disappear now.
Oh well; damage done.
Move along…
Great job by Sundance and CTH commenter Tazio. You are both smarter than the entire FBI, NASCAR and many other people.
Time for a lot of apologies for people who ran with this story.
One last thing. My guess is that the “noose” was cut off (picture from Monday) as evidence by the FBI. That is, I don’t think the “noose” even moved from its original spot until the investigation began.
What a ridiculous goose chase this was.
Sundance and Tazio are smarter then the av er age bear boo boo.💁🏻♀️
I have a noose to pull down my garage door too 🤦🏻♀️
It really is not even a noose.
Sundance, you are a master at shining light on the truth. 😃👍👍👍
#FakeNoose #FakeNews Second Verse, Same as the First!!
Leftism corrupts everything.
The NASCAR administration in need of a draining.
Great reporting! Congratulations!
Where is the apology?
Kind of sums it up
NASCAR is fooked…🤯
IF NASCAR really cares about their fan base, and especially blacks, maybe all of their highly overpriced paraphernalia should be made in the USA, don’t ya’ think? I mean, we made them, not the other way around.
It is a slap in the face to all hard working Americans that American sports teams have their products made in other countries. By doing so, they are promoting slavery in many cases and should be ashamed of themselves.
What about all the silly NASCAR sheep who gathered round to comfort wounded Bubba?
But But Nikki Haley said…..
And once again we see that the number of actual hate crimes doesn’t begin to meet the demand.
Woopsie.
