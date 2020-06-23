Fake Hate – FBI and NASCAR Admit Bubba Wallace Claimed “Noose” Was Simply A Garage Door Pull Down Rope…

It took a lot longer than it should have; and it created buckets more intentional controversy than it should have; but the FBI and NASCAR have finally admitted the “noose” claimed by Bubba Wallace was nothing more than a simple garage door rope tied in a loop and had been there since October 2019. EXACTLY as we outlined:

NASCAR STATEMENT:

FBI STATEMENT: (Insufferably the FBI keep calling it a “noose”, it’s wasn’t.) The FBI wasted “fifteen FBI special agents” on this investigation. Good grief.

Not surprisingly, there has been no statement from NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The manual garage door rope on stall #4 was tied into a hand loop by the team of Paul Maynard sometime after the October 2019 Talladega qualifier and before the start of the main race. There are numerous ropes on several garage bay doors that are tied to make similar loops at the bottom. It just makes it easier to pull the door down.

This entire controversy was over absolutely nothing.

Apparently NASCAR wants their heavily promoted story to quietly disappear now.

Oh well; damage done.

Move along…