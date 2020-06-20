Massive President Trump Rally – Tulsa Oklahoma – Event Livestreams 8:00pm ET

Tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the official start of the Trump 2020 campaign begins with a MAGA/KAG rally at the BOK Center.  Over a million people requested tickets for the event.  A stage was constructed outside the main venue to facilitate pre-rally activities &  in case a dual event was needed. 6:45pm outdoor POTUS remarks were cancelled.   

The approximately start time is 8:00pm ET for President Trump to deliver remarks inside the arena.  Livestream Links Below:

RSBN Livestream LinkTrump Campaign LivestreamThe Hill Livestream

.

.

334 Responses to Massive President Trump Rally – Tulsa Oklahoma – Event Livestreams 8:00pm ET

Older Comments
  1. nerveman says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    I went around to all the livestreams on facebook and youtube. I count 1/2 million watching live

    Reply
  2. CathyMAGA says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    The antifa protesters and BLM, are blocking the entrance to the area. https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1274469336263114755?s=19

    Reply
  3. FreyFelipe says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    I see “troll alerts” all over. Can’t recall seeing so many “troll alerts” anywhere before.

    Just as some people see more ‘racists’ and more ‘bad cops’ and more ‘pink elephants’ than there really are, perhaps some other people see more trolls’ than there really are.

    Reply
  4. lawton says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    60+ crowd low due to Covid.

    Reply
  5. FL_GUY says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    For those of you commenting about how there doesn’t appear to be many people outside, here’s what is going on. At a usual rally, people accumulate by the secret service security check points. However, due to the SCAMdemic, there are now TWO security checkpoints. People are backed up at the first one, not the secret service one. Thus, the outside pictures are deceptive because of the TWO checkpoints.

    It’s also slowing entrance to the venue worse than normal. Nothing is normal with the SCAMdemic propaganda via the media-rats.

    Reply
  6. gonzotx says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    I just watched on line and it’s not full but there is time

    Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:38 pm

      BLM and Antifa are blocking people from entering-https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1274469336263114755?s=19

      Reply
      • JoeJoe says:
        June 20, 2020 at 7:53 pm

        Are there arrests being made?

        Reply
      • wondering999 says:
        June 20, 2020 at 8:08 pm

        Owen Shroyer/Infowars said that the “protesters” were intefering with passage through an alley to get to the venue, and at one point boxed in both police and rally attendees. He has only seen two arrests, and says the “protesters” are getting more agitated and more violent.

        National Guard?
        Lord please protect Tulsa rally attendees

        Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Pence is up.

    Reply
  9. Patience says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Vice President Pence is speaking
    “It’s on, America !”

    Reply
  10. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Not sure this fits here but wow, listen to this woman in Chicago. She is superb…

    Hope it shows up in this post. If not, can someone please see if they can get it to show up?

    Reply
  11. realeyecandy1 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    reports BLM is blocking entrances … so WHERE are the cops to put them out???? and btw BLM stands for Bowel Lower Movement …that is what they make me think of

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Cspan 1 has it on TV. Yes!

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Patience says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Looks like there’s about 17 to 18 thousand inside –so far.

    Like

  14. H. Hawke says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Reply
    • H. Hawke says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      FTR:

      I have also read about several leftist troll campaign to request tickets with no intention of showing up to make POTUS look bad.

      Reply
      • realeyecandy1 says:
        June 20, 2020 at 7:50 pm

        That is why you never brag about ticket numbers … simply surprise everyone. Parscale green showing up … BLM could not let go of maybe a million Trump supporters showing up. They are blocking entrances and WHERE is the police. The protestors are supposed to have their own area to protest and not go jumping into areas

        Reply
      • sunnyflower5 says:
        June 20, 2020 at 7:51 pm

        I heard supporters got tickets -from across the country -to show support to President Trump and to thank him for not kneeling to the lapdog, the plandemic, and violent protestors. The silent majority is alive and well. God Bless America!
        🇺🇸MAGA 🇺🇸KAG 🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        June 20, 2020 at 7:52 pm

        They’ve ALWAYS done that.

        Ever since the 1st Rally.

        Hasn’t “worked” yet.

        Reply
      • Deb says:
        June 20, 2020 at 7:58 pm

        They always have more tickets than seats for these things, so that doesn’t really accomplish anything. It’s first come first serve to get in and there are always more people trying to get in then they have room for. The left can’t comprehend this, because they can only get a crowd to show up if Beyoncé gives a free concert.

        The reason they give away more tickets then seats is to get information for campaign communications. The only thing the left is accomplishing is flooding their inboxes with MAGA emails.

        Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      that hipster haircut alone is sufficient to identify that guy as an insurrectionist

      Reply
  15. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Pence is awesome tonight.

    Reply
    • realeyecandy1 says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:55 pm

      Mike Pence has GROWN soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo much!!! I now love the man and I was one that was TOTALLY against him when he was picked. He has shown loyalty and GREATNESS.

      Reply
  16. nimrodman says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    I bet a donut PresTrump comes out in fire-breathing mode tonite

    … I also recognize that I’m likely to have a hard time getting anyone to take up the opposite side of that bet

    Reply
  17. fangdog says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    IMO, protesters will be handled in a no-nonsense manner. This will set example for what protesters can expect with future rallies. What the average American has to know and realize about Communist influenced Democrats here in America. They have no commonsense,

    Therefore they are unable for rationale and judgement. It is hard to fathom there are Americans who are this way, but not if you accept there is such a thing as “mental illness”. How else do you explain those who prefer “slavery” over “freedom”?….You cannot expect reasoning from these people anymore than expect reasoning from a cockroach.

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Reply
  19. Magabear says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    I guess some people here have never been to a sporting event. People mingle around in the corridors outside of the main arena and don’t usually get to their seats until shortly before game time. Probably not much different at a rally.

    Reply
    • trishinsouthernillinois says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:56 pm

      At a TRUMP Rally, if you don’t get your place, you lose it. No going back. Packed in like sardines…literally.
      After venue fills up, the overflow will begin to fill up. Entire area (venue & overflow) are AFTER going through Secret Service check. All those fences you saw going up on the news (if you were watching) a few days ago, are secret service controlled.

      Reply
  20. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Joey Fingers with the help of his pal Barrack will get an attendance of….hundreds.

    Reply
  21. H. Hawke says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Reply
  22. gonzotx says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Pence is a good guy but he’s not a speaker by any means

    Reply
  23. Patience says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    “It’s gonna take 4 MORE YEARS to drain that swamp” ~VP Pence

    Reply
  24. sDee says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    The new normal seems a lot like the old normal.

    Keep America the Greatest

    Reply
  25. CM-TX says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Found the problem… it’s the same stunt used at the inauguration.

    “Control the flow = Control the message”

    Reply
    • Lion2017 says:
      June 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      Where is the National Guard?

      Reply
    • trishinsouthernillinois says:
      June 20, 2020 at 8:06 pm

      FUTHERMUCKERS!
      If I had been waiting hours & days, I’d beat some ass to get in there. That’s what it’s going to take with these communists.
      My radio (ABC news 👎) says the upper levels of the arena are empty. They want you to know that grrrr!)

      Reply
  26. riverelf says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    President Trump rally….pizza, 2 kinds…..Leinenkugels…..it’s been awhile since I was this happy 🙂

    Reply
  27. Patience says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Looks like Straza (In black t-shirt) is a few seats from front row on the left side of stage entrance
    “Walk Away”

    Reply
  29. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    RSBN 100,000 watching live. Most ever.

    Reply
  30. rashomon says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    93.500 now watching on RSBN alone. Nothin’ like a Trump rally to make yoou PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!

    Reply
  31. bertdilbert says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Pence was on fire tonight. He has significantly improved.

    Reply
    • JoeJoe says:
      June 20, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      I think being head of the CV effort has helped him to see what he’s up against. Pence followed all the expert advice and administered a well-organized response. All he got was a lying media and completely unwarranted criticism.

      Reply
  32. tuskyou says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    VPOTUS : Make America Great Again, Again

    I want this on a hat, shirt, flag, whatever.

    Reply
  33. Sherri Young says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    VIP precautions.

    Reply
  34. John55 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gov-industries-law-markets/2020/06/20/id/973258/

    >>”Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham indicated he won’t move forward on replacing the chief federal prosecutor in New York without the consent of the state’s two senators, both Democrats.”

    Graham just won his Republican primary, and is now free to stop even pretending to be on the right for another several years.

    Reply
    • bambamtakethat says:
      June 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

      Hey John, watch the rally and enjoy the night!!

      We can wake up tomorrow and fight the good fight again.

      I am!!!

      Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      June 20, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      Lindsey’s constituents need to have a little talk with him. Sure, he has won his primary. That doesn’t mean that his constituents cannot call or write his office and say they are inclined to vote a straight Republican ballot but leave his name blank or vote for Bledsoe, the 3rd party guy. Tell him that it is important to make sure Trump gets his SDNY US Attorney nominee confirmed.

      Reply
  35. cjzak says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    That’s a lot of people who got their temperatures taken tonight, lol. Looks like they are having fun already!

    Reply
  36. thesavvyinvester says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    This **it is gonna stop in a hurry, it is just a guess, but the Bikers for Trump will show up at the next one. If these panteepha pukes want to relive the Hard Hard Rebellion, they have elected to recieve the ball. IMHO, your mileage may vary.

    Reply
  37. DaytoDayThoughts says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    This would be a great time to onset to Trumps re-election via winred if you were not able to go to rally today.

    Reply
  38. sunnydaze says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Great Trump speech being played over the Loudspeaker.

    Reply
  39. Val says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Praying for the people in Oklahoma:

    “The Lord will guard your going out and your coming in
    From this time forth and forever.“
    Psalm 121

    Reply
  40. Patience says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Good evening, fellow Treepers !!!!

    Reply
  41. delighteddeplorable says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    And here he is. Wow, just wonderful in every way.

    Reply
  42. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    The YouTube rally feed numbers are huge. Fox has 133k now. RSBN 92k. Yahoo Finance 114k. Fox Business 43k. PBS 43k. Numerous other feeds going on. OAN was 82k earlier, I can’t find it now, probably more. And think about how many are watching on TV.

    Reply
  43. rebel53blog says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    I’m Proud to be an American
    God Bless the USA !!

    Reply
  44. blognificentbee says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Here we go!! USA USAUSAUSAUSAUSA

    Reply
  45. lisabrqwc says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    God bless the USA! Well there he is looking just wonderful. We need this as much as he does ❤️

    Reply
  46. bullnuke says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Does this man ever age? Unbelievable.

    Reply
  47. jahealy says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Good move thanking the crowd immediately and calling them warriors for ignoring the fake news and the assorted leftist idiots outside.

    Reply
  48. booger71 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Silent Majority is stronger and larger than before

    Reply
  49. H. Hawke says:
    June 20, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Reply
