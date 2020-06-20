Massive President Trump Rally – Tulsa Oklahoma – Event Livestreams 8:00pm ET

Tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the official start of the Trump 2020 campaign begins with a MAGA/KAG rally at the BOK Center. Over a million people requested tickets for the event. A stage was constructed outside the main venue to facilitate pre-rally activities & in case a dual event was needed. 6:45pm outdoor POTUS remarks were cancelled.
The approximately start time is 8:00pm ET for President Trump to deliver remarks inside the arena. Livestream Links Below:
RSBN Livestream Link – Trump Campaign Livestream – The Hill Livestream
I went around to all the livestreams on facebook and youtube. I count 1/2 million watching live
That’s a “safe” way to attend in addition to living a thousand miles away….
Awesome. 🙂
I see RSBN and OAN have 72k and 82k. Wow.
Yahoo Finance, 80k.
Yahoo Finance 111k now. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niCxnEyG0SM I have never seen numbers like this before.
I”m sorry, I keep posting numbers, but I’m shocked. RSBN now 86k. Unbelievable. Everyone was so ready for a rally!
94,869 … WOW
I’ve been tuned into RSBN since 1PM EST. Can’t wait. Pence just finished so Trump should be on soon.
I can’t comment and watch RSBN at the same time. When I do, it kicks me back to the top of the page. So I’m watching on OANN.
125,000+ watching on Fox
The antifa protesters and BLM, are blocking the entrance to the area. https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1274469336263114755?s=19
figured something was happening like that, there are no persons gathered outside near the jumbotron. Dirty MF’ers.
If you listen to Owen, he says that only 10 to 20,000 got in.
ummm…. that Stadium sits 19,000.
Thank you. I was concerned I’d get banned for saying what you did.
So that is why the arena looks almost empty compared to the number of tickets reportedly requested?
I see “troll alerts” all over. Can’t recall seeing so many “troll alerts” anywhere before.
Just as some people see more ‘racists’ and more ‘bad cops’ and more ‘pink elephants’ than there really are, perhaps some other people see more trolls’ than there really are.
You ain’t seen nuttin yet. Just wait until the last 2 weeks before the election…Ad Rem will be very busy.
groan…….
Poor baby. 😦
just don’t engage! why do people think a troll is someone you ‘can talk to’. skip over them and carry on. ad rem: we appreciate you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
😘
Ad Rem,
Think “Caddyshack”: Tony D’Annunzio to Danny Noonan just before the match-winning putt: “Ad Rem, you can DO it!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ad rem, time to pull out the Jack. 🙂
Tonight, it’s Bourbon and Coke! 😍
LikeLike
👍
Keep in mind, simply as a reference point, that economists have predicted 10 out of the last 2 [actual] recessions. That may have been Ronald Reagan who said that. Or perhaps Milton Friedman.
60+ crowd low due to Covid.
For those of you commenting about how there doesn’t appear to be many people outside, here’s what is going on. At a usual rally, people accumulate by the secret service security check points. However, due to the SCAMdemic, there are now TWO security checkpoints. People are backed up at the first one, not the secret service one. Thus, the outside pictures are deceptive because of the TWO checkpoints.
It’s also slowing entrance to the venue worse than normal. Nothing is normal with the SCAMdemic propaganda via the media-rats.
Agreed, there is a very large exterior perimeter which is normally not there. Give it time, they will get through the extra security eventually. God bless our POTUS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ty
FL_GUY,
Thank you for the information.
In related news, this is what is going on for general public to consume –
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-pence-scrap-planned-outdoor-speeches-at-tulsa-rally/ar-BB15LHSl?ocid=msedgntp
I knew, I can rely on commenters here to get the perspective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing is normal—not even the way the rallies normally run. We’ve been used to things going a certain way-we used to be rally experts, lol
I just watched on line and it’s not full but there is time
BLM and Antifa are blocking people from entering-https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1274469336263114755?s=19
Are there arrests being made?
Owen Shroyer/Infowars said that the “protesters” were intefering with passage through an alley to get to the venue, and at one point boxed in both police and rally attendees. He has only seen two arrests, and says the “protesters” are getting more agitated and more violent.
National Guard?
Lord please protect Tulsa rally attendees
VP Pence is up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Live on OAN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pence is up.
Vice President Pence is speaking
“It’s on, America !”
Not sure this fits here but wow, listen to this woman in Chicago. She is superb…
Hope it shows up in this post. If not, can someone please see if they can get it to show up?
Obviously it worked
Woo Hoo !!!
GO, girl!!!!!!
She calls them out. Haters! Racists! and ruining her friend’s business that he built from the ground up
That woman has courage
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Police are begging her to be quiet and settle down and she is just too angry to stop. Told them to go protest at a PP about black baby lives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa! Give this woman a bullhorn! She told it like it is!! Dixie-crats!! —so glad a younger person knows her history as that was Democrats were.
Wonder if the hypocritical Dems tearing down statues galore will denounce Robert Byrd—Mr KKK himself—the person who “inspired” Hildebeaste? I doubt it!
reports BLM is blocking entrances … so WHERE are the cops to put them out???? and btw BLM stands for Bowel Lower Movement …that is what they make me think of
Cspan 1 has it on TV. Yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like there’s about 17 to 18 thousand inside –so far.
FTR:
I have also read about several leftist troll campaign to request tickets with no intention of showing up to make POTUS look bad.
That is why you never brag about ticket numbers … simply surprise everyone. Parscale green showing up … BLM could not let go of maybe a million Trump supporters showing up. They are blocking entrances and WHERE is the police. The protestors are supposed to have their own area to protest and not go jumping into areas
I heard supporters got tickets -from across the country -to show support to President Trump and to thank him for not kneeling to the lapdog, the plandemic, and violent protestors. The silent majority is alive and well. God Bless America!
🇺🇸MAGA 🇺🇸KAG 🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’ve ALWAYS done that.
Ever since the 1st Rally.
Hasn’t “worked” yet.
They always have more tickets than seats for these things, so that doesn’t really accomplish anything. It’s first come first serve to get in and there are always more people trying to get in then they have room for. The left can’t comprehend this, because they can only get a crowd to show up if Beyoncé gives a free concert.
The reason they give away more tickets then seats is to get information for campaign communications. The only thing the left is accomplishing is flooding their inboxes with MAGA emails.
that hipster haircut alone is sufficient to identify that guy as an insurrectionist
LikeLiked by 1 person
… get him outta there
Pence is awesome tonight.
Mike Pence has GROWN soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo much!!! I now love the man and I was one that was TOTALLY against him when he was picked. He has shown loyalty and GREATNESS.
I bet a donut PresTrump comes out in fire-breathing mode tonite
… I also recognize that I’m likely to have a hard time getting anyone to take up the opposite side of that bet
Computer glitch…
I love donuts 🙂
You got that right. 🙂
IMO, protesters will be handled in a no-nonsense manner. This will set example for what protesters can expect with future rallies. What the average American has to know and realize about Communist influenced Democrats here in America. They have no commonsense,
Therefore they are unable for rationale and judgement. It is hard to fathom there are Americans who are this way, but not if you accept there is such a thing as “mental illness”. How else do you explain those who prefer “slavery” over “freedom”?….You cannot expect reasoning from these people anymore than expect reasoning from a cockroach.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Thanks for posting this, Eric.
>Beautiful !!!!
Amen!
I guess some people here have never been to a sporting event. People mingle around in the corridors outside of the main arena and don’t usually get to their seats until shortly before game time. Probably not much different at a rally.
At a TRUMP Rally, if you don’t get your place, you lose it. No going back. Packed in like sardines…literally.
After venue fills up, the overflow will begin to fill up. Entire area (venue & overflow) are AFTER going through Secret Service check. All those fences you saw going up on the news (if you were watching) a few days ago, are secret service controlled.
Joey Fingers with the help of his pal Barrack will get an attendance of….hundreds.
Gotta have biceps Muchelle to get over the 100 mark. Supporters wanna see Muchell’s massive biceps in a sleeveless dress.
I hope they’re enjoying watching the outdoor screen showing the Trump rally. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s sad….but this is training for future rallies…
Where the hell was the National Guard?
How are they able to “block” anything?
Where are police and national guard to prevent that?
More importantly … where and how much security is there for attendees LEAVING the rally and making their way back to their cars?
THAT’s the trouble moment … and it’ll be dark
Better hope there’s a grassroots movement of Trump supporters who didn’t enter the venue and are carrying to help escort attendees safely to their cars
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! They were t ready for this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just lob some tear gas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That pisses me off.
Pence is a good guy but he’s not a speaker by any means
HUH? He’s doing a fantastic job! Lots of energy, great message.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pence is the kind of guy that every girl in High School wanted to have as a best friend, but not as a boy friend.
Once again … huh?
He’s not super charismatic, especially compared to PDJT. But he is solid. A good compliment to larger-than-life PDJT.
“It’s gonna take 4 MORE YEARS to drain that swamp” ~VP Pence
LikeLiked by 4 people
The new normal seems a lot like the old normal.
Keep America the Greatest
Normal is normal again.
Found the problem… it’s the same stunt used at the inauguration.
“Control the flow = Control the message”
Where is the National Guard?
FUTHERMUCKERS!
If I had been waiting hours & days, I’d beat some ass to get in there. That’s what it’s going to take with these communists.
My radio (ABC news 👎) says the upper levels of the arena are empty. They want you to know that grrrr!)
President Trump rally….pizza, 2 kinds…..Leinenkugels…..it’s been awhile since I was this happy 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Walk Away”
Ooops: Brandon Straka
Brandon Straka, #WalkAway, he’s there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RSBN hit 100K
RSBN 100,000 watching live. Most ever.
LikeLiked by 5 people
93.500 now watching on RSBN alone. Nothin’ like a Trump rally to make yoou PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!
Pence was on fire tonight. He has significantly improved.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think being head of the CV effort has helped him to see what he’s up against. Pence followed all the expert advice and administered a well-organized response. All he got was a lying media and completely unwarranted criticism.
VPOTUS : Make America Great Again, Again
I want this on a hat, shirt, flag, whatever.
VIP precautions.
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gov-industries-law-markets/2020/06/20/id/973258/
>>”Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham indicated he won’t move forward on replacing the chief federal prosecutor in New York without the consent of the state’s two senators, both Democrats.”
Graham just won his Republican primary, and is now free to stop even pretending to be on the right for another several years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey John, watch the rally and enjoy the night!!
We can wake up tomorrow and fight the good fight again.
I am!!!
Lindsey’s constituents need to have a little talk with him. Sure, he has won his primary. That doesn’t mean that his constituents cannot call or write his office and say they are inclined to vote a straight Republican ballot but leave his name blank or vote for Bledsoe, the 3rd party guy. Tell him that it is important to make sure Trump gets his SDNY US Attorney nominee confirmed.
That’s a lot of people who got their temperatures taken tonight, lol. Looks like they are having fun already!
This **it is gonna stop in a hurry, it is just a guess, but the Bikers for Trump will show up at the next one. If these panteepha pukes want to relive the Hard Hard Rebellion, they have elected to recieve the ball. IMHO, your mileage may vary.
This would be a great time to onset to Trumps re-election via winred if you were not able to go to rally today.
Great Trump speech being played over the Loudspeaker.
Praying for the people in Oklahoma:
“The Lord will guard your going out and your coming in
From this time forth and forever.“
Psalm 121
Good evening, fellow Treepers !!!!
👍
And here he is. Wow, just wonderful in every way.
The YouTube rally feed numbers are huge. Fox has 133k now. RSBN 92k. Yahoo Finance 114k. Fox Business 43k. PBS 43k. Numerous other feeds going on. OAN was 82k earlier, I can’t find it now, probably more. And think about how many are watching on TV.
The silent majority is watching….
I’m Proud to be an American
God Bless the USA !!
Here we go!! USA USAUSAUSAUSAUSA
God bless the USA! Well there he is looking just wonderful. We need this as much as he does ❤️
Does this man ever age? Unbelievable.
Good move thanking the crowd immediately and calling them warriors for ignoring the fake news and the assorted leftist idiots outside.
Silent Majority is stronger and larger than before
