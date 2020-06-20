Massive President Trump Rally – Tulsa Oklahoma – Event Livestreams 8:00pm ET

Tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the official start of the Trump 2020 campaign begins with a MAGA/KAG rally at the BOK Center. Over a million people requested tickets for the event. A stage was constructed outside the main venue to facilitate pre-rally activities & in case a dual event was needed. 6:45pm outdoor POTUS remarks were cancelled.

The approximately start time is 8:00pm ET for President Trump to deliver remarks inside the arena. Livestream Links Below:

RSBN Livestream Link – Trump Campaign Livestream – The Hill Livestream

.

.